MiMedx Group (MDXG) Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference Call

September 12, 2017 4:05 PM ET

Executives

Chris Cashman – Chief Commercialization Officer

Mark Landy – Vice President of Strategic Initiatives

Analysts

Scott Wang – Morgan Stanley & Co

Scott Wang

Well, let’s get started. Thank you all so much for joining us this afternoon. My name is Scott Wang, and I work on the medical technology team here at Morgan Stanley. We’re very pleased to have with us Chris Cashman, Chief Commercialization Officer; and Mark Landy, VP of Strategic Initiatives over at MiMedx. Before we get started, just obligated to mention that all important disclosures can be found on our website and can be found at the registration desk. And with that, let’s move on.

So I guess – I want to start first, Chris and Mark, I want to start first with a little bit of a dive into kind of your quarterly results and your forward guidance, and then we can move on to some of the more fun topics around strategic, strategy and whatnot. If we look at the 8-K that came out, I think, last week, you had reported 3Q sales a little bit above $80 million – you said above $80 million. And given that the $80 million was always somewhat conservative given that it would imply a little bit of comp adjusted deceleration, it was only 24% growth year-over-year. With that being said, would it be fair to assume that inter-quarter, more of the growth was an SSO given Wound Care faced the toughest comps of the year?

Chris Cashman

Yes. Well, I think there’s a couple of things in why we did that. Number one, MiMedx – we made some serious investments last year that we’ve talked about starting in Q1 2016, and we’ve really been on a nice trajectory in the company and operation has picked up significant momentum revenue-wise. And I think, Pete, our CEO, Pete Petit, thought it was very, very important coming out of the tragedy with Harvey and – that storm that we reiterated, and we let everyone know that not only are we going to be okay that we’re going to exceed the top end of that guidance of $80 million. So we came out with that.

And I think from the mix standpoint, we have not talked specifically, we haven’t broken that out. But I can say that usually, Q3 is tough. July, August, we saw very strong months, as we retreated. And going into September, even with that storm in Texas, we have very broad, very strong business across all of our business lines. And we feel good about the momentum that we have in general.

Scott Wang

So you mentioned the Harvey impact and how you were able to a kind of offset that with stronger than anticipated performance in other parts of the country. Given that we’ve had the second hurricane in Irma, how come – the big feedback at this conference has been generally kind – a little bit here and there. People, I think, are still trying to figure out the impact. I think for some of the more CapEx-sensitive names, it could be a little bit of a problem. But for you guys, I think this – my sense would be that it’s probably manageable. Is that a fair assessment?

Chris Cashman

Yes, I think it’s a fair assessment. As we knew, the storm was out there. We project forward very well. We professionalized our management system and our people. Our forecasting has gotten more and more strong. We have nice redundancy in our operations. So I think that we’re, in general, we stand – we knew it was coming. And again, we don’t have any single spots that are stronger or that we lean non. So domestically, we’re in good shape. We’re a – we have a broad acceptance of all our products and revenue trending. So yes.

Scott Wang

Great. If we think about operating margins for a second, margins in first half 2017 expanded maybe 250 bps year-over-year. How should investors think about the margin ramp in the back half of the year, where you historically kind of delivered even better performance?

Mark Landy

Well, I think it’s fair to assume that – as we’ve done in previous times is that we’ve kind of front-end loaded our spending, specifically hiring. And we want to onboard ahead of team meeting, which typically is at the beginning of the year. And then historically, you’ve seen that that’s been – kind of mitigates through the year. And we do generate a lot more leverage in the back half than we do the front half. But as you look to 2017, I think there are a number of things to consider.

Now first of all, our commitment to transition to a biopharmaceutical company. We’re going to be initiating three IND studies, two Phase IIIs, and hopefully, a Phase IIb. So I think that needs to be taken into the mix. Then also, we’ve committed to, now, our pain management sales channel, direct sales efforts. So we started building that up, and we probably said that that’s well underway. So I think that as you have a look at that, I think, that we’ll definitely see definite leverage through the remainder of the year. But I think that in terms of the second half, there are just some puts and gives relative to other parts and other quarters.

