Wix.com (WIX) Presents at Deutsche Bank 2017 Technology Conference (Transcript)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Deutsche Bank 2017 Technology Conference Call

September 12, 2017 05:00 pm ET

Executives

Joe Pollaro - General Manager, Americas and Head of Investor Relations

Analysts

Lloyd Walmsley - Deutsche Bank

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Lloyd Walmsley

My name is Lloyd Walmsley I follow the Internet Space Equity Research side here at Deutsche Bank. Appreciate everyone being here. Excited to have Joe Pollaro here, he's GM of Americas and Head of IR for Wix. Joe thanks for being here.

Joe Pollaro

Thanks for having me.

Lloyd Walmsley

Great, Well, I'm going to start off with a bunch of questions and then Joe has some slides he'll refer to from time-to-time but will keep it Q&A largely and then I'll open it up after a little bit of time [indiscernible] you guys can ask questions. So I'll kick it off, one of the most exciting things we've seen at Wix over the past year or so is been just a pretty dramatic uptick in conversion rates. So we can just start out by just giving us an overview of the what the base drivers have been and then kind of how you see those going forward start to [indiscernible] tough comps.

Joe Pollaro

Sure. So the biggest driver of conversion and just to be clear what conversion means is, users that join Wix who use our product for free converting them into paid subscriptions and the key difference between free users and free websites on Wix and paid are if you want have your own domain name you need to buy a subscription. So if you want your name.com you need to buy a subscription otherwise your domain name is a sub domain of Wix.com and other key difference is, that free websites carry a banner on them that just advertise Wix. They just say this website was built for free on Wix and paid websites do not have that banner.

And so our objective is that, as you use Wix for free which you're able to do for an unlimited amount of time that at some point you will want to buy a subscription because you have a business that you want to have your own domain name branded or you want to remove the banner ad. And what drives that conversion really your use of the product at Wix. Are you able to accomplish what you came to Wix to accomplish? Are you able to build what you want to build? Are you able to create something that represents you and your business and your organization or whatever it is that you're building for and does it add value to you?

And so all of that means that we have to create a product experience that satisfies all of those requirements that makes it easy for you to build what you need to build. Makes the end results look great that it provides the right product and capabilities to allow you to manage your business online and grow your business online. And so what's been driving that conversion over the last several years has been just that development of products and a better user experience on Wix.

Some of the things I'll call out specifically is the core editing environment in Wix and we call it the Wix editor which is really where you do the work, on Wix. It's where you drag and drop the elements, very much like using a PowerPoint, manipulating a PowerPoint slide, it's where you edit text, replace images that whole interface and use experience in the editor is much, much better than it was before. Two years ago we launched a brand new version of it making the entire development process much, much easier and that has helped propelled conversion quite a bit because it makes the process better.

We've launched several vertical applications in the last years to two years, and these applications such as stores and bookings, restaurants, music, photography. They allow you to incorporate into your website a transactional element. So if you're a store selling something we incorporate shopping car and inventory management capabilities. If you're a fitness instructor, we allow you to incorporate into your website through the bookings application a scheduler or a class sign up scheduler and so those have helped increase conversion and the final product I'd call out, which has helped increased conversion is Wix ADI, which is the Artificial Design Intelligence product that we launched a year ago and ADI allows us to build a website completely customized to you and your business in about two or three minutes. It takes content from the web that if your content, so it takes pictures that exists on the web on Facebook, on Google and other areas of the web. It takes written content about your business and then we contribute content about a business like yours and we create a website that is ready to go and we'll incorporate vertical applications into it as well and it's a website that's completely finished, customized for your business, with your images and your text and your content within just a few minutes and that has helped conversion as well.

Lloyd Walmsley

Great and then as I guess as you focused on moving forward. The comps are little bit tougher, what do you see going forward. Are there any big products you have in the pipeline? Putting aside code which we'll get to well unless you want to start talking about and the context to conversion. And I guess the question are you also - how do you kind of balance the focus on top of funnel at verses just moving ARPU higher as well?

