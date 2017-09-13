Charter Communications' (CHTR) CEO Tom Rutledge at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brett Feldman

All right everybody. Well, we are going to go and get started here. We are happy to welcome back to Communacopia in our 26th year. Tom Rutledge the Chairman and CEO of Charter Communications. Tom welcome back.

Tom Rutledge

Thank you, Brett. Good to hear.

Brett Feldman

All right. So let's jump into it. It's been about 16 months now since you closed the two deals. Can you give us an update on where you are in the integration process and maybe where you are in terms of achieving the goals that you have set out in terms of the transaction synergies and other objectives [in the field] [ph]?

Tom Rutledge

Sure. It's a big company. And it was a transaction and we had a game plan and it's going pretty much like we hope that would go and the plan is working. We at this point we still have about another year so we reach our in state actually the end of 2018 is our objective in terms of having Charter become a single company able to operate the same way in every place across the country. So, when we actually closed the deal, obviously, there were three companies and in those three companies there were 11 different legacy billing platforms and if you think about billing platforms which is the way customer relationship is handled inside of a cable operation that determines where calls have to be routed for service and how they are routed in the field and dispatched and how technicians come and go. How sales are taken all of those things are driven by billing the system instances.

So, by the end of this year we will be at three of those billing instances and at the end of 2018 would be one, a virtual system where we can move traffic anywhere in the country, it's a very virtualized and specific kinds of functions from a call center perspective. So that we can operate singularly across the country in everyway, so that any employee and any customer that interfaces with us from any portal that we happen to have would have the same experience. And we have the same rate structure, the same practices and business rules everywhere we operate.

So, we are well on our way to do doing that and we are on track for doing that. We also had a strategy of rolling out uniformed pricing and packaging throughout the country and we have done that. So, we have the same pricing and packaging everywhere we operate. And on the increment all new customers coming into the company get that pricing and packaging. And so, by the end of this year about half of the legacy company that we acquired -- half of the company we acquired Time Warner and Bright House on top of legacy Charter we will be at new pricing and pricing. And so we are gradually moving the customer base actually at a fairly rapid clip into our pricing and packaging which puts a lot of value in the home in terms of the video product the two-way interactive fully featured high capacity two-way box on every outlet [indiscernible] interfaces with very high speed data and with voice packaged together in a good value proposition so that as people move through there promotional pricing we can step-up the pricing.

We started the pricing and packaging a year ago in -- just about September of 2016 and so the first customers who experienced new pricing and packaging started roll up through our pricing scheme. And that's going well and the customer experiences as we hope, we just reinitiated the all digital project that we had been doing at Charter -- actually Charter was complete and Time Warner had a different approach. And so, we retooled all that and through now and the end of 2018, we will have the whole company in all digital environment with the two-way interactive boxes on every outlet like I said and higher minimum data speeds everywhere.

So, our go-to market pricing and packaging, our digital strategy and our service strategy which is really the third leg of what we are trying to accomplish, improving the quality of every transaction we do because our basic business model is, if we can improve customer satisfaction by standing up really high quality products properly priced and properly packaged so we have the best video product on every outlet we serve with a state-of-the-art user interface and high definition video with on-demand capabilities with search and discovery and recommendation engines on every device we service along with better data speeds and better voice products than our competitors and put them altogether, you are going to increase the customer satisfaction and you are going to increase customer life. By increasing customer life, you actually end up with less transactions per customer because for the same amount of dollars of revenue on a longer subscriber life, you have less connects and disconnects, therefore you have less sales activity and less connect and disconnect activity and that results in a more efficient business.

Anything that we are doing is investing in people, so we are hiring people to man our call centers as opposed to outsourcing and by doing that we improve the way -- the quality [indiscernible] call we take the in source field personnel as well. And by doing that we improve the reliability and the craftsmanship in all the work we performed which means we get to perform at less often because in the meantime failure rate between service call improves by quality in the workforce and their approach to their work. By doing that, you get less transactions from the repeat service call activity level which also improves satisfaction which extends customer life which makes the model work from an efficiency point of view.

