Fair Isaac (FICO) Management Presents at Barclays 2017 Financial Services Conference - Transcript

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Barclays 2017 Financial Services Conference Call

September 12, 2017 4:15 PM ET

Executives

Jim Wehmann – Executive Vice President of Scores

Analysts

Manav Patnaik – Barclays

Manav Patnaik

All right. Good evening guys. Thank you for being here for the last presentation. We did [indiscernible] my name is Manav Patnaik by the way I’m Barclays business information professional services analyst. We’re lucky to have the best Jim Wehmann, who is the EVP of Scores at FICO. So thank you for being here Jim. Maybe first just to start off with – not a lot of people have met you before or seen you in this forum at least before. So maybe if you can just set the stage and – a brief background of yourself and what you’re involvement at FICO today?

Jim Wehmann

Sure, sure. And thank you Manav for inviting us here and letting us spent some time with you today. So I run FICO’s Scores business unit, the FICO Score, and I’ve been at the company for about 5.5 years. And we have two primary businesses in Scores. We have a B2B business where we sell the Score to lenders and that’s used in risk management decisions. And then we have a –what we call the B2C business and that’s where we take the same content and monetize through various channels to consumers. So I’ve got a background in consumer marketing and banking spent time at Bank One First USA bank back in the day and here I am.

Manav Patnaik

Got it. So maybe we can just start out with 800 bank grill in the room. One of your, I guess data peer that should say, you got breached a significant amount of information got hacked there. Maybe first was any of FICO’s information involved in that? And then just broadly how do you guys see that as an impact to yourself.

Jim Wehmann

Sure. Yes. Let me just clarify when you say data peers, I mean we’ve got the three national credit bureaus and FICO is separate and independent of the three. And we’ve been told that there are no FICO Scores themselves that have been disclosed as part of the breech head at Equifax. There’s lot been written and talked about. So there’s probably not a whole lot to be added here from our perspective there. But I will say that our thinking goes pretty quickly to the two groups that have been impacted broadly there and those would be the consumers and borrowers themselves as well as the lenders.

And I think for the consumer perspective, there’s been a lot of advice written on things ranging from signing up with reputable monitoring services to freezing your credit bureau files themselves. And you can read and people can make their own judgments about what the best steps are there. One of the things that we’re proud of, I think that that can help on the margin is that we know just human behavior, consumer behavior being what it is. Not everybody can go out and take those proactive steps. And yet through our own FICO Score open access program this is where we allow lenders to share and no additional fee from FICO Score that they’re actually using for risk management decisions with consumers.

So we have achieved over 200 million accounts now are getting their FICO Scores on a regular basis. So again you’ve got perhaps low information consumers or others that aren’t going to be proactive there that can go to their bank a trusted source and get their FICO Score on a regular basis. It maybe not as a perfect substitute for the regular monitoring of a monitoring service but it will certainly help people some – many will provide a 12 month graph and you can watch those trend lines. And if something happens, you’ll be able to see that and again it’s a free service.

The other group that certainly impacted our lenders and I guess the thing I would say there is that the banks we work with and I work with, we see a strong commitment to doing the right thing for consumers with respect to a consumer – financial education and consumer empowerment, responsible lending, responsible account growth. And this may impact that in various ways. But just because of the – kind of the prudence and responsible nature of the banks we work with. So we’re very confident that they’ll get through this and be fine for themselves and the American consumer.

Manav Patnaik

Got it. And then to the extent, I mean just from a cyber security, network security perspective at FICO I know you guys don’t hold a lot of data like the credit bureaus do. But in terms of protecting your IP and your algorithms and those kind of things is network resiliency like that’s been the top priority at FICO.

Jim Wehmann

That’s been very much a top priority. We have various pieces of our business as you know we have the software side and well enhancing our CEO and our Board and the technical team are very on top of this. And from a Scores perspective as you point out, we have – we work generally with anonymized data sets and so the risk there is generally lower than the folks that are aggregating and making the data available.

