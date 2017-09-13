AGNC Investment's (AGNC) Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

September 12, 2017 14:45 ET

Executives

Gary Kain - CEO

Analysts

Manav Patnaik - Barclays

Manav Patnaik

And it's always nice to have him here and provide us with some of his inputs and thoughts. So, with that, I'll turn it over to Gary.

Gary Kain

Let's see. I'm going to really have a good time trying to read that over there but luckily, I have one over here. But you won't need the clicker, so I see you've got - they have the clickers. We're not going to be using them in this session. And my kids are always afraid of those at college, because they use those for attendance. Right, and unfortunately my kids are not in this a class or two.

But with that I think we'll get started. First off, I want to thank Barclays for hosting this and I want to thank everyone in the room and on the webcast for your interest in AGNC. Before I get started with the lead the presentation. Just want to go over a couple of quick facts about the company AGNC is listed on the NASDAQ and went public over nine years ago, may of 2008.

Great time 2008 for our mortgage company to go public, but everything has been fine. Couple of other statistics, AGNC's almost an $8 billion market cap company. We have a dividend yield of around 10% and we generate our earnings to pay that dividend from levered investments in predominantly agency MBS.

We have -- we did recently a little over a year ago, brought in our investment guidelines where we do have the capability to make credit investments. But we view that as an asset going forward, but in the current environment credit is relatively fully priced, but I think at some point down the road we think credit investments could certainly make a lot of sense for the company and we do that as a key long-run benefit.

Turning to the next slide, what I really want to focus on today is the fact that believe AGNC is very well positioned in the current market environment. What I would say here is let's be practical about what the current market environment is and I think most people in this room would agree with this that in general, financial assets are pretty fully valued.

So, whether we are talking about traditional equities, we're talking about credit centric fixed income. There really has been obviously a chase for yield, which has driven asset prices higher. But one area, sort of has been left out of that and that's Agency MBS and a reason for that is because over the next couple of weeks, the Fed is likely to announce that its tapering its reinvestments in mortgage backed securities as it moves towards shrinking its balance sheet overtime.

And because of that and we'll see this in a few slides, because of that mortgages have remained one of the more attractive financial assets out there. When you combine that with lower improved funding costs and as a levered investor funding cost is important. When you combine that with improved funding costs, the return picture in the mortgage space is actually pretty good.

Lastly on the environment front and we'll touch on these. More interest rate volatility has been relatively low which also helps us from a fundamental perspective because one of the key exposures that we have is that we end up shorting the prepayment option to borrowers. So outside of the environment, we also feel that AGNC is somewhat uniquely positioned within the mortgage REIT space for the current environment because of the fact that we are agency mortgage specialists.

I think we have one of the not the best track record in the space, it's a space we have been consistently focused on. But in addition to the track record and the expertise AGNC is also the lowest cost provider in this space given out internalization our net operating costs now were only 70 basis points of equity after accounting for the fee we received to manage MTGE. So, in addition to kind of the track with the best performance in the space. You also have actually the lowest cost of any size of a mortgage rate along with a host of other advantages including monthly dividends, monthly book value reporting and other kind of investor friendly actions including internal management.

So, turning to the next slide, slide 5 here we can see kind of the value proposition of levered investment in Agency MBS. And so, if you look at the chart on the bottom, on the graph on the bottom left what you can see is that we're graphing option adjusted spreads on Agency mortgages and they are still on the wider end of the range in terms of where spreads have been over the last five or so years and they are back at levels, they still have levels which are consistent with where they were before the Fed kicked off their third and last round of quantitative easing.

Whereas let's contrast that with the graph on the bottom right which shows kind of credit centric products. You know here we've graphed investment grade corporates, high yield and CRT credit-risk transfers from the GSE's [ph]. And as you can see there's been pretty dramatic tightening since the same period of time and in particular in the last couple years and so credit within fixed income like equities are sort of at all-time tight. So, at this - while again Agency MBS have stayed on the wider side.

And one other aspect of thinking of this as an opportunity, the question may be well why is it that they are lagging so to speak and I think one thing that helps you to get comfortable with this being a good thing is it's a very straightforward technical explanation and we talked about it or I mentioned it earlier which is the Fed is a you know you have this non-economic buyer who is buying a ton of Agency MBS and they are about to stop and the market has to price that in. So not only you're seeing spreads lag, but you have a very logical reason why that's the case and that makes you feel better that it could very well be an opportunity as opposed to something you're missing.

