Taubman Centers' (TCO) CEO Robert Taubman Presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Real Estate Conference (Transcript)

This is our last panel of the day, but saving the best for last. Am I right, I have Bobby Taubman, Chairman, President and CEO of Taubman Company; Simon Leopold, he is the Executive VP, CFO; and to his right, Ryan Hurren, Director of IR. We'll start off with an overview by Bobby on the company and we'll turn quickly over to Q&A. Everyone please feel like you can ask question, we want everyone involved and I'll start off with some questions. But just hold up your hand, we'll try to reach. If you don't just start out anyway, because we want to hear from you. But in any case, let me turn it over to Bobby and introduce the company.

Robert Taubman

Thanks Craig and thanks to all of you for joining us today. Before we go any further, we'll be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal security laws. These statements will reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Of course actually results may differ materially because of various risks and uncertainties that are discussed in our filings with the SEC. As Craig said, I am Bobby Taubman and Simon Leopold and Ryan Hurren are with me.

For those of you ask me whether our company Taubman Centers because the first publically traded up REIT in 1992. At June 30th, our total enterprise value was approximately $10 billion and our equity market cap was over $5 billion, each about four times our original capitalization. Currently we own and operate 27 regional, superregional and outlet shopping centers, 23 in the U.S. and 4 in Asia. Among them, our assets such as the mall at Short Hills right here in Northern New Jersey, Beverly Center in Los Angeles, Cherry Creek in Denver, Dolphin Mall in Miami, Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, The Mall at Millenia in Orlando, International Plaza in Tampa, and Starfield Hanam in Hanam South Korean.

We earned a reputation for creating extraordinary retail environments. And today, our portfolio of U.S. assets is the most productive in the publically traded regional mall industry. Our centers produced mall tenant sales per square foot of $782, 70% higher than International Council of Shopping Centers Index. Our strategy is always been own, operate and develop the best retail assets.

There is no question that today's retail environment is challenging. We are clearly at an excess point. Our consumer behavior is shifting. Ecommerce is a critical component of the evolving landscape, but the best retailers are serving their customers in both physical and cyber space. Nevertheless brick-and-mortar remains the heart of omni-channel retailing by most estimates by most estimates above 90% of all retail spending continues to be done in stores. Our centers alone generate billions of dollars of business. The mall has always been a flexible envelop. As consumer taste change, the mall addresses that change.

With this in mind, we are adding experiential components to our centers. Food is the most obvious illustration of this. It is becoming essential aspect of the best retail destinations and it is critical component of merchandizing today. In Asia, food at our centers represents as much as 30% of the inline space. We've recently added meaningful food components to Dolphin Mall Miami, Cherry Creek in Denver, and Sun Valley, outside San Francisco. The Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, our latest acquisition features over 25 unique restaurants with total annual sales well over $100 million. And the Grand Lanai International Market Place in Hawaii our newest U.S. centers, is a critical anchor to the center featuring nine of the centers, 11 restaurants.

We've also recently formed a partnership with renowned Chef Michael Mina in Hawaii and at Beverly Center. With the intent of enhancing the experiential element of our centers, we've also add a number of destination retailers and new anchors to our centers recently. Examples include Sea Life Aquarium, Legoland, Hareg Gallery and Round One. And in Asia, tenants like the Sports Monsters of 55,000 square foot box with 30 different sporting activities in it and Aquafield, which is a water park and spa literally can ramp Jacuzzi and the roof of the project and watch the first run movie as a drive-in movie in front of you and get served liquor, drinks and food in the Jacuzzi with your friends. So it is also in that by action that are portfolio has the highest concentration of Tesla and Apple Stores.

Today most people believe there are between 1,100 and 1,200 regional malls in the U.S. it's down from about 2,000 when we first went public in 1992. And we think that over the next five to 10 years that 1,100 to 1,200 is going to continue to decline. We believe this dynamic is leading to a secular shift away from the lower quality retail real estate and into the highest quality real estate assets like ours and ultimately greater market share.

