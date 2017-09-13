Alexion Pharmaceuticals' (ALXN) CEO Ludwig Hantson Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Matthew Harrison

Perfect. So, great, we're going to get started with the next session which is Alexion. Quickly before we get started, I need to read the disclosure statement. Please note that all important disclosures including Personal Holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures appear on the Morgan Stanley public website, at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures where you can pick up a copy at the registration desk. So, I'm pleased to have with me large portion of the management team here from Alexion. We've Ludwig who is the CEO, Paul the CFO, and Elena from IR, and I know Ludwig you want to start with some opening comments. I'll let you do that, and then we can jump in the Q&A.

Ludwig Hantson

Excellent, first of all, thank you for having us today. Elena, Paul and I really excited to be here. And we're very excited, we're still excited to be a part of Alexion, we're just talking about, Paul has two months in his role. I've been there for six months, Elena?

Elena Ridloff

Three and a half years.

Ludwig Hantson

So, the really exciting times for us, and why is it exciting? We truly believe that we've transformative products that are really making a difference in the lives of our patients. So, I'm going to talk a little bit about our Q2 performance and add a little bit to that then move to our refocused strategy and then I'm sure that all of you saw the announcement this morning with respect to our new operational plan, our restructuring, and Paul is going to address that. So maybe five to 10 minutes and then we can go into Q&A.

As far as Q2 is concerned, we're really pleased with the performance and it was strong across the board. We had strong financials and commercial performance. We grew more than 20% in the quarter basically also year-to-date. And most of it or all of it is driven by volume. And in addition to that, our non-GAAP EPS grew 38% which then led to us increasing our full year guidance both on the revenue line as well as the non-GAAP EPS. We'll go a little bit deeper down into our portfolio, Soliris continues to grow very strong across the board, in all geographies, with 18% volume growth really strong, despite also the 1210 study enrollment and we gave you new update this morning, but really excited about the fact the 1210 is doing well, but it's taking patients off Soliris but doing really well Soliris overall.

Then Strensiq going strong and Strensiq, we got the nice onboard so we have patient access in UK. And we believe that Strensiq is going to be a strong growth for us long-term. Kanuma is a transformative therapy. Really encourage you to listen to the patient journey and the impact it has on patient. Clearly, this is not going to be a trajectory, large trajectory that was expected several years ago. It's going to be significantly lower than that, but we were looking into what we can do to increase the diagnosis rate and have small investment with Kanuma. But overall I would say, our inline portfolio is going really strong.

On top of that we have success on the IP front. You might know that we got three new patents for Soliris, a method of use, competition of matter as well as formulation patent. This is for U.S. At 2027, we're walking on ex-U.S. as well Europe and Japan, so we hope that in the foreseeable future, we will be able to extent that to other regions. We also have success on the MG side. We got the European approval as well as we continue to work with FDA, it's on track. PDUFA date October 23rd, so that continues to move forward. And last but not least 1210 and you know that we're developing 1210 as our next generation C5 inhibitor, really raising the ball.

We will try to differentiate 1210 as much as we can from Soliris. The good news we share this morning is that both the patient-naive pivotal study as well as the SWITCH study we completed the enrollment. The SWITCH study we completed in three months time. So the team is really strong on executing on 1210. So, we're moving towards hopefully having data second quarter of next year. We're moving towards hopefully an approval for IV beginning of '19. We continue to have a dialog on the subcu formulation as soon as we have the information from both Europe as well as U.S. We will share that with you.

Our hope is that we can have an abbreviated version of our Phase 3 program, so we will see where we end up. So overall a strong Q2, we also -- during our second quarter earnings call, we talked about our refocused strategy and which is focusing on four priorities. The first one is, we are an ultra rare disease company. We're going change the pull-through a little bit leader in rare disease. Orphan is our space with a focus on the four core therapeutic areas that we’ve identified, which is neurology, hematology, nephrology and metabolic disease. Sustainability of our leadership decision and complete is essential and 1210 could enable us to have this long term.

The second thing on our strategic priority is we're going to focus a research organization on complement that’s who we're that is our strength. Our development organization is going to go a little bit broader, but focusing on four therapeutic areas that I just described. The third one is discipline business development is essential. As you look into our clinical pipeline 1210 clearly is a great access for us, but we don’t have anything else in the clinic. So that's tied to what Paul is going to talk about the restricting.

We need to have the financial capacity and flexibility and focus to bringing access from external. So external innovation is going to be essential to see the clinical pipeline as well as on the research site internally continue to focus on complement. So this is a priority for us. And last but not least which respect to our strategic priorities is to align the organization from an infrastructure, from a processing saloon with a new strategy and that's basically the bridge to the restructuring that we announced this morning. And Paul is going to discuss this. Go ahead Paul.

