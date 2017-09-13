BMO Financial's (BMO) Management presents at Barclays 2017 Global Financial Services Brokers Conference (Transcript)

BMO Financial Group (NYSE:BMO)

Barclays 2017 Global Financial Services Brokers Conference

September 12, 2017 10:30 am ET

Executives

Tom Flynn - CFO

Analysts

John Aiken - Director and Senior Analyst, Barclays PLC, Research Division

John Aiken

Okay, ladies and gentlemen, I think we'll start our next session. As I mentioned Tom, he is a veteran of our conference. Tom Flynn is the Chief Financial Officer at BMO Financial. Tom, thank you very much for attending.

Tom Flynn

It's good to be here. Thank you.

John Aiken

I was hoping that you could start-off by just giving us an overview of Bank of Montreal strategy; I guess how it's evolved and where you think the bank is heading.

Tom Flynn

Sure, I'm happy to do that. I'll describe our business…

John Aiken

Sorry Tom, I might involve, I forgot, I have a -- before we begin even though I jumped again, I have been asked, tell you that Tom Flynn's comments today may include forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from forecast, projections or conclusions in these statements; listeners can find additional details in public filings at BMO Financial Group.

Tom Flynn

Thank you for keeping us safe. So, we appreciate you reading that. So on the strategy I'll start it just very briefly by describing our business and then I'll go into our strategy. We view ourselves as a North American bank roughly 75% of our business is in Canada, the balance is in the U.S. and we have a small North American business. But the lion share of the business is in North America. And then, from a business mix perspective, our Canadian personal and commercial banking business represents around 40% of the total group, and these are round numbers, and then, our three other operating groups, capital markets, U.S. Banking and Wealth, each represent around 20%.

And so, we've got what we view as very good diversification across our different business units and that provides, we think more resilient and robust revenue in income stream through time.

Looking at the strategy, our approach to Canada is basically to do all of the good business that we can do. So we're open for business everyday across capital markets. Wealth and banking we have good share positions in particular in commercial banking in Canada where we're number two with a 19% share and we continue to focus on growing that business and have had good growth over the year-to-date with 8% loan growth in our most recent quarter.

Our wealth business is strong in Canada as well, stronger than our average personal banking share position from our share perspective. We've had a strong performance in business through the year and I'm happy to talk about that later.

And then in the U.S., the focus is a little different and that we are more focused than in Canada where we cover the market. And in the U.S. our largest business is U.S. Banking represents around 20% of the total group. We're headquartered in Chicago. We've grown that business through time both organically and through acquisitions. And over time, we would expect to continue to grow that part of the bank and we'd expect the U.S. business to grow at a higher rate than Canada, which as much as anything is a reflection of the concentrated share positions that we've got in Canada and the greater opportunity for growth from a share perspective that exists in the U.S.

We have invested in our U.S. capital market business over the last 5 years; we've done that both to create additional growth in that business and also to make our capital market business more relevant to our Canadian institutional and corporate clients, because they all do business in the U.S. And that business had good traction net income for the year-to-date is actually higher than income for the total year in each of 2015 and 2016. So, we've invested in the business, we expect it to drive higher profit growth in the U.S. business in capital markets overall and we've seen that coming through over the last year and a half and feel good about that.

And then, in wealth in the U.S. we have a focus in private banking and asset management both good businesses. We make around $100 million a year in that business and we would expect to continue to grow it as well over time.

John Aiken

Fantastic. Tom, BMO and its peers consistently talked about residential mortgage housing is not being a key risk and of course I'm onsite as a homeowner. I was wondering if you could describe what are the key risk that Bank of Montreal is facing today, because if we run down the list domestic operations performing well, credit quality on both sides of the border benign; we saw a touch of the slowdown in capital markets, but nothing disastrous, I mean are we in exceptionally good operating environment for the banks these days?

Tom Flynn

But it feels like we're in a stable operating environment, which is actually a good and a welcome thing. So, we expect growth in Canada to about 3% this year, 2% next year, the U.S. we think will grow at around 2% in both years. And so, we've got good solid sort of new normal growth, interest rates are low they've moved up a bit, but they are still very low and so we don't see any pressure from an interest rate perspective. And so, as we look forward, we expect the operating environment to be benign, we don't see any eminent threats to that. And, the risk is probably more skewed towards some kind of event risk, which none of us have the ability to predict.

