Proofpoint's (PFPT) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank 2017 Technology Conference (Transcript)

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Deutsche Bank 2017 Technology Conference

September 12, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Paul Auvil - CFO

Manish Sarin - EVP, Corporate Planning & Development

Analysts

Karl Keirstead - Deutsche Bank

Karl Keirstead

I'm Karl Keirstead on the DB software team. I think a lot of you know Paul and some of you were at the Analyst Day just last week. Manish do you want let everybody know your role so we know exactly what kind of questions to point in your direction?

Manish Sarin

So my name is Manish Sarin. I manage the Business and the Corporate Development. I have been with Proofpoint for a little bit over five years, and I also help our Paul on the financial SP&A side.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. So all future M&A questions directed to Manish. He is happy to talk to through what they have in-store. Just kidding. So Paul let's talk a little bit about these latest breaches. I know -- I get these questions, I think you've got them a number of times today. So maybe just talk a little bit about what a breach like Equifax means for an organization like Proofpoint. How breach sensitive is your business and specifically what parts of the Proofpoints suite tend to get a little bit more focus and customer interest after events like this?

Paul Auvil

Sure. That's a great question. So we generally are not all that sensitive in terms of the demand for our products against these breaches and if you go back to 2014 and 2015 when there were a lot of high-profile breach activity, you didn’t see meaningful aberrations in main profile for our products over that period of time. What these breaches do serve in the context of our demand environment is, it basically provide visibility all the way from the board of directors level down to the see suite and down to the individual contributors in any organization, just a reminder of how important it is to have world class security across the elements that you need to put in place to really defend the enterprise. And so those kind of constant reminders just help keep front of the center of this importance and so then we were in sales engagements it's easier to how people understand why you really need to upgrade whatever solution you might be running through to the Proofpoint system.

And of course the nice thing about having a cloud system in the way email works in particular is it's fairly easy to go through and benchmark our solution and what we can catch versus whatever your incumbent solution might be able to do. And then that differential which is usually quite measurable then just helps or create a pretty bright line on the reasons why you should move over to the Proofpoint capabilities and the net of it is for basic core email protection, our pricing is no different than whatever solutions you might have today, it's one of the beauties of being in a business that's a recurring revenue model. People have to make decision every year in terms of spending money to defend the enterprise and email so our view is lucky, you may as well spend it with the best solution in the market and by ours. And then of course we do have upgraded features and capabilities for targeted attacks and for dealing with locking down your email system with DMARC and that sort of things.

And those are all additional capabilities that you can pay for as separate items and importantly again these high-profile breaches help underscore the importance of having these additional capabilities to really fully defend your enterprise beyond just blocking spam and viruses that might be sent to your firewall. So kind of backing up to the other part of your question, as you really look at, we have a broad product line that’s more than just email, we have capabilities that will provide you with security compliance not only for email but also social when people are using social platforms like Facebook or LinkedIn, for your mobile platform when people are using their mobile phones on behalf of the company and of course now for various SaaS applications, whether it's Box or Dropbox or SharePoint, One Drive, you make it. If there is a malware compliance issue to be considered there we can handle that. I will tell you that these breaches tend to drive interest predominantly in the idea of upgrading email because everybody intuitively understands so that's a vector that's highly subject to abuse, some part of bad actors. But once we get in drive sale cycles around that, it then gives us that opportunity to present to broader platform that's more than just email.

Karl Keirstead

So Paul but actually that was one of the things that struck me relatively new to the Proofpoint story from the Analyst Day, where even though this latest breach wasn’t email driven. I think you had a slide suggesting that some 90% of breaches are, and yes I think you said only 8% of security budgets are directed specifically towards the email solution. So that gap between those numbers is striking. And so I wanted to ask you what in your judgment would be the catalyst for that gap to close where a much larger portion of security budget is in fact targeted towards solutions that address user base and specifically email technology.

Paul Auvil

Yes, and I think it speaks to this question which is, people really do increasingly understand that the idea of attacking infrastructure is kind of an old school idea and the bad actors have realized it trying to hack into a firewall in itself is a pretty complex and not likely to be successful fast. And so instead it's just easier to manipulate people and so they attack people, not infrastructure now. And of course email first and foremost is the vector that you go after and then again once you locked down email at Proopoint then it means they are looking for other windows or doors that might be open, again like social or mobile or these SaaS applications. So with all that said, to your point about the disparity in value, we are the most cost effective cheapest and best way to put a thorough lock on the door for this primary vector which is email to go after your people. And I don’t think anything will change in the dynamic where customers wake up some day and think they should give me more per user per year for email.