Importantly, is the funding picture. We are a levered investor and realistically you can incremental spread on the asset side is good. You can make, it can be almost as important, not exactly but almost as important if you can get incremental spread via lower funding costs. And the funding picture for Agency MBS has improved pretty significantly over the last couple years from high of actually like LIBOR plus 25 a couple years ago to kind of recently being in the LIBOR flat to LIBOR minus 5 area, which is a pretty significant improvement in funding and what are the drivers of that.

There are kind of two main drivers, the first is that because of changes in the money market rules that the SEC put in place we've seen a substantial amount of money move from prime money market funds to government funds. And government funds by definitions sort of have to invest in government assets or either government repo treasury bills and so they have provided a lot of capital to agency repo and they've been willing landers against Agency MBS.

That's been one of the biggest factors in the improvement. The other factor has been that one of the things that push spreads, funding spreads wider was the fact that dealers, large dealers were seeing increased capital requirements and they were reducing the balance sheet that they were willing to dedicate towards the product. And as that happens repo costs were going up, but that process ended or finished well over a year ago and what we've seen since then is that non-bank broker dealers have started to fill the void and so at the same time when you know couple years ago you had dealer shrinking balance sheets now that's stopped and you have new entrants coming in so there's not only end demand from money funds but there's also incremental dealer supply. And at the same time, the users of repo, mortgage REIT balances haven't changed much and other levered players such as hedge funds are dramatically smaller than they were a few years ago.

So, one other thing that's uniquely helpful to AGNC is that we also started our own internal broker dealer which basically is a means for us to go directly to the FICC for funding and through our broker dealer we get on average 10 to 15 basis points better levels because we're cutting out the middle man essentially. But importantly in addition to the lower rates we're also seeing lower haircuts when we go through the FICC and so haircuts can be on average which can be in the neighborhood of half on our, the Bethesda Securities repo versus what we get in typical bilateral repo from a dealer counterparty.

So, some significant benefits that AGNC can and does get from having an internal broker dealer. Turning to the next slide, slide seven. What I would say here around risk management, risk management is something that AGNC takes very seriously. The key thing that distinguishes a mortgage security or mortgage bonds from that of a treasury or a corporate bond is the prepayment option that we afford to the borrower. Borrower can go refinance the mortgage, if interest rates fall that option doesn't exist on a 10-year treasury. And what does that mean, it means that the duration of the mortgage how long it's outstanding or the price sensitivity of it changes with interest rates as that option gets it further in further out of the money.

And so, the number one thing you have to do in managing a levered mortgage position is you have to manage this interest rate risk associated with the changing duration. And as you can see on the slide on the - I mean on the graph on the bottom left interest rate volatility this year has been relatively low in comparison to the last couple years. Well, this makes managing the duration draft arms inherent in our portfolio easier and cheaper.

And so, this is a good fundamental environment as well given the lower volatility for us as it makes kind of our key job considerably easier again to execute then in environments where interest rates are moving more. Also on the right side of the bar chart on the right side, what you can see is this is our exposure out of our model to a parallel 100 basis points shift in interest rates. And what you can see is that our exposure is about 40% lower than where it was earlier in the year and the driver here is that we have been because of the lower interest rates a flatter yield curve and lower options prices we have felt it's prudent to hedge a greater percentage of our interest rate exposure than where we had been and one of the things that people a lot of times think that a flatter curve is a big negative for a mortgage read.

Yes, to some degree it can cut down on your potential earnings but it also brings another benefit which is hedging, doesn't or not hedging doesn't really have as big an impact on your net spread or your kind of core carry income with a flat yield curve essentially, you're not really paid to have a substantially longer position that versus where if you're funding it's 0 and buying assets at 3%, you can get a lot of value from that. But if the five year is at two, funds are at two in the 10 years at two you're not going to get any spread from taking yield curve risk.

So, one of the things that makes sense to us in this kind of environment is to run less of a duration gap or less interest rate exposure. And so, in addition to a reasonably good return environment it's an environment where we could take less interest rate risk.