So, we are well on our way to making all that happen or still lots of moving parts. It's a very complicated integration. But, I think we are right where we are expected to be.

Brett Feldman

So, we are talking about where we expected to be, you talked about this migration of the acquired customers into the section pricing and packaging and how this is virtually identical to the trajectory that you saw when you introduced the same price and packaging into the legacy charter business. And so, a common question we get is that, if you were to stay on this virtually identical trajectory, at what point do you view the customer trends in the acquired property, particularly the Timer Warner cable properties begin to show some type of an inflection whether it's lower churning or higher growth ads or whatever the right way of measuring that it's going to be.

Tom Rutledge

Well, I think we have already begun to see an improvement in the behavior of the customer base and it takes time because you got a lot of moving parts. You are still moving your pricing and packaging into the customer base and the existing customer base has the all pricing and promotion packages that was rolling off and are subject to higher churn. But, all of the metrics that we are able to see indicate that the model that we previously executed is behaving in the similar fashion going forward. So, I think we are already seeing improvement in subscribers' statistics that will translate into financial statistics down the road.

Brett Feldman

I think some investors as pleased as they are already to see the success of the company, worry a bit they say the video environment feels more challenging now than it was years ago when you first started doing this in legacy charters. So, the fact that you are actually tracing that trajectory is actually very encouraging. It just a fear that some point about the working. And so, if you believe if there is something different about the way you complete this process with the Time Warner base and that might be a bit different that what you did before because the marketplace is a little bit different.

Tom Rutledge

Yes. Clearly, the market has shifted to some extent. The whole multi-channel video market is shrinking at a slow rate, which is mostly price driven in my opinion. And you have new competitors; so far they had been relatively insignificant in terms of their impact on the marketplace.

On the other hand, the two-way video on demand platform and how state-of-the-art user interface can affect the perception of value in all of the content that we have is better now than it was previously. So, our assets actually work better in a two-way on demand world than they did in a linear world from a value perception perspective relative to competitors. And I think we have a big advantage against satellite going forward that is even more pronounced now than it was a few years ago.

And on the other hand, prices are higher, people habits are changing with regard to video, as you see ratings down part of that isn't just people disconnecting, it's people being diverted into other activity, social media and so forth.

So, I think there are challenges to the video business that didn't exist and they are going to continue to be challenging but we still have increasing advantages on a relative basis. So, I think we will have more video customers three years from now than we do today. I'm not sure the whole category we are doing about, I think we will.

And the mobile piece of the business which we are about to launch is no, so we are testing mobility through our MVNO right -- actually over the next 30 to 60 days, we will start our first employee field test. We expect to launch in the second quarter next year. And that will be a new product. It enhances the whole relationship that we have with consumers which is ultimately a connectivity business.

So to the extent video changes and the way it's packaged and priced, I think that fits with our total customer relationship opportunity and I think we can manage that going forward.

Brett Feldman

Last week, Comcast noted that they had seen a very competitive environment in video this quarter, Brian was here this morning. He basically said listen the market ebbs and it flows, one of those quarters of course you had some storm. No, you don't usually comment in middle of a quarter on the environment but there is so much interest and it's right now, I was hoping maybe you could provide some context of what you think the competitive environment is like today?

Tom Rutledge

Well, I actually don't think it's that significantly different in the grand scheme of things. As I just described the video marketplace, I don't think that's maturely different. You do -- I mean we have the storms; by the way we had 1,300,000 customers out this morning. In Florida we have 1.2 million out, when I was in the car coming here.

But, that's a significant impact it's hard to say what -- when the power comes back on how many will actually require work. But, my guess it will be 200,000 or 300,000 customers that will have some form of credit for some period of time.

In Texas, we still have about 15,0000 customers that we had more than a million customers in South Texas, Corpus Christi and Port Arthur, Beaumont around Houston and actually Port Arthur had flooding and we are going to probably have to replace 250 miles of -- and just 300 miles of infrastructure in that area.