Paul Clancy

Yes, sure. And I don't think it was a meaningful surprise because we actually in the second quarter call talked about the fact that we're moving from strategy to operationalizing that strategy and that we'd come back for the capital markets in third quarter with the announcement. So the announcement today really put a lot of specificity around the restructuring plans and the plans for business over the next couple of years. The headline is that it was swiping set of changes across R&D, across operations, across commercial, across G&A that resulted in a 20% reduction in workforce that will take a number of months to kind of play out.

One of the decisions we made was the closedown manufacturing plants which takes time. Another decision we made was to outsource some noncore finance and IT which also takes time. So and we expect to achieve about $250 million in annualized operating expense savings, which roughly is about 15% of the current operating expense base. Importantly in aligned with the strategy, we're earmarking a $100 million to reinvest in R&D, earmarks against business development and earmarked against new complement indications, right in line with the strategy. I mean quite frankly sitting here today I don't know if that's the right number, so a little bit too little or little bit too much. But it's really all about strategic intend around resource allocation.

I think people that have familiar with the story much longer than I am know that our operating expenses per years grew at or faster than the rate of growth. And when you combine that with extra interest expense if you combine that with kind of the expanding number of shares over a longer period of times, there is actually been in subpar performance on the non-GAAP earnings per share bottom line. So that actually is changing this year, but we expect to kind a change over the next couple of years with allocating resources to build the pipeline over a longer period of time.

The other announcement we've made which was a pretty courageous decision was we planned to move the headquarters by the middle of the year, middle of the next year from New Haven to Boston. We'll keep a New Haven presence that is aligned with the complement research and process development, which has a couple of decades of continuity and experience base that we want to continue on with some other functions as well. But we'll move the headquarters to Boston, which we think is going to have a meaningful benefit and access to talent over the longer period of time as well as just the benefit of being part of a very robust biotech ecosystem.

So, if you pull back and I've been with the Company for two months, but Ludwig served close to almost six months, there's a lot that's gotten accomplished in setting the foundation, new leadership team, refocused strategy, realigned kind of operating infrastructure against that strategy while the momentum of the business continues on.

Matthew Harrison

Perfect and thanks for the introduction and maybe we could just start off with a couple sort of specific questions related to some of the stuff you.

Paul Clancy

We didn't burn enough time for you on this.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Matthew Harrison

So, I guess the first one is, margin, you obviously gave some margin guidance last quarter and you're talking about pulling some more cost out. How should we think about margins going forward? And I guess maybe related to that tax rate has always been an important lever in this model, how are some of these things that you're doing going to impact the tax rate?

Paul Clancy

Two very good questions, the margin objective that we put out in our financial ambition in the second quarter largely contemplated everything that we're trying to do. And we said that, and our objective is to get the 50% operating margin by 2019, combine that with what we hope to have is double digit revenue growth. There is nice operating leverage from the top line to the bottom line that we can envision in this time period. And that includes the money reinvested for business development, right. I mean clearly any business in this sector could expand margins beyond in a short term basis, but we think it's actually important with disciplined business development to create long term shareholder value to kind of do both, right.

With respect to the tax rate which is obviously great question below the operating margin line. What we said and continue to think is that, well we're going to start with the decisions that we've made don't impact the structure. And so don't have a fundamental impact on any of the decisions and it's a very-very efficient structure that's been set up. And what we think is there could be some modest upward pressure on the tax rate over the next two, three, four years, but I would characterize that as modest. And we hope to figure out a way to more than offset that because what we're certainly looking forward is leverage from the top line all the way down to the non-GAAP earnings per share line.

Matthew Harrison

And so then the second piece is, you sort of put out a number on BD, which I realized you're saying could be more could be less, but to me that sounds like $50 million in licensing or a $75 million partnership. And so, I don't know just help us understand what our expectations should be in terms of how quickly we're going to see one asset or two assets or three assets come in, and really the scope of those assets that you can achieve with sort of the numbers that you're talking about?

Paul Clancy

Yes, I'll try to take that. I think the way to think of -- I mean one you don't know, right. I think the way to think of it is it is more likely Phase 1, Phase 2 in-licensing, collaboration, joint venture, potentially tuck-in acquisitions. And that range is not because we're undecided on what's the right way to structure deal, it's quite frankly as I think you know it really depends on the other side as well. The focus on Phase 1, Phase 2 is a fundamental belief that on a couple of things. One is that knock on wood, we've got some nice trajectory for the foreseeable future, right. I mean that is a little bit depended on MG approval, but not totally. But Soliris, Strensiq have nice upward momentum in the business.