Karl Keirstead

If it were so easy.

A - Paul Auvil

Yes exactly but what we do seek to do instead is, through innovation, mostly just going toe-for-toe with the bad actors is create new products and capabilities some which are included for free with the products you already have and others are items that are for sale sold separately to help you more fully defend the enterprise. So one of the things that we talked about in the last several earnings calls as well as at Analyst Day last week was this notion of our cohort as emerging products. And we have several different individual products to cover a gamut of things that you really need to defend as an enterprise and for the last several quarters those products as a group had been a bit more than 10% of the new on add-on business that we closed every quarter, and have grown over a 100% year-over-year. And so it just demonstrates the traction we're seeing and once we get into a customer and get that first relationship around email, driving more value with the customer by providing these other value added security and compliance capabilities to help them better defend the enterprise. And so that's really our focus which is just continued innovation, we spend 20% of revenue on R&D so it's a $100 million investment at today's run rate to create differentiation and unique capabilities to really help you as to CIO and CISO to be the hero of your organization by protecting people in all the different venues where they are interacting with content beyond the firewall.

Karl Keirstead

So Paul what does that ARPU growth look like. So when you initiate a relationship with core email protection, remind us what the per user per month rate is and as you layer on these additional products, what does it get to?

Paul Auvil

Sure. So if you look at just core email protection for roughly 5,000 seat account, the discreet price for that's about $10 user a year. And now through again the innovation or the part of the bad actors in the work that we've done to respond to that, most people realize that they need not only that core protection product but they also need targeted attack protection, they need increasingly our email for defense product, the new Domain Discover product that we just announced as well as threat response. And so it takes what used to be $10 per user per year problem and turns it into a $40 to $50 a user a year problem. And so it's meaningfully expanded the value that we can realize as a company in terms of that TAM associated with defending email for the enterprise.

And then on top of that, of course, there is more revenue per user to be had from the social products, task SaaS defense products for SaaS venues and of course our compliance products and then around archiving not only for email but all these other data sources. At a full sack for 5,000 seat account you can easily see ourselves at a $100 or so in terms of revenue per user so 10x step initial value. Now we have very, very few customers that are at that level today but we have made really good progress over the years. So if you go back to 2012 when we went public, we had just something over 70% of the customers who only had one product and today five years later 47% of the customers have a single product which means over half now have two or more and so again really good progress in driving these add on sales into the install base wall of course dramatically extending the size of this install base that we had roughly 2400 customers at the time of the public offering and today we’re just under 6,000.

Karl Keirstead

Interesting okay, good progress on that front, so may be one of the other changes that occur in your business is while you guys are SaaS based, generally email has been a non prime technology for a long-term but that’s obviously changing, where you may have heard we have Microsoft on stage for a lunch and keynote they had at their office division talking about email starting to move. Google has obviously had a little success as well, so email deployments are now moving to the cloud, so this is the topic I know that’s been quite active in last couple of years but maybe you could synthesize for us how that phenomenon effects your business and I know there is always worries that as exchange moves to the cloud that Microsoft own email security product can immerge as a big arrival to Proofpoint, why hasn't that happened yet Paul.

Paul Auvil

So no doubt that move of email to the cloud has been a great catalyst for us and we talked about this on and off for probably better part of two years, which is, we do have capabilities where we can run our email security on premise that's the original legacy -- history of the company, but we've had cloud offerings since 2008 and the majority of customers even when they run email on premise do choose to deploy us in the cloud. Why not let us clean up that now we're before or whatever it even gets to your firewall, but all the more is true when you're looking at moving your email from on premise to the cloud, you really need to set back and say, well look at all these things that I'm doing to provide security compliance for email makes no sense to do any of that on premise anymore with email itself now being in the cloud, so let me step back and ponder that a bit. And so we're a go-to-provider of solutions to recreate everything that you had on premise in the cloud. And so as a result as people move email to the cloud, it's a great catalyst for us to drive demand and opportunity for our products. Now to your point there is the issue of Microsoft having capabilities and sales that they offer here, keep in mind that they've had a free email security product that they have offered as part of their enterprise cals for on premise exchange for its over 10 years now when they acquired Front Bridge.

