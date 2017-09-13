Zions Bancorp (ZION) Presents at Barclays Global Financial Service Broker Conference (Transcript)

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION)

Matthew Keating

Okay, good afternoon. Please sit down. We will start momentarily. So my name is Matthew Keating. I cover the U.S. mid-cap banks for Barclays. And we're very pleased to have Zions to this conference. Zions strategy for the coming - for this year and over the next 12 months continues to be growth through simplification and focus. This strategy evolves mostly continued positive operating leverage, implementing technology upgrades, increased return on and of capital and continues focus on it's community banking model. We think banks used exposure is about 90% of company's deposits could present near-term growth challenges. But think rebuild of Houston will actually lead to increase growth opportunity for Presenting for the company is CFO, Paul Burdiss; and also on page is Director of Investor Relations, James Abbott.

So with that, maybe we'll be and maybe we can begin on a less optimistic note with the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. If you can talk and broad measures, obviously, it's specifics about the impact Harvey still to be determined, but how Zion is feeling about what's happened in Houston area and what do you think the medium and longer-term impacts of this storm might be for the region?

Paul Burdiss

Sure. Thanks, Matt. Welcome, everyone. Thanks for coming. As it turns out, I was in Houston last week, Wednesday and Thursday. The storm hit about a week and half ago. Houston was in pretty rough shape. The CEO, Harris Simmons and I flew down last week. We were there last Wednesday and Thursday. We spent time with our both days. Both our main operating centers and out in the branches. I split out and went on the branch network. Overall, I would say, well, there are some real pockets of kind of personal tragedy. Overall, I would say Houston is maybe not as adversely impacted as you might see on the media report. But in terms of the overall bank, our bank is down their bank really has done some amazing things. We are highly integrated into the community. That's a really important part of our community banking model. And I think that's hurricane as has bought some evidence of that.

Scott who is our Corporate President, and who has a house in Houston. He was kept by the United Way to run the fundraising campaign for Hurricane Harvey relief. And as the leadership we managed to raise over - they have so far managed to raise over $25 million for the community. We also have an Executive Vice President down there. She is the President of the Red Cross. The American Red Cross down there. So we've done a lot of really heavy community involvement. And I'll the way if I could just to take a second the way that Houston at large I think is reflected in a way Bank reacted at this. We flew in an executive from our San Antonio market, who ran sort of a war room. We had colleagues who wanted to help people and we had who needed help. And we were able to match thus full. So we had employees who were going into other folks homes. They have been flooded. Ripping out, ripping out insulation, tearing the carpet. Anyway, everybody kind of helping each other. I mean that's what happens within Bank, and that's what happened within Houston generally. Nobody waited for kind of help to show up. Everyone jumped in and sort of kind of took over, helped each other out. It's really, really amazing. And I personally witnessed that. And I always say, overall, as it relates to Houston, I think that this could have been a pretty tragic evident for the City of Houston. It really brought the city together from what I see. And anyone who lives there, is probably thinking rather than this is not a place I want to live. I think people who live there think that I need more people need to live here. Because it's such fantastic community. As it relates to specifically, we are online banking, never went down. That was always available. Branches reopened, kind of the following Wednesday, which was, I guess, last Wednesday, if my - got my math right.

A lot of the branches opened and we got a kind of a handful that haven't opened yet with some kind of more major damage. But the vast majority of our branch networks opened. Online banking never went down. Anecdotally, what we're hearing from our commercial clients has been, kind of more positive than what we expected initially. The point of - maybe the point of question is our residential real estate portfolio. We do have $2 billion of residential real estate in Houston. I think everyone knows that the flood didn't follow the flood map. Nobody gave the map to the hurricane. And so the flooding occurred in a lot of spots around the region. And it wasn't necessarily to the map. So a lot of the homes therefore in Houston were - did not have flood insurance because it was not required. So as a residential real estate lender, we are in the process right now of going out and kind of checking out every property one at a time. It's a real kind of shoe leather process, where we really need to do that. That's target see on the map.