So, when you put all of this together on slide 8, which you can see is sort of the hypothetical returns for incremental purchases of new 30 year 3.5% MBS which is kind of the most liquid or largest coupon of mortgages out there. These numbers are kind of a good example give or take of where kind of market returns are. But if you look, put the asset yield around 3% maybe a little lower right now cost of funds 180 also probably a little lower. Net spread of a 120 basis points, when you put let's say 8 to 9 times leverage on that, you get leverage spread of 10% to 11% you add that to the asset yield and you're looking at gross levered ROE's before costs of convexity costs or expenses of 13% to 14% which now importantly.

When you think about AGNC and I mentioned this earlier after our internalization low cost, you're only giving up 70 basis points and kind of total operating expenses. So, the net levered ROE's are pretty close to the gross ROE's and that's a big distinction between AGNC and many of our peers where operating expenses are quite a bit higher.

But one thing I want to say is that you sit there and you're probably looking at those numbers and saying those ROE's look kind of high for this kind of environment. You're buying government bonds. Is that really logical?

And yes, those are before costs for rebalancing and managing convexity. But again, those have been relatively low with the driver. And I think it's important to take a step back and say there are times when levered investments in lower risk assets may be a better way to build back up to an equity type return then kind of just chasing higher risk higher return assets, which is kind of the generic thing that people have been doing in today's environment. And I think this is one of those times, and I think it's more logical when you layer on the fact that the reason why these opportunities they'd be there are one is because this large non-economic buyer the Fed is going to back away from the space and the markets had a price that in.

And so, mortgages have stayed cheaper than other assets. At the same time, we just talked about the funding environment. The funding environments has been helped by a number of factors but you know a big piece of it has been the move from almost $1.5 trillion from prime funds to government funds. So, when you piece that together I think the relative attractiveness of this lever trade makes more sense conceptually then maybe it does at first glance. So, I think that's an important thing to keep in mind.

So again, I think AGNC's value proposition or kind of the investment thesis for the company starts with the opportunity and Agency MBS and the fact that this is our specialty. But I think it also matters how do you execute this trade and what vehicle to use and in trying to get the most value out of it. And in theory what you're going to look for and as you want someone with a great track record, longer term track record of out-performance versus a space. Then the next thing you'd probably want is you'd want a low, you know you'd want low fees, and low costs. You want the lowest cost operator, if you could find it. But you got to think about the first thing, you want a larger company so that you have liquidity in the stock. You want internal management is for most people is a positive where shareholders are aligned with management in terms of interests and compensation and so forth. And you probably would prefer a monthly dividend and monthly book value disclosure.

Well, usually you can't get all those things together but realistically that is the value proposition on a relative basis for AGNC versus its peers. If we quickly look at the track records, this is total stock return you can run this on Bloomberg anyone can just pull this off, you could pull off a few of the sample other mortgage REIT's that make up the peer group.

But if you look since our IPO in 2008, AGNC has substantially outperformed its peers by a very straightforward measure again. The total stock return and it's more than doubled kind of the agency REIT peer group. So, that's the track record. And then the other probably next biggest piece is what you see on this slide, slide 11 which is a comparison of the operating costs of kind of different segments of the market. So, when you compare AGNC and I'm using the bar on the far right, which has AGNC's net fee income we received for managing MTGE which is a smaller REIT that we manage externally. The net operating expenses are 70 basis points as we've said.

If you can see some of the different REIT's on the left side, but if we've used kind of an agency peer group the green bar on third from the right had a 175 basis points. So basically 100 basis point advantage there verses the largest five or so mortgage REIT's that advantage is almost 200 basis points in operating costs. And that's a big deal and as you guys know there's been a huge move from active to passive a more passive fund has been a huge move towards ETF's, lower cost, more liquid vehicles. We're certainly trying to position AGNC to be consistent with what we're seeing happening in the marketplace.

So, if we take another -- take a little bit deeper look into the operating cost structure. I mean I think the table here on the left side is kind of pretty straightforward what does it mean to have 100 basis points lower operating cost. Well, it basically translates to shockingly a 100 - a 1% improvement in ROE. It's not if assuming everything else is equal, well a 1% improvement in ROE in this environment for just paying a lower fee is a pretty good return everything else being equal.

And then importantly, we don't believe this advantage is something that's likely to go away. As a matter of fact, if we remain in an environment where some mortgage REITs are raising equity, actually it's more likely to increase rather than decrease. And on the right side what we show is a sort of a proforma if overtime AGNC raises another billion dollars essentially that net operating expense will go from 70 to 62, because we are not -- there isn't an internally managed company, there's no management fee that's going to grow with AUM.