The other thing I like to add is that, we do have a – the only exception and I guess is our myFICO business that is going to have personalized data of course as we manage that. And I would say that’s a relatively small group of people, we’re targeting hundreds of thousands of people in a given year that will be touching with our myFICO business just because it’s not the hugest business in the space.

So and then with respect to the B2B business, again we’re working with larger data sets I mean they’re generally anonymized depersonalized as we talk about and they’re not – they’re not sort of on line or excess there are more limited accessibility. Not to say that anybody who doesn’t have data is at risk at some level. But I think there are some factors that way in our favor.

Manav Patnaik

Got it. And then maybe specifically on the myFICO.com business, typically growth there is a function of how much marketing dollars you put in and so forth. Could this breach be somewhat of free marketing as we take advantage of it could it be above the fee base?

Jim Wehmann

Yes. We just don’t –frankly Manav we don’t think about it that way. We don’t have things like breach services where we’re doing kind of broad scale kind of services to people who have those kinds of issues. Look, the business is profitable, we’ve kind of invented the category all those years ago for people who want – for example, all of your FICO Scores as you know, we have different versions of a FICO Score, some developed specifically for specific industries like auto. So their Scores – FICO Scores that are used for underwriting and managing auto loans others are heavily uses as you know in mortgage, bank card and those versions can be all forgotten and revealed and disclosed there at myFICO site very helpful for people who are in the market for an auto loan or a home mortgage.

But I would just say the way we think about that and this goes a little bit into the strategy as you know when we first kind of went into the category with respect to the affinity market and thinking about the reseller market and some of these other channels. We had hardly in turn of the base – it’s about should we be a provider directly of the content and the platform if you will to the banks and the affinity channel for example.

We kind of came down to – on the side of – it’s a really strong business model for us to license out the IP rather than be the provider that’s got that direct responsibility for the operations and then of course everything that goes with that in terms of data security. So we’ve made the conscious decision in the Scores business to license our IP out and that creates another thing kind of strategically is a little bit of channel conflict, in other words we have a nice business with experience, progression and others that we’re licensing that are what we call resellers. We in some level compete with the lenders themselves who are making the content available to their customers either through pay products or for free and education channels.

And so myFICO business the real goal there ultimately is to use it to have a direct relationship with consumers, build out new tools like we’re building out some really interesting tools that help consumers understand impacts to their FICO Score and better how – more transparency I guess and understanding how the Score itself works. And we can test that out then on our own business and then license statue to other people who will then make it available to their customer.

Manav Patnaik

Got it. So maybe switching gears a little bit you mentioned above your relationship with Experian being there maybe just step the stage can we go back I guess now a couple of years since you first signed that agreement with Experian and talk about how that came into play. And then I guess recently you added sort of another component of that relationship with the lead gen side of things. Maybe if you could just sort of go back a little bit of history and set the stage there for us?

Jim Wehmann

Yes. Obviously it’s been a great partnership and I think when you talk about how it came about. Experian is a premier brand both from a B2B perspective and a B2C perspective. We are the premier brand in the credit scoring space. There we do a lot of consumer surveys and the results will show that there’s a very high awareness from consumers of the FICO brand and our competition doesn’t come close to that. And if you look at the people who are making non-FICO Scores available they really lead with their own brand and talk very much about credit scores in sort of a general kind of category way. And don’t lead with the Score brand for example.

And so Experian has a very high quality product, I mean if you look at their future set, they’ve made investments kind of across the board. And I think the thinking there and certainly you can talk to them directly. But the FICO Score brand I think adds to that and enhances that and kind of compliments their premium brand and premium product strategy.

So, yes and we have – we continue to do – they’ve just been a tremendous partner, they’re very strategic and thoughtful and you obviously see the way they’re approaching the consumer space, which has been changing rapidly. And they have a – I think a clear vision, a winning strategy and we’re delighted to be a partner with them and watch them winning the marketplace.