So overall, I would expect kind of modestly elevated noninsurance expense as we think about this physical damage to our properties this quarter, but easily manageable. May be a slight headwind on noninterest income as we waive fees and other things to help our clients. And in terms of credit, I don't have that ring fenced yet. Certainly, I think it's manageable. And we'll have more information on that as we get to the end of the quarter. So on the earnings call, my expectation is we'll be able to create a slide or page or kind of at least release high-level talking point that will basically try to call out the impact of Harvey on the overall run rate of the organization, which again, I think we'll be able to resolve this. And then as indicated in my kind of Houston points, kind of earlier on, my expectation is that Houston, there will be a lot of activity to occur out of this. I think there was a hiccup there where all city was kind of shut down because there was a major artery was flooded. And as I witnessed the gridlock that - Houston is really busy anyway. Anyways there's gridlock. And so there was a lot of activity for those couple of days because people physically just couldn't move around the city. But schools reopened Monday this week. I think things are starting to get back to normal. And as a result, I think you maybe - we lost a couple of weeks there, but I think Houston is going to come back stronger. And so it will be a short-term hiccup as opposed to a cold or some other major

Matthew Keating

That's really a helpful summary for all. Before we get off the Houston topic, maybe we could talk about the oil and gas portfolio. It's about 5% of the company's own loans. So what - and obviously, Houston is sort of epicenter of the nation's energy industry. And that seems in particular hearing a lot better about its oil and gas exposure, probably over the last several quarters, over the last couple of quarters.

Paul Burdiss

I wouldn't expect that hurricane has really changed that dynamic. Whether - is that the case, you still feel pretty good about how the companies of oil and borrowers are positioned at the moment?

Paul Burdiss

Yes, the hurricane has not changed our view on oil and gas. As you know, a lot of the issues were in oilfield service, which is not occurring in Houston, but it's occurring in the out-market. I had the opportunity, to drive my son to school to drive through West Texas a couple of weeks ago. There was an enormous amount of activity going on. And so that - to my knowledge continues to be the case. We and you're right, Matt, we did - we have released on a dollar basis. We released energy reserve over the last several quarters. Our expectation is that, that will continue. Energy reserve continues to be well over 8% of the portfolio. So very well reserve in energy. As we look ahead, as we think about our outlook for 2017, what we said was that our improvement in energy would be sort of offset by deterioration in the rest of the portfolio, the 95% of loans that are not energy with an expectations, not that we saw weakness, but that there will sort of a mean reversion concept where things were just kind of go back to normal. We're not actually seeing that weakness yet.

But nevertheless, our expectation continues that rest of the portfolio is performing so well that, that just can't continue. So while we could see some energy release, there is an expectation generally continued energy release. There's an expectation generally that, that we will be reserving more for the rest of the portfolio that's not energy-related. Again, nothing specific yet, but it's just a point of view that things can't get better forever.

Matthew Keating

Follow up just to keep this conversation more high level and longer-term in perspective. I think there's a lot of investors that care about the near-term. And I couldn't help that companies updated slide deck where you provided again a slide that the company's next 12 months outlook.

There were too many components of that outlook have changed. May be good talk, maybe in general, some of the high-level areas have been loan growth trends as we moved through the third quarter? And then maybe also touch on maybe some deposit pricing pressure, whether that's impacted Zions with - there has been some concern across the industry that deposit pressures are mounting. So I guess, on loan growth and also on deposit environment, I'd really appreciate your thoughts?

Paul Burdiss

Sure. We loan growth. We don't do it kind of quarter-by-quarter loan growth outlook. What we provide is follows as more of a prospective 12-month outlook. And based on what we've seen so for this quarter, we've not changed that outlook. So you can see that kind of moderately increasing, which you can translate generally into kind of mid-single-digit loan growth for the next four quarters. Third quarter is typically a weaker quarter. First and third quarters are typically weaker quarters. Second and fourth quarter's typically stronger quarters. That's two process for a lot of banks. But again, over a kind of longer sort of 12-month period, we've not seen enough to change our loan growth and there's a couple of reasons for that. Obviously, we saw really good loan origination in the second quarter. Paydown has slowed down. But there's some other things going on. One is energy. We talked about energy.