In sum, we feel very strongly that our company is well positioned. And before we open it up to question, I just wanted to comment quickly because everybody has been asking us what happened with hurricane Irma. We do have six assets and there were in the path of hurricane Irma, one is Puerto Rico and five in Florida, terrific assets. And I am delighted to say that we were very lucky and there was no significant damage whatsoever. Four of the six assets are open today, two the other two will be opening tomorrow at Dolphin and Waterside and again very limited damage most of it have any due with landscape increase signs and like.

So again with that, we can open it up to question. Craig you want start.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Good news on the properties in the Puerto Rico. I guess the first question is broad in the sense that the majority of the mall closings in the mall specialist space be apparel in the fact my count it's 83%. The newspapers almost in variably attributed solely to ecommerce. I am just wondering is it some of the things you touched upon in opening remarks the change in consumer you know competition, fast fashion, off-rice retailing, you know beyond ecommerce, you know why are we having concentration of store closings in apparel?

Robert Taubman

Well, if it's any question that all of those things you mentioned you know are impacting that business, either there was also kind of influence of private equity done that was done at the sort of the end of the very robust period coming out of eight, nine where in our centers we were up double digit basically four years in a row and at the end of that period there were a bunch of deals done in the private equity space and people forget that retailing can be very cyclical and when you hit a period like this, which for three or four years now has been flat sales that expenses are still going up, if you're out of fashion like some you know some of these tenants became out of fashion as well. You have no time to correct, and in private equity there's no you know they pull the plug it's over, so a bunch of tenants and there are still other tenants and other anchors that also are in that condition as well that still have to work through sort of the issues.

But I think it's all the things you said, I mean we start with the country has 24 square feet per capita of retail so we were all going along okay, I mean that's an incredibly high number against the developed countries, developed country if Canada is about 15, 16 feet per capita. In Europe is between two square feet and five square feet depending on the country that you're in, so you know yes where the biggest consumer society yes 70% of our GDP is the consumer, but 24 square feet was a lot we were all doing sort of okay and then along came the Internet, and effectively what the Internet has done is expand the supply specs, so because you have a whole new distribution that is a channel distribution that has to be counted for, so I don't know whether 24 feet is 27 feet or 28 or 30 feet, but it's in some equivalent number when you look at you know Internet sales and when you look at specific categories like GAF oversees all retail sales. I talked about 90% in all retail sales, if you look at GAF it would be more than 10% that would be on e-commerce.

So you've got this new demand this new channel that is taking growth and minimum and taking market share, so you know apparel generically you know you mentioned fast fashion, it's not only fast fashion it's also at least so you have a complete change in what people want to wear what their products are, they want to buy, how they want to buy, and where they want to buy, so you're all three things are happening at one time, as those things happen and you deal with this new channel of distribution there is change, and apparel has always been in the substantial allocation space in regional mall, you know most people talk about inline spaces being about 50% allocation, but when you look at department stores, department stores are 70%, 75% apparel that Neiman Marcus is higher or Saks is higher than the Sears, so but on average it's spot 70% plus so if you think the million square foot mall and you take 600,000 square feet say that's department store space and 40,000 square feet is in line space, you have 50% of the 400,000 is 200 and then 70% of 600 is 420 you've got 620,000 feet of millions 62% of the pace on average he is actually apparel. So you know when people talk about shift, when you take a box out and you put in a cinema, you put in rest, put in Dave Busters, you know you put in other some other kind of entertainment destination that shifts that apparel, that was 70% apparel into something else, so the 60% plus now start to move down and maybe overall the center is 50, but you haven't really impacted the in line, so now we start to talk about the in line, how he gets impacted, it will especially in terms of the number of tests, because we talk about the 3% that's there's a lot of brands in there, but you can absorb a lot of brands with ones our Zara store or with one H&M store or with one for 21 store, so if you're putting fast fashion in, which all of us are all of the landlords are happy to put fast fashion is what customers want right now.