So – and I think that you’ll probably see the typical 250 basis points to 300 basis points kind of leverage versus the prior. And we hope to continue that through – as we go to 2020 – and the adjusted dollar in the – the adjusted dollar in EPS that we’ve committed through 2020. Yes.

Scott Wang

Great. So as we move away from kind of some quarter stuff, I want to dig a little bit deeper into your Wound Care business and how you’re positioned for growth in what is still, for now, at least, the core end market for MiMedx. On the chronic wound care side, you had a new competitor enter the market last year. They’ve since fleshed out their bag a little bit more with a couple of more add-on products. Can you start us off by giving us your view of where you are in terms of – where you are in the overall market? How – and how you think about your competitive position?

Chris Cashman

Sure. Well, when you think about the Wound Care space, there are 3 million chronic non-healing wounds every year. 1.4 million of those are diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers, okay? It’s hard to believe, but less than 10% of that number, less than 150,000 patients, ever get a skin dermal substitute. So there are a significant number of woulds that are still available, and that we’re committed to going and finding that. Now when you focus on MiMedx, we’ve had competitors, since we came out in 2011, that are always going to knock us off. There was – 2014, new amnion came along. I’m not going through the litany of different products. Integra, most recently last year, I think, is what you’re alluding to.

The reality is, is that we just continue to separate from those other leaders. And we’re doing a number of different ways in certain drivers. Number one, we continue to invest in the medical and the scientific evidence. And our compendium continues to grow significantly. I mean just in the last week, 10 days, we announced our VLU study, and the success that we had with every fix that we saw within that study comparative to a historical leader in the product, Apligraf, that saw more than 50% healing in six months. EpiFix actually healed in half the time on average with – in that comparable type of study. It wasn’t a comparative study. But when you look at the results, we had high statistical significance at three months healing.

Now these are wounds that if you talk to any practitioner and provider, MD, they’re going to say, look, venous leg ulcers are the hardest to heal. We’re going to take 20, 24 weeks, and that’s the standard. So this is a landmark study. So what does that mean for MiMedx and for providers and patients? It means that when you look at our reimbursement and the 298 million or 300 million lives that are covered, predominantly, DFU makes up almost 100% of that, right, in a positive policy. But from a VLU standpoint, only 30% of the payers cover EpiFix today. So that’s going to be a big deal as this study gets published, which will be shortly, and then we’re able to engage with the payers. And they go through their valuations, and they come out with positive policies. We think that’s going to be a big driver in 2018.

Fast-forward in some of these other areas, GPOs and IDNs, we continue to talk about that but we have very, very strong partnerships and very strong contracts with these networks. And some of these are coming up for, again, for renewal, and they’re only getting stronger. So we’re very leveraged from the standpoint of reimbursement, from GPOs, IDNs, from a clinical and scientific evidence, from performance at the end of the day. I mean we’ve shipped now over 1 million – I’m sorry, overall grafts and we’ve had not one adverse reaction reported attributable to the tissue. And that’s an incredible safety record. So all of this combined, makes this a very formidable business.

Now where we’ve moved is from, in essence, kind of pushing the product out into the market into where we’re seeing a lot of the providers now pulling EpiFix into the market. We spend a lot of time on the education side and truly working, doing speaker events and educating providers. And we’re seeing new adoption. And we’re not, just as a company, taking market share but we’re actually expanding the market.

Scott Wang

So let me push you on kind of two of those things that you mentioned, which is clinical studies and reimbursement. Starting with kind of – thinking about clinical trials in this space. Historically, this market, the Wound Care market, hasn’t exactly seen kind of a wealth of clinical trials for their – for the products that are on market, especially robust kind of randomized controlled trials. And even in these RCTs, there’s been criticism that, oh, so and so cherry-picked their way towards this data. How good is it really versus competitors, so forth and so on. How important do you think clinical data is in the overall chronic wound care market? How respected is it among practitioners? And can you comment on kind of the robustness and the quality of your data set, perhaps, versus some of your peers?

