New Relic (NEWR) Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference (Transcript)

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Call

September 12, 2017 04:20 PM ET

Executives

Mark Sachleben - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Unidentified Company Representative

Good afternoon. Thanks for joining us. We're pleased to have Mark Sachleben, CFO of New Relic. Do you have slides? We're just doing fireside. I have a few prepared questions. It would be great if the audience could participate. I'll pause several times along the way. So maybe, Mark, since we don't have slides, for those who aren't familiar with New Relic, just talk about what your Company does, what your revenue model is, who you compete with.

Mark Sachleben

Sure. So we are a software company. We provide digital intelligence for our customers, and what we do is we help manage software and we provide insights about that that software, what happens with that software. We provide information on how your software is running, what your customer experience is and, ultimately, provide business insight into what those customers are doing with your software. So we serve developers, we serve operations team, DevOps team is kind of the current word everyone loves and then business users.

We are 100% SaaS solution so are fully ratable revenue. And we are - our primary competitors, I would say, are the legacy software APM providers, application performance management providers such as, maybe CA Wiley, HP has some assets, DynaTrace. Those are primarily on-premise vendors.

And then you've got AppDynamics is primarily on-premise but is a more. I would say they were kind of APM 1.5, and then we would be sort of APM 2.0 where we're fully cloud version. We monitor software that is in the cloud or on-premise, but we do it from the cloud. So we provide full stack analytics. We collect the data. We store the data and we serve the data back to you so real-time insights into all sorts of digital intelligence about you software.

Unidentified Company Representative

So what are some of having a cloud-based monitoring solution? It almost seems a little counterintuitive, right? Because if you're within an environment behind the firewall, it seems like a monitoring solution would have better latency and those kinds of things. But in the cloud, you're sort of adding a little bit of delay potentially?

Mark Sachleben

Yes. So we monitor both in the cloud and on-premise software. I think the latency is, I think, not even really noticeable. If you're sending information out to us and we're sending back to you. So it happens, it happens very quickly. I think the more unusual situation is if you are moving to the cloud and you have a legacy on-premise solution, so you have a monitoring solution that is on-premise and you're storing all that data. You have to then visualize that data. You have a workstation to somehow get the data.

If you're moving to the cloud, one of the reasons you're doing that is to reduce the complexity of your environment, get out of the hardware business, if you will, and get out of the data center business. And so if you're moving your applications to the cloud, it's very strange, I think, to sit there and have an on-premise monitoring solution. If you're moving to the cloud, you want to have a cloud-based monitoring solution.

Unidentified Company Representative

So you mentioned some of your competitors. What are your main points of differentiation as you go to market? And what are some of the reasons why you win and some reasons why you may not?

Mark Sachleben

So the main - one of the primary points you notice is that we're in the cloud and the competitors are primarily on-premise, and that's a big differentiation. We're also more modern. So things like [doctor] containerization, all these things we can service very well versus a lot of the legacy providers. Why we win, we have a full platform which combines not only APM, which is your software running, and that's - I think how APM started was basically the question of is your software working.

And so that industry built up around trying to tell, is it working or not. But why are you running application? You're running application because you care about the user experience. And so not only do we provide information about is the software working. We provide information about is the - what is the user experience. When you press enter on your mobile device or on your browser, how long until you get confirmation of that - the transaction took place.

So you really have - you want to see visibility into the user experience as well. And ultimately, we provide, as part of our platform, is business insight about metrics, about what's going on. How many hotel rooms were put up for sale or for rent last weekend in New York versus the weekend before, things like that, getting into much more business metrics.

The reason we - a big advantage we have is not only we're in the cloud, but we have a full platform which provides visibility right from the mobile device right through to the back end system. And we can provide information on transactions from the mobile to the browser into the back end system. And we can follow those transactions throughout the whole life cycle. So if there's a problem at any point, we can help identify it.

Unidentified Company Representative

Great. Let me pause and see if there are any questions in the audience. So architecturally, what are some of the challenges, I think, the legacy players have in keeping up with you?