So you know if you're serving that customer and putting them in bed you could be taking out four names that are five to 8000 feet each of 5000 to 10,000 square feet each and putting in one Zara, or putting in one H&M, so you're not actually changing the weighting of allocation in the center all that much may not be doing it at all, but you're taking out the number of brands so are you also creating opportunities for other experiential opportunities you're trying so all these things are having a one time and there is shift.

Unidentified Analyst

And when you think about the luxury apparel, I mean your portfolio a little more exposure there, how are they doing on e-commerce relative to the more modern rock based apparel guys?

Robert Taubman

First of all luxury is doing very well, there you know you look at sort of the bipolar nature of the sector, lower end is doing well high end is doing well, high end is doing the best, I mean when you look at Short Hills right out here it's doing fantastic and the stories that are doing really great are the high end stores, the higher the end the better and you see it in the expansion stores out there that you know we put in the shopping center and who wants to be there. So luxuries well in Beverly center where you know one of our goals was to expand the luxury component where we had about 14 or 15 stores about half of the existing stores are actually expanding now, and in addition, we're going to end up with at least in the low 20s and maybe in the mid 20s with the number of luxury stores we're going to have there, so luxury is doing well and there and there's a lot of synergy with the online business as well. So you know again we feel very good about the luxury business.

Unidentified Company Representative

And that's interesting because of the age of the income cohorts that very wealthy doing well you know growing up the lower end are growing it's the middle it seems to be shrinking so a question out here?

Unidentified Analyst

[Technical Difficulty].

Robert Taubman

Well you certainly have the productivity of the assets - the individual store, and I don't think we have as yet, you know significant data on how it impacts the overall, I mean we are seeing sort of the Shin Segi [ph] who's our partner and as a public company in Korea. Announced we just had a one year anniversary, and they announced two things that were interesting, one is the traffic, roughly 25 million people in first year, 25 million people is the huge number, and the whole center is, when I talk about sort of the future of the mall and the mall of future and we look at Starfield Hanam, I really think that that is the embodiment of the best project that I know today anywhere, and that project is extremely experiential.

So now they talked about 25 million people, when you talk about that number in the United States it's a very top tier mall. We're talking A++ kind of mall. In addition they said that the average stay is now over five hours in the shopping center, five hours, so their department store which they talked about as well, their average stay of their department stores is an hour and a half, so when you look at the difference in the stay that experiential opportunity people are coming literally for the day, and sort of the moniker since we've opened is come and spend the day in that shopping center, and because of all these other things and you know we see it in the traffic, we see it in the sales results. That center incidentally has 35 luxury brands in the center, which again there are probably a handful in the United States that have that level of luxury.

Unidentified Analyst

[Technical Difficulty]

Robert Taubman

Well, historically you know there's been a lot of data on this and we haven't done any studies recently, but historically the average day was over an hour and a half to two hours in that range pending on the center, the type of center everything else. I would say the average stay in most regional malls is closer to an hour has been in that range and what you're seeing with customer traffic, we think traffic is at least flat in our centers that you can see it in the especially food category of because people don't buy a pretzel, they don't drive from their house and park a car and walk in just drive pretzel, so pretzel sales are up then that's a good thing.

So but what we see is people are browsing on their smartphone, so instead of browsing in the center, which was the hour and a half to two hours and seeing five, six, seven eight stores, and making their buying decisions based on the browsing that they've done in person. We think it could be as high 70% of customers are pre-editing or pre-browsing on the smartphone going to their two or three favorite stores. The conversion rates are much higher the transaction amounts are much higher.

So when people - when tenants you know are on the phone blaming mall traffic, there is less traffic probably going into their door, so where they counted at the door there's probably less traffic going in, but what they're not saying is that the conversion rates are higher the transaction rate is higher, and that's how they're doing business.