Manav Patnaik

Got it. And the initial economics sort of the bankers score being put on the Experian free website and the premium website and so forth those sort of like almost a usage like pay as you as they use the FICO is that correct?

Jim Wehmann

We don’t get into a lot of detail around how the contracts are structured. But I will say that, it was important I think to kind of align our incentive. So the better they did the better we would do and sort of by source I guess this to some degree. So, we believe we’re very much in this together and we want to support their success in any way that we can.

Manav Patnaik

Got it. And then without going into details again just broadly the lead gen effort that you are going through with Experian how is that relationship contractually? And then is that similar to what you are doing with Discover already or is that two separate?

Jim Wehmann

Yes. It’s another good question. The lead gen space is an area obviously that grew up not with FICO Scores, right? So you’ve got the big players, third-party websites that aren’t using generally FICO Scores. And so we were very thoughtful about like our approach to that channel and our first instinct was really I mean if you think about the work that the lenders do themselves. I mean they take all the risk in lending to consumers, so that they can buy the things that enhance their lives, homes and cars and things you can buy on a credit card.

They’re obviously important partners for the FICO Score, and by the way they also supply the data that allows the credit bureaus to aggregate the data that we use to create our FICO Score. So the lenders for us are such an important constituency. That our first instinct is rather than perhaps kind of third-party websites, we think the lenders ought to be the one to benefit from the engagement that touch point with consumer in [indiscernible] free FICO Scores. And that’s why you’ll see the discoveries of the world. We’re pleased to have partner with them on their Discover score card.

And so that’s kind of our first instinct is to really be thoughtful about the channel and how we kind of approach the lead gen, the lead gen space. Obviously the bureaus are our strong partners as well and that’s why it makes sense. I think to work with Experian who is bringing again kind of very unique assets and platforms and the ability to – one of the issues in the space has been the score that’s displayed by consumers isn’t a FICO score, and yet in such the vast majority of time it’s the FICO Score that’s being used in underwriting. And so there is this issue of targeting the ad. What product a customer is eligible for and they’re targeting piece and so there’s – with respect to the partnership with Experian there’s a nice sync up between the score that’s being displayed, the score that’s being used to target an ad and then the score that’s being used in underwriting once they clicks on and decide they want that product.

Manav Patnaik

Got it. You referenced how lead gen has grown up without FICO but just to touch on the grown up side is lead gen an immature market, a mature market? How do you think it grows equity safety?

Jim Wehmann

Well. I certainly think that it’s been – it’s certainly an important channel, acquisition channel for lenders. I mean the good news is that in this environment we as an organization FICO have made sure that we had enough flexibility in our agreements with the bureaus and flexibility in the marketplace to respond to the changing acquisition channels. So 10 years ago much of the credit card acquisition and even other forms of acquisition was large scale kind of prescreen campaigns.

There are still organizations that are doing that very efficiently and that’s still an important use of the FICO Score to – in that determination of who’s going to get a direct mail piece we’ve been able to respond to the move in certain cases and in certain organizations, we have seen a pull back in mail campaigns and more of an emphasis on the lead gen channel. And the score there is available at an instant prescreen way where people can immediately pull a FICO Score and then prescreen one if you will. And then ultimately through these lead gen channel. So it’s been a – it’s done an opportunity I think to participate maybe more in the background.

Manav Patnaik

Got it. And so all this I mean you’ve been referring to is more on your B2C side so let’s just shift gears a little bit on the B2B side. Now last quarter you had a really good quarter, everything was up 14% something. So can you just talk about some of the trends you are seeing there, the health of the lending categories and everyone’s asking what’s happened to auto mortgage credit card? Just from what you guys see on the Score side maybe some thoughts there?