The energy book has been a real headwind to top line loan growth. And as energy the portfolio has waned and as we've reached the intersection of sort of the decline of that portfolio and an increase in rig count and activity, I think we're pretty close to those 2 paths crossing if that make sense. And so our expectation is that, that decline that we've seen in energy for the last 8 quarters or so, is going to abate and is going to slow down. And therefore the headwind to loan growth that we've seen is also going to go away. And we also got a portfolio called our National Real Estate portfolio, which we can talk about if you're interested. But it's also been a headwind to loan growth. And we see that abating as well. Another important change is, just in the last several months, we've instituted something that we call the Business Banking Loan Center. So this is for loans under $3 million, generally speaking, which is a big chunk of our loan portfolio. As you know, our average loan size or median loan size is of $200,000 range.

So there's a big chunk of our loan book would go through this center. In we've changed the processing time from weeks to days. And as a result, because we don't have our clients hanging on the while we are processing their application, because it's going so much faster, our pull-through rates are improving significantly. So we also expect that to be helpful for loan growth as we think about that here over the next several quarters. On deposit growth, deposit at pricing, if I can go there next, a lot of questions on deposit data. We're blessed with a great franchise, very granular loans, very granular deposits. And our loan yields are among the best. And our deposit costs are among the lowest. And our deposit data, it's historically are among the lowest. And that's because of the composition of our deposits.

A lot of commercial, a lot of small business, very operational deposits, kind of checking account, kind of deposits for these small businesses. That would allow us a lot of flexibility I think as it relates to deposit pricing, which is why our is generally have been pretty low. So we had less than 1 basis point increase in the last quarter. And over the last four quarters, that's been about the sum total of our deposit cost increase. So as we think about deposit data, where we're seeing pressure is in our - we have a lot of small accounts, but we have some larger ones and so some of our larger commercial accounts are paying attention to market rates. We maybe a little more or have more time to sort of pay attention to that kind of thing. And so we have had some request for pricing increases, which we are accepting on a kind of relationship and individual basis. So what we would call exception pricing.

So some of that has gone on. But we have not seen enough pressure. And we are not seen, for example, in Utah, where we see a little more in Texas and in California. So we are making some exceptions for relationships. But overall, we're not changing kind of the absolute rate of overall deposits, kind of on a major way are by - or on a wholesale way by product. So we're starting to see a little bit of movement on deposit rate. Frankly, I think my bigger fear, if I can use that word, is not that our deposit data is going to accelerate. It's the change in the composition of deposits for us. Over 40% of our deposits are demand deposits, noninterest-bearing to the extent that those migrate from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing. That affects overall deposit cost. So for me, that sort of a bigger risk, and one that that will really we pay a lot of attention to. And we're not seeing that migration. So the deposit data, if you will, that we're seeing, is really on an individual one-off basis. So we're managing it again on what we call an exception pricing basis.

Matthew Keating

I think mainly to amend my previous statement that nothing has changed on a 12-month outlook slide. If you can you go back to that for a second. I did notice on expenses now. I don't recall this that expense growth now has a fraction associated with it, to up expenses we up two, and one is that. Sorry it's my eyesight actually. I thought there was a fraction there, I apologize, not that good. Surprised that you guys will be that specific.

Paul Burdiss

And we know it Harvey in there. As I said, there is going to be some impact on expenses this quarter related to Harvey. But we haven't quantified that yet.

Matthew Keating

Okay, that's perfect.

Paul Burdiss

But it's easily in my opinion.