And so, expenses aren't going to change but yes, the amount of equity is going to change. And so that operating expense number should continue to drop whereas the declines for externally managed companies are going to be much smaller to the extent that they exist. So, I think that's another key point which is over time, I think you can see this benefit actually get larger and not like and there's no reason to assume at this point that it's going to disappear.

So, with that, I mean that's pretty much concludes my prepared remarks. Again, what I want to go back to is we feel good about how AGNC is positioned in this environment. We think our products, the main product that we buy Agency MBS are in a sweet spot right now and it is being generated by kind of what we all expect from the Fed. And we had a non-economic buyer making our products more expensive that's disappearing, the market starting to price that in or has priced a decent amount of that in. Same time our funding is getting better and there are logical reasons behind both of those.

And then again with kind of our main area focus being kind of a reasonable place to be now and a much more comfortable place to be let's say then where it was over the last few years, you layer in AGNC's unique competitive advantages which we talked about performance low-cost, having our own broker dealer. I mean these things are unique advantages which I think are consistent with the way the investment environment is going nowadays. And so, I think that's kind of the best summary of the value proposition.

So, with that let me stop and take any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -Manav Patnaik

Thanks. Has your company contemplated the tax reform if it ever happens incorporating, removing the mortgage deduction and if so would that greatly disrupt the prepayment assumptions?

Gary Kain

So, good question and the short answer is I'll start with I try not to make political predictions, because that usually doesn't end well for anyone. But I will make, my sense is that the mortgage deduction is not in play at this point for anything to change. What I would say is that in many ways if the mortgage deduction disappeared but for existing mortgages, the likely thing was the probably grandfather existing mortgages that would reduce prepayment feeds. And which actually in most environments assuming and assuming we're in a lower rate environment that would actually be a very good thing for us because we've showed it in option that would be worthless.

So generally speaking, that would actually help our existing portfolio. However, on the other side there's clearly this point where at some point the housing market is clearly not going to have the same kind of growth. It would hurt housing prices, which we don't have much credit risk so that's not going to be a direct impact. But we certainly benefit from generally speaking the fact that the mortgage market is a large growing market. So, I think there are a long run will say somewhat negative effects of that. But short run actually the implications are probably net positive.

Manav Patnaik

Gary, you've painted a very positive environment for AGNC. What does that pretend for the dividends and kind of where you stand now and the outlook there?

Gary Kain

So, we don't generally give forecasts or projections on dividends. But I guess what I would say generally speaking is the dividends tend to go with kind of the earnings picture of the company and one thing that I probably should have mentioned is that what I see for the mortgage REITs space and for AGNC in particular is that I think that you're going to see leverage levels increase over time. Especially, as the fed completes this transition out of the market and to the extent that mortgages stay very attractively priced at the same time remember haircuts especially for us through our broker dealer, but I think generally speaking here to see declines in haircuts overtime, which means we could run higher leverage and have the same or maybe more unencumbered assets.

And so, realistically I think before the crisis mortgage REITs were running 12 to 14 times leverage. They sort out immediately with the crisis in 2008 said but even though you could still finance agencies, I think everyone got more conservative, lenders got more conservative. They went down to about eight times and we've kind of stayed there as an industry. I think we're setting up an environment where it is very logical for a company like AGNC to continue to run a little less interest rate risk and run higher leverage against the backdrop of not competing anymore with the Fed.

So why do I transition to leverage and because again, I think one of the biggest drivers of our earnings potential is what type of risk positions were well in Iran and you know maybe a couple years ago we had cut our leverage to the low sixes. And that becomes a headwind in any kind of interest rate environment for earnings. And so, why did we do that?

We did that because mortgages were generally expensive. They were expensive in 2013 after the Fed kicked off QE3 those are environments that are going to create the biggest earnings, issues and environments like this where we think the product is going to remain relatively inexpensive and we're willing to increase our leverage if spreads widen. You know generally a supportive kind of thought assuming everything else is positive or stays the same.

Manav Patnaik

I have a question.

Gary Kain

Sure.