Joe Pollaro

So I think on the product side, we certainly have continued, we see a lot of continued growth in conversion that we will get from ADI from Wix ADI it is a product that is only a year old and we have made a lot of improvements to it in that year and we'll continue to and that goes for all of our products. I mean all of our products when we launch them is kind of Version 1.0 and we continue to develop on them and make them much better overtime which continues to propel conversion. We test a lot of changes constantly and implement those when they're incremental to conversion and that will continue. We're excited about the editor, the improvements to vertical applications that we're continuing to push, we're excited about DeviantArt, which is a company that we acquired earlier this year which we believe will start to be enhancing to conversion next year and we're excited about Wix code, which we can talk a little bit more about, but we certainly think that will be a conversion help toward the back end of last year and there will be other products that we will launch and improve on that will announce as appropriate.

Lloyd Walmsley

Okay, great. Well digging into the ADI a little bit, but you didn't focus [indiscernible] in the US you're starting to move internationally. Can you just give us a bit of an overview of how we should think about the timeline and any update on kind of how to think about the benefit in international markets relative to US?

Joe Pollaro

Sure, we certainly will be rolling out ADI to non-English speaking market in the future. We don't have a timeframe on it right now. What our focus has been much more has been on the product itself? The performance of it, the user experience and we feel like that's the place that we need to continue to focus on before we start then replicating the product in other markets. There is a not a technical hurdle of any real significance in rolling it onto other markets. It's more of a time and resource commitment that we need to do because again the key part of ADI, is the data and the content within the artificial intelligence engine and websites in Japan look different than websites in France and in the US. They are designed differently, they have different images and written texts and it's not about language translation it's about contributing that content and those designs into the artificial intelligence and that just, it takes time and but it is something that we will do and expand ADI into a much more global product.

Lloyd Walmsley

Got it. Okay and is there something you feel like that all of the benefits you're doing to kind of tweak the product in English speaking markets. Once you've been kind of mapped the design to these other markets that the ramp could potentially be faster as you roll that out just because of the learnings you had in the US?

Joe Pollaro

Yes, I do think so. I mean I think that as the product matures in the US and in English I should say because it's available in the UK and Canada and Australia. In the learnings that we get from those English speaking countries, we apply those to what we do with in the future and so yes, that absolutely will benefit non-English speaking markets as well.

Lloyd Walmsley

All right. Well I want to touch on Wix code here. That you just released last month, I guess for starters maybe just explain it in a higher level and kind of, we'll go from here.

Joe Pollaro

So when we - we look at Wix code as a development tool for professionals. Who certainly have the capability of using Wix but want to do much more. And what we think about with Wix code is building not just websites but building what we call web applications. And so if you think about a website that is a large content directory or a large marketplace that requires a database of content behind it, that may require application logic tied to it, based on the users location or the time of day or the users past behaviour on a site and or custom interactivity that may need to be only be able to be done with some JavaScript code. These are things that prior to Wix code were not possible at Wix. We didn't give the ability for developers and designers to kind of peel back a layer and create that type of capability and now we do.

And so you can with Wix code on Wix's create these very content-rich, highly functional interactive website and like I said web applications that are much more like creating a piece of software than it is creating just a website. And so this is a product that literally has been launched in the last six or seven weeks so it is very, very early days for the product. We do believe that overtime it will start to become a certainly a conversion improvement tool for us and for our users, but also one where we expand our market and our TAM [ph] in a significant way. We believe that the vast majority of website in the world today are built by professionals who know how to write code, who know to create logic and write and create API calls and having Wix code available to them is expanding us now into that market.

Lloyd Walmsley

Great. Well. It's obviously early what have you heard from the developer community in terms of just early reactions.

Joe Pollaro

Yes it's been very, very positive so far. We've been in the Open Beta now for like I said about six or seven weeks. We're getting tremendous amount of feedback from those that are in the Beta, we're seeing already some finished products and we're incorporating all of that feedback and like I said, it's very early days for this product and it will continue to get better.

Lloyd Walmsley

So were there any particular verticals or specific used cases that you may have kind of design the product for at the beginning or that you see more likely to adopt it sooner?

Joe Pollaro

Not really I mean and that's actually part of what we're so excited about with the Wix code is that. It was designed for exactly the I guess the opposite reason of that, it was designed to be completely open ended. It was designed because while we've created vertical applications on Wix for certain industries, we can't create a vertical applications within Wix for every vertical and industry out there. And so Wix code can enable others to do that for us. It will enable others to be able to create applications for other types of maybe very smaller and narrow or very specific verticals or sub-verticals. The capabilities are really limitless with Wix code and so that's part of what is so exciting about it, is to see what will be created with it.