And we feel good about the core operations of the bank aren't feeling vulnerable from a credit perspective in the environment. And our minds are open to the potential for there to be some sort of an event risk event. And if that occurs again we'd go back to the robust nature of the business mix and the revenue streams that come off of it, which we think provides us with a good defense against whatever opportunity, we face.

John Aiken

You'd mentioned in the preamble of the U.S. business and you over the past for a while you've done some acquisitions M&I, GE Transportation and Finance; you really have consciously increased your exposure to the U.S. How do you see the market evolving over the next three to five years in terms of competitive pressures pricing, even credit quality on that line of business?

Tom Flynn

We have grown the business over time as you say, we basically doubled our U.S. personal and commercial banking business with the acquisition of M&I, which closed in the middle of 2011. And we feel good about that acquisition. We contacted for the acquisition December 2010, value levels that prove to be favorable given the recovery that took place after that event. And the doubling of the business gave us more scale and critical mass in our markets. And so, we've got a stronger platform by virtue of having made that investment. The transportation finance acquisition which we bought from GE closed around a year and a half ago that was a good commercial extension for us. Our business is dominated by the commercial part of the business that represents close to 75% of our total loan portfolio.

And so being able to add the GE portfolio was a nice extension and it's a strong business, they are number two in their market; they have got good leadership and both management team and the customers have stayed through the transition. So, we feel good about how we moved our business forward through those two transactions.

I'd say right now the number one focus from a growth perspective is on organic growth and we do think we will be able to continue to grow our business organically. We have produced very strong growth in commercial lending over the last three years. The growth was solidly double-digit in the last three-ish years and year-to-date in the last quarter we were up 5% year-over-year in commercial banking, 8% quarter-over-quarter if you annualize the numbers. And so, those numbers are down from what we've done through time. But, that slowdown really reflects, I think something that we've seen more broadly in the U.S. market in the first half of the year and it does feel now like, people are getting on with business and our quarter-over-quarter numbers we think are reflection of that.

So, looking we are focused firstly on organic growth where we got opportunities to expand. In commercial business our focus is principally on the upper Midwest where our branch network is, but we have been adding people to a number of cities across a broader footprint in the U.S. basically bringing our capability to a larger market and with that, we think we'll able to grow at a nice rate. And as well we're looking to take some of our industry specialization focus more national. And so, in addition to growing in footprint where we do think we've got room to continue to grow where we're expanding selectively outside of it in a few places that we think makes sense.

John Aiken

And you'd actually mention wealth management, which I'm now going to bring high rep on my list of questions, because it's very interesting that, I don't think Bank of Montreal gets enough credit for the wealth management like you said domestically you are hitting above your weight against the natural retail side of the business. As well as the chunk of your business in the U.S, so can you talk about what you have accomplished and again where you think growth might be coming from?

Tom Flynn

Yes. But I'd love to and we actually share that view that we think the wealth business is a little underappreciated and it's been a great business for us. It's grown faster than the bank overall for the last five years or 10 years. And year-to-date our income growth again is solidly double-digits, I think the numbers 15-ish percent, it was 17% in traditional wealth in the most recent quarter. And the business is doing really well for this year, given just normal organic growth; pretty good markets overall and then as well a focus that we've had on efficiency in the business over the last year. And that's really driven the operating leverage that we've had. And those efficiency benefits are in part coming from the asset management part of the business, where we've rationalized our asset management teams to create centers of excellence across our platform. And in the asset management we've got businesses in Europe through the acquisition of F&C asset management which we brought about three years ago in Chicago and in Toronto and we've gone through an exercise of basically optimizing and rationalizing the asset management capability ticking our cost through that. We think not at the expense of future revenue growth or sales. And it's contributed nicely to the operating leverage in the business.

We've also done, we think a pretty good job at innovating and sort of moving with the market in wealth management. So, as an example of that where the number two ETF player in the Canadian market, the number one bank in the ETFs by a wide margin. And we're number one in ETF sales and we have about a 30% share position. So, number of years ago five plus years ago we sat back, established the belief that ETFs will grow as an asset class, recognize that the fees are lower than in most of our other products, but at the same time thought that it was an asset class that it was here to stay and we wanted to participate. So, we entered the market early and have done very well with that.

