CBRE's (CBG) Management Presents at 2017 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBG)

2017 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

September 12, 2017 03:30 PM ET

Executives

Jim Groch - CFO and Head, Corporate Development

Analysts

Ross Smotrich - Barclays Capital

Ross Smotrich

Good afternoon everybody, sorry we're a little delayed, we have some technical difficulties, but I think we've gotten the most important one resolved which are CBRE slide deck.

So, by way of introductions I'm Ross Smotrich I am the REIT analyst here at Barclays, and I guess as well the Real Estate Business Services analyst. Very pleased to introduce Jim Groch, Chief Financial Officer of CBRE, a role that he assumed in March of 2014.

Jim joined Trammell Crow in 1985 after doing his MBA at UVA, and spent almost his entire career with Trammell Crow becoming ultimately the Chief Investment Officer of the Trammell Crow company and after he successive roles as President of Development and Investment, CIO for the Trammell Crow company and then in 2000 he took on the role of President of Funds and Investment Management, Director of Corporate Finance for the public entity Trammell Crow.

Trammell Crow was sold to CBRE in 2006 at which point he joined the Global Executive Board and served subsequently as the Global Chief Investment Officer and VP for Strategy with Corporate Financial Responsibilities for the firm's balance sheet. In those roles Jim played a very key role in a number of significant transactions and built CBRE into what the company is today, including first the sale of his own company Trammell Crow to CBRE but then subsequently he led the acquisition of ING's Investment Management Business, a $60 billion AUM transaction, in 2013 the Moorland acquisition and then most recently a couple of years ago the Jobs and Controls Workplace Solutions acquisition.

So, we're thrilled to have Jim, he's going to walk you through the story, he has some slides, and then we're going to try a little audience response but one of the technical difficulties is we didn't have, we can't find the slides, so we might just do it by show of hands if that's alright and then we'll go to Q&A. So, Jim thank you very much.

Jim Groch

Thank you, Ross. Special to be here, I'll go through some overview slides and then look forward to taking questions. So CBRE is the global leader in an expanding business, we basically provide all services, any services that you can imagine around commercial real estate investment and management, the company when you think of that scale we manage 5.3 billion square feet, we represented about 300 billion in transactions last year and our investment management business manages about 92 million in assets. We are the global market leader in leasing, in sales, in valuation, in outsourcing and in property management. And the company’s been recognized as the number one brand in commercial real estate for 16th consecutive years.

Just to give you a sense as to what the company is, I'll start at the bottom of this slide. We have a number of businesses that we call our more contractual businesses. The largest business within that bucket is our corporate outsourcing business. I’ll describe that in a little more detail in a moment, but in big picture think of us like an IT outsourcing company to large multinationals. We take the staff in house, we agree of some strategic KPIs, typically a five-year contract with large multinational and kind of handle all of their real estate needs globally.

Also in the contractual bucket, we have property management for institutional owners, investment management and I mentioned, we provide valuations and mortgage servicing. Mortgage servicing business is a business we’ve grown largely organically since over the last decade, it’s now about 155 billion in mortgages that we service.

The leasing business is kind of moving up on segments from the bottom. We represent landlords and its usually typically corporations in leasing either side of the transaction. We refer to that business as being largely recurring overtime just because when lease comes up, it’s typically renewed or the client tenant moves. Either way there is a commission event, if there is a shock to an economy, we’ll see some activity deferred, but that rental stream and the commission income that goes with it doesn’t go away, just some of the activities are deferred. So, during the financial crisis in 2008 that business was down 14% to 15% is down again about that same amount of 2009, backup 30% in 2010, just to give you a feel for the business.

The next bucked is up is capital markets, that’s really brokered around asset sales and mortgage origination. We have a development services business, which is a separate segment.

To give you a sense, these numbers on these charts are fee revenues, so we exclude the passthrough expenses in our facility management business and our property management business. To give you a sense of the margins, the bucket on the bottom is about 15% margin business, collection of businesses leasing about 15% also capital markets at about 20%.

This slide is a picture of the same buckets, but you’ll see the column on the left is 2006. So, we’re comparing the trailing 12-month numbers to roughly the peak of the last business cycle. And you can see first that the company's grown almost 2.5 times in size since that period. But more importantly maybe as the business mix has changed quite significantly. So, while the company grows in about two and half times our more contractual businesses are up almost five times.