I think as importantly number two is that, I think we have a belief that that's where shareholder value creation can really happen, is that those deals aren’t per se overpriced, great technical acumen on that front, being disciplined on that front over a long period of time and create meaningful returns on invested capital. So I think that what we’re thinking about is that when we will look out the business 12 months, 18 months. And as I said this morning, nothing is eminent, right. Despite we've earmarked this money, nothing is eminent, but it's more the strategic intent. But as we look out, we will continue to get in a mode of bringing in a number of assets and expanded in terms of compliment indication as well.

Ludwig Hantson

Maybe to add to that is, when you look at the clinical pipeline, the success to me would look like, we have a combination of products on new indications that will come from internal innovation from a research group as well as from the external as Paul was talking about. I think at this stage with Soliris and 1210, PNH and aHUS, when you talk to KLL, they tell me -- they tell us that this is the tip of the iceberg. It's much bigger than that. So we got the MG in Europe, so I hope we also get it in U.S. that’s no three. We still have an NMO, which should have the data sometime next year.

And then the question is what else is there? And in that 18% to 19% of R&D, we will also go for two additional box, to see if we can go from two indications to three maybe to five to six plus, we have NMEs in the pre-clinic that we hope to bring within the compliment space as I said. We're just going to focus on compliment. Our hope is that we will bring some of these NMEs into the clinic as well in the next year and open up the compliment space further than where we are on.

Matthew Harrison

Let me ask one more BD question, just more from an investor standpoint. I think we've seen other large-cap companies let a hole develop in there pipeline where they have might have some Phase 1 assets and Phase 3 assets, but they are not allowed in between. And you've started to see multiple pressure on the stocks for that reason and so I think one of the concerns that people might have when they hear, you guys talking about the strategy is, you sort of have that whole already, but you're also talking about what seems like a very slow and measured approached toward filling that whole. So, I guess maybe if I could just pressure you know, how much pressure do you feel to fill that whole because it sounds like nothing is eminent, so how should we think about that? And I'm sure you understand the point that I'm trying to make.

Ludwig Hantson

I'm going to make a couple of comments that maybe is part of your question or maybe not. Are you going to see another synergy of a deal? The answer is no. That is not we're headed. As Paul was talking about pre-PoC, PoC earlier as we believe we can create more value, this way to go for late stage and so on. So that is not where our head is. We have a little bit of time. At the end of the day when ultrarare and rate diseases, and when you look at those timelines, these are pretty short timelines.

I just take 1210 as an example what this team has done from first patient from open up an IND to Phase 3 in less than one year. And then the enrollment of Phase 3 the two studies, one study I think was 7 or 8 months of enrollment and the other study was three months. And we're talking about hopefully a submission sometime mid of next year, so the timelines within the space that we're focusing on rare diseases where there is no treatment available, you can have an accelerated facility development plan. So, we're going to -- the word is disciplined. We're going to be disciplined on BD. I don't know, if you want to add anything to that Paul.

Matthew Harrison

Perfect. So, maybe one more, I want to get the 1210 but maybe one other sort of big picture question. I think one of the other concern that I've hear from investors a lot is, you've had disruption at the management level, you've had disruption from sales practices investigation and changing some of the culture of the sales force. And we haven't seen any impact to Soliris yet, but there are continues to be concerns that at some point that disruption has to turn into some sort of impact. So maybe if you could just address, how you see that question? And how you've been trying to manage that disruption to not have an impact on the business?

Ludwig Hantson

I think it goes back to the strong fundamentals that we have in this organization. And each of our products off transformative, each of the diseases that we're treating only have one treatment option available, and the diagnosis is devastating for patients and their families. So you have a very natural bridge between products and disease. We're not in commodity. So that's one of the strong fundamentals add to that, the passion that we have it's a really -- I've been in the field a lot and this is energy building where you go in the field with our reps and you hear the patient's stories and you see how stronger our employees are.

That's what driving this organization. So that passion that dedication is not going to change because we've changed some of the management team. And at the end of the day, I believe we've made those changes for the better and be ready for new strategy and operational plan in a management team that owns the future of this company. So this organization has been through a lot, but the dedication to focus the transformative nature of this of the products are there, so we don't see any signal that our sales are going to slower down. But we've talked about the fact that for the next half, you will see an impact and you want to talk about that?

Paul Clancy

Yes, no, we pointed out. I mean Q2 benefited from some order timing that will effectively and favorably impact the Q2 and Q3. And certainly a welcome headwind is the accrual of 1210, right. So as Ludwig said. Both naive as well as the SWITCH study and now fully accrued, but that comes with the impact on the base business.

Ludwig Hantson

And we also had a pricing impact still in the second half. We all see a slowdown. There is no question about that. So, but we gave you guidance on the revenue as well as the non-GAAP EPS.