Now there is a different kind of reimagined version of Front Bridge that runs in the Microsoft Cloud today as part of Office 365, but there is -- as we can see with all the engagement that we have with prospects and existing customers there is a measurable gap in terms of the efficacy of what their solution is able to block for mid or large enterprises where we operate, versus again what they can offer. Now at the lower end of the market, where we don’t serve in the SMB market, it's possible that efficacy level because the smaller organizations are not under the same kind of stress and attack structures that our customer targets are, that may be more than sufficient. The onus is on us with our $100 million a year investment in R&D to stay meaningfully ahead and stay toe-toe with the attackers, I know Satya Nadela has talked about spending billion dollars on security, but that of course is spread across, everything that they do to secure end point for Azure, for Office 365. So I would suspect that they are not spending 10% of those billion dollars on email security and technologies to kinder that, whereas we are spending $100 on that. So investment is an innovation, is the hallmark of Proofpoint and something we focus on take breach seriously every day. And so again it's job one for us to stay well ahead of the bad actors and the competition and use that as the primary feature for what people should invest and use Proofpoint for a secure solution.

Karl Keirstead

If you can again reasonably high level, not to get into to the technical argument but are there one or two functionality gaps between Proofpoint's core email protection and what Microsoft is offering that you would highlight as a reason for your customers to continue to use Proofpoint.

Paul Auvil

It's not one specific thing. For example, our filtering mechanisms are built on a variety of different capabilities. I know, for example, machine learning and AI is the big buzz these days. But we built the original product and the core engine is built on machine learning for back in 2002, 2003, couple of the original founder and engineers of the company came from the machine learning project for decoding human genome and wanted to put that to work in a different and important used case, and email security. It was the use case they thought was a higher calling. And so we’ve been working on machine learning for over 15 years now.

And so that is one foundational element. But we have many others that are distinguishing features that make that pipeline of systems that evaluate emails close to the enterprise and decides whether to block or let it through that are distinguishing hallmark characteristics of our product. And so, it's not one thing, if this assemblage many things to together create an effectiveness super set that really exceeds anything that’s out there in the market today.

And of course, we then cascade that over into new areas like our Email Fraud defense product and our Domain Discover product, as well as taking those same capabilities and harnessing for the benefit of social, mobile and SAAS platforms, because all those same core underpinnings that allow us to be so effective in email, we’re able to then bring to bear on these other venues. Because it's the same shenanigans being perpetrated by the bad actors in these other venues and so we can use all that same core technology and apply it in those places.

Karl Keirstead

And sticking to core Email Protection. Where do you think stand on displacing McAfee as a rival? Is that opportunity still relatively rich for you?

Paul Auvil

Yes. There is still a lot of opportunity there. They’re somewhere fourth maybe the early fifth inning of that whole process. When McAfee announced this end of life back, it's actually I want to say October of 2015. They talked about letting customers run the course of whatever their prepaid contracts were, which in some cases, was as far out as 2021. And what we are finding is that customers are largely sticking to their guns and saying hey, I paid that money, I'm going to ride this solution through to the end of my term. And we’re okay with that. We’re engaging with all of them and we’re moving them over when they’re ready.

Karl Keirstead

Let's talk beyond email to some of the newer products. You mentioned a little bit earlier, roughly 10% of the business growing in 100% and that was you revised up last week your 2020 revenue target largely because, or exclusively, because of those emerging products. So Paul, do you want to dive into a couple of them that are the biggest drivers of revenue growth near term?

Paul Auvil

Yes. I think the one that’s probably most interesting here in the short-term is the email fraud defense product and EFD. And to give my friend Manish a chance to talk since he was the progenitor of the acquisition that led to the introduction of our product. I'll let him speak to that.

Manish Sarin

Yes, absolutely. So the core idea here is it is sailing easy for bad actors to set up either dummy domains or domains that are look-alike domains. So when you look at even Proofpoint, it's fairly easy to go to a GoDaddy, for example, set up a Proofpoint of two zero and two Os, and really try to then go out and fish people. And so it's really around this idea that domains in and of itself, because it's relatively easy to set up, you can actually use them to fish people. And through EFD, we go down this path where we’re trying to not just use DMARC and DKIM, which are the underlying technologies and protocols to really authenticate emails and authenticate domains, and help larger enterprises that might be outsourcing, for example, their marketing efforts to Marketo, or to ADP for HR activities, where it might seem like its coming from the legitimate domain, even for these mid and large enterprises for them to lock down the domain that are used for a variety of business purposes. That’s where we bring our expertise to bear.