Our performance here this chart shows EPS performance of CBRE versus the S&P 500. You can see that the company’s EPS growth has significantly outperformed the market. It is important to note that this hasn’t happened on the back of taking on leverage or our more volatile businesses at deterioration of business mix has actually been quite the opposite of that. During this period, we’ve delevered the company from just over two times net debt-to-EBITDA to just over one-times and the business mix has improved quite substantially during this period.

To give you a sense of kind of the snapshot of the balance sheet, the tall columns at the left is liquidity, is cash on the balance sheet, accessible cash in underdrawn revolver capacity and then you see on maturity schedule which are mostly in 10-year fixed rate bonds. The company has grown -- the half our growth over the last couple of decades has come from M&A. We generated a lot of cash flow, we reinvest the bulk of that in acquisitions. And we tend to have a philosophy of lower leverage later in the business cycle. We are willing to invest in the higher leverage during a downturn or coming out of the business cycle.

So, I'll take a minute to talk about kind of the big picture, starting in a moment with few slides on some of the tailwinds for the industry as a whole and then how we are positioned within the industry. Within the industry we are the global leader in virtually every line of business. We have had almost 16% EBITDA to CAGAR over the last two decades and the business makes us improve quite a bit in the last several years I think developing in a very resilient business model.

But shifting to the structural tailwinds for the sector overall, I would say three things, three tailwinds I would like to talk about now there is a quick slide on each of these. First is outsourcing. Bill Concannon who runs the outscoring business for our company really started the business for the sector and back in late 1980 I was working with him at a core company at IMS who was our current CEO Bob Sulentic and he had this idea that he pitched for about two and half years before finally landing our first client, but that’s grown quite a bit since then and it’s a trend that’s really being embraced by our clients by mostly multinational corporations with a value proposition that’s very, very strong and proven.

The next tailwind is asset allocation. Broadly speaking real estate as an asset class, seeing more and more capital being allocated to that asset class and then within the folks the ownership by institutional investors that tend to trade REITs and maybe turnover their portfolio by 5% or 10% a year closed in funds which will turn over their entire portfolio in three to five years, maybe three to seven, or open-end funds maybe 10% a year. That base of investor owners is owning a much larger percentage of the pie than they did 10 years ago. And that’s positive for us, they are the folks that use our services more than others.

The third structural tailwind is consolidation. We are an industry that’s seen quite a bit of consolidation and we have been beneficiary of that.

So quickly one slide on each. First outsourcing you can see here in 1990 Baxter pharmaceutical was our first client. And I would say the sales cycle around that time probably averaged two to five years which was very, very painful long sales cycles but since that time multinationals in particular have really warmed up to outsourcing and suite executives have done as they move to a second company or a third company in that four-year sales cycles moved down their fixed rate months and a very positive trend. The renewal rates, the contracts on average are around five years, our renewal rates are in excess of 90%, so very sticky business, very strong value proposition and not just kind of cost savings but also on the ability that we can provide a corporation to be able to react and improve their footprint, handle M&A et cetera.

Second tailwind increasing institutional ownership. The chart on the left speaks to the point I made just a moment ago about the percentage the value of the assets being managed by folks that tend to trade more. So, a lot of real estate in America is owned by wealthy families or individuals, those assets don't tend to trade a lot as some of those assets move into the hands of more active investors, portfolio managers, we see more activity and more services. The chart on the right is general asset allocation to real estate.

Third tail wind is the consolidation of the industry, so this picture shows you that the 18 companies on the left in 2002 they were the larger players at that time the size of the circle represents the size of the revenues, one year of revenues for each company. We see in 2020 there were a lot of players, they fell into two different buckets, there was not a lot of differentiation among the players. Fast forward to 2016 you are down to about half a dozen. I should note that the players on this page maybe cover a third of the industry. So, the tail of small players in our industry is surprisingly large.

The other two comments I would make, actually one comment I'd make is during this period of time we at CBRE did five of the 12 major transactions but we also only bid on five deals, we didn't bid on the other seven, we spent an awful lot of time evaluating each of them so it's not been a strategy, still probably just getting big but really a strategy built on creating a great company with a good business mix.

Moving from industry tailwinds to some tailwinds for our company that may not cut across the entire industry, talk about technology for a moment. We've invested in technology, a variety of technologies both internally developed products and fast platforms and then acquisitions of other companies, on this slide I have three examples of issues within the company too where acquisitions one is internally developed. These are I could easily kind of throw out a dozen or more similar examples and I'll give one more on the next slide.

