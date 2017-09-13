Why Ford Is Not Your Long-Term Investment Choice

Despite an expected surge in auto sales after back-to-back hurricanes, US auto sales are likely to decline in 2019 and 2020.

Investment Thesis

Ford Motors (NYSE:F) pays a juicy dividend equivalent to 5.26% yield based on its price traded on September 11, 2017. While the dividend is attractive, we noted the company's United States auto sales may decline in the second half of 2018 and 2019 despite an expected surge in Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 due to flooding by Harvey. We also noted that Ford does not have significant competitive advantage over its competitors. The company's high debt leverage and high interest rate will inevitably weigh down its earnings. With all this information, we do not think Ford is suitable as a long-term investment candidate despite its juicy yield.

The United States Auto Market is Saturating

Let us first take a look at auto sales in the United States, Ford’s largest market. In Q2, Ford’s North America operations (including US and Canada) account for nearly half of its vehicles sold in total. The chart below shows the statistics of vehicle sales in the United States since July 2013. As we can see, United States auto sales reached its peak of 18.4 million (seasonally adjusted annualized selling count) in November 2015, and again in October 2016, before it went on a decline.

Source: Created by author

We see that the decline may soon turn towards a surge, as the flooding caused by hurricane Harvey on Texas will likely reverse the trend. Since the estimate is that about 300K to 1 million vehicles were damaged due to flooding, we will likely see a rebound in auto sales heading into Q4 2017 as owners of water-damaged vehicles received insurance payouts and begin shopping for new vehicles.

In the long term, we think auto market in the US is likely to decline from the peak reached in 2016. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, in an interview back in June, stated, “A stretched consumer, falling used prices, and technological obsolescence of current cars are ingredients for an unprecedented buyer’s strike.” Morningstar has a similar view. It projected North American (Note: This includes both US and Canada) auto sales are expected to be 21.3 million in 2017, 20.6 million in 2018, 19.9 million in 2019, 19.5 million in 2020, and 18.7 million in 2021.

Minimal Competitive Advantage

Before we discuss Ford’s competitive edge, we should first give the company credit for its good management. Light truck sales rose by 9.3%, including a 15% gain for its F-Series in August. What is impressive is that F-Series pricing increased by $3,400 YoY to $45,600. Ford’s past efforts in reducing its total number of platforms has resulted in better economies of scale and allowed the company to drastically reduce costs. As a comparison, in 2007 Ford had 27 platforms, by 2015 the company’s platforms were reduced to 12, and today it has only 9 core platforms.

However, the auto industry is full of competition. Besides the other two Detroit manufacturers, we also have strong international competition. Toyota (NYSE:TM), Honda (NYSE:HMC), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF), etc. are among some of Ford's competitors, and the company does not have a strong manufacturing or economic advantage. For example, although Ford can produce fuel-efficient cars, other auto manufacturers can match the company or produce better fuel-efficient models.

In terms of gross margin, Ford’s gross margin is not better either. Although its trailing 12-month gross margin of 15.6% is better than General Motors' (NYSE:GM) 12.7%, but it is still less than Toyota’s 17.3% or Honda’s 22.3%. We do not think Ford has any advantage over the others.

Debt Leverage is High

The final reason we do not think Ford is suitable for long-term investment is its debt leverage and the high interest the company is paying for its public unsecured debt securities.

Ford’s long-term debt is $93.3 billion at the end of Q2 2017. Its long-term debt-to-capitalization ratio is 74.7%. While the ratio has been reduced from the high of 115% at the end of 2008, this is much higher than GM’s 56.5%. On top of Ford’s log-term debt, there is also $49.7 billion of short-term debt. In its trailing 12-month, the company pays $1.04 billion of interest expense. This is about 38.4% of its operating income in the same period. We think this is a little high.

Another part we dislike is the high interest rate Ford pays for its public unsecured debt securities, which totalled at $9.1 billion at the end of 2016. While most of them will not mature in the next few years, the interest rates that the company pays are quite high. As the table below shows, many of the debts have interest rates above 7%. One notable debt is the near $1.8 billion GLOBLS security, which has an interest rate of 7.45%. The maturing date is July 16, 2031. The longest maturing date is the 7.7% interest rate debenture that matures on May 15, 2097.

Public Unsecured Debt Securities at the end of 2016

(Source: Created by author, company reports)

Investor Takeaway

While auto manufacturers like Ford will benefit from the surge of sales from the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey, it is expected that the company’s largest market, the United States, will see sales decline in 2H 2018 and 2019. Ford also does not have significant competitive edge over other automakers. Its debt leverage and high interest rate obligation will continue to weigh down earnings. Hence, we do not see Ford as an ideal stock for long-term investment.