And another example is our robot like product that we've introduced over the last year or so, again the first bank to enter that part of the wealth space. And we like to have product in part because it services the part of the market and philosophically in wealth in Canada, we want to serve the market and we are happy to do business the way our customers want to do business.

And in the robot like product, our value proposition to the client is very different from the value proposition we would say a full service brokerage relationship and price point is in order of half for the robot like product. But, the margins are actually not that different because in full service brokerage the higher price point you have at least for the service you get from your advisor. And that invites our -- provide service and it pays for it through the cost line. So, the value proposition for the client is very different from a price point perspective. But, our net margins are actually not that different.

And to me it's a great example of number one, innovating and evolving with the market. But, number two, doing business in a new and different way at a different price point to appeal for the part of the market. But, not really at a significantly different net margin which is at the end of the day what matters to us.

John Aiken

That's a real interesting point Tom. How scalable then is the robot side of the business that if say you were to double the business which you actually have expansion on the margins?

Tom Flynn

It's very scalable. I'm struggling with how to answer the question because -- I say that this is one of the best business cases I have ever seen because it's a largely fix cost technology base and then market expense. Those are your two expenses. And the technology in part because we have the ETF products was quite in expensive for us to build and we have a underlying technology architecture that allowed us to set the product, top in an efficient way and the underlying assets or ETFs and we have got the ETF family. And so, the infrastructure is very scalable and the discretionary expenses really the marketing, which you can talk a lot [indiscernible] depending on what you want to do. The margin doesn't expand massively because of -- it's pretty high to begin with.

John Aiken

But, before we turn to the audience can we start with the first polling question. What's the most undervalued aspect of being with the operations, U.S. business, domestic retail, capital markets, wealth management, North American commercial banking?

Tom Flynn

You see how I did.

John Aiken

Pretty good in the domestic retail. Yes, I guess you did talk about the wealth management, the domestic retail operation, I guess can you talk about we have seen some strong growth, what's the relative advantages that BMO will have against the big six?

Tom Flynn

So, our domestic retail business which we call personally commercial banking represents around 45% of the banks income. And by mix we are somewhat under weigh personal lending products, so we have on average 10% to 12% share [position] [ph] result personal lending products. And we are over weigh commercial banking where we are number two in the market again with the better 19% share position.

So, we are sort of defined by a strength in personal and we are happy to be thought of that in that way because we do think that commercial side of the business will have better growth over the next three to five years given our economic view and also given consumer leverage in Canada and we've got a good strong and we think stable and well underwritten personal business but consumer leverage has grown over the last five to 10 years and with that we think the balances will grow at something like nominal GDP over the next three to five years. And we expect more than that in commercial lending and given our business mix we think that should help us drive stronger growth.

And then, in the commercial space we have strong share positions for a long period of time. We have good industry specialization. We have a team based approach to serving our clients and so we feel good about our ability to defend our position and then fight to take share in the businesses as well diversified.

On the personal side of the business, it's well diversified across product categories. We are investing in technology. We have good adoption rates for new technology. And we have been both investing in technology in ways that introduce client facing apps. So, that's easier for people to do business with us. But also investing in our underlying technology architecture, which will make it easier for us to innovate through time we think because we have designed the underlying architecture in a way that allows you to drop new products and features on to it at lower cost because you need to connect few new things to fewer parts of the existing system.

So, we think we are in a good place from a technology perspective. And our brand and sort of go to market approach is based on providing advise and coping here to help. So, we have a relationship based client focused approach to the market which we do think serves as well.

I guess last point I would make is, the Canadian banking business is -- are really great business. It's highly profitable. The ROEs are strong. It's resilient through time. People wondered how we performed in industry through -- it's a little bit of pressure we had around oil and gas and we motored through that and the diversification in the business we think, it's a source of strength for us.

John Aiken

All right. At the stage, do we have any questions from the audience? [indiscernible].

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - John Aiken

Just as outside analyst looking at the U.S. business, your efficiency ratio in the U.S. is higher than your Canadian ratios. And trying to understand the platform, how you visualize it like, in terms of asset growth, like metrics that we can kind of track your progress in the U.S.?

Tom Flynn

Okay, sure. So, I guess two points, the efficiency is higher in the U.S. banking business and Canadian banking business. Some of that does reflect the attractive features of the Canadian banking industry, right? So, we don't think that the Canadian or the U.S. rather returns or efficiency will move to Canada just because the Canadian market as a good structure and is very attractive.