Chris Cashman

Sure. Well, number one, we’ve invested heavily. We’ve been now over 42 clinical trials overall, whether it’s SSO or Wound Care. Within the Wound Care area, we’ve got five RCTs. Now it’s true, early in the very first study, they were smaller constituents in patient populations. But when you have 90% healing in the six-week period, I don’t care if you enroll 200% or 300% or 300% – you’re still the power in that space. It’s not going to change, right? You see good efficacies. We have continued to invest, and that’s the difference. When you do a comparison to all of the other competitors, they might have one RCT.

We just announced this very large VLU study. It’s 14 centers, it’s 140-some patients. We have a DFU study coming right behind it, it’s 14, 15 centers, 140, 150 patients. I mean we’re investing heavily. And so I think our compendium at this point is beyond reproach. But I think that we’re, at this point, the only company that’s really making those investments. It’s important to us, both education and, also, evolving the market.

Mark Landy

Before you jump into reimbursement, what’s interesting to look at is the compendium of data and the data in totality. I mean people like to talk about single trials, okay? X trial, X outcome, X number of patients, X number of centers. And most of our competitors, you’re right, have done single studies, and that’s what they point to. But if you have a look at our compendium of data, and we put that out in the primer that we released, so if you go all the way back to the cell-based study, the study that looks at the composition, and the broadness and the depths of the growth factors, chemokines and cytokines. Take that then through the animal studies. Then transition into the human studies, whereas, as Chris said, we have the five series of that.

The data stands out throughout. So you can draw that dot through all of the data. We’re not just looking at single studies. So what you see in the human really translates into what we expected to see in the human from the animal data around it, the one with the bench data. And I think that’s very – differentiated MiMedx, from a corporate perspective, when you look at others that already talk to single studies.

Chris Cashman

And so as you move on to reimbursement then, from the VLU standpoint, as we talk about 30% of the positive payment policies are only for VLU. Well, when you take a look at the opportunity as those payment policies become positive, and the payers come along, and even United and – I’m sorry, United and Humana that don’t cover EpiFix right now, perhaps, come on with a full compendium of data. This is a huge driver for us in 2018 and 2019. There’s a – upwards of, very conservatively, $100 million to $150 million worth of revenue on an annual basis. As those patients present, they could ultimately be addressed by EpiFix.

So there’s plenty of wounds, there’s plenty of opportunity. We’re in a very highly differentiated position with the reimbursement and with the clinical evidence we’ve brought along. And that’s going to continue to inform and to set us apart from much less our processing and the growth configurations and logistics and everything else that goes with the product.

Scott Wang

So as we switch to reimbursement for a quick second. When I talk to Wound Care practitioners, generally, the consensus seems to be, it makes more sense to heal a patient with a DFU instead of letting it infester and eventually, that could potentially lead to adverse consequence of leg amputations and so forth, that are way more costly for the system. So on a certain – in a certain perspective, you can say Wound Care actually does save the system money overall in the overall paradigm of care. And yet, this is also an area that CMS consistently targets for cost pressures and for reimbursement cuts. And it seems like every three years, there’s basically a cycle where the bundle gets cut, and cut more. Can you discuss your view of the overall Wound Care reimbursement landscape? And why do you think there is such cost pressures despite clearly, some of the efficaciousness of these newer products?

Chris Cashman

Yes. Let me address it and jump in if I miss anything, Mark. I mean specifically, we hate waste as a company, okay? And when the CMS went through the bundled aspect going back three years or four years now, MiMedx was in the middle of trying to support that, right? We have multiple sizes that fit smaller wounds as they progress to be smaller. And it – the value proposition is significant, right? So we’re very focused on economics, we’re very focused on saving money. We hate waste also. It’s a precious gift that is donated to MiMedx, and we process it and take great care of it.

So I think that from that standpoint, we’ve been very careful, make sure the economics makes sense and that it’s the highest efficacy as possible. There are still – other companies have to kind of revisit that, and some companies never did anything to improve upon not. Now having said that, we don’t see any markers or any indications from a reimbursement standpoint on the Wound Care side that’s going to change going into 2018. So no indications at this point.