So that’s been, as Paul said, a big growth driver for Proofpoint. The other couple of products within emerging products would be the likes of threat response, the social media security and compliance solutions. So all of those have been in, as a cohort, growing very, very fast and are contributing to the well over 100% growth over the last three quarters.

Karl Keirstead

And does the push on the e-front bring you up against any new niche rivals, or is it the same set of folks that you are up against selling that solution?

Paul Auvil

There are smaller private companies that do it. But again, as mid and large enterprises, our core customer base looks for a vendor of choice. We've obviously demonstrated our excellence and capabilities through core protection and tap. And that gives them the confidence that given our capabilities, we can be that vendor to them to help lock this down for them.

Karl Keirstead

And on to go-to-market for these emerging products, sometimes when companies move away from their core to adjacent product span, it can create or requires a different sales motion and sometimes it can create a need to alter your sales structure, brining in new capabilities to sell these adjacent products. Is that the case with Proofpoint, or are you generally selling to the same people and so it's an easier transition from a sales standpoint?

Paul Auvil

Yes. I mean, I think this is one of the things that’s really important for us. I think Gary, through his extensive experience as the CEO of the Company, prior there helping -- well, he refuses to call himself Co-Founder. But he was employee number five at Proofpoint way back when. But between his experience mine and the other numbers executive team, the one thing that we’re very focused on is introducing products that can be sold to the same individual. We spend a lot of time investing in and developing a great report and relationship with that customer when we get in the door.

The idea of trying to move to some adjacency within enterprise, given our size and scale today, would be a fool’s errand. And so one of our most important characteristics when we think about either new products we might develop organically or when Manish is out patrolling around looking for interesting technologies that we might add inorganically, the common theme is these need to be things that address the concerns of existing buyers of our product within the enterprise.

Karl Keirstead

And just flipping from the emerging products to some of your mature products on the archiving front. What's the update there? It felt to me, maybe I misinterpreted on the 2Q call you were talking about a potential second half de-sell on the archiving side. But I felt like last week, Paul, at your Analyst Day, you felt a little bit more constructive. You’ve called out a number of growth drivers that are still there on the archiving side. So maybe you could talk a little bit about what the growth trajectory looks like in that business?

Paul Auvil

Yes. I mean I think archiving and compliance, in general, is a very big opportunity for us. People tend to focus on the threat side, because it's what gets most of the headlines in the paper. But people have an equally served challenge beyond just keeping bad actors out of the enterprise, which is making sure you’re meeting all your compliance and regulatory mandates with regards to content that’s posted either sent through email, don’t send so scary numbers through email, don’t be sending patient records through email unless it's encrypted, and only the patients can see it, as well similarly that don’t reposting that kind of content on Facebook, you might be thinking you’re helping somebody out, but you’re actually creating a compliance violation.

And so archiving, in particular, very big business another market that we view is increasingly underserved with Enterprise Vault now over at Veritas in the hands of private equity and with Autonomy now over at Micro Focus, which really focuses on cash flow production from the assets that they acquire. CA end of life Orchestria, which is a supervision product that we have literally just step in replacement for.

So its competitive dynamics, we find compelling in those markets. But the reality is that the archiving and governance business for us is a big process. It's roughly 25% of our revenues as disclosed in Analyst Day last week. And so we closed lots of very compelling business every quarter in that space. But because it’s a large revenue segment in order to create meaningful year-over-year growth, you have to close some pretty bid deals now. And the challenge is that big deals in security, look I can take a big bank, 2,000-3,000 seat bank and they can buy protection or TAP or EFD, Domain Discover, I can implement that thing in days.

Archiving a bank of similar size, they probably have a data repository that’s measured in hundreds and hundreds of terabytes. And they need to plan for extract prepare for import and them import that data into my archive in order to complete that transaction. So while the transition sizes are quite compelling, so whereas Email Security might be $10 a user a year, archiving starts at $25 a user a year and goes up from there depending on the size of your imported, et cetera. So it’s a very exciting business. It's something that we’re very dedicated and focused on. But those larger deals that really move the growth needle have a much longer incubation period between start to finish of sales cycle.

So our view is in the long run, we're excited about that market. In the near-term, we're closing lots of mid-size accounts. We think there are some very large accounts that will close that will help drive that growth rate up. But as I look at the second half of the year, at our earnings call in July, my conclusion was I'm not sure those deals are going close in the second half. So let's just set expectations a little lower, if we can deliver above that, fantastic if not, we’ll be giving people heads up. But the mix of growth is largely going to come from the security and advanced threat side here in the second half of the year.