Lloyd Walmsley

And how should we think about the go-to-market strategy on code, start with the developer communities. How do we think about that?

Joe Pollaro

So we have today on Wix, users you have the capability to use Wix code. We know because we've been working with them and talking to them and many of them are part of the Open Beta and so they will be kind of our first users and are our first users for Wix code and overtime we will get much smarter about the go-to-market but it is likely going to be different from our go-to-market today. It's going to be very community driven. Products in this community are much more word of mouth driven then they're through traditional marketing campaigns and you know, we're going to learn much more about it, but we're already starting to develop those channels. We're re-launched as part of the effort of launching Wix code, we've relaunched what we call the Wix arena and the Wix arena is essentially a place where we can provide our users with the ability to connect to developer, professional to help them build their website and so we'll see a user or working in the editor and maybe stop working the editor and will send them an email and say, do you want to some help finishing your site? We can connect you with a professional to do that and many of those professionals will be using Wix code in order to help our users finish sites. It's not a - these aren't people that we employee, it's a marketplace that will connect both sides and the benefit for us is that it improves conversion again. So that's the first place where we'll start to see Wix code being used and then overtime a community driven approach.

Lloyd Walmsley

And how are you guys thinking about monetization and pricing what is effectively a platform?

Joe Pollaro

Yes, it's too early to say fully what will be the pricing and monetization opportunity here. Today it's going to continue to be our current practice on the monetization side. We'll monetize through subscriptions and overtime as we see more behaviour and products and what's being build we'll be able to determine more if there is another monetization possibility or different pricing that we want to use.

Lloyd Walmsley

Okay, we'll now turn to verticals and you guys have moved kind of verticals up to I believe about 30% of subscriptions. Do you think that this can continue to March up and kind of do you think it's within the existing verticals or do you think you'll have to keep expanding the verticals strategy with new verticals, how should we kind of think about those two different factors of roads [ph]?

Joe Pollaro

Yes I think a little bit of both. Certainly we feel like the - we know that subscriptions with vertical applications attach to them have been growing faster than subscriptions without. And that's been happening now for several quarters and we anticipate that to continue. As the verticals get better, as we add more functionality to them and make them more sophisticated. And I think that we will probably develop some more verticals that will release and talk about in the future because again what we do at Wix and what we're focused on is that, is product development and innovation and so this is certainly a key part of our growth going forward.

Lloyd Walmsley

How do you guys think about R&D investment across continuing to push the progress within existing verticals versus new verticals or do you just kind of keeping growing that engineering team and focusing on both?

Joe Pollaro

Yes I mean we do, we focus on all of that. I mean, the way that our kind of R&D and more than half of our employees are in R&D. so we're true technology product driven company. And R&D is product development, it's not system admins running data warehouses because we don't have data centers at Wix, we outsource that. So R&D is focused on our product and we think about it in different buckets. We certainly think about there's part of R&D that's very, very focused on existing products and making sure that existing products are getting better, that we're continuing to add to the functionality and improvement, we do that through getting feedback from our users and our help database, our help center, we do user interviews and user focus groups and we talk to them about what they need. We look at what their behaviour are online, in the editor and make changes accordingly. And we also have R&D that's very focused on new products, products that aren't out today, that are coming this year and next year.

And then we have a smaller group of R&D that are focused on the longer term, visionary products that are more call it kind of skunkworks type group. Where they're focused on the next big technology that we kind of are seeing and anticipating and some of those products three, five plus years down the road and maybe some of them won't come to market at all but they're constantly working on what's going to be the longer term drivers of our business and looking down the road three, five plus years. So it's kind of how we think about our R&D today.

Lloyd Walmsley

What's the back story on kind of how you guys started to develop, Wix code? I mean you it does seem in many ways like a natural outflow of what you guys have been building. But what is the you've been working out for a long time, how did it all start?