Jim Wehmann

Sure. Yes, it’s a good question. One thing that we announced that may have – people may be aware of, but we regularly track kind of average FICO Scores for American consumers and coming out of the Great Recession it’s obviously as you know it’s been going up. And we had 700, so the average FICO score now in the United States is a 700, which is a recent peak. And I think what that shows is a couple of things now, it’s that consumers themselves coming out of the Great Recession, we believe have been acting more responsibly, more prudently not taking on quite as much debt, not seeking debt and we see that the number of inquiries and those kinds of things as we’ve continued to rebuild the consumer balance sheet out of the recession.

And again, the lenders that we are working with have been very thoughtful and responsible and prudent in their lending practices. And I think that we’re all benefiting from that and over the last several years credit card delinquencies and auto delinquencies and mortgage delinquencies have come down and really reach kind of historic lows. Now those ultimately will hit bottoms and then not continue to go down and are we at an inflection point in certain organizations and some categories, we maybe I think it’s a little early to tell how these trends play out over time.

But so far I would say the industry has done very well, I think again the consumer has done well. Now that’s not to say that – if I can talk a little bit about the things that we think a lot about is we work in a competitive environment here at FICO and people are taking different approaches to what is especially financial inclusion. And I hope I can just touch on this really briefly.

Manav Patnaik

Yes, of course.

Jim Wehmann

We’ve taken a very different approach to financial inclusion from our competition. And it’s really kind of an important almost concerned how people think about what the best possible way to do this. I mean, when I say that there’s everyone whether you’re in this industry and certainly policy makers and consumer advocacy because now we want to see and find ways that we can safely bring in people who are sort of not included in the traditional or mainstream criticism.

There’s 53 million people in the United States that don’t have FICO Scores and what’s the best way to assess their credit worthiness. Now others have taken their approach where we have longstanding minimum scoring criteria these standards and have essentially done away with them and are scoring everybody just about everybody who has a credit bureau file. We still maintain that the scoring standards are important it’s about 30 million – about 28 million people who have credit bureau files that we could send through the algorithms and I’ll put a three digit FICO Score. But we believe that those are not reliable.

And instead what we’re doing is something different, we’re going hard after investing in financial inclusion. Now it’s more difficult to do it this way, it’s more expensive to do it this way but it’s much more effective. And that’s through alternative data and alternative approaches. And just a good example of that is we have this product called FICO Score XD and this is kind of brings up another area of confusion. People want to see, people get credit for the fact that they’re making on time payments for things like their cell phone bills, their cable TV bills and landline payments.

And the vast majority of that data is not captured in the three traditional credit bureaus. It’s captured in a database called NCTUE Plus, it has over 200 million individual records that are in that database. A lot of carriers and others are contributing to the database and has positive data. So we can see positive payments that are being made by consumers. The only way to score that is to include that in a score that’s not that is outside of – or includes data than outside the traditional credit bureaus themselves. And that’s what our FICO Score XD does. It scores the NCTUE database and the public record data from license mixes combined with the actual credit bureau data that is currently on score. So we don’t throw that away we do include that in our FICO Score XD product.

Manav Patnaik

And maybe just a bit for the benefit of the audience can you just elaborate on the NCTUE Plus database, who owns that, who’s managing that?

Jim Wehmann

Yes. The NCTUE database, it’s a consortium really have a cell phone – some level of utility so wireless carriers, cable TV they contribute to it. It started out as a kind of a negative only, so people who had run into issues there. But over time they began to include the positive data and it is being managed by Equifax. So it’s being managed by Equifax, but it’s separate from their core credit bureau file.

Manav Patnaik

Got it. And then maybe just on alternate data before we go back to B2B.

Jim Wehmann

Sure.

Manav Patnaik

I think sometimes when people refer to alternative data I think the first thing that pops up is just creeping the way that is catching Twitter feeds and stuff. But actually for you guys, ultimately there is that something as simple as paying your rent and utilities on time. So is that the right characterization or is there a scope of catching people social interaction and doing something with that?