But as the industry leader we can take a company or technology platform and get a lot more out of it than others can with operational leverage particularly where the technology is producing tools to make our people more efficient, create point of sale advantage, will provide a new service or an improved way of delivering a service to a client.

On the left CBRE Floored. Floored is a company that we acquired just in January. They were the leading provider of 3D visualization software so if I were a broker representing one of you and I didn't know that much about you going into the meeting, I could take it and I'd do it two or three buildings that might be a good fit for you, you're going to look at the whole floor, I would pre-move the floor plans and then right in front of you I could say here is half dozen different kind of interior concepts, one might be more of a high tech office open space interior offices with glass windows and other might be a more traditional [indiscernible] type build out and ask you to pick one of those, I'd push a button and in 15 seconds you'll see a floor plan that maybe asked you what kind of parts and furniture you have. You'd see an algorithm driven 3D floor plan of the entire floor of the building, I can easily tweak any of that live for you. I could even show you the views out the window of any office on that floor and I could do the same thing for few other spaces. So, it's a great tool for our leasing agent and work with clients to help them visualize spaces sometimes difficult to visualize.

CBRE [indiscernible] is a fast platform, it’s a CRM and kind of workflow and deal management platform, we developed in house, its beautiful, it’s really intuitive and we’ll get a lot of leverage out of that.

Third here is Forum Analytics just quick to give you a flavor for some of these investments. Forum Analytics is a bunch of PhDs, so they had been new in data analytics for retailers for a long time. They suck in a lot of data from all sorts of source, third-party sources and a lot of data they built on their own. And then we’ll have a relationship with the client where we get all of their credit card data and other data put into the machine and it allows us to create a product where we can look at sites, so they’re considering and give them a pretty thoughtful estimate of sales per square foot, that they’re likely to choose based on their business model on a particular site. And if we go to the site across the street, the data will change and our estimate of sales per square foot will change.

Last example around technology. Energy Services Inc. as a company we acquired couple of years ago. They are really around smart building concept, but these folks have been in the business of not only smart devices, but remote energy management and actually deliver real service, real value to clients for a long time. For a company like that, that wants to do more, wants to have a bigger impact we are a great platform with over 5 billion of square feet of clients to kind of, that we manage for our clients to start to work with. Today, we manage 100 million square feet of assets through this business unit.

Most of the things I’ve been talking about are areas to get our client, our investors excited about LPs, I’m sorry shareholders are excited to talk about technology what it can do for us, the tailwinds for the industry et cetera. But the question where we have anxiety I would say, from shareholders is where are we in the cycle. We are just kind of rolling this out, we call, CBRE Cycle Radar. We’ve taken nine data points, data metrics. We've looked at 15 years of quarterly data on each of these metrics, is just an indicator something that will show going forward and try to get a sense, to give people sense, for where we think we are in the cycle in our sector. It’s a lot to absorb here, but the outer ring is kind of where each data point has been at the peak quarter over the last 15 years.

The center of the circle is where each data point has been at the very trough, the lowest point over the last 15 years. A lot of this would have hit during the financial crisis. If you look at the chart on the left or the radar screen on the left that was the data that existed at the end of 2006. So, about a year before we started to see the downturn and you can see most of these points are pretty close to the perimeter of the circle. The data point is towards the right side, got a little worse as you get further and generally for the next year. If you look at those data points today, you can see it’s much more balanced. And our deck is online, all the data and the specifics of each of these metrics is included in the addendum. You can look at it if you’re interested.

Which one we want to make here is this business cycle has been quite a bit different from the last few that we’ve experienced and here is some data to look at. As an example, take cap rates. Cap rates for U.S. office were about 80 bases -- at the end of 2006, we had 80 basis points spread over BBB bonds. By the end of 2007, it was even tighter. Today, that spread is about 300 basis points, which is about at the midpoint of the range of where we’ve seen on average over the last 15 years.

One more slide here on the cycle, another view from a different perspective. If our company as a business services company trashed anything at P2P growth and in employment and actually tied us to employment, we hear an awful lot at times we are almost 10 years into this business cycle, that’s a long time. The last four cycles have been between seven and 10 years, we have got to be in the [indiscernible].

But one metric we have been tracking now for a couple of decades is how long has this cycle gone from the point after which we have regained the jobs that we lost in the downturn. And when you look at that metric and you look at this cycle compared to last three we are relatively early in. The reason for that I think's obvious but downturn here was severe. It took us well over four years to get back to that breakeven point, we are on average in a more typical recession that would be one year. So, none of this is -- we are not saying there is zero chance of recession next year, we are not in the business of predicting recessions, but we are saying we are in an industry that feels reasonably balanced today. And if we get out a surprised recession it shouldn’t be nearly as impacted as we have experienced in the last downturn for sure and even perhaps some of the prior ones.