Matthew Keating

Maybe you go back to some higher-level, more strategic question. So in the summer of 2015, Zions announced it's big profitability improvement initiative. It's executed extremely well along these plans. I guess, what we've heard more recently is that the company has potential changes and procurement. It's actually brought in many additional expense leverage and still talked about continued positive operating leverage. But is a new plan on something else likely to be announced at the company or is - was the summer of 2015 initiative was that of a one-time thing? And maybe we can talk about how the bank is thinking about moving forward? What makes sense to continue to moving it's profit levels higher?

Paul Burdiss

Sure. So we're in the process right now of kind of our next 3-year cycle as it relates to our outlook and forecast. And what we're really focused on is positive operating leverage. Everyone wants to know about what your expense growth number. But we're focused on internally is that positive operating leverage ensuring that expenses are growing at a slower rate than our revenues. We've made a lot of improvements in the efficiency ratio. As you point out, Matt. It was at 74% in the fourth quarter of 2014. It's going to be in the low 60s this year. So we're at 10 percentage point change in the efficiency ratio in the last 3 years. Really proud of that and the whole organization is frankly proud of that.

So we're going to be over 60 this year of our expectation. But we don't think that's good enough. There is no banner on the side of Zions Bank building that says, Zions Bancorp building that says mission accomplished. We still got a lot of work to do. So while we've gone up - we've improved the kind of average return on assets, kind of balance sheet returns. No one wants to be average in our organization. We want to be better than average. So we're focused on continued improvement in the efficiency ratio beyond what we've done this year. But to your question, Matt, we're not kind of going to come out with a named initiative. At least we have no plan to do that right now. This is really just going to be focused on of things that I talked about on the earnings call. I think that our procurement supply chain management is an opportunity. I think that continued consolidation of operations and harmonization of activity as we think through kind of merging our 7 banks into one. That legal event occurred, but there's still a lot of activity that's going on around that.

So there continues, in my opinion, continues to be activity - opportunity to continue to manage our expenses in a way that they are going slower than the revenue. So if I could just point out though that these expense reductions are coming not at the stake of investments. We're continuing to invest massively in the business. I think everyone probably has heard about our core transformation exercise. Fundamentally going in and carrying out and replacing our core systems. So that's taken a long time and it's costing a lot of money. And we're doing other things. I heard the prior speaker talking about cyber-security. Yes, is a big deal. It's a big deal for us. It's a big deal for everyone. We need to invest in it. We need to invest a lot in it. There is a lot of things that is going on that require a lot of investment in the business. And we're investing for tomorrow. We are not cutting for today.

And so my point is that, while we're kind of holding expenses flat to what I would say modest growth 2% to 3%, underneath that, like a duck on a pond, there's a lot of activity going on. And we are cutting in some places and redeploying that capital into other places to ensure the appropriate amount of investment in the business that's going to make a difference in the future. Our CEO is kind of the ultimate long-term investor. He is a very large personal shareholder. His dad ran the bank before him. He has been involved with this bank I think just about his entire life. And will continue to be. So he has got an amazing mindset in my opinion, and always vigilant around investing in the business and ensuring that we're going to be here in the future and be profitable in the future. So there's a lot of activity going on there.

Matthew Keating

We're at the halfway point in the presentation. And at this time, I'd like to get the audience a bit involved. So if you can please bring up the audience responses and some questions, we'll go through those pretty quickly. So my first question from the group is, do you own shares of Zions at the moment? Press 1 if yes. We are overweight. Choice 2 is yes, but we have market position. Choice 3 if yes. But we're actually underweight or in a net short position. Or 4, we're not involved in Zions at all at the moment.

Paul Burdiss

It's kind of beauty contest. It's like the immediate feedback.

Matthew Keating

Exactly.

Paul Burdiss

I don't think I like it.

Matthew Keating

But we will take a few more seconds to vote.

Matthew Keating

And this is actually a pretty good result. Few banks have had more - I don't think any bank in my coverage has had more 50% respond, yes, overweight position. And that was followed actually equally balanced between not involved at all in this stock. So I think you guys came to the right place this week to both see current shareholders and maybe convince others that there's more upside to this story. So maybe we can go.