In the U.S., the personal and commercial banking business is operating with an efficiency around 60. And we have moved that down through time including with the acquisition of M&I which did give us additional scale in the business. And we are focused on moving it down by growing revenue and managing expenses.

If you look at our expense growth over the last three years, we have been running at the low single digit level. And you need to take out the impact of transportation finance last year which added about 15% to the revenues and expenses of P&C business. And when you do that year-to-date and last two years before that running at the low-single digit level. So, managing expenses in a disciplined way.

And on the revenue side, a split up between commercial and personal. Commercial year-to-date again our loans are up 5%, the revenue growth has been somewhat lower because we have had a pretty competitive environment in commercial loan pricing in the U.S. We are hopeful that we are into the late innings of that. We actually think we are but time will tell us that's the case.

And looking forward over the next year and a year bit, we would expect growth on the commercial side sort of in the upper single digit. So, 7% to 8% kind of thing for commercial loan growth and that's based on, I believe that the economy will continue to grow and if we think at that level we will be doing relatively well.

Our personal business has had a slight decline in loans over the last couple of years. It's again the smaller part of the portfolio represents around 25% of our total U.S. loan portfolio. Some of that reflects the environment aggregate U.S. consumer credit growth as you would know has been pretty low. And we've had some declines in some high risk parts of the portfolio and in our HELOC portfolio where we have got a balloon structure that's start working through its tail. So, I would hope that we will see some modest growth in the mortgage portfolio over the next year. And in the HELOC portfolio, I think we will have a little bit of continued decline for the next year and then we should stabilize and start to grow. So, relatively modest growth on the personal side for the next year in part just as we finished working through our underwriting of the HELOC portfolio and then modest growth.

When you look at our consolidated loans in the U.S., they do reflect a Q1 sale of a part of our indirect auto portfolio. And that portfolio is a lower return, lower spread portfolio. So, we sold about $2 billion of loans in the first quarter in part as part of our funding strategy for the GE Transportation and Finance acquisition. And we basically traded that at a low return low spread asset into a higher spread higher return asset. So, that does impact the total year-over-year growth numbers that you see in the portfolio.

John Aiken

A trend on the calls maybe 18 months ago, two years ago can that was this digitalization or investing in digital in Canada. The last quarter, I think you had a little bit of negative operating leverage in Canada negative two or something like that. Is that, what was that related to specifically and where are you in this kind of investments cycle in Canada?

Tom Flynn

Yes. So, I will give the consolidated bank numbers and then the Canadian banking numbers just to get them out. So, for the year-to-date, our operating leverage for the bank is above three that includes the benefit of some [mass out] [ph] sales. And if you take those out, right about 1.7% consolidated bank year-to-date and we were about 2% last year. So, we have been both investing in the business and driving positive operating leverage.

In the Canadian banking business for this year operating leverage has been modest. We were slightly negative in Q2. We were actually positive slightly in Q3 in Canadian banking. And we expect to have positive operating leverage in the fourth quarter and into next year but relatively modest. So, below our total bank 2% level and that reflects really running a balance of looking to again manage expenses in a reasonable way which means focusing on efficiency and believing that we need to continue investing in technology which we had been doing.

And so, as we look at the total bank numbers, we stay focused on our 2% target. And we are looking to basically offset what has been a higher level of tech investment through finding efficiencies in other ways. And as part of that over the last three years, we have taken a couple of restructuring charges, one, now about two years ago, and then, one a year before that and those restructuring charges reflect work going across the organization to clean out management structures where we can to move resources to where they have got the highest opportunity. And also, to reflect the fact that in places where displacing labor with technology. And I would expect to all of that work to continue as we go forward.

And I think, as where are we in this investment cycle, I would say it's hard to tell because the technology continues to change. We think we are doing a good job changing with the market. And as you look ahead, it's clear that there are more opportunities for us to continue to introduce technology into the business. And we think that drives good customer loyalty and also good economics through time and we want to do that as well at the same time keep possible operating leverage.

John Aiken

Tom, when you are looking at the investments that BMO is making in technology and then trying to advance the customer experience, does the bank view this as table stakes? Or do you view this actually as a competitive advantage that maybe sustainable over certain period of time?