Jim Wehmann

That’s a very, very good question. We have developed a framework for how best to think about alternative data. And it starts with at the top there’s kind of three categories, so at the top is financial data that’s captured by the traditional bureaus it’s payment history on financial products and that’s just traditional data that we all think about. The next layer is going to be highly structured data I think it’s organized by into CRA type organizations and it’s going to be payments of other things. We look at that data in your obligation to make your cell phone payment every month, looks a lot like your obligation to pay your credit card every month. And that is the next sort of best area to go.

So we don’t start with that next tier down, which is at third tier, which is going to be your more unstructured data it’s going to be data that may be captured on your mobile device or other things that it tends to be less structured. And it tends to be less predictive there’s lots in that second category that we’re pursuing a LexisNexis has great data, just great data set like the NCTUE data. We continue to study these and we’ll continue to work to bring those into bonafide FICO Scores.

Now that being said I just kind of maybe by way of interest we do, do a lot of work around the world on alternative datasets. And we’ve got great work happening in China, in India and Europe and we’re seeing some very promising things. Two things that are different there is that allow us to perhaps move a little more quickly and gain knowledge in a way that that might be a little more difficult peer safety. One is there are less robust, less defined traditional data – credit bureau infrastructure there. And this allows hundreds of millions of people in China that don’t have a traditional credit bureau file. They never had access to traditional credit.

And so it opens up the opportunity to do – to bring people into mainstream credit through alternative sources. And then and this isn’t a criticism at all but the regulatory environment tends to be a little different. And so the ability to cycle through certain things faster and test things both consumer acceptance and also predictiveness and effectiveness. And so we’re able to do some things that we’re doing some things with telephone data like we’re in the U.S. we’re using payment data and we’re not using text message.

But in China for example, we’re using data – we’re using metadata from the phone itself not that content of the messages but why the message would send. So we can see commercial messages coming from banks and others that might be related to a collection, that might be related to a marketing and with that we’re finding that that’s predictive. And in other thing just kind of I asked our data scientists what are some other things that are predictive? And this is kind of interesting and again we’re not doing in United States although it’s showing great promise out the United States.

And we are getting some traction with Scores in the market there. Steve always wanted to say it’s going to grow over time and so the level that expectations not going to be material this year. But we’re hopeful that it can be significant over time. But I asked our Chief Data Scientist on the projects, what about the metadata on the phone is predictive. And he said, what’s really interesting is – we’re talking about – and this is like social networking, so social data. What’s predictive there? And he said, Jim what’s predictive, if you have a kind of a small social network and you’re an infrequent user of that then that’s tends to be more risky than someone who’s gotten what would be defined as it’s kind of a normal kind of average social network and kind of average frequency.

And then believe it or not it actually fits over the other way. So if you have a very broad network, a very big kind of oversized network and there’s kind of maybe not like maybe just a lot of one way communication not a lot through it, that tends to be risky there. So whenever I tell people this, I always get this tide I mean I see people take it through their own mind like what impact how would I be viewed if people were looking at my social network. And actually I got a plenty questions I was at home at dinner one night and I was talking to my sons and I got teenage sons. And I explained this and I see Will, look at his face. And I’m thinking Will you’re okay, I mean you are going to be okay. I said, Will what’s on your mind. And he says, dad – I explained this outside of United because dad, are we going to be okay because you have no friends in fewer lives so I sure, that we could be okay, but they are showing great promises.

I think what will do – I think what’s important in terms of the U.S. is that we’re learning a lot in places all around the world. And we’ll work with the appropriate regulators and policymakers and share what we found and then we don’t set policy but we have a view, we’ll work together to see if there’s an opportunity to bring some things up here in United States.

Manav Patnaik

Got it. And the other thing around data is there is concept of trended data where – I think the concept has existed for a long time that maybe the actual enablement the applications, technology has improved at least two of the three credit bureaus talk about it as a big opportunity. And know you’ve teamed up with TransUnion I believe to do like the auto trended data score or whatever. From your perspective like how incremental is trended data today and how do you look at that opportunity?