Mark Landy

I think that when you look at this, you have to kind of look at it with our products, like EpiFix. Are they amniotic tissue grafts relative to some of the other ancillaries that are used, bariatric – hyperbaric oxygen and stuff like that, right? So I think when you look specifically at the skin or dermal substitutes, the FDA made a big change three years ago.

Chris Cashman

CMS.

Mark Landy

CMS, sorry, made a big change years ago. Low bundle, high bundle, you got the bundle coming in. And then also, from a MiMedx perspective, we – our patents are expired. They’ve moved on to other things. They’ve kind of feel that they’ve got everything checked. And the bundled rate is going up with the cost of living adjustment over those couple of years, so we don’t really see any change – any big things on the horizon with respect to our products as it relates to reimbursement. Maybe other products that use ancillaries, yes, but not with respect to our products.

Chris Cashman

Yes. I think one last thing I just want to add is on the competition side. When you go into the operating room, which is, of course, another initiative for us with SSO, you do see competition if it’s an inferior performing product trying to lead with price. And DRGs, of course, there’s always compression and there’s only so many dollars that go around. So again, what does that come back to? It comes back to your compendium of data, and that’s where you see it. And you start to see now, quarter-over-quarter, we’re getting very good stability and consistency in our SSO segment because that data is taking hold. And we’re seeing more and more adoption and stickiness to that business.

Scott Wang

So turning to the SSO division. This group – this division has clearly seen growth that’s much faster over, at least the past few quarters, than your Wound Care business. What is your view on the structural growth rate of these kinds of various different – slightly different end market that you’re targeting, and what are the key growth drivers here that you – that – what can you do to kind of maintain this growth momentum?

Chris Cashman

Well, let me just say a couple of things, and he’ll talk to specific numbers. Not that I…

Scott Wang

Mark gets the hard part.

Chris Cashman

Mark gets the hard part. We’d already talked to Wound Care and we know why that’s growing. There’s a significant number of wounds that are still available. On the SSO side, we made a strategic decision to invest, to hire direct representation to do the data. I mean of our 30 or 31 running today, more than half of that, almost 2/3 are in the SSO sector. So whether it’s urology or colorectal, plastic surgery and of course, our muscular skeletal areas, more and more data is coming out in various forms. And also, the doctors and providers are getting more experienced where it’s now becoming established and then others – other specialties are coming along and also adopting.

So I think that data is key, back approvals in the operating room are key. We’re starting to see more of that. You’re seeing a higher growth rate because it’s a lot of smaller numbers. Also I mean revenue wise, it was 25% of our overall revenue. But what we are pleased with is the momentum that we’re picking up. We didn’t see that last year. It was choppy. But now, it’s becoming greater and more consistent. I.

Mark Landy

The one thing you have with this, yes, you’re right, if you look at end markets and kind of the disease states that you addressed, they are large, and they are magnitudes larger than Wound Care but a lot more fragmented, also a lot more competition because you fall under the DRG. That’s the opportunity where other comparators start out at. And when we talked about Wound Care, we talked about the companies of competition, it’s really important to ask the question, are you referring to product that’s sold into an operating room under a DRG? Or is it outside of the operating room and the outpatient is sitting in a commercial setting? So I think when you have a look at this is so those opportunities are large but also a lot more competitive.

And what’s important is you have to target where you are. You have to find specific indications or specific surgeries that have larger DRGs, where there’s headroom under the DRG. And then you have to address that with case studies, just serious studies, et cetera, onto the vacuum and stuff like that. And that’s where the growth is, I mean. So that’s where your ask rate is coming from. As we’ve – we’ve gotten a better handle on this.

And so we’ve got a lot more targeted and where we want to go to and what headroom is our products being used under those DRGs. With respect to the growth rates, I think Chris hit on it, it’s the law of small numbers, right? So when you look at the growth rate, they are more impressive than Wound Care. But again, Wound Care is 75% of our business and will continue to be 75% of our business for some time.

Chris Cashman

In SSO, very often, we go through that with the VACs and the hospitals ask us, where is the economic sense? And we partner with them to show them it’s not for every procedure, right? I mean some of these procedures have very good outcomes. But it’s where is the complex, compounded, patients at-risk, where the enhanced healing of AmnioFix is special. And there’s a value proposition that makes sense there enhancing the process.