Paul Burdiss

If you love that

Matthew Keating

Yes, no, that's a very good observation

Paul Burdiss

We have a fairly large short position stock everyone looked at it probably knows that. And we're a lot of questions about that because if you look at our stock there, we have a lot of warrants outstanding. Some of those are top ones. Those expire in 2018. But again, getting back to the long hold - long-time investment horizon of the management team, when we had to go out and raise capital during the crisis, we try to do that in a shareholder-friendly way possible. And we did all kinds of stuff before ultimately we capitulated and actually had to go out and raise common equity. One of the things we did was that we traded on the volatility of the stock at the time and so warrant.

Since we have a fairly big chunk of warrants that mature in 2020 I think. And so, just a natural function of those warrants being outstanding means that there is a kind of a disproportionately large fears short position outstanding. So lot of people look at our and they say, what's going on with that. I want to make it clear that that's what going on, but that's not of market it's more of trading view of the folks that are on the warrant.

Matthew Keating

There's no warrant-holders in this room. All right. So next question. Improving on which of the following factors would have the greatest influence on you potentially increasing your exposure to Zions. One, stronger income levels. Two, fee income moving higher. Three, expenses of the efficiency ratio and operating leverage showing continued gains. Four, better asset quality metrics. Five, profitability continuing to higher. Or six, higher level of capital return? We will take a few seconds to vote.

Paul Burdiss

I'd say a few everyone is voting.

Matthew Keating

Okay. So executive, few guys. Okay, so this is actually interesting. 59% of the audience believe that profitability continuing to being higher would make them more exposed to the Zions story, followed by 18% that voted expenses efficiency ratio/operating leverage. So moving - obviously, I think talked about like a continued focus on improving profitability at the bank.

Paul Burdiss

Can I tell you about this I like the response. And the reason is that, when we set out our efficiency initiative, which we don't really have name for it, so we ended up just calling it that. We didn't actually have a name. But when we set that out back in 2015, we're really focused on the things that we could impact in the near-term. And so our efficiency ratio became a shorthand for that. Revenue relative to expense. It's all about positive operating leverage. When you get - but the goal is to improve ROA and ROE. I mean, ultimately, that's where the bus is headed that we're driving. And so the fact that investors, particularly in this room I focused on better balance sheet returns. That's exactly what we're focused on. And we're thinking about over time how we transition from kind of an efficiency ratio objective to more of an ROA, ROE objective because in the end, that's what the board is holding us accountable to.

So I think it's a great I'll tell you absolutely that the management team is focused on this. The ROA as I said, is kind of approaching peer levels. But ROE continues to lag. And ROE lags because our common equity Tier 1 ratio is 12.3%. It's among highest in the industry. There is opportunity I think to continue to manage that balance sheet leverage. You're seeing us have some success with CCAR process. We're tripling dividend this year. Significantly increasing our share buybacks such that our payout ratio is significant improved, almost double this year relative to last year. So we're continued to be very focused on balance sheet returns. And so I'm glad that investors are focused there as well.

Matthew Keating

Okay. Our next question, please? So in your opinion, what is the greatest risk associated with investing in Zions. One, loan growth fund from its recent mid-single-digit clip. Two, it's Houston exposure. Three, the oil and gas portfolio. Four, deposit cost pressures is mounting. Five, reduce assets sensitivity making additional efficiency improvement more challenging. Six, something else. We will take a few seconds to maybe counting is good answer. And the results are in. And the audience the biggest risk pretty mixed. So the #1 choice was deposit cost pressures picking up, could be the biggest risk. Followed really by, I guess, 90% of loan growth slowing, reduced asset sensitivity and then something else, which is. I think it's not about the reduced asset that has been big change in Zions for the past 1.5 years to 2 years. You can support some of the excess liquidity. Is that a necessary that we're not going to get as many as frequent rate hikes as you think the market anticipate or is it just - maybe you just talk about the strategic thinking behind that move?

Paul Burdiss

I will. Do I kind of talk about all those. That be okay?

Matthew Keating

[Indiscernible].