Mark Sachleben

Look, some of it is just the - as I said, the notion that you're going to have this on-premise system monitoring cloud application. It's why you want to get out of that - why you're moving to cloud anyway. You want to get out of that. And so that's just a fundamental problem, I think. And then if you take infrastructure, for instance, legacy providers in terms of infrastructure, they were built around stable environments. And so if a server disappeared, from your infrastructure, it meant that it crashed or failed and also it's a red light flash because one of the servers died, and that's obviously terrible. These days, think about it in the cloud, servers, they're coming and going in milliseconds sometimes, and these things are coming and going constantly.

And so the old tools that we're focused on is something reporting or not just really doesn't work. And so it's things like that, that make a modern tool so much better. Just the rate of - the pace of change is so much more rapid than it used to be, and you want a tool that can keep up with that. I remember back years ago, where you'd sit there, you'd plan a software release for 12 months out, and you'd have this - that was the time of year you're going to release a new product. So you'd plan it, you get the marketing launch, you do the QA testing, all these things.

And a year from now, you'd have a launch. These days, internally, we release software multiple times a day. It's just a stat saying Amazon releases code 15,000 times a day. The rate of change that things are happening is accelerating so fast, and the more change you have, the more likely you're going to have problems in your environment, and that's why products like New Relic, solutions like New Relic will become more and more critical to diagnose problems, make sure you can see them before your customers see them.

Unidentified Company Representative

So whom do you see most competitively? And again, back to my question, I think why you win, I think you've answered. Perhaps some situations where you may not win.

Mark Sachleben

So most of our engagements are actually not competitive. We generally get brought in for a new digital initiative. If you look at our enterprise customer base, most enterprises have an APM solution, a legacy solution, somewhere in their organization if not more than one. But again, it's geared toward on-premise, older architectures. So if they're doing a new digital initiative, they will look around and they'll look to bring us in. Frequently, it's a non-competitive situation. We'll get brought in, we have to prove that we can work, go through security view and things, but we'll get brought in without a lot of other vendors coming in.

And it could be because of our mobile product. It could be because we're in the cloud. And then we'll come in that way and then we'll look to expand out from that initial deal. So it's a land and expand model and we'll prove our worth on one application. And then as they roll out new applications and new initiatives, we'll continue to expand, expand, expand. And then ultimately, we'll go back.

And as they're re-architecting some of their legacy software or they're migrating that to the cloud, then we'll go and look to compete for that business as well. It's hard to go into a legacy environment and just change their management solution, unless something else is going on. That's a tough sell. But if they're doing something else, that's when they might look to make a change. And if we've already got a toehold in on some of their newer initiatives, that's when we can go back into those environments and cover more of these state.

Unidentified Company Representative

I see. So what percentage of your business is large enterprise? Where do you draw the line?

Mark Sachleben

So we draw the line at 1,000 employees or more is enterprise. And so our heritage was an SMB company. We started as an SMB company. Three years ago, we hired our first field sales rep. Since then, we've grown that team aggressively. We continue to invest in that business and that's a much faster portion of our business.

Last quarter, 49% of our revenue was from enterprise and we stated that, that will be more than 50% in the next couple of quarters. So that business is growing quickly. Our SMB business is profitable but slower growing. We continue to invest there, but we're certainly looking to the enterprise to get much more of our growth.

Unidentified Company Representative

So SMB is entirely inside sales and enterprises largely field?

Mark Sachleben

That's correct. We get a fair amount of enterprise business that can be done through reps without visiting, because you can go on the website, you can download our product, you can trial it, you can buy actually just over the website, but most of the enterprise business is done through the field.

Unidentified Company Representative

How about resellers?

Mark Sachleben

Right now, our partner strategy is much more toward influencers as opposed to resellers. So virtually, all of it is direct.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. So you compensate the influencers or you're getting them to write about you and that kind of thing?

Mark Sachleben

At times we do, but most of it is just we assist them. If you think - we assist them. If you think of AWS, when they're migrating that to the cloud, AWS benefits the faster they will move workloads to the cloud because that's when they get their revenue. And so the more that moves over, the faster that happens, the better off they are.

We can go in and we can help accelerate that migration. So why do customers not migrate? They worry about losing visibility, they worry about losing control or as they're going through the migration, if something goes wrong, it's rare that they say, oh, geez, our developers did a bad job. It's usually that, oh, geez, hosting provider, you're not doing a very good job.