So, kind of a summary slide here before we go to the questions, we are an industry that had some structural tailwinds and we benefited from that for a couple of decades, good business model that’s durable, significant free cash flow, a very long track record of EBITDA growth 16% CAGAR over two decades. And we have continued to significantly improve and diversify our business mix.

With regard to the business cycle which is a biggest question that we get. We have provided some more data. Importantly our balance sheet is very, very strong. If the recession comes along sooner than we might expect we are well positioned with full intentions to deploy that capacity. So, we managed to lower leverage later in the business cycle, we have spoken publicly that a number of times we are willing to invest in to higher leverage within the downturn that’s coming out of the downturn. So, with that…

Ross Smotrich

So, I have been furiously emailing here, this data technology of the Blackberry and I do understand that the audience response slides are available. Can somebody in the back just confirm that volume? Yes, I have a thumbs up from the back.

So, what we would like to do, I don’t know if anybody who was here yesterday for Boston Properties, actually before we go to this one, I would actually like to ask we are going to walk the script a little bit and then ask like show of hands we need the old technology. How many people thing of CBRE as a real estate company or is it business services company? So first real estate company, if you could raise your hand. I will quickly try and count, and how about business services company. Okay overwhelming.

Now let's go to the slides if we could, just to get a quick sense of your -- even though you are business services company how do you think about real estate [indiscernible] and you can think about it as a real estate business services company or as a REIT or something else? So, you can go ahead and vote. Okay so we have 46% are underweight and real estate 31% overweight, that’s actually just to give you a little context, yesterday there were very few overweights and a lot more underweights. And four people didn’t know, is mostly the sample.

So, can we go to the next slide please. So how do you think about realty services in that context? So, 38 are overweight real estate services, actually pretty good split.

Let's go to the next one please. How do you real estate services in your real estate allocation? Again, pretty decent split between part real estate and outside of real estate which is interesting as well.

Let's go to the next one. How are your real estate allocations? Think about that broadly if you would, REIT as well as real business services. Okay so everybody is going to stay sort of underweight for the majority and then the retro split.

So, can we skip the next one please and just go to your biggest concern about investment in real estate today. Skip one so the question number six, thank you. Most of you were underweight 41% and most of you maintain that. Okay, point in the cycle, 58%, and then just for a kip let's go to the last question which is where do you get the best returns going forward. Okay so 42% is voting industrial, but services comes in second, which is not bad 25%. Okay and oddly enough they were probably were selecting a little bit of recent stock performance. reforms.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ross Smotrich

So, with that let's go to some Q&A, perhaps I'll use the moderator's prerogative to ask the first question, which is you got this interesting chart, this radar thing, it shows pretty definitively actually that we're not so fleet cycle, yet that seems to be the consensus with them here. Actually, I was actually interested to see that the REIT thing was all at the way at the trough in terms of REIT valuations but that was a separate panel but perhaps you talk a little bit about why you think that the perception as it relates to cycle and how do you think about how that cycle might play out over the next couple of years given where cap rates are today, given where interest rates are today and so on.

Jim Groch

Sure, well I guess first I think it’s perfectly rational that the sales cycle relates to business cycle, the last four cycles have been seven to 10 years, the last recession started in beginning of '08, we're a couple of months from beginning at 2018. So, it feels like we've been out there for a long time. And I guess the other comment I would make is as an industry, real estate industry guide. Things I have seen, I think in each of the last downturns before downturn are we've had two to three years of 8% plus rental rate growth, cap rate spreads and by the way even after seeing this we've typically had a year or two or three of growth. We just started seeing rental rate growth a few years ago and it's been called plus or minus 3% a year various by product and region. Cap rate spreads are at the midpoint of where they’ve been. If you’d ask me four or five years ago where would cap rate spreads be four or five years from that point forward I would said 125 and 150 basis points, given the rate or cycle things have been tightening.

So, in addition to kind of the data points on that radar, which are third-party metrics you can argue either any one of them, but within chart and you can kind of go through the data on your own. In addition to that, the data they weren’t used to see, none of it really indicates is that a recession is coming in the foreseeable future. So how long that could go, it’s impossible to know, the people who will be better in predicting it from my own perspective being in the business through a number of cycles can easily run for three to four years. And that seems counter intuitive given how long the cycle has been. And we are running our balance sheet with the mindset that if a recession could hit tomorrow, so we’ll be prepared to invest into a downturn.