Tom Flynn

So, it's absolutely table stakes. Like you need to be in the game as our view and you need to be competitive and to invest in order for that to be the case. And in terms of whether you can drive a competitive advantage, as a finance person, I would say I sometimes probe on how exactly we will do that in a world where our competitors are investing as well.

So, from a client facing app perspective or if you look at the utility packages like client's interface with, I think it's pretty hard to drive sustained competitive advantage because everyone tracks and everyone does and you look to keep up and to be offering our clients a really good product and service. Where I do think we have got competitive advantage is in the infrastructure and this is a harder thing to describe and a harder thing still for people to see. But, I alluded earlier to how we have been investing in making our underlying technology architecture more efficient and kind of elegantly designed. And we have invested a lot in aggregating our data.

And some of the work that we have done in those areas we did off the back of regulatory requirements where you needed to aggregate data for regulatory reasons. And we invested incrementally by an amount to sort of do a broader job and pour data together so that we are with that better able to drive sales leads through automates prompts that go to our individual who are interfacing with customers in real-time.

And so, I do think that we've got an advantage on the underlying tech infrastructure side related to system design, which again lets you introduce new things at lower cost and more quickly. And in a bank that's been around for 200 years, it often costs more to connect a new application to the systems then to build the application functionality itself because the architecture is complicated.

And so, having a more elegantly designed infrastructure, we think is a powerful thing in the data. We do think is helping as it will continue to.

John Aiken

That's great. We've another drinks break. Can we queue up the second polling question please? I think [indiscernible] to perform against the U.S. peers over the next 12 months, significantly or performed modestly or performed inline modestly and to perform significantly under perform, you can choose Canadian dollar, U.S. dollar terms? That's interesting. A little bit skewed to the positive.

I think that this is more my job than it is yours but if we had pulled this at the end of the year would have been drastically different I think what we have seen some changes in expected policy from both governments and we have seen the Fed not use aggressive as people had originally anticipated and we have actually seen some pretty [indiscernible] as well -- recently [indiscernible] bank account. Do you mind commenting on the impact of the Canadian rate hikes and I guess the potential impact of a lack of [Fed news] [ph] on your U.S. operations?

Tom Flynn

Sure. I will do that. We do think the federal move maybe not as quickly as -- we and others talked six months ago. On the move that we had by the Bank of Canada by 25 basis points that should drive revenue in the order of $35 million over the next year for our Canadian business. And that's spread over both the banking business and wealth management business. And wealth benefits basically because we have clients with excess cash sitting in brokerage accounts and private banking accounts and those deposit term particularly very sensitive and we are earning more on the float at the current time.

So, that's roughly the benefit from the move in Canada. And as you know all of the comments people make about rate sensitivity involved many, many assumptions about how markets reprice and how consumer behave? And so there is, to get away uncertainty that necessarily goes with -- the subject matter that is why you had your well timed comment at the beginning.

And on the U.S. side, we have benefited from the moves that have occurred which is great. The benefits are in our run rate we have fortunately kept more of the benefit than we thought we might in the industry in the U.S., it's really been quite disciplined which we do think make sense given the low level rates we are at and ROEs in the industry. And we are hopeful that we will have some additional moves out of the Fed as we go through the next year timing obviously a little bit up in the air and things aren't looking quite as bullish as they were six months ago.

John Aiken

We will open up. Do we any questions from the audience?

Unidentified Analyst

Just interested in your comments on the NAFTA Renegotiations and are you worried about that at all in terms of putting the Canadian economy had a disadvantage even the huge trade flows between the USA and Canada?

Tom Flynn

I would say we're optimistic that the negotiations will lead to a good outcome for the North American economies. And the key point to us is that the Canada, U.S. trade relationship is a very balanced one. So it's not skewed significantly from an import/export perspective for either Canada's benefit or the U.S.'s benefit and, with that we think both economies are benefiting from the good things that come from trade and its balanced. And given that balance it's a two way relationship and Canada represents that largest export market for 30 plus U.S. states. And so we're a big important market for those states, the biggest single market outside of the U.S. and similarly Canadian provinces, Canadian companies, have an important relationship in the U.S. And so we think given the balanced nature of the trade, the good things that do flow with the balanced relationship given trade, we should have an outcome that isn't high impact for the Canadian economy. I would say if you go back three or six months ago, we had a little bit of concern about whether the uncertainty about how naturally we play out would, about whether that uncertainty could cause a bit of a pause in activity on the corporate and commercial side in Canada and we have not seen that. And as you probably know the most recent economic numbers that of Canada have been better than people expected. And our commercial loan growth continues to be good; it was running at 8% year-over-year. And so, we were more worried about a little bit of a short-term pause than the long-term outcome of the negotiations. And it looks like even that worry isn't playing out.