Unidentified Analyst

[Technical Difficulty]

Robert Taubman

But we don't have luxury per say in Shiang, but we're very happy with the traffic flows in Shiang it's in an amazing location sitting on top of two subways, the second subway line and there's four subway lines and Shiang, the north south went out of the city into this location is open, but the east west is not open yet, it's going to be opening later next year. But traffic flows are good, the sequential month over month sales increases has been excellent. And you know we're still growing, I mean we anticipated a lot of growth if we've always said that to the investment community that was a lower initial yield and it was very much sales based, because about half of our rent is fixed as opposed to in this country is much, much higher the vast majority of rental is fixed, but there is it's more sales base, so we're going to see the growth in the asset, in the income through that sales.

Unidentified Company Representative

And just in terms of recent - in terms of recent sales that we've seen there it does support the idea that we may be in and an even better period there, certainly the summer was very good in the outside August was even better than July?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay maybe on that train to thought when do you anticipate you might start your fourth Taubman Asian project, and is it looking like South Korea or possibly China?

Robert Taubman

Well, we've been saying that the next project that we would start would be in Asia and it would likely be in Korea we did have in our supplemental we talked about a deposit that we've made on piece of land, and that was wish and say, but we've actually decided jointly that we're not going forward with that project and they've announced it in Korea, but there's another project that we're also working on that we are hoping that sometime in 2018 we would bring that forward. We would likely as we did in an arm, where we brought institutional partner into our side of the transaction we would likely to do that as well in this project.

But the partnership we Shin Segi they're an exceptional partner. They obviously know the market well they're one of three very significant retailers that literally have about 10% of the consumer wallet in that market, so Latte, Undai and Shin Segi [ph] with a different mix of business each have about - have about 10% of that market share, 52 million people in Korea and in addition to having department stores, having traders which is like a Casco having hypermarket call Limar, they also operate 52 specialty store chains, 12 of which are Korean national chains, and 40 of which are international brands. So one of those international brands are Starbucks, and they operate a 1000 stores in joint venture 50-50 partnership with Starbucks in that country, so it gives you a sense of the breath and gives you a sense of the strategic partner that they are.

Unidentified Analyst

[Technical Difficulty].

Robert Taubman

The center that Starfield Hanam is really a non-tourist location, it really a resident population, and Shin Segi does not have the issues that Latte has and they think Latte I'm forgetting the number, but they have I think 80 locations or something in China, and they basically have shut them down, and it's pretty remarkable, you know what to happen, so Shin Segi is not in that situation at all.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe talk about the retailer's appetite to go into new projects, like Green Hills you mentioned a little bit of Beverly Center, some expanding obviously must be winning some new tenants there. What is their appetite there?

Robert Taubman

Well Green Hills is for those who don't know is in Nashville, Tennessee, it's anchored by Macy's Dillard's and Nordstrom, we've just we're in the process we're under construction with adding RH, which is a 56,000 square foot Restoration Hardware you know one of their large stores as well, and it's always been the strongest asset in Nashville for many years and we have just moved the Dillard store from its location just beyond where it was and they've opened a fabulous new store that they're very pleased with and then in the place of where their store was we're adding a 130,000 square feet of mall GLA.

And that it's proceeding on time it's supposed to open in the middle of 2019, it's a very long project, because the time it takes to actually build and keep operating a new - build a new Dillard store next to the one that's operating and keep it operating and tear it down and build a new mall, and connect it takes a lot of effort. But the center has been doing very well you know during the construction period and you know we're very excited there's lots of tenant interest in the 130,000 square feet a new mall space, I think it's a total of net about 170,000 square feet space including the increase for the Restoration Hardware store as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and just given the challenges facing a loss in shopping centers, should be expect an acceleration of CapEx spending just to handle whatever is the churning in terms of consumers, in terms of new retailers, in terms of combining ecommerce?

Robert Taubman

Well I think it is a fair question as you shift from I say apparel, the extent there is a shift from apparel and inline space to more experiential types of tenants like restaurants or perhaps you know larger destinations, there will be CapEx associated with it, we would hope that the CapEx would have a good yield. I think you've seen with you know we have announced certain boxes that we've taken back, and we've had good returns on those, many of our peers have done the same, so when you take a box back you know you're hopeful be able lease that good unlevered returns and CapEx is included in that. So I would say generally yes, but there will - there may be incidences where CapEx does increase.

