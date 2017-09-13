Don't Bet Against Wynn Resorts - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/12/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, September 12.
Bullish Calls
RH (NYSE:RH): Their presentation in the last week was good. Wait for the stock to pull back 10% before buying.
Disney (NYSE:DIS): There are short-term challenges which could take the stock to $93 or even $90. However, it's a good long-term buy.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN): Cramer wouldn't bet against CEO Steve Wynn. It's not done going up.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX): "I think FCX works here. Copper has stalled out right now, but I expect it to try to get recharged. It is very dirty to smelt and the Chinese need it. They're the largest buyer. FCX, I like it."
Bearish Calls
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD): It has a big investment overhang. Cramer prefers Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which is not a play on cryptocurrency as it it less than 10% of its business.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA): Cramer thinks Nike (NYSE:NKE) is eating their lunch.