Manav Patnaik

You raised you and some of your peers have raised preferred stock issues in the last three to six months basically. Is this the kind of form that you're thinking of in terms of leverage for the future or would you prefer to do it more through increasing in traditional repo and stuff like that. I mean what's the role does this play and is there likely to be more issuance or is the right amount in the capital structure?

Gary Kain

It's a good question. I mean generally as an agency REIT, we tend to feel that our best execution for capital is generally the combination of common stock and Agency repo. We can borrow at government rates. We're very comfortable with the repo market. Especially since AGNC is at a premium to book we would generally view that as kind of best execution for the balance sheet as to continue to rely on those. That's not to say that we absolutely want to we should be willing and we should look to access all aspects, all opportunities in the capital markets.

And so, I think there is a role for preferred stock periodically but we don't generally see that as the best fit for an agency, mostly agency portfolio. I think where you'd have a different perspective is if you couldn't fund your assets directly then I think for vehicles like that the preferred is generally, conceptually a better fit. So, what I would say there is we'll periodically access the preferred market. I think it's good for us to make sure that we know where those opportunities are to have our name out there to have investors be able to see the name for - I mean there are times where it can be a good way to go common may not be possible. So, it's logical to access it periodically, but I would be very surprised certainly anytime in the near term if preferred was a significantly growing percentage of our capital.

Manav Patnaik

As you show the value of being internally managed increase as you grow. So, I'm wondering broadly speaking what set of circumstances you look to raise more common?

Gary Kain

So, like the prior question kind of pointed to. I mean we did recently raised preferred a few months prior to that we raised common equity. And look when you're trading at a premium to book it is logical and your product Agency MBS is large and liquid and you can acquire it easily. Then raising again raising common equity at a premium to book makes sense. Now for an internally managed REIT like AGNC, you have an incremental benefit which is the fact that if you raise equity, you lower your aggregate operating costs which is another benefit.

Said another way on the new capital, if you went back to that slide where we looked at the ROE's, the new capital has no incremental management fee. So, in a sense from an earnings perspective, it's additionally accretive because it has no management fee on it. It's another way of saying the same thing. So, I think practically speaking it's logical for a company like AGNC to look to access the capital markets in this kind of environment but it's also incumbent on management to do that in a proven logical fashion to look at all the options whether it's deals or using an ATM, looking at the preferred markets. But also doing it in a way which you try to maintain your currency which is where the stock continues to trade reasonably.

So, look, I mean the reality is it's logical for us to access the market under the circumstances we've been talking about. We have to - we should do it prudently and logically.

Manav Patnaik

Just a quick kind of hedging strategy question. You talked about you've already put on hedges, but we kind of think about sort of the other side of the equation what would cause you to kind of pull off some of those hedges maybe run a larger duration.

Gary Kain

So good question, I think first one of two things. If rates go higher, generally obviously our assets just lay on the road. And so, we have two choices. We can offset that and maintain a very small duration gap or we can let that duration gap expand. So, I think the simplest answer to that question is if rates go higher and we still feel that we're likely to remain in the low rate environment, you'll see some expansion of the duration gap just due those kinds of the natural evolution of the portfolio.

We probably would not choose to offset that. The other thing is that we absolutely; the first thing that enters our mind with respect to our duration gap or the amounts of hedges comes down to risk management. So, if the balance of risks were to shift such that our exposure to a rally were to increase more so then we would naturally tend to increase our duration gap due to that.

So there, I mean I think at this stage of the game we are concerned there are things there are one off events North Korea comes to mine that could create a substantial rally it's not the only thing out there clearly and we've seen the bond market generally rally this year. But I think we in this environment feel like reducing our exposure to higher rates and trying to kind of focus on extracting the straightforward money in the business so to speak leverage, increased leverage. The value of mortgage yields versus swaps.

We'd really rather concentrate on that versus kind to have to deal with the larger duration gap. But one of the trade-offs would be is if mortgages got more expensive as rates went higher we might feel that we'd rather exchange risk out of the leverage category and put it into the duration category at higher rates. I mean those are the kinds of decisions that we think about all the time.

Manav Patnaik

So what range of duration gap you want to have or have you (indiscernible)?