Simon Leopold

Maybe just one more point on CapEx, we actually went back and we looked recently in terms of our portfolio, a good portion of our portfolio has been built in the last really four or five years, if you look at every one of our centers with the exception of country composite which we bought just recently, we've done either built substantially renovate or renovate in some way every one of our centers since 2007. So in terms of deferred CapEx which is a question we got, we have been getting a lot after we announced the Beverly Center Transformation, we really have very minimal deferred CapEx in the portfolio.

We also don't have right now plans really that we do on the lot of boxes within the portfolio, and we only have three series boxes with within our portfolio and four pennies boxes we're not anticipating a lot of opportunity to get those back and therefore spend a lot of CapEx on that. So not a lot of deferred CapEx, not a lot of sort of more prospective CapEx tenant allowances with a larger users usually you're going to spend those, so you may see a slight uptick, but I don't think it's going to be a lot, and it's not going to be a lot certainly compared to what I'm expecting a lot of our peers to be experiencing over the next number of years?

Unidentified Analyst

[Technical Difficulty].

Robert Taubman

Well we've always said that we would like to see something greater than inflation, which you know generally we've said 2% to 3% is the range and we would like to be higher than 3% then historically we have been higher than 3%, I think given the transitions that we're going through right now and you know what we said on the second quarter call you know my sense that at least in the near term it's going to be hard to achieve that, so the question is you know what period of time are you looking out, and I think you know your guess and our guess would be you know there would be guesses, it would be answers.

So we've got to see sales turn up, and sales have been you know yes we've had four in a quarters of a positive sales trend, but we've really got to see strong sales growth in the near to medium term before you're going to start to see the kind of NOI growth that we have all anticipated and then that we've seen historically.

Simon Leopold

And just add to that you obviously saw an amount of bankruptcies, store closures and the like in the first half of this year that was higher than is typical. We haven't seen a lot of that happen in the last really call it Florida four to eight weeks, but you wouldn't expect that at this point in the year either. If that abates in next year looks a lot more like what is typical that obviously will help certainly same store NOI growth considerably, you pair that with sales, you could get back to norms you would think it maybe even better, but until you see what's going to happen in the tenant more with tenants in terms of bankruptcies and store closures and the like I think it's really hard to give you a good feel of where you're going to be for the next three to five years.

Unidentified Analyst

So if we think about what happen 2017 it's fairly if you guys spending this location issue in terms of maintain the session, maintain the same store NOI growth with the [indiscernible] I mean what's your earlier view and what you did from the tenants, because they are leasing how they're using, what's your early read on type this location you might see in next 12 months or next 18 months in the calendar 2018 or too early to set?

Robert Taubman

Is your question about do we anticipate sort of another group of tenets that are going to experience problems. Okay, so we've seen sort of all the tenets - most of the tenets that were in distress. Have you know there's been the problem you know they went into bankruptcy. We had more than a dozen in the first part of the year, we then had seven in the second quarter, we had 20 bankruptcies of store brands in our shopping centers, now with the only one we've had is Vitamin World which we had three stores totaling 4000 square feet so far this quarter.

So we are seeing a clear slowing of tenants under distress. Now does that mean that we're not going to see anything in last half of this year and beyond does it mean that in January or February when the noise gets very loud, and we're not going to see anything? We can't say we're not seeing anything. But I think that most of it has washed through the system and if tenant sales are better in the third and fourth quarter and you know the next year, I think you're going to see people you know wanting to make it through, so you know will it have settled, will the sort of the market be okay for the time being, you know we're hopeful that that's the situation. I will say that and as you look historically at retail cycles. We've never had a competitor like this new channel of distribution called the Internet.

Okay, so we don't know yet, what it really means, and our view strongly which I said my comment is that you know we have very strong assets we're positioned well in each one of our marketplaces. And that over time we're going to gain market share because there's going to be a lot of centers that are going to atrophy and not be able to get the reinvestment capital whether debt or equity and aren't going to be able to keep the tenants in place and it's going to accelerate as a department store stress heightens and you're going to see continued department store stress especially were certain brands.