Matthew Harrison

So maybe we could transition to some 1210 questions, but maybe first before that. Just sort of address, what you're dealing in terms of the patent portfolio, you obviously have three patents issue, you obviously have 1210 patents. On the patents that you had to issue, should we think about those as just patents that could help protect you against biosimilars or could they also protect you against some of the brands -- the emerging brand, the competition as well?

Ludwig Hantson

Biosimilars in the first place, and the way to think about this is, for our success is elevating, raising the bar from Soliris to 1210. So, we're moving towards really trying to differentiate 1210 from Soliris then move to a facilitated conversion from Soliris towards 1210. The biosimilars play a role here because our previous patents were 2020, 2021, depending on the geography. Now, we've expanded that so that means that we'll have a little bit more time to convert that, we believe. But having said that, we're not going to slow down, we're going to go full speed on PNH. And it's not only about the time, it also about the quality and making sure we've a differentiated molecule. So we believe that we're in better shape now then we were two months ago. With respect to other stuff that we're doing on our patent, we'd stay away from commenting except for the comment I already made. What we're doing in the U.S., we're trying also to deliver ex-U.S.

Matthew Harrison

So maybe on 1210 specifically, so you've given us timing for two studies now. Maybe you can just help frame for us, what we should expect to see obviously there're non-inferiority studies, but is there a way to further differentiate them from Soliris even in potential for superiority or how you might think about that?

Ludwig Hantson

Well that's, that's our hope and that's going to be our focus and the clinical trial results will tell us what else we should be doing or not be doing. As you said it's non-inferiority we've dual primary endpoints. Once we hit non-inferiority that means that you can look into your secondary endpoints and check for superiority in your secondary endpoints. The biggest once of course we've the two weeks versus eight weeks. That's one differentiating factor. Number two is IV and subcu, so that's number two. Number three, what we'll strive for is breakthrough hemolysis, there's still room for improvement with Soliris.

We believe it's tight and we've a large database to keep the database at times in addition to the mechanical effect of the product to the pharmacokinetic properties. And we believe that we've an opportunity to address the breakthrough hemolysis with 1210, maybe both on the IV side as well as on the subcu side. So, we will embark depending on the study results, we'll embark in a differentiation program that to make sure that we're elevating the game. So that's what we're shooting for 1210, but I think we'll have to wait till second quarter of next year to know exactly what the outcome is.

Matthew Harrison

And in terms of the reason to switch, one of the questions I get a lot is, okay, so two weeks versus eight weeks, we got the best left infusions for patients, but why is that an incentive and why is that an incentive for payers to say, we're going to switch you versus what we might know as biosimilars coming down the road two years for the old product or something like that?

Paul Clancy

There is more when you go little bit deeper into patients and I know that some of you through some patient research. If you go a little bit deeper and you ask the patient what does it mean for you, the two weeks and the breakthrough hemolysis? And how do you feel doing that two weeks period clearly, the product addresses what it's supposed to address. That there is call it from varying off patients are starting to feel different. Just days before you go for your next week infusion, the 1210 has 42 days of half life.

We hope that this is going to change how people list for these diseases not from the infusion to infusion, but can live a full life during the eight weeks period. So we hope we can in addition to just say its two weeks or its eight weeks that it changes the way that patients feel. There is an economical piece to it in countries where you have an integrated healthcare system where the government is dealing with both hospital and home care and so on and so on. It does, it could take cough out of the system. So the eight weeks is also a little bit different from that perspective.

Matthew Harrison

Maybe in the last minute and half year we have, we could just put a question on MG and so I guess two part of your, you have approval in Europe maybe size of the market opportunity there, how important launching in New York, as you think about the double-digit growth target that you pointed to and obviously U.S. is coming up, how important U.S. is to that double-digit growth target.

Paul Clancy

You want to do the dragon and I'll do…

Matthew Harrison

Yes, yes.

Paul Clancy

If we don’t have United States approval or if we don’t get traction in some of the countries in Europe, it will be a bit of a headwind. But in that kind 19 time period it's not the most critical thing. So we would figure out -- I think we'd hope to figure out the way to navigate through that. And then the impact for the first country is going to be Germany, we're launching now. I've already mentioned that we have a very strong pricing strategy with Soliris. And opening up indications, some countries will ask questions with respect the pricing strategy.

We will not undermine our pricing strategy ex-U.S. We will be smart and focused on countries where we can launch without undermining that, but U.S. has some open markets from an access perspective, so we're again ready for that. We don’t see any major issues with from a prayer perspective. There is 5% to 10% fits within the label, we think they are between 60,000 to 80,000 MG patients, so that gives us some idea of how large the patient pool is. It's refectory but at the end of the day, we don’t see 100% response rate in our clinical studies, it's going to be 60% to 70% of the patient most likely who will see a response.

Matthew Harrison

Perfect, thank you for the time, appreciate it

Ludwig Hantson

Thank you everybody.