Scott Wang

So let’s take this back to pre-March of this year. You’re a Wound Care company with an interesting opportunity in SSO. Investors got it. Pretty simple, pretty clear-cut story. Comes March this year, I think you basically announced that there’s a strategic move to kind of shift from being a Wound Care leader to not only being a Wound Care leader, to being also a player in pain management, and turning into a bit of a biopharma company. It’s an interesting opportunity. I think it complicates the MiMedx story a tiny bit for investors. I mean I’m not convinced that the move necessarily gets you a better multiple, if you look at the pharma companies out there. So can you give us a quick overview of the factors that kind of drove their strategic decision, and this device is just not good enough for you?

Chris Cashman

Well, we never thought of ourselves as device guy. Wound Care…

Mark Landy

Wound Care is a great business, a lot of runway room. Now out of the 3 million nonhealing chronic wounds in the U.S., less than 200,000 are treated with skin and dermal substitute. So a lot of runway room, a lot of opportunity. But let’s go back to 2013 and proceed with our untitled [indiscernible] micronized product. That product was in the market, which really is a micronized version of our sheet product, right? And the doctors had found ways to use it that was really benefiting patients.

They had taken men with [indiscernible] and said, stop, we think that’s more than manipulated. So through negotiations with them, we came to an agreement that we would move it forward, down a BLA pathway for one indication. And because most of our work and our experience with the product had been in plantar fasciitis, that was the chosen pathway. So let’s fast-forward a little bit, right? So we go through the study – and what’s important is that the FDA started out from a safety perspective, saying, well, let’s look at safety, right? We want a two-year immunological blood drawer, efficacy and and stuff like that.

But as that trial progressed, so they shortened the time period on immunological blood draw to a year. And in our Phase III study, there is no blood draw. We now have a six-month safety end point. So as we kind of move that trial down the pathway and we start seeing positive results or expectations from positive results, to be able to move into Phase III, you have to be CGMP compliant and CMC ready. So there are things that you have to do that allows you to move to another step. So as we get to the point, March of the year, March 9 this year when we had that call, at that point, we’re announcing that we are ready to move forward to Phase III, and become Phase III ready.

So then, as you look at our SSO businesses and where there was having usage of the micronized product, you can clearly see that soft tissue, tendons, plantar fasciitis, other stuff as well as osteoarthritis, pain of the knee and other joints, where the two areas where doctors were having a lot of success with our products. So we’re unique because we’ve got this product in the market that we can choose to take down pathways or indications. So as we look at this opportunity and we start looking at the size of these markets, right? So if you look at the injectable market for pain, in 2015, yes, you had 15 million injections done.

Hey, hyaluronic acid is a global $2 billion opportunity. Steroids is not a large opportunity, but it’s 80% of the procedures done. So when you look at this market and you put a $500 ASP on it, the indications that we’re after, it’s a $5 billion market. Now it’s easy to think about doubling that ASP. So now, we’re looking at $10 billion market with a product that is truly differentiated, right? So it’s very, very safe. So unlike steroids, are which degenerative or the opioids that you have to take or the over-the-counter and [indiscernible] drug, even Tylenol, which all of them have effects, we truly have an opportunity – product that can be a drug in making an opportunity for these diseases.

So that’s the rationale that we look and said say, well, does it make sense for us to say, okay, within the realm of our surgical business, we’ve already seen doctors gravitate to this. Why not break that out and have an operating room practice on the SSO, the pain management practice? Now that pain management, the doctors that are going to do that are doctors that expects to see labels on products, indications for use. Unlike other doctors are comfortable dealing with homologous use products with the intended usage. The doctors that would then move forward that would like products that have indications for use.

So it made all the sense in the world to move forward. I guess we’ll beg to differ on the multiples. I think that if you look at a life science base core group of companies, high growth, the multiple is higher than a Wound Care core growth or a [indiscernible] growth rate, so we’ll let that play out. But I think that the valuation uptick that we’ve seen has certainly supported that.