So that will atrophy or that will accelerate the atrophy of weaker assets, and that will increase the push towards better assets. There would be less options for brick and mortar for good retailers to want to be in. So I don't know whether that takes two years or 10 years, it took 25 years to go from 2000 assets to 1100 to 1200 assets, I think the acceleration will be much greater to see a reduction in assets, that's our view.

Unidentified Analyst

So the first on so, we often watching this headlines and sales being great I mean increasing for important you said. What I guess my first question is - is there something in the average that isn't telling us not the [indiscernible]?

Robert Taubman

So firstly the positive sales is not across 23 categories as we count it, it is lumpy, that's the first question. The second question now I lost the second question. Oh yeah, basically non-brick and mortar has been in the range of 8%, 9%, 10% for many, many years. At the catalog and other forms TV and the other have reduced some, but it's not like it's only been replaced it market share growth especially in Gaffa which really is closer to regional mall has been greater and has exceeded the 10% by some you know amount and will continue to exceed we don't know where that settles, so you know the idea that it is only 10% because that's what it's been non-store retailing, I think is wrong.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, maybe just what are you doing in terms of bringing technology to your malls, take advantage of changes in technology, how making shopping experience richer or easier?

Robert Taubman

I mean there's all kinds of things we're doing to touch the customer and to find ways to you know market to them and you know but we starts in the parking, Cherry Creek is an example, Beverly Center very good example, we're completely changing the customer experience comes to market and you know sigh from all the systems the red, green, lights and the number of pages and everything else really doesn't enhance the customer experience and their ability to get in and out of a shopping center. Instead of taken splitters you're able to pay online when there's all kind of incentives as it were to actually go on our app and be part of our loyalty system. So you know way finding reservations at Beverly again I mean I'm just using it as the immediate example, but you could have the same conversation in most of our shopping centers.

But we have a whole VIP effort that we're putting in place that's very, very unique. So you know all of this is technology based enhanced. So it all the marketing efforts saw, I mean there's many, many the things that we're doing daily.

Unidentified Analyst

Hurren, do you want to add anything?

Ryan Hurren

I would only add the technological kind of backbone within the centers which will allow our tenants to monitor real time inventory systems that that's another thing that we've done or doing.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, lesser another question, I'm going to go to rapid fire. Okay rapid fire questions, okay I'm sorry I missed you go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Anything is in these structures?

Robert Taubman

We said on our call that we made a conscious decision on limited group tenets like 15, I forgot the exact number, but like that that we chose a day were tenants otherwise were expiring. We were - we did not want to sign long term leases at the levels that they were at so we mutually decided us and the tenant retailer to sign a short term, and on average that group of tenants was about two and a half years, but other than that you know our basic lease structure the way we've negotiated leases for a long time remains the same.

Unidentified Analyst

Great okay. First question, Bank of America's economists believe there's little evidence of a recession hitting the near term borrowing any unforeseen events, as of now do you expect growth in 2018 remain equal to 2017 lower or higher?

Robert Taubman

This is GDP growth?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes it GDP.

Robert Taubman

About the same.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, which of these macro things will impact retail real estate, I'm sorry real estate the most over the next three five years aging baby boomers, millennial having children or disruptive technology like driverless cars and AI.

Robert Taubman

Can you say all three?

Unidentified Analyst

All three, okay. I'm just looking to my.

Robert Taubman

If you want to see all three I'll go with - I will go with the millennial becoming baby boomers are becoming having kids.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, finally there's a lot of debate on whether or not the current administration in Congress and get anything accomplished in 2018 which of the following do you think is most likely to get done in 2018, tax reform, repeal change Obamacare, a large infrastructure bill or do you think none of these get done.

Robert Taubman

I'll be hopeful the taxpayer.

Unidentified Company Representative

Well I guess everybody can do and embrace that. Okay thanks everyone.

Robert Taubman

Thank you all for coming.