So, not a huge number but it's a fact and but in terms of sort of day-to-date, AT&T has activated some plans as part of their FFC commitment. And that changes their competitive posture a little bit. So, I don't think -- well, that's a factor I don't think it's a factor in -- a significant factor in the overall video marketplace. And I think our or like Brian, I think our video business are core business of connectivity is in pretty good shape and growing nicely.

Brett Feldman

So, just -- as we think about the quarter, right, there are going to be some storm impacts that we are going to have to think through maybe some billing credits, I guess you figured out --

Tom Rutledge

I don't know what they are yet.

Brett Feldman

Sure. And then, just on the competitive sizing that's really where we want to try to get your steel for -- is there anything unusual about this quarter or just one of those quarters where someone is being a bit more competitive and maybe someone else's business?

Tom Rutledge

I think there is nothing significantly unusual.

Brett Feldman

And for that reason, do you still feel confident that say the trajectory we have seen in the Time Warner cable business which has been an improving trajectory as you have gone further into the integration process is something that we will see further evidence of this quarter and end of this year?

Tom Rutledge

Well, I'm not going to say. I'm not talking about quarters but the general trajectory is favorable.

Brett Feldman

You talked about the wireless MVNO, so why don't we spend a little bit of time on that. And I think you also had some news today around doing some 5G trial. So, I guess, I was hoping maybe you could just expand a little on how you think about wireless fitting into your long-term strategy. And I'm particularly interested in whether you think about wireless, it's just a product, it's something you feel in the bundle or do you think it's a strategic capability for charter?

Tom Rutledge

Well, I think both. Today, we are a wireless company now. Almost all the device connected to our network are connected by WiFi. There are 200 million devices connected to our network. Of the devices that people pay wireless carriers for T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, AT&T; 75% of the bids on those devices are coming through our network mostly by WiFi and they are coming by WiFi because the way those devices are used from a bandwidth intensive purposes, this is from video and you use video in a secondary environment. The actual mobile use for voice is actually declining.

So, we think that by adding mobility into our package and having a direct relationship with the customer for the provision of services on that device that we can make the product more valuable and drive deeper penetrations against our potential market share. And so, in that sense it's a valuable tool to add to the bundle.

But, it also actually isn't just a standalone feature, it's an integrated feature with our existing services, high-speed data, WiFi and video, so and voice and including the wireline voice. So all of that can be integrated into these mobile devices in a way that creates benefits for consumers. And also drive the customer relationship. But, the broader question of where do we go, you see we are doing this experiments with small cell networks and we already are a small cell network, every WiFi radio that we have all 23 million of them that's deployed is a small cell where we want to add additional frequencies to that.

Yes, we have a roadmap for ultimately getting to 10 gig symmetrical service in the home using our existing HFC infrastructure.

And as you think about that and you think about how you might deploy future products that don't exist today in the home, I think that they are go into secondary and workplace environments first. And what are those products, they are going to be virtual reality products. They are not just games but entertainment and educational products and they are really low latency high capacity, high compute products that just further the curve that we are on today which is more and more data consumption.

And so, I think ultimately the relationship we have with all devices in the future and all the installed devices today is wireless in some form. So, we are going to be -- and are a wireless company both now and in the future and I think our network is extensible in the sense that whatever you can envision over the next five to 10 years in terms of capacities can come through our network. And mobility is just a subset of wireless.

Brett Feldman

And is that why you shown less interest in owning traditional mobile wireless infrastructure, your recent conference calls you sort of implied to that maybe isn't the highest priority for the company right now. And there is an extension of that, maybe just talk us through the nature of the partnership with Comcast because it does seem you are trying to find ways, you can be collaborative in how you approach wireless. I'm sure whether you have actually free to do anything yet?