Ross Smotrich

So just playing demographics on a couple of things, there is very interesting kind of range. Because I think that if you look at the stock market, the broad stock market movement, financials are working okay. Recently, there is kind of a pro-cyclical trend in the broader market. Yet people think we’re late cycle in real estate per se. And so, the market doesn’t seem to be pricing in that recession anywhere else except perhaps in real estates.

And I think to push back we get from investors is two things happen late cycle right earnings, growth starts to slow, which not in your space where we have seen a little bit on the fundamental real estate level. And then asset value price perfection and what happens if you start to go on. So how do you think about those issues?

Jim Groch

First thing is I always like to say there is no such thing as a real estate cycle. I think it’s just a business cycle and real estate can have more or less data to the business cycle depending on kind of supply and demand dynamics. So, I think for me personally there is a disconnect between stock market that shows no sign whatsoever of us being or no big sign that were late cycle and the anxiety around kind of the real estate cycle and that just. And then on the supply demand side, I think it’s in reasonable balance couple of the metrics that we provided on that. Radar screen talk about supply and vacancy and lead it other metrics and most of them were kind of middle.

The same thing on the valuations. If you've been in real estate for a few decades, just go back 10, 15 years ago cap rates were sort of just 9% for office cap rates and then for a long time, at least sort of suburban office just didn’t have much connection in the interest rates. Clearly that’s not been the case for the last 15 years or so. And the fact that spreads are as wide as they are, I think is an indicator to me at least that assets are priced to perfection, I think they’re reasonably price.

Ross Smotrich

Right. So that spreads to the BBB or just corporate.

Jim Groch

BBB.

Ross Smotrich

BBB. I’m afraid that -- and by the way that I agree with you just for the record but I’m afraid that people who are not controlling about the real estate business look at an absolute cap rate of 4.5 or [indiscernible] office building or whatever the number, it’s five and they think on my god that’s terrible, but they kind of forget that investment -- required investment in terms of any other asset comes down followed by the same amount.

Jim Groch

Well and also you tend to get a lot of publicity around the cap rates on trophy property and trophy markets if necessarily the average cap rate across the country.

Ross Smotrich

Yes, so just again to continue my devil's advocacy here, I think a lot of people looked at your results in the second quarter and just by way background I guess leasing is the Americas gift in the second quarter by about 5%, 6%, wondering that was second quarter phenomenon, and any kind of change in that metric, a lot of people pointed to that, it's just the beginning of an inflection.

Jim Groch

Yes. I think leasing has slowed over the last year or two. The growth rate in leasing has slowed. So, leasing in general I think is still growing. Our guidance is that it will be low single digit growth but I think the quarter is just anomalistic with the small data set compared to a really strong quarter in the prior year. We still have the biggest month in this quarter left but I would expect we will see positive growth in leasing.

Ross Smotrich

Good, and it certainly feels that way as kind of economic -- what we are seeing from different company now. I guess the other direction I wanted to go in and it's been interesting to me, I followed your company since it went public actually and in fact was involved in the IPO and that seems very closely correlated to investment sales. To me it's almost like the tail wagging the dog, but what I worry about is that people have missed sort of the shift in revenue mix before the outsourcing progressed. So, you touched on your slide, it's obviously been a big trend over the last number of years, you confirmed whether it is 25% [indiscernible] in revenue. How sustainable is that? Where do you see that business heading in the future?

Jim Groch

Okay so I think what we call our contractual businesses which are largely dominated by the outsourcing business has gone from just over 20% to just over 40% of our fee revenue. That’s our fastest organic growth business. We started that business in the industry we are in by far the strongest position. But one of the challenges I think we as a company is we are half of our sector. So, it’s a really small sector if you talk about commercial real estate services and just doesn’t give that much attention.

And we can disconnect I think, we talked about stock market versus real estate but even within our sector, I get the most questions about the investment sales part of our business. its 25% of our revenue, it’s a little more than that as a percentage of profits. But our peer play competitors, where that’s their entire business trading at a higher multiple. So, there is -- I think there is a whole variety of kind of things that feel a little bit disconnected in our sector, and I think part of that is it's a small sector.