Paul Burdiss

And I'll try to be brief. So if I had to pick 1, it would be loan growth. Because loan growth drives the balance sheet growth, that is the fuel behind increasing revenues. So for me, if I do pick one, it will be loan growth. We're really, really focused on loan growth as evidenced by the business banking loan center thing I referenced earlier. We're investing in that. We are turning over every in the organization to understand where the risk and opportunities is as it relates to loan growth If that's really going to drive organization. One that's not on there is deposit growth. And I would - deposits are the jewel of our franchise. We've got a very granular average deposit size or median deposit size or something like commercial deposit, something like $20,000. So - I mean, we got extremely granular loans and extremely granular deposits.

So if I had to pick one, I would pick loan growth. But we're very focused on maintaining our improving loan growth. Houston exposure, I'm happy to see is the lowest reasons level. We think that's absolutely manageable. And my trip to Houston last week reinforced that with me. And I just got Chief Operating Officer, and I have no problem saying that. I'm not as worried about our Houston exposures as maybe some are. Oil and gas, 5% of loans, yes, I get that. We were a little overexposed to oil choices coming into this crisis. We are changing our concentration limit so that, that doesn't happen again. But as I said, we have over an 8% reserve against our oil and gas portfolio. So very well reserved. And the trend is very, very positive. So I'm actually not as worried about oil and gas. I'm expecting more recoveries in oil and gas in there that over the next kind of couple of years, I think that we're expecting continued improvement, generally speaking, in oil and gas as it relates to kind of.

Deposit cost pressure is, as I said, I am, yes, I'm worried about that because deposits - we're going to protect deposits because deposits are - we've a lot of value in this franchise is. But the nature of our deposits I think is indicative of, because the operational is very relationship-oriented, they are very sticky, I think if we can be a little more aggressive on deposit pricing. By aggressive, I mean, kind of folding line on deposit pricing. There's an enormous amount of value there in our deposit franchise. And then, finally, finally getting to your question, I'm not going to touch something but we asset sensitivity. So think about this in the context of asset sensitivity. So if you are CCAR bank, does the - the CCAR process, the stress test process now create a 100% probability of a severe recession every year. Because that's a stress test, the stress test, your balance sheet needs to be hedged against a severe recession.

So effectively what the regulatory agencies have done is, created a 100% probability of that occurring. As a result, we think it's really important to be hedged against that event. So we've take an $8 billion cash book and we converted that into a high-quality liquid asset book. That's a little further out the curve. We now have more duration on the asset side of balance sheet. So think about the stress test and what that entail, that's a reduction in the rates. Rates fall to 0 or negative. PPNR therefore is significantly improved with the largest securities portfolio than it would be if we were holding just cash. And so the practical impact of that we've seen in our CCAR results over the last few years. We have one of the lowest dividend payout ratios in the industry 2 years ago. As I said, we increased that last year. We doubled it last year if I remember correctly. We are tripling it this year.

So getting back to a dividend yield that's frankly on par with other organization and substantially improving our stock buyback such that, again, our overall payout ratio is about doubled year-over-year. So the advantage, the practical advantage of having that securities portfolio grow the way it has and reducing that asset sensitivity is a much bigger payout to shareholders, much better dividends, much better share repurchases. So I think that's a really compelling point. We got lot of criticism for it at the time. But I think it's a really compelling point. And the investors are enjoying the benefit from having that largest securities position today.

Matthew Keating

Great. Last audience response question, please? Am I taking too long?

Paul Burdiss

No. No.

Matthew Keating

So as per last question of the group is, over the next 2 years, do you think Zions' is more likely to want to apply a smaller bank. Two, enter into a transaction. Three, sell through a larger institution. Or four, refrain from M&A entirely. We'll take a few seconds to vote on this?

Paul Burdiss

Say Matt. Are you going to?

Matthew Keating

I'm not going to say.