Joe Pollaro

Wix code has been under development for four or five years leading up to this year and it was really part of the original vision frankly of our founding group. Avishai, our CEO; Gig, our CTO; and Avishai's brother Nadav who's our Chief Product Officer. Their whole concept and vision around Wix was, what can we do to make developing content online easier. And that's includes obviously what we see at Wix today, which is the HTML5 Wix Editor it includes which address a meaningful part of the market of people who don't have the tactical capability to code, but they certainly have the ability to use products like PowerPoint and Word and Excel and so Wix is very comfortable for them. It includes product like ADI which has made for an even more novice user of technology, but it also includes the audience that is technically advance, what can we do for that group, what can we do for the coders, and the developers and the professional designers who they know how to write code, then they build websites today writing code but is there something else we can provide them to make that process easier, make their lives more efficient.

And so when the founding group thought of Wix it was, that entire spectrum from the very novice user up to the very sophisticated technical user. Let's create technology and product to make all of their lives better with creating web content and that's really what Wix has always set out to become and what we will continue to be going forward. And I think we believe we're the only company out there that has that full spectrum of capability along all types of users who are building web content.

Lloyd Walmsley

Great. I want to make sure the audience gets an opportunity to ask any questions, if you have any. Otherwise, I'll just keep going through my list. So raise your hand, if you have any. I wanted to just turn to kind of the space more broadly. How have you guys and what seems to be a fairly crowded space albeit with a big addressable market? How have you guys separated yourself from other free premium web presence companies and been able to sustain such strong consistent growth?

Joe Pollaro

So I think again it gets back to the product. We have an intense focus on making our product very easy, very intuitive and user friendly and also broad and deep, what I'd like to say. It's not just building a website, if your business a website is critical but you need more than that today. You need to be able to communicate online, market online, transact online, fulfil online, have mobile capabilities, have mobile management, being able to manage your website from your mobile device is important. And it needs to all look professional and credible and be easy and so that takes a lot of effort and a lot of time and a lot of resource and that's what we're focused on.

And I think we've done that better than any of our competitors and actually grown our lead over our competitors, just from that standpoint. I think the other benefits that we've really accrued over the last several years especially has been our brand. We have really focused on the product which leads to better brand affinity and I think now, we're getting to a point where Wix is becoming very much associated with this category and I think that has helped also really separate ourselves from our competition.

Lloyd Walmsley

Okay and then, this question we always everyone wonders about Google in the space. What is the latest you've seen with their domains and their products in the present space?

Joe Pollaro

Yes, so they have Google domains which they launched I think a couple of years ago now. They've became a domain registrar. It's a business that we don't see them, we have not seen them invest a lot into on the marketing side, but they are there. They obviously have and have a lab for a long time the G Suite which is kind of online toolbox for small businesses, Google Drive, Google Hangouts, Sheets, Docs, Slides, things like that. And we've a reseller of those products to businesses that build sites on Wix. And they do have a product that allows you to build kind of a landing page for your business on the web. It is a builder that is extremely basic, it basically allows you to kind of put, like I said a one page website together for your business. They don't really invest in the marketing side of that and even in their Domains product, they refer people who buy domains on Google to website builders like us, but not themselves.

So it's just not an area that they've really invested a lot, into right now and frankly, we don't see them investing at a level that would compete with us directly.

Lloyd Walmsley

And are there any other risks we should be thinking about on the horizon from the cloud players like AWS or AGAR [ph].

Joe Pollaro

Not that we've seen. We haven't seen anything out of them that would indicate that they would enter this space into a direct competition with us.

Lloyd Walmsley

Yes, okay. Want to turn now to I guess a look at some of our OpEx investments. Can you kind of give us an update on marketing plans and kind of any changes you're seeing and how you guys either go-to-market and end marketing or customer acquisition trends? How is that being and how do you see that kind of over the next few years?

Joe Pollaro

Sure, so let me explain really quickly, what kind of how we approach marketing spend. We spend marketing dollars and look at a return metric to determine kind of how much we spend. And that return that we focus on is a timeframe of seven to nine months, we call it the TROI or the time to return on investment. And essentially what that means is that we will spend marketing dollars in a specific channel or in a specific geography and we will monitor the amount of conversions that we see from that marketing spend, keeping mind the vast majority of our marketing is done in digital channels, where it's highly tractable. We do not have a sales force, so we don't have people out selling Wix, we sell all mostly online and so we're able to track things with a lot of precision.