We can go in and we can provide a set of information that is consistent across all the constituencies. We can stop the finger-pointing. And so we can help - and give customers confidence that they're going to be able to migrate and do it safely and securely. And so we actually can help the AWS business and so that's something that we're educating those teams to bring us in, and they do it - they get enough benefits out of it that. We don't have to compensate them and give them a share of that incremental revenue, because they get other benefits.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. You talked about land and expand a bit earlier. Can you give an example of a use case or a cohort of customers, maybe what that amounted to like in year two, three, four, how that sort of grow?

Mark Sachleben

Sure. Our dollar-based net expansion rate, which is kind of the same-store sales, what a cohort of customer does, that's been increasing about 130% on average. I would say last few years. But it's very difficult for customers to come in at 50 to 150K spend, which is not nice, but for an enterprise company, it's pretty small change frankly.

And that might cover one application, maybe a couple of our products. Over time, they'll expand that application itself will expand. And then, they'll add some more products to that, then they'll look to cover more applications, then we'll look to get another division and department in that organization.

Just as an example, we gave - we talked in May, in our May call about a March deal, we did. The largest deal we've done to-date, which was a three year $24 million total contract value deal and so it was a nice upsell. They had been spending about - they had been spending several million a year, but March, they upped that to the $24 million over three-years versus spend, and that's was the 100 transaction they'd done with us over the last five or six years. So it was an aggregation of a number of years of work, a lot of transactions, and that account was not sold out. There's still plenty of opportunities to buy APM as well as additional product in that account.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Any questions, yes, Al?

Unidentified Analyst

[Question inaudible]

Mark Sachleben

It's actually on our enterprise team, it's the same people. We have a geography or account-based field team. So the same person will keep an account, they'll land the account and they'll expand the account. We've tried different things and experimented with different things. But the reality is that a land deal for us is really the beginning of a land - of another land deal. And so in the old days, at the previous company, it was an on-premise software company, where you bring the SE in, you do the big proof-of-concept, you sell a deal, and then the deal's done.

And then you bring a paid consultant in after the fact to implement the software and then you might look at a maintenance stream. In our case, you do the first deal, and that's getting done, that's getting a lot of times implemented before the deal is done because they're already using the software. And then we're likely to get another transaction three months later. And so we find that the account continuity of the relationship of that sales rep, that is really the best customer experience and it's really a series of land and expansion deals that they're doing in regular fashion.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Mark Sachleben

They like to make money and with a good compliment, they sit there and say, all right, I can - winning another division, winning another department is - it can be just as exciting as winning a new logo. And so I think what gets them really excited is about a lot of times big deals as well. And they see that, all right - they see the momentum buildings, so they do a couple of transactions, a couple of transactions, and then they can, over time, aggregate demand. And we find that, that is plenty motivation for them.

Unidentified Analyst

So I guess you're at a stage where hunting is still early days. You've not come to the point where farming becomes like a separate sales team and account management, all that stuff, the same guy's doing everything.

Mark Sachleben

Same guy's doing everything, but we have 2,000 enterprise customer today paying us roughly $80,000 a year. And from one standpoint, that $80,000 is great because three years ago, our average enterprise was paying us $25,000 a year, so that's terrific growth over three years. On the other hand, as I said, $80,000 is not that much for an enterprise. We've got more than 30 customers paying us $1 million a year.

We look at the 2,000 enterprise customers and say, every one of those customers has the capacity and really could get $1 million worth of value or at least $1 million worth of value out of New Relic software. So we look at every one of those 2,000 as $1 million opportunity or a multimillion dollar opportunity. So farming, if you - account management on those 2,000 organizations is incredibly valuable. It's something we're very focused on. Sure, we want to get new customers in, but I think 2,000 enterprise customers is a sizable base, but it's a work from.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Yes understood maybe understand front here.

Unidentified Analyst

Since Cisco acquired a competitor of yours, have you seen any benefit in the competitive environment or uptick, downtick?

Mark Sachleben

So Cisco acquired AppDynamics and I guess that deal closed in March, March or April. I do feel like the - it seems like there - they may be a little bit distracted. It seems like the level of intensity of the competition may not be quite what it was in terms of their focus on. As it seemed like in the - a year-ago, if we made a product announcement, if we introduced a product, there will be a press release saying they're going to do the same thing pretty quickly.