Tom Rutledge

Well, we are working on an agreement to do things because we both have a common interest in having a great wireless product and to take advantage of scale opportunities together where they exist in potentially back office infrastructures and the provisioning systems and even potentially the purchase of devices together for our platforms. Because when you look at our businesses, we are both very large regional cable operators, but not national and we would like to be able to find a way to make our mobile products be able to be transferable across our customer base as people move and so we think there is the opportunities and common interest to work together. And we haven't got announcement yet that we are about to do that but we are talking.

Brett Feldman

Got it. I want to go back and talk about video a bit more, as we think about competitive pressures that are emerging in the space, we think a lot about the new stream products, the direct to consumer products that are coming. And we think a lot about whether there is something incremental you should be dealing with your video business model to make sure you are positioned for that whether it's embracing the direct to consumer products and putting them on your box or maybe coming to market with your own streaming option. How are you guys thinking through this?

Tom Rutledge

Well, we are thinking about it pretty much the way you just described. We are planning on putting direct to consumer services on our user interface platform which can be delivered on to televisions and other devices using the Internet and that has advantages for us in terms of being able to have a fully featured, fully integrated user interface across multiple services and so it's consumer friendly.

We embrace whatever products that consumers want to use and want to contribute the value proposition as part of our value proposition to the consumer. So we are not fighting it in anyway, so we will enable this direct to consumer services to the extent that they pressure the bundle from a pricing perspective that maybe work out to our advantage anyways.

Brett Feldman

Is there timeline for being able to incorporate that, I think Comcast announced that YouTube is now going to be something…

Tom Rutledge

Well, we don't have any announcements but we are on our -- we are well on our way to putting ourselves in a position to do that. And as we do programming deals, we acquire the rights generally available to anyone else in the marketplace.

Brett Feldman

So, then how do you think about maybe using some of those right differently getting back to the idea of a shrinking product, it seems like the large PayTV distributors have different points of view as to whether they should be facilitating that, so you got DIRECTV now coming out of the AT&T and U.S. Link [coming as dish] [ph]. But, we haven't seen the cable operators' kind of embrace that the same way, are you still of the opinion that there is not a lot of opportunity for you guys to monetize that or just someone have to…

Tom Rutledge

Maybe just do a complete replication, because if you look at what the way the -- the bundling of the significant players in the content still exist in the over the top row just as it does in the MVPD world.

And, so there is not a lot of differentiation that we can cause by selling it over the top. So what's the advantage, it's just a -- we can go outside our service area I guess, but it doesn't appear that anybody is selling just like that, there is any margins in their business.

So, I don't know what the value of just replicating our own service over the top. Although we have built some streaming products that are combinations of over the top and cable TV, because you can stream cable too just -- you versus upon streamed cable, you can stream anything in any product definition. Really question is what's the consumer getting, what's the package and is it a value proposition that's going to make the consumer satisfy with what they bought relative to what else you could sell them. We're selling in our fully featured rich package of video about 98% of videos. So, most consumers want it, and if you make it, if you price it right and make it fully featured and fully valued from the consumer perspective. We think it's pretty -- still pretty a sticky product.

That said, we are we have some niche products that we've been experimenting with to data only customers to see if there is a group of consumers that we'd like a differentiated product and whether or not that product would stick with them, it's one thing to say I want it and another thing to get it and use it and keep it we continue to pay for it for long period of time. And we haven't seen the breakthrough yet that makes us think that we should change our business model. But we keep pushing around the margins to see if there is anything there. Interestingly data only customers who you think would be the coolest core cutters around tend to be the easiest people to sell bundles of fully featured video to that they are, because they are price driven. And they actually do want it all and its price that keeps them from buying it all.

Brett Feldman

And you said that in the past that you think that price has been the biggest driver of core cutting and core shaving and that's programming cost and that's what causing all that and so, as you look into a market where you see more streaming and more direct to consumer, are you finding that programmers are more willing to talk to charter about more flexibility in the way you put their products into your bundle?