Gary Kain

So very good question, and so I would say generally that range we've operated with a duration gap as short as negative half a year to negative three quarters of a year in that zip code and that was at the lows in interest rates. We actually had a negative duration gap I think in early 2013 or in maybe late 2012. So, we've been down as low as about half a year negative and as high as the high ones like 1.7. And I want to of come back to the key driver of those decisions. You probably expect my answer to be well when we think interest rates are going to go down, we're going to be 1.5 to 2 and we think when they're going to go up, we're going to be at negative 0.5 and if we were really much better at making those decisions then I think that might be the best way to go. But I think realistically as a manager of a levered mortgage position, we have to get risk management right and so we tend to be in the 1.5 to 2 when our durations have already extended.

Okay. So, if you think of a mortgage can go from a duration of about 2.5 years to about 7 years. If the duration is already close to 7, you have very little extension and so it's logical to be long because you have locks a contraction vice versa if you're at 2.5 or 3. You don't want to be long because you're if rates go up you're going to get really long. So that's when we tend to have a short duration gap. So, tend to have the key driver of that range. Be the kind of dictated by risk management. We will -- I mean, we obviously will layer into that our opinion on interest rates but that is a secondary concern. So, yes that's fine?

Manav Patnaik

Yes, sure. I'm curious can you think back to 2007-09 all these various competitors. With a seemingly very economically stable product, I mean it's high leverage.

Gary Kain

Right.

Manav Patnaik

And the industry is a 12, 13 times. So, I mean is it just obvious that when the next cycle - when this cycle turns irrationally the providers of repo will get nervous and - and you're going to have to. I mean when you think about and you are at 8 to 10 times How do you think, if we're a late maybe a late stage of the cycle you can allow to go back to 12 times?

Gary Kain

So, I think that there's a real there because there are two pieces in your question and I will I really need to break it down into the two components.

I'll start with this is the - there are risks associated with greater leverage and then there's also liquidity for what can happen to your financing of repo. What I would say is that in the Agency space pulling of repo lines has not been a problem. Okay, even in 08 it wasn't the issue it looked it might be but it never end-up being an issue and today the way repo is provided haircuts really happens didn't move in that period. I guess I am not concerned about people pulling lines against agency mortgages. There is always a risk. You always have to consider that and we're very focused on encumbered assets. But that isn't the -- that's not the key risk and I think the other aspect of yes, when you run more risk. You run if your product widens and if interest rates go up and you lose book value are you going to be able to meet your margin calls? Okay even if your lines are still there.

And that's where the risk management and the hedging comes in, because in the past in this space people weren't very good at that hedging. They didn't even really try to do it, they maintained a 2, 3, 4-year duration gap. And so, when those things changed these kind -- that things could happen so to speak. And so, our mindset is and that's why when we talk about leverage and when we talk about the combination of our interest rate risk, we can't go to 12 times leverage or 10 times leverage and run at 2 and 3-year duration gap alright. And that's exactly kind of our mindset is if you maintain a good hedging, if you maintain a logical hedging position, if you're smart about making sure you have apple unencumbered asset and you're careful about diversifying your repo borrowings especially now that we have a broker dealer and access to the FICC directly. Then I think again, I think the space can very safely operate at 10 times or even potentially more going forward, but you got to do those other things.

You lose a little book value. So, in other words, you would have been better off being long. Okay. But generally, losses, book value losses in that kind of environment are much more measured than they are let's say in like the example of the taper tantrum. So, in our mind right now we would rather risk a little more in an environment where we know our product will be completely involved in an environment where interest rates are falling materially from here we're in a risk off environments where mortgage spreads will likely widen which will be the driver of us losing some book value. But we'll be in a strong earnings environment and where we'll be able to make back that money over time and where I think honestly the stock will perform reasonably well. That's a key piece of it, you have to be good at the asset selection and that's something we feel pretty comfortable about. We do have a very sizeable percentage of our portfolio that is prepay protected that will help us in a downgrade scenario and then I think you have to use -- you have to do the right things to react to the situation because you're never going to have your portfolio with a negatively converged [ph] product like mortgages perfectly set up for the environment.

Even if it was on day one, on day 2 it isn't because interest rates have moved and I think one thing that we take very seriously is our ongoing rebalancing requirements and I think that's something that's differentiated AGNC in the past versus some of our peers. So, look, you're not always going to be set up on day one for the scenario that's going to occur you need to be cognizant of that and then you need to react to the changing environment and the market is luckily liquid enough for you to do that.

So, I guess at this point I think we're out of time so. So, thank you guys I really appreciate the interest in AGNC.