Karl Keirstead

And as you guys think in for the rest of '17 and '18 about expanding even beyond the areas you’re in. So may be this question is to Manish on the M&A front. I know you’re not going to tip your hat too much. But what's the general construct? Is it to potentially acquire technology that is quite core email focused, or is the intent to shift the mix even further and move a standard deviation or two outside of email?

Manish Sarin

I think our fundamental premise has always been that we want to protect the individual, no matter how they communicate; they might use email; they might use social, mobile; they might use SaaS applications. So I think our intent is email certainly is the number one factor, and we have a very compelling set of solutions around email. But as behavior of users and enterprises changes, we want to be lock step with that migration.

And so if you look at the broader security landscape, there are elements within security, which are getting more and more cloud enabled, if you will. So if you look at how we've expanded our product line, the 2020 TAM for products, for example, security products would be somewhere in the 50 billion to 60 billion. And we believe over time, as they migrate with the cloud, given our cloud incumbency, we have inherent advantage on those product lines. And so we want to be ready for whenever that happens.

So we're always looking for younger set of products, a kindred spirit, if you will, people we believe we can bring on broad on to the Proofpoint family, they would have the same cultural mind set. And to the extent we can attach those products to our existing cloud infrastructure, sell it in the same go to market motion, same subscription billing model, that’s the net added to the way we do business.

Karl Keirstead

Got it, make sense. Okay, I will pause there. Does anybody have any questions for Paul or Manish in the audience?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Since earlier, you guys were talking about some emerging products and Email Fraud Defense. I think at the Analyst Day, you disclosed it’ll be slightly over 25% of the emerging products category. I thought that’s pretty impressive. I mean the product has only been out there for like, maybe less than a year. Is that the product set that you’re more excited about now? And then how do you think the adoption curve of EFD to look like relative to what TAP-SaaS, call it four years ago?

Paul Auvil

That’s good question. So quite frankly, and I know this sounds like a little bit of a generic answer. But we’re really excited about all the products in the emerging category. They each have the potential to be meaningful contributors to our business overtime. And we’re excited about the innovation and uniqueness of those different offering. But with that said, I think to your point in the near term, given the challenges that people have with people spoofing their domains, whether it’s a direct knock-off of their domain or whether it’s a look like domain. And the challenge that provides, not only to defending your employees but your entire echo system, people in your supply chain, your customer base, to make sure that they are all protected from that attack vector. It clearly is top of mind.

And so I think EFD certainly is on a very good path over the first, call it, full four quarters of selling. And then I think Domain Discover, which is brand new I suspect will fit very much hand and glove with that go-to-market motion, because the two together provide a very comprehensive solution. So as we look out over next few years, I would suspect that those two products will probably be a little bit first among equals in terms of contributors to growth. But we’ve had very good success with social over the couple of years that we’ve been selling it. And I suspect we’ll continue to see success there.

The new TAP-SaaS Defense product that we just introduced, a lot of customer interest. As CFO, I'm always skeptical to actually see the checks come in the door. But I think that that’s got a lot of potential. And then Threat Response has been selling quite nicely, particularly as a companion to our full Email Security suite. So the net of it is that whole platform of emerging products are very compelling. Mobile, I think, is probably a little more speculative right now, not so much because of product line itself, which we think is actually quite compelling but because I think customers are still struggling a little bit with understanding what is my mobile problem, what am I responsible for in that regard and how do I solve it.

And our view is the incremental cost to deliver our mobile technology platform is not that high, because it leverages the same cloud sand boxing as our targeted attack product. So it’s a combination of maintaining APIs with the key MDM platforms that people have deployed, and a little bit of additional secret sauce that the team has worked on. I am probably understating it. If they listen to this webcast, they’ll be mad at me. But the net of it is we don’t have 40 people working on mobile, yet we can deliver a very compelling mobile solution to the customer base. So I think that one -- we’ll see how that whole sector evolves. But I think it has promise for sure.

Karl Keirstead

Anything else?

Unidentified Analyst

Can you just tell us if Email Protection is $10 per user per year, and you said the entire stack is approximately $100 per user per year? So then what is the average per seat as it is today?