Jim Wehmann

Yes. It’s a good question. Trended data is capturing things like different payments over time. So you can understand people who are transactors versus revolvers and things like that which you don’t necessarily get with a traditional credit bureau file. Now I would just say that the traditional credit bureau file has things like ever delinquent or ever delinquent in the last 12 months. So that snapshot point in time we are able to – we’re capturing historical data that isn’t just like what their current profile is. So just kind of clarify there.

We have introduced the score with TransUnion, so it’s based on trended data for the auto space. I think we’re in the still the early stages of studying it and doing the research on it. And we have access to it so we continue to work on it. I think people get excited about a lot of things and I think one of the things that’s just important to keep in perspective is that we introduced the FICO Score in 1989 and we went from bankers and risk officers looking at a credit report. And trying to assess one credit report versus another credit report and they’re all very different they have different thicknesses and then you have all the kind of subjectivity that comes into that those situations back then.

The introduction of the FICO Score was a giant leap forward obviously got broadly adopted it later got adopted like in mortgage by the GSCs because of the industry standard and it’s hard to beat the FICO Score as structured against with the traditional data coming from the traditional credit bureau. So everything that we’re doing with that dataset is generally pretty incremental because we have studied it a lot, we’ve optimized it we’re on our kind of FICO score 9 and we’re getting as much as we can. We’re heading to threshold as to how much you can get out of that data, which is considerable.

I mean, those are robust datasets they’re the most predictive thing, we studied lots of data sets it’s sort of the most predictive thing that we can find to help lenders make as good a credit decision they can.

Manav Patnaik

And why only team up just on the auto side with trended data, like why not mortgage, why not credit card maybe there something down the road or…

Jim Wehmann

Yes. It was the area where we saw the most incremental improvement over to the base FICO Score 9, which is built on the non-trended credit bureau data.

Manav Patnaik

Okay. Maybe just switching back a little bit to the B2B side. So you’re – almost your B2C initiative with the open access has obviously helped almost – so they desire your brand even more at least in the consumers’ eyes and therefore the bank statements and you see FICO everywhere. And I’m trying to tie this back to in 2006 when the credit bureaus put out the banks it’s going there was this sort of like threat that comes a replacement to the bankers scoring that doesn’t look like 10 years later they’ve made much traction from displacing you guys. How do you look at the competitive positioning of the FICO Score today? And does that mean you can now sort of get back some pricing power and you just not think about it that way?

Jim Wehmann

Well. Yes, first of all we are in a competitive environment lenders can choose among the two scores and custom models even the GSCs are going through a process and we’ve than the score there for 23 years and yet there’s no long-term contract there the GSC is – we invented the category, back with Bill Fair and Earl Isaac and consumer behavioral scoring. But there’s no duty owe to us from any lender from the GSC or anybody at any time we can be replaced. And so we think about like how do we want to compete? And what we have decided on in our strategy and I think it’s important for investors and potential investors to know, we’re competing on trust.

We take this responsibility were used widely in all kinds of consumer credit products tens of thousands of banks from small community banks and credit unions to the largest global banks multiproduct banks and not only that but there’s lots of stakeholders. If you think about the billions and really trillions of dollars that investors securitization investors are relying on the score. We’ve recently completed a study all the transactions are done in auto and credit card in 2016 publicly anybody can replicate the study because those are the distinct set of deals that were done back by bonds backed by these asset classes.

And they get there’s public SEC filings and other disclosures of the Scores being used there. And securitization investors need to have a score they can rely on that there’s not going to be a race to the bottom in terms of score ability. We don’t score people in the first month that an account is opened we wait six months because we’ve done study after study and you need – it’s a behavioral score, you need to see behavior. You need to see enough payment history for us to assign a reliable score.