John Aiken

I guess Tom, the question I think I'd ask you is on the domestic credit card portfolio, because you recently agnostic in terms of the change of coming along with one of the partners that to your Canada breaking away from this royalty program. Can you tell me what you see in the credit card portfolio and whether or not you see this disruption as anything that maybe a significant advantage for you?

Tom Flynn

Sure. So, our credit card portfolio is around 8 billionish in size, we have different cards that appear to different parts of the market. Our largest card is called an Airmiles card and so we have a loyalty relationship with the firm called Airmiles and they run our largest loyalty program in Canada. And we're the exclusive Canadian bank partnered to that program. So we're happy with our program it's got a great acceptance rate in the Canadian market. It's been a good relationship for us and for Airmiles through time. And I would say our focus is more on discontinuing to drive the organic growth in that business across the suite of products we've got, again because, different people like different loyalty programs. And our largest program is the Airmiles that we have more than upper market orderly MasterCard which is a very good product offering. We had some cash back cards and if there is a transfer of a portfolio our expectation would be that, it had some number of clients sort of up for play or up for grabs and in play for a period of time as they have an active decision to make around whether or not they want to switch branded credit cards. And so, in the past when that's occurred we've upped our marketing into that market opportunity to look to take advantage of it. And I would expect our reaction here would be the same.

John Aiken

We're under the five minute mark, is there any final question from the audience. No, now I'll take the opportunity Tom, in terms of capital, we've seen the Canadian banking group now moderate into a range call it around 10.5%, 11% what's, as CFO what's your personal view on or comfort level for capital ratios that will encompass not only the beyond going business risks, but also the potential for regulatory change that may or may not be coming down the pipeline?

Tom Flynn

So, I guess first thing as we feel good about our capital position, we had 11.2 in the quarter, we bought back 4 million shares last quarter. So, we're active with the buyback program given the strength of the ratio. And at the 11.2, we think we've got capital for acquisitions and we do think it makes sense to have a capital level that is strong and it allows us to complete acquisitions of a decent size with a raising capital and we've done that through time. And so ordinary course away from a transaction, I think we'd expect to be running above 10.5 and if we did a transaction, I think we could take the ratio down somewhat below that level, but we would look to remain above 10. And our pattern has been that, we run with the level of capital again that provides the ability to do acquisitions, we then draw the ratio down which we did achieve, we did before that with the F&C acquisition. At the time we did the GE transaction, we said we would bring the ratio down to about 9.9, and I think if we are doing a similar transaction today we would say around 10. So, maybe you are hearing on the upper side of 10 versus the lower side, but still we've got meaningful room to move the bank forward with the acquisitions if we want.

And that would go with an assumption that we would build the capital ratio, backup through time and ordinary course away from that sort of [Accordion] [ph] built we would expect to run above 10.5.

John Aiken

I mean in terms of acquisition what's the focus in terms of priorities for businesses?

Tom Flynn

Well, in Canada the business is quite concentrated across the different products as you would know. So there isn't that much to buy and with that our focus has been mainly on the U.S. and we happen to agree with your audience, when we think about relative valuation and at present U.S. banks which we do continue to look out from a growth opportunity as we have through time, have relatively high multiples compared to Canadians that we think is based on some assumption about higher interest rates, lower taxes, lower regulation and maybe better economic growth.

And so, we think the earnings will grow into the stocks are not, but the relative gap between Canadian and U.S. banks will narrow over not too longer period of time and that would make U.S. M&A a little more attractive.

And we have coming in the wealth business through time through acquisition and we continue to look there. And again, the wealth business represents about 20% of our net income it had good growth, it's well-managed. We're happy with the acquisition of F&C and so we would look there as well in sort of the personal wealth or high net worth space and potentially for add-ons in our asset management business that makes sense.

John Aiken

Great. Well, Tom, we'll leave it there. Thank you very much.

Tom Flynn

Thank you.