Paul Auvil

So we don’t actually publish that data. And to be quite honest with you, we don’t actually calculate it. And I'll tell you why. There is a wide variety of pricing depending on customer size. That $10 number is the number for typical 5,000 seat account, but at high scale, someone 20,000, 40,000, 100,000 users number somewhat lower than that. And so, what I found in the first several years of being at Proofpoint is that I tried to calculate and track the revenue per user metrics to see if I could intuit anything about what was happening in the enterprise. And I found it to not be particularly useful. But what we do track are the number of customers that have one, two, three, four products, and we have made really good progress there. So as an example at the one end of the spectrum, again back in 2012, 74% of the customers just had a single product here in 2017, 47% have a single product. And as well, we had basically no measurable customers that had four or more products, given the product set at the time. Now, we have over 400.

And so tracking that progress of number of customers that have a second or third, or fourth product, that's really how we focus on it. And what's particularly interesting to me and we did the math in detail ahead of Analyst Day, is that right now we said it's roughly $500 million of recurring revenue under contract. And looking at all those other products that have yet to be sold into the install base, we can roughly triple the size of the company. There is another $1 billion of recurring revenue to be had, simply from selling the existing product set into the install base.

And so we think that's a great feature of the business in that customers who we have tend to really like us, that sets up a very nice glide slope to selling them additional products. And then of course, we're still out closing lots and lots of new accounts. And we only have 15% of the global 2,000 currently, and we’re really just getting started on international where right now 17% of our revenues come from outside of United States. So lots of different vectors to drive growth here going forward.

Karl Keirstead

Maybe in our last couple of minutes, I'll just make sure I ask a margin question. At the Analyst Day, you did raise your revenue guidance. You didn’t alter your operating margin and free cash flow margin guidance. Why is that -- Paul, is it -- you just trying to be conservative? Or is it that as the mix shifts to some of these emerging products, they might carry lower margins and hence there is a mix shift that works against you. What's your calculus?

Paul Auvil

Yes. I mean we are constantly updating basically a four year plan that looks out to 2020 and a little bit beyond, and thinking about the investments vectors associated with driving growth, but also delivering compelling cash flow and profitability. And our view is that while we've seen really good cash flow margin accretion in the last two years, we went from 88% of revenue in 2015 to 16% last year and then this year 20% to 21% at the midpoint of the current guide for this year. We felt that there was likely to be a little bit of a tapering and deceleration in the growth rate of absolute margin expansion, so not absolute growth on dollar value.

But as we think about now making progress from the current 20% to 21% toward that 24% to 26% window in 2020, we felt we wanted to -- we have ourselves that room to continue to invest to make sure we were serving both growth, as well as cash flow production. So yes, there could be room for some upside there, depending on how features in the model actually come together in '18 and '19. But the other thing that I did is, well I should say Manish did, is we went out and did some benchmarking of companies that I think have done a really good job of growing themselves to $1 billion and beyond as SaaS company. So companies like Salesforce and ServiceNow.

And the reality is that at that $1 billion level that 24% to 26% free cash flow numbers is a magic number for them as well. And so I also felt like, well, let's not try to reinvent the wheel here, that's how other great companies have accomplished this. So we hopefully can follow in their footsteps and do the same thing.

Karl Keirstead

Maybe we have time for one more right here.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a question about consolidation in security. How do you guys see the industry evolving going forward? And given you guys have the sizeable presence in email security. Do you need some of the emerging markets to get large enough in size for you guys to start consolidating other security threats? And how do you guys think about that from a M&A perspective?

Paul Auvil

Yes. I think, as we look at that, the TAM that we have available to us in the 2020 timeframe across our current product set, is roughly $11 billion. So as a $0.5 billion company this year, we got plenty of TAM to grow the business from here. I think that what’s most important for us is this idea of maintaining a consistent theme of products that can be sold to same buyer, and this idea of really providing security and compliance for employees as they operate beyond the firewall. And for that matter also, helping to secure and provide compliance for your eco-system that operates beyond the firewall.

And so I think for us thematically that’s very important. We also do prefer to pick smaller markets that aren’t overly competed. So people sometimes ask us, what about network security, that’s a huge market and you guys seem to be good, have a great R&D team or end point as well, it's a he big market. Maybe you could go do something there. And we might be able to do something there. But I think those markets are already pretty well served with the incumbents and the new constituents competing for share there.

And so just naturally to go after a market that’s already got a lot of players. So we prefer to look for markets where we really think that we can take the legacy investments that we’ve made over the last 15 years and the ongoing innovation that we have, and really bring it to bear in a way that is measurably differentiated for the customers that we're serving.

Karl Keirstead

Why do we end up there? That was a terrific summary of what's going on with the business. So Paul and Manish, thanks for coming to the DB tech event. And have a good rest of the day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.