As far as the outsourcing business, that business has been a double-digit growth year-over-year organic growth business for us over two decades. There were three significant players, they were similar in size and still the management to support the outsourcing business. 24 months ago, we acquired one of the three which was a business that had led the industry until we and our best competitor JLL -- got better and create -- made more difficult for them. That business was a business that had been declining in revenues for two three years before we acquired the company. We have now grown the combined business. We have given guidance to that 10% growth as here we are on track to do that. And so, I think…

Ross Smotrich

This is [indiscernible]…

Jim Groch

Yes, [indiscernible] so we call global work based solutions and so I think the historical track record for that business has been fantastic and I see no reason to believe that shouldn’t continue.

Ross Smotrich

Right, it's always been intriguing to me that --

Jim Groch

It’s an underpenetrated sector.

Ross Smotrich

And when we look across corporate America every company that I know of is trying to improve their margins and focus their capital on their co expertise and very often it’s not real estate, or data centers or HR, so everything is interesting to me. We've got about five minutes left and I would say give an analyst a microphone it’s a dangerous thing so wondering if there's some questions here.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Jim Groch

Yes, the question is what’s the likely use of our free cash flow in the coming years.

If you look over the last several years we've deployed really almost all of our free cash flow, we've delevered a bit by virtue of earnings going up and us reducing our debt but the majority of our free cash flow is going to M&A. If you talked to us five years ago we said we're going to change our business mix, we [indiscernible] we're in a really fortunate position that the business it's really not cyclical to some degree even benefits from a downturn the outsourcing business, happened to be business that we led, it doesn’t require capital to grow and that was our fastest growing organic business. So, we turned most of our capital to that business and some to our investment management business where we acquired ING Bank's global investment management business which was about twice the size of ours at that time.

So, we view M&A as kind of the highest financial opportunity for us on behalf of our shareholders. We are disciplined in investing, we were public for about six or seven quarters, that's a factor we're getting a last look in a lot of deals of companies that we liked and wanted to buy but the price and terms were kind of -- felt a little bit irrational to us so we backed away, we're seeing the market kind of begin to improve again and get much more rational again and our M&A activity has picked up. So, M&A is kind of first for us and then return of capital to shareholders would be next.

Ross Smotrich

And how will that happen?

Jim Groch

There are a few choices that are obvious. But I'd say we don't react quickly to these things, we're in a general mode of -- we're later in the business cycle we want to come into the next cycle at fairly low leverage, we were at 1.2 times in the last quarter so we're in pretty good shape and could even drift a little lower possibly.

Unidentified Analyst

How extensive would you use the balance sheet in a downturn? I mean you just got investment grade ratings I guess in the last year or so and what kind of limits does that put on your ability to use the balance sheet.

Jim Groch

It’s been almost two years since we're in investment grade ratings and we've been retching it up there, I'd say we're committed to investment grade rating. So, there's brackets for us, we haven’t given numbers specifically but brackets at both ends is how well we deleverage likely and to what degree would re-lever up. But from where we are, we clearly have capacity but we are unlikely to put -- very unlikely to put our investment grade rating at risk. So, I think it's within a pre-rational range.

I would say that I think we've built up some credibility with rating agencies. We were able to move to an investment grade credit rating in conjunction with it after we announced it, building a [indiscernible] acquisition of our business from Jobs and Controls, and I think we’ve built that relationship with the rating industries because we've delivered on what we said we were going to do, they like the change in business mix, and you could see how we could bring that leverage back down very quickly we don't have the cash flow that it generates. So, I think we’ve got a bit of flexibility as long as we continue to be responsible, which we will be.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible].

Jim Groch

Yes. The question was, is there a particular subsector in the industry that interests us from an M&A perspective. We have recalled cycle where M&A strategies for every line of business. And so, they are quite different from one business to another. Somewhere one of our businesses is really countercyclical, couple are really not cyclical at all, capital markets business is cyclical, is not deployed, it was deployed very, very small amount of capital, in the capital markets businesses in the last couple of years.

We really like the outsourcing business. So, I think we will continue to deploy capital with good opportunities there. Will Project Management leasing, we are doing more technology deals where we think there is relatively small investment, we can get a lot of operating leverage point of sale advantage for a large platform. So, we will continue to take some of those investments, they tend to be small. So, I’d say generally across our lines of business with maybe the exception of our capital markets business.

Ross Smotrich

Great. So, I think we’re out of time. Let me thank you all for your interest. And thank Jim for joining.

Jim Groch

Thank you everyone.