The same thing on the other hand there’s 25 million people that have accounts they haven’t had an update in six months. And the fact of the matter is what happens is that two years, three years, four years, five years from now people’s situation changes. And if you don’t have any updates in your credit file there’s nothing we can view to know if you’ve recovered from a negative event and those are unreliable scores.

So there are – we can’t say the traditional FICO Scores 30 million to 40 million more people, FICO Score 9 doesn’t score 30 million to 40 million more people than FICO 8 and the previous FICO Scores. But on the other hand every one of those FICO Scores can be relied upon and it has a level of – there’s a level of likelihood that the data and the score actually represents the underlying credit profile of that consumer that is second to none in the category. And that’s how we compete.

Manav Patnaik

Got it. And then maybe the last question a couple of minutes that we have left. What do you feel like it’s most underappreciated opportunity within Scores is it China, is it India, is it trended data, is it alternative data scoring like – do you think that something in there that maybe we should be keeping a closer eye on?

Jim Wehmann

Yes. I think it’s our efforts around financial inclusion. Look I mean, when you ask the question FICO is an interesting company. I mean we’re obviously a fore profit publicly traded company and we have responsibility shareholders and we think a lot about that. So we’re pursuing opportunities where our shareholders can benefit from that. But yes, we also have a special role to play in helping bring people into the traditional financial system. And so one part there’s a business opportunity but maybe even two parts there’s kind of a sense of obligation for that.

We grew out of [indiscernible] and Marion County data scientist and there’s we have a strong culture in FICO to do the right thing and try to be as good company and trustworthy and reliable corporate citizen as we can be. And so we’re pursuing these opportunities here and around the world. And we think there’s an opportunity for real breakthroughs here. There are millions of people who are credit worthy that there’s either no data file at all because 25 million people have never had any kind of access to credit and have no credit bureau file or the data there is not sufficient. And yet we have – and we’re working on stuff and I can’t announce it now but we think it’s going to make a big, big difference not only here but around the world.

I mean we have run into issues where we are not involved in credit bureaus sometimes it’s the big three that aren’t credit bureaus in countries around the world. And they have their own scores and it’s hard to get it. But there are alternative data providers that don’t have scores that kind of outside the ecosystem that are looking for a company like FICO that has the trust and the brand that they can use then to bring their datasets and bring people into traditional credit system. I think there’s a big business opportunity for us there. And again it’s going to help millions of people around the world to get access to traditional credit on great terms.

Manav Patnaik

Got it. Well maybe one question. Yes.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

On the new Experian lead gen offering Jim how much more valuable are you able to show banks that those leads are versus what’s coming to them from the existing channel, the free channel?

Jim Wehmann

It’s a great question. And unfortunately I’ve got to leave that question for Experian. It’s really it’s their business we have a great partnership but they’re the ones that are optimizing the advertising and the value of that as they build up that business.

Unidentified Analyst

Just quickly you mentioned teenagers, how high on your list of worries is the concept that millions of teenagers are getting used to what’s on their phone now and getting used to the score on some of the highest rated applications now?

Jim Wehmann

Getting used to…

Unidentified Analyst

The score on credit card that they’re getting used to that and potentially many years no consumer awareness.

Jim Wehmann

Matter of fact that it’s not a FICO Score. Well, I mean again if you look at that I mean and I’m not going to because it’s credit card. The advantage Score brand is not kind of front and center I mean it’s – I mean it’s credit situation are little awkward but it’s treated like a generic brand. And it’s not used as part of the marketing and they don’t lead with that. And in fact we do see a lot of consumer confusion, frankly consumers think they’re getting a FICO Score and think, they’re getting the score that’s widely used by lenders.

So one of our challenges and opportunities is to help clear out that consumer confusion. So that’s one of the opportunities for us.

Manav Patnaik

Well. We’ll stop there. But if anybody still has questions we will be heading to the Morgan Suite for a breakout if anybody has the energy left. Good thank you Jim.

Jim Wehmann

Thanks Manav.