When we're in a channel and at it looks like the trend of subscriptions that we're generating out of that channel, is going to return our marketing dollars in longer than nine months then we will reduce our spend there because it's - that's the channel that we're not getting a lot of traction in or a lot of collections from subscriptions. Conversely, if we're in a channel or in a geography where we're getting returns that are going to be faster than seven months. We will invest more and so what we're always focused on [indiscernible] next marginal dollars, the next dollars, maximizing the TROI, the marginal TROI and that's based on collections that we're getting from subscriptions.

And so that doesn't necessarily mean that a channel where the cost of acquisition is going up is a bad thing because if we're able to increase conversion or if we're able to have ARPU increase with a channel from subscriptions then we will gladly spend more there again as long as it stays within seven to nine month range. And what we've been able to do over the last several years is increase our marketing spend by a significant amount and still return it within a seven to nine month period and that really is what's been driving the leverage in our model and the cash flow that we've been able to start generating.

Lloyd Walmsley

And then as you guys see more and more uptick on the vertical products. I'm curious do you see like a better retention on the page side for those products and then does that factor into your thoughts onto the seven to nine months' timeframe, if you're going to have a vertical stay longer and maybe it's worth it, spending a bit more because of that lifetime value, how do you think about that?

Joe Pollaro

Yes, I mean again it's going to be within, it's going to have to fit in that seven to nine months TROI, so certainly as vertical applications are adopted more in certain geographies or in certain channels, we spend more because we charge a premium price all over our vertical applications, if you buy a subscription with Wix stores or Wix booking bundled into their subscription the price is going to be about 20% to 40% higher than not and so that returns dollars faster and so for a single subscription and so if that's the case, if we're getting more vertical adoption and higher collections from those subscriptions then we will continue to invest in that channel because it's a positive TROI, it's the marginal TROI is better. And so absolutely the vertical applications matter and it's help drive growth and certainly marketing efficiency.

Lloyd Walmsley

You guys have talked about Wix code being more of a needle mover for 2019 in terms of financial metrics, what are you most excited about looking out to 2018?

Joe Pollaro

I think is so, there is excitement of Wix code into 2018 for sure. I think that the benefit really won't start to be had until the end of 2018, but the excitement is not as much around what is going to be mean to our financials, is it much [indiscernible] around what are we now seeing being created on Wix and kind of what's this new market that we're entering and really starting to penetrating grow and, so I think that's a lot of the excitement that we're seeing at Wix with regards to code.

Other things that are lot of that are building excitement certainly for 2018 are ADI continued improvements there. Certainly we anticipate that product will continue to mature and become much more impactful. I think that we're certainly excited about some of the newer vertical applications that we've launched I would call out with the video as one that we've launched this year that we're really starting to feel traction from and I think we'll become a factor in 2018 and then other thing I'd highlight for 2018 that we're excited about is DeviantArt, the business that we acquired earlier this year that we're investing and have a lot of optimism about it and it's impacting in 2018.

Lloyd Walmsley

Maybe we can just DeviantArt. It's a little bit of a different business but as natural tie-ins, maybe give it a high-level and why you bought DeviantArt and what your - how you think that will play out over the next few years?

Joe Pollaro

Sure DeviantArt's a business that's been around for about 16 years, 17 years. It's the largest online community of artists in the world. It has about 40 million users, they get about 45 million unique visitors a month. It's a very highly engaged online audience and they engage through contributing art. If you're an artist and you of any kind and you contribute your art to DeviantArt you're creating a portfolio of your art on DeviantArt and people are commenting on it and you're getting feedback on it, you're also commenting on other people's art and you can also sell your art. So it's a very strong community of artists and we like that audience. We like audiences that are highly engaged online, that are technical, that are young, that are designers types and so we think that a lot of these users will want a website and have a need for a website and/or we'll build websites for others as well. And so we acquired that business because it's an audience is very relevant to us and DeviantArt is really the premier brand in that audience and we wanted to bring that into our portfolio.

Lloyd Walmsley

Yes seems like a good place to advertise to the creative community as well.

Joe Pollaro

Absolutely.

Lloyd Walmsley

Well great. I think we're about out of time. But Joe, thank you.

Joe Pollaro

Thank you.

Lloyd Walmsley

All right.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.