Tom Rutledge

No, no and then we are not doing it with over the top providers either. Again if you have, I mean just think of what it means from their point of view to have fully distributed product and into a world where its unbundled and you are going to end up with whatever its natural penetration is that's going to be lower than it is today I would think, if people could break the packages up and pick whatever they wanted. So all of them tend to want to continue to be packaged in big bundles.

Brett Feldman

So, then what can you do, I mean you've tried additional things with Viacom, I mean how much flexibility do you guys have to maybe reposition the product right now?

Tom Rutledge

It's somewhat limited, which is why you don't see anybody out there with al carte products. You can around the -- there are penetration requirements in our programming agreements that require significant penetrations of the big services and so if you fall below those thresholds you end up paying on [fathom units] [ph]. And the reason content companies try to make their contracts work that way, they don't want to be disaggregated. And they don't want be disaggregated over the top either. So the actual contrary to what everybody writes about the actual programming model is very similar to what it's been for a while.

Brett Feldman

Do you think as they try to bring more direct to consumers in markets, because you said you like to support it that's creates a conversation and a minimum to say well if you want to be on a platform in a different way we would like to have a different way to be paid. Do you think that mean, I'm trying to think when the window to come up where you could actually revisit this and see…?

Tom Rutledge

Well if you have new, if you have a nascent business that has telling content, you can do things with them, it's the fully distributed content providers that are -- they can't envision a world any better for them disaggregated and aggregated, I can't either by the way.

Brett Feldman

Was talking about pricing, you really haven't taken any price increases recently and you've talked about how you see the real potential for the company is not to necessarily grow by raising price, but to grow by adding customers. So 50 million homes you passed 50 million homes only about half of them are actually your customers. How confident are you that this is the right way to approach growing the top-line, I mean should you have some degree of pricing powers certain of your products and are you going to get your point where you reconsider that?

Tom Rutledge

Well, yes. I hope. I get to another point someday. But, right now we have this big opportunity to grow the business and to grow our market share and to still grow revenue nicely, because we can grow our customer relationship we would be growing like the Charter 5% to 6% and there is no reason I think that the new company can grow at that kind of rate in terms of creating customer relationships. And when you think about a 6% unit growth, relationship growth rate you don't need very much price to get pretty reasonably good revenue growth. And part of our strategy is to put fully featured products in the home and then to have step up pricing after the promotional pricing through time and have those customers stick through the promotional pricing, because the value of the products we sell them is worth the price change.

So, we do have pricing in our model, it just rolls through the new pricing and packaging structure and it takes time before its realized the units coming first and then the pricing follows. But you are getting growth mostly from the creation of relationships.

Brett Feldman

Do you think that you can accelerate the relationship growth, it maybe you changed the way you present the price of your product meaning, you can keep the bundle price pretty stable, but I would suspect that to a lot of younger individuals they would be willing to identify a higher value on broadband and they would be to video and if you show them a bundle that presented in that way, same 100 bundle. They would be more inclined to see value in that they wanted in the traditional model where there is a lot of dollars associated with video or maybe even voice or equipment?

Tom Rutledge

Well, we do sell a lot of data only and have been growing that category nicely and it is priced differently than it is package. I think it's hard to say, we've been very successful with growing our revenue line through the strategy, I guess at some marketplace reality dictated that we do differently we do, but its worth.

Brett Feldman

I think maybe just with the question and maybe I think, approach it differently as you get to the idea of that about 50 million passings and only about half of them are buying something from you, that's the opportunity.

Tom Rutledge

Exactly.

Brett Feldman

And so what do you believe you ultimately need to get right to have higher penetration of those passings what's going to cause that incremental customer?

Tom Rutledge

Well, that's go back to where I started, our -- you need to have better products ultimately than your competitors. You need to have a better video product with better user interfaces and search and discovery with all of the over the top services built into it along with the MVPD services. You need a search and discovery engine on that UI, so that people can find the 50,000 titles we have on demand that really no one else has in totality and you needed to work on every device that you have. And you need really high capacity data networks to go with that and you need to have a total customer experience that's superior to your competitors, price is part of that, but so is the way it's actually put together from a product side.