And I think it's just - it seems like they're a little bit more - they're touring a lot more directions than they had been. And so our win rates are good and improving but they've been improving, I think, for the last, really couple of years. And so we feel good with our level of competition. Unclear as to what's going to happen with Cisco and AppDynamics. AppDynamics is primarily an on-premise company. They talked about having a hybrid solution but most of their revenue came from on-premise. It just doesn't seem like they're necessarily going to be focused more on the cloud going forward, but we'll see.

Unidentified Analyst

There was another question here, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Could you talk a little bit about AI. I mean it seems like when I think about your business, it's pretty data analytics driven to begin with. And so how should we think about how AI sort of extends what you're doing?

Mark Sachleben

So we have a product called Seymour that we introduced earlier this spring, we announced last year. And then this spring came out. And tomorrow, at our user conference in New York, we'll be making a number of announcements in regard to Seymour. And what Seymour is, is using the data we have to make it easier for our users to understand what's going on in their software and easier for them to manage very complex environments.

If you think about how much information is out there, so it's really hard to get a hold of it. And what Seymour is, is parsing through all our customer data and we've created algorithms that allow us to surface bits of data and information that are interesting or that might be interesting to certain users.

And so if you think of like a Twitter stream or something, we call them cards, but if you're in our pilot, you'll see cards come up and notes come up that contain bits of information that we think will be interesting to you. And so rather than having you have to search throughout all the different various dashboards, we present information that's interesting.

And you're right, we can do this because of this massive data set that we have. We've got this 15,000 or 16,000 customers' worth of data that we can look at. We can put together algorithms, find out things that are interesting. Another thing is if an error shows up, rather than just reporting that an error is occurring, we can say, well, the error is occurring and we think the root cause is this. And you could've found that, but you would have to go through probably seven or eight screens perhaps, to get to that error.

We can just surface that now automatically and along with the reporting of the error, again because we look and 99% of the time that error occurs, the root cause is down here. And so we can do that and it's unique to us as a SaaS provider because most companies wouldn't have the data so they couldn't put together these algorithms and test them over time. And as we get better and better, we should be able to get these - make these algorithms better and better.

Unidentified Analyst

There was a question here in the front.

Unidentified Analyst

A question for Cisco AppDynamics merger. Does it make sense for you? And then if so, do you cost-center like partner with a hardware company like Cisco or like a [indiscernible] company?

Mark Sachleben

Sorry I missed the first part of the question.

Unidentified Analyst

Does the Cisco AppDynamics make sense for you?

Mark Sachleben

Does it make sense for us. It was a surprise. I think if you look at the - if we looked at the potential acquirers of AppDynamics, I don't think that Cisco jumped to the fore necessarily. They haven't come out with too much in terms of the strategy of what they're doing. From our standpoint, we've always been cloud-focused. We feel like we're forward-looking, where the market's going, skate where the puck is going to be. AppDynamics was primarily an on-premise vendor

And so they're a little closer to Cisco then, certainly, we would be, for instance. Cisco, it does seem like their relationships are more of on the network side and a little farther a field from the DevOps community that we tend to work with. So I'm sure they've got good rationale for it. They paid a certainly full price, but that's all I can say.

Unidentified Analyst

Another question here.

Unidentified Analyst

You talked a little bit about the [indiscernible] business. I know it's not the focus from a lot of people, but what are you seeing with AWS? And just like the customer growth versus pricing, I think we've talked before - I let you know there were some challenges there. But like how do you think about growth there versus the enterprise a little bit? It'd be just great to get an update there.

Mark Sachleben

So our SMB business is profitable. It's growing modestly at a modest rate. When we think about that business, we think about getting people to fall in love with our software and use our software when they're at the early stages. We're not going to get great revenue growth rates from our SMB business to drive our topline. That's going to come from enterprise. We know that.

So it's not necessarily all about monetization at that end. But what we want people to do is we want a lot of people using our software. We want a lot of people loving our software. We call it the developer love because either the projects they're working on are going to grow big, and then we'll monetize them. Airbnb was a customer of New Relic when they were very small, and now they're a much bigger entity obviously. There is much bigger customer is New Relic. We appreciate that.

And so either that will happen and