Paul Burdiss

Come on

Matthew Keating

I only get to talk I don't hit the vote on this. All right, the number of most popular answer was to explore, refrain from M&A activity, followed by a one, acquire a smaller bank. Maybe it has a 1.5 year ago or so Zions - maybe at some point more interested in consolidating some of the smaller institutions within its footprint. But what else maybe needs to happen for that to become more interesting for the bank.

Paul Burdiss

I think, couple of things One, our currency is not great on a relative basis. That's important to think about our share price and kind of relative share price. And also internally as I said, we are making a lot of change internally. We had 7 banks. We have now got 1 bank. And there is a lot of operational things that are happening internally. And everybody is fully engaged in making that happen. We've also got a core transformation that's going on. It's a really big deal to take out your core systems and replace them. It touches every part of the organization. So for those reasons, anything that we would do would be really limited in scope. And it would - it would have to be really, really limited in scope. And so it's hard to say that something would be imminent because we're so focused internally, I think we really need to improve our operations before we can turn around and improve somebody else operations. So it would have to be something kind of truly extraordinary and priced very, very well.

Matthew Keating

That makes sense. So I want to actually open it up for the audience, so we have people here. And so if you have a question, please raise your hand and ask. And Paul and James here can hopefully address it. So there won't be breakout sessions. So this is your opportunity. So again, please try to ask those questions that are on your mind.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

In terms of loan growth, is there a level in terms of pricing or structure where you say, we're better off without more loan growths, because this is too competitive and we let the balance sheet be flat for a period of time?

Paul Burdiss

Yes, I think that's probably true. We're not there. We have - one of the areas where we were, I'll give an example of that maybe, one of the areas where I think we were weaker than we should have been, is in owner-occupied commercial real estate. So that's given all business mix, probably we should be really, really good at that, and growth should be really solid there. And over the last couple of years I joined, and as I reminder, I joined in April of '15. So since I've been at the bank, I've really frustrated about whey we haven't been able to grow that. About - and probably 6 months ago, we got kind of all the banks together and say, why aren't we doing this. And as it turns out, the individual banks had kind of more restrictive the markets, if you will, had more restrictive tenure requirements than kind of organizationally we're willing to accept. In other words, we were willing to expect a little more term risk to our duration disk, if you will.

On the loan side, to weigh in those relationships and so we have relieved some of that. And so you see if can get the bubble chart handy James. The owner-occupied commercial real estate, historically, this is a chart that shows loan growth on the Y-axis and besides the bubble is kind of size of the portfolio. And you can see that owner-occupied. I think it's the second one from the left there if I remember correctly. I can't really read it. But that's now above the line. That's not positive growth. That's important for us, because that's a market that we should absolutely be able to compete in. There are some larger banks that are really kind of given underway in this asset class and may be a couple of others because they end up being leaders. But this is our bread and butter and we need to do better at it. So I'm really encouraged by the fact that we are growing. So we're not losing the credit box. We're not taking kind of price cuts. We're able to grow loan now we think in mid-single-digit within our credit and within the pricing that we have - had established for a long time.

Unidentified Analyst

Somewhat a related question would be the housing markets in some of your key cities that got absolutely blasted a decade ago, begins to recover. Is there room under current policies for some reentry into construction-related and residential development lending or is and did - are there still the resources around the know how to do it?

Paul Burdiss

There are resources around and know how to do it. And those are same people who got really beat up 10 years ago. We learned a lot of lessons. And so you hate to learn the lessons and completely exit, because then those lessons kind of get wasted in some sense. So we do have room under our credit policy to continue to extend that. It's not an asset class that we're excited, because we are - we do have long memories too. But absolutely, we've got room under our credit policies that would allow for growth there if we think it's prudent and it makes sense.

Unidentified Analyst

Over the last several quarters, you guys have had such excess liquidity, you've been able to put - you been able to take cash, if you will, and just invest in securities and have positive incremental returns and margin. How is that - where are you in that redeployment, if you will? And how has the recent downtick in tenure, yields, et cetera change your perspective in net interest to growth relative to that redeployment?