And service is part of the product mix too and getting that right creates less activity which creates higher satisfaction which creates longer customer life which adds the penetration with less unit growth. I mean if you are losing less units, you don't you need less sales, your cost per sale can go up, as you hit through marginal or you hit your, as you penetrate the market further each marginal customer gets more difficult to obtain theoretically. And if you are saving the customers you are connecting then it essentially means you have more money left over to get that next marginal customer, it's a very virtuous approach.

Brett Feldman

That's making sure you have better products. And generally speaking you do have better products than your competitors, but they are trying to catch up, you look at AT&T and you noted earlier they are pretty more vibrant in the market; Verizon is in the midst of trailing 5G do you think they could ultimately take that probably nationwide. How do you think about making sure that your most important product, your broadband product is seen ahead of those telcos are trying to catch you?

Tom Rutledge

We look at our roadmap we have a 3.1 strategy, so we can take our, as we go all digital by clearing out the spectrum part of our strategy is to use that spectrum to take -- continue to take data speeds up. And we think that, while we've had in many cases a 10 to 1 and in some cases 20 to 1 advantage on AT&T and pricing, I mean speed for data through most of the footprint that we serve that we can keep those kind of ratios going forward even if their capacity comes up.

We have a roadmap that cable ops as I said to get to 10 gig symmetrical. And those are relatively minor investments, the whole 3.1 infrastructure investments about $8 a home pass. And then, marginally it doesn't really cost much more to provide from an operating and CPE perspective than existing service. So, I think we can take our speeds up, we can make our video better, we can add mobility to that mix and stay competitive.

Brett Feldman

We can't talk about Charter without talking about M&A headline there has been a lot of them around.

Tom Rutledge

I can't.

Brett Feldman

I mean this is -- it's based on [medium forces] [ph] at least three companies you want to buy it or maybe you want to buy it. So the question would be what would a transaction have to do to Charter or do full Charter to make you want to deviate from the model you've been outlining go ahead and do that?

Tom Rutledge

Look we really think we have a great opportunity as a company and we want to execute it and I'll leave it at that, I don't, we don't really comment on M&A but normally. But we have a good return and it's hard to imagine anybody getting more out of it than we can get out of it.

Brett Feldman

So then let's think about it in terms of the way the industry is evolving, a lot of your peers or some of your peers would be coming more vertically integrated. AT&T is trying to do that with the acquisition, I wonder that Comcast is arguably vertically integrated for a longer period of time. Do you feel like that Charter openly needs to be part of a more integrated company and then what do you think it needs to be more integrate, it means you need to have bigger media presence, would you be thinking more about where mobility goes and share model over the long-term, buyer or seller or home growing how do you get there?

Tom Rutledge

I don't, I don't think we need anything right now and we have, we are in the middle of the huge integration and a complex integration of very big assets and we are successfully executing against that and we have a great growth prospects in front of this. Obviously media properties content properties are challenged right now, because the whole universe is shrinking it's priced to perfection in many ways and advertising dollars are shrinking because of general diversion and changed viewer habits some of which were created by selling syndicated programming essentially to alternative distributors who sell that without advertising and helped consumers developing intolerance for advertising.

So, it's very challenged to, challenging space at least from my point of view and all great opportunities arise from what they are valued at and their combinations that could occur in the future for us, but would make a lot of sense if they were properly valued.

Brett Feldman

Okay, so then let's talk about what you do have in your own control right now which is running the company. One of your peers has expressed you that cable systems in the U.S. maybe haven't been run efficiently as they think they could. You obviously are pursing transaction synergies in a minimum through the current combinations, but I'm curious about that at point of view, do you think there is an incremental opportunity to take cable profitability to a new tier as you think about the way your business is evolving?