Chris Cashman

Yes. And I think this was the natural progression. We knew where we were going. We were quiet about it for a while. And we made an announcement in the fall of last year, that we’re GMP compliant. We knew where we were going ultimately. This material is special. 226 identified growth factors, proteins, chemokines and so on. There’s a lot more in it, and we’re going to identify all of those. But I think even if – as you seen in our plantar fasciitis study, there is what we would say is a regenerative effect or a longer-lasting effect. And what we hope to prove longer, down the line as a biopharmaceutical company is disease modification.

And we’re going to go that way in a lot of different aspects. And if you think about the mechanism of the action, these are biopharma-like, right? I mean it’s angiogenic, it’s – and therapeutic, right? It’s modulating inflammation, it’s acting as an attractor to stem cells and orchestrating what occurs when they come into the area. So there’s a lot more to come. There are certain pipelines and [indiscernible] that’s being done as well. So we’re truly going down that truly biopharma. But we have the core business that is in that regenerative space, that by the time we get to pain management where we’re really hit, this is almost a $600 million revenue business in 2020.

Scott Wang

So I think I want to push a little bit on some of the time lines around some of these products in pain management. I think investors generally buy into the market opportunity that exists. I think that’s the message that has been very well telegraphed. I think there is some skepticism around some of laid out for the ramp of your overall pain management franchise. I think, can you give us – can you talk a little bit about what gives you the confidence that you’ll hit the targets that you laid out in your 2020 plans. And specifically, I think investors may somewhat under appreciate the investments that you’ve already made towards…

Mark Landy

Two things, right? So it’s underappreciating the investments that we’ve made. And I think from a Wall Street perspective, specifically, and I’ll speak for myself, who has lived in medical devices and biopharmaceuticals, we view markets that are on label. We don’t traditionally think of a patient pay market. Now the out-of-pocket pay market for musculoskeletal pain in the U.S. have to get a handle on it, but it’s somewhere between $140 million and $200 million.

So when you look at that market that’s out there, growing at a larger percentage, of course, more numbers than the labeled product, that is a significant amount of opportunity. Then you look at it from a perspective where you look at anesthetics, right, BOTOX, et cetera. In our study in the realm of this regenerative meds where – with real meds and real opportunity, not promise of stem cells and things like that, but real opportunity with data that we have, Phase II data. Patients are prepared to pay a certain amount of money for continued well-being and wellness, right?

So as we also look at that market, we see a growth in the out-of-pocket pay market of around $110 million in 2020. Now ramping up certainly, starting in 2018, as we put our sales force in place – 2019 and 2020, but that is supported by data that we’ve come up like a Phase IIb data, which is truly spectacular, and highly, highly statistically significant and clinical meaningful. That is probably one of the largest data sets you’ve seen for a – the drug or a product that’s outside of the steroid or an HA.

So I think that as the doctors become comfortable in understanding how the product works, that it works, and if they can have an intelligent conversation with the patient giving them the option, we don’t think that the pricing that the doctors are currently asking for reasonable therapy is going to be a problem.

Chris Cashman

And specifically even more so to the time lines, we’re starting at a Phase II, Phase IIb. We’ve had – the products are in the market from an ACTP standpoint were marketing-intended uses. But we’ve learned a great deal and we’re very informed about how the products performs. And so it’s very predictive about how we should design those studies, and how fast we can enroll, how we set up sites. And so the cost and the time lines associated, I think, are right on.

And because we have a good handle on how many patients are going to be needed and because of the efficacy we are seeing, I mean that had to be a 300, 400-patient study because there is such a spread in what we’re already informed on. If you look at plantar fascitis, as an example, I mean, it was a P value of 0.0001 over control at three months. That’s significant. So this is not degenerative in aspect, this is not just a lubricant, but there’s a lot more going on in that mechanism. And I think you can see that if you look at the data that we’ve shared.

Scott Wang

Well, this is very interesting and exciting stuff. Maybe next year, I’ll have to bring one of my biotec colleagues with me to feel this. But I think we’re out of time. So thank you again, Chris. Thank you, again, Mark.

Chris Cashman

Thank you.

Mark Landy

Thank you.