Paul Burdiss

Right. So I'll make a couple of comments on that. We essential in the fourth quarter of last year, we announced that we very accelerating that process. It was going to be a multiyear process. And in the fourth quarter last year we said, we're going to be done by the end of March. So we really accelerated the securities purchases in the fourth quarter and so we bought a lot more in the fourth and first quarter. And since then, we maintained - we created a size of the portfolio that we thought was appropriate for the size of the balance sheet. And then since then, we're only reinvesting cash or cash flow. And we're not, to your point about kind of the flattening curve, we're not always fully reinvesting that cash flow. So in other words, it's hard for us to see the incremental value sometimes. And so we're not just kind of blindly going out and add into the portfolio. We think it needs to make sense.

And we're trying to be a little bit picky. Of course, we got money that would to go work, to put to work and we're going to put the money to work, but we're trying to be a little bit picky and it relates to kind of timing and an acknowledgment of the overall market. As it relates to asset sensitivity, we can continue to drive that down. And the way we would do that is not to the cash book, which again, given the balance sheet size, we think is size. That has the dual effect of liquidity and interest rate risk management. So for liquidity is good. So now we need to think about just interest rate risk management. That's only if we move to our interest rate swaps. And so we could absolutely be continuing to add swaps and reducing our asset sensitivity. However, the curve is so flat that the opportunity the carrier if you will on the swaps is so unappealing that we haven't done that. So to your question about kind of opportunity and timing, we're absolutely thinking about the shape of the curve and the opportunity and the value of that duration extension. And we're actively deciding kind of when we're doing it and when we're not doing it.

Another point if I would make about asset sensitivity. I think it's really important to note that our asset sensitivity are for a 200 basis point shock. And that's the way most banks do it. So that's the way we do it. But what we've experienced has not been a parallel 200 basis point shock. What we have experienced is a more of a yield curve twist. We have done longer end of the curve is been kind a stable to down a little bit. And it's the short end of the curve that's come up. So it's a real flattening curve. And as a result, we've got some disclosures on Page 12 on our little book that shows in the lower right-hand corner you might have seen, thank you. We've got that lower right-hand corner, the box if you can read it. We provide a lot of time. We spent a lot of time talking about and disclosing where the asset repricing is. So again, our standard interest rate risk disclosures are 200 basis point parallel shock, that's not what we're seeing. So we're trying to provide more information to say, look, here is what's tied to LIBOR in the short end of the curve. And for a 25 basis point move, you can see there is about 40% of the portfolio will reprice. So that's ends up being about 10 basis points on loans. Loans are about 75 basis points of total earning assets. So that's kind of 7 basis points or so on the margin with a 0 on deposits. So we're trying to provide the information so the investors can take that, look at their expectation for the shape of the curve and then make their own determination as to how they think that's going to translate into earnings for the organization. Long winded answer of that.

Matthew Keating

Well, I think we have last - one last question beat the clock if it's still out there or maybe not.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a follow-up question on kind of the change in the speed that you can approve this sub $300 million loans. Can you just talk a little bit about exactly what changed this year, looking at data any differently or requiring any different data in that process?

Paul Burdiss

You're right. It's a significant automation of the process. What we've done is, we introduced a lot of technology. A lot of the stuff is being manually underwritten. So we've taken kind of the underwriting rules and automated them, if you will. And so if something is super clean and in the box, we're making good to that system really, really fast. Now not everything is and it will kick out for this reason or that, and we've got processes say, okay, kick out for loan-to-value. So look let that out debt-to-income. So let's a look at that, but the idea is we've kind of standardized, harmonized and streamlined that credit process. That said, we could automate a lot more, and that is significantly improving those turn times. And - but as I said, by significantly improving the turn times, we are significantly improving the pull-through rates. So real positive for us we believe. And that was just finished. As a reminder, we just finished that in July. So that's really just now starting to come online, and we're already seeing the benefits.

Matthew Keating

Please join me in thanking Zions for presentation. Paul, thanks. John, thanks very much. We appreciate it.