Tom Rutledge

Yes, and I do think there is a way that increased profitability and margin and/or EBITDA per customer that is not in our traditional modeling approach to the business. And it comes from the advantages that digital buy flow technology gives you and customers self provisioning that can occur in an all digital environment. But we get our model produces higher margins through time; we're actually at the moment right now we are where we have the most impact in negative since from a large and growth perspective in that. We're in-sourcing call centers and we're spending more, our plan is to spend more dollars per transaction than the legacy company spent, but have less problem because of higher quality transactions right now we're in the period where we have to build new call centers and train our workforce and get them productive and at the same time continue to all up-shore some cost.

We've actually made some headway and our operating metrics have been pretty good even better than we had hoped in some cases, because we've been able to officially operate the call centers we have by the way we just managed them. And by changing them the number of billing instances that we have, we're getting more efficiency out of what exist, but we still have we're making investments in people and in places right now that ultimately you're designed to improve the efficiencies of business. And the same is true with our field portion now we have to stand up new technicians that means new trucks towards test equipment and we are going all digital to make the network capable of its capacity, and to stand up products that use the capacity of the network to differentiate ourselves from our competitors and that requires an investment in all digital.

So, our vision of the business that it gets much more efficient going forward and that capital intensity comes out of the business and that satisfaction goes up and cost go down. But it's really if you look at our pricing, you can get to higher margins tomorrow by changing new pricing just to put a huge rate increase on your product the margins go up maybe your growth stops, but your margins go up.

Brett Feldman

And great you do it the other way as well as you get to this point where you've fully in-sourced, you on-shored your all digital and you are aware you are trying to get this company to deal when all these projects are done, if you are cost structure is lower could you say actually what I'm going to do is I'm going to lower price, because half of the people within my community aren't buying things from me maybe that's the reason why.

Tom Rutledge

That's right, you could.

Brett Feldman

Okay, well how long do you think it's going to be the process…

Tom Rutledge

That's what, I mean competitively if you can get into that position where you can have better products for lower prices that's because it gets.

Brett Feldman

And is that when you are going in exiting 2018 when you've done a lot of the merger integration and what's the…

Tom Rutledge

When we get out of 2018 we'll be, we'll have a singular entity integrated fully functional entity with covenant services, prices, packages and interfaces both the consumers and employees that are common throughout the entire footprint. That will allow us to create customer portals and self provisioning opportunities that don't exist today that will help that. But, getting to a completely virtual state where, as you penetrate the market, your fixed cost per customer go down. So your margins go up just by definition if you penetrate deeper into a fixed cost asset, right. So, the deeper you get the lower your incremental cost are per customer.

Brett Feldman

So and with everyone's second favorite topic M&A is always the first favorite, the second favorite is capital allocation. And we look at the way you guys already get about 4.1 terms of leverage in the quarter that's the low end of your range 4 to 5 which is exactly where you said you would manage the business too. How do you think about making sure that you are using the balance sheet properly and that you are allocating capital properly as you integrate and if you think about how that business easily position as this industry landscape changes?

Tom Rutledge

Well, I don't think you know, we've spoken on that previously, I don't think we changed our view of it, M&A opportunity for us to make other acquisitions like we just did to the extent that they became available we would be interested, because we think we can create value in this business through an execution strategy. And if you look out there what's available to us it's all controlled one way or another. And so it's going to happen when the controllers wanted to happen, whether it's a family or a significant shareholder. And so we think that investing in our own business through buybacks make senses while if there is none other accretive M&A opportunity.

Brett Feldman

You feel pretty comfortable that saying at the low end of your range gives you sufficient dry powder that if one of these opportunities comes along your ready enable to go finance it and pursue it?

Tom Rutledge

Yes, I do think so, I mean I think that we have a nice capital structure with investment grade and high yield debt that gives us flexibility and I think maintaining that structure is important for us in a long run. But I think that, if you look at our coverage ratios, if we had significant opportunities I think we could finance them.

Brett Feldman

Great. We're out of time, Tom, thanks so much.

Tom Rutledge

All right. Thank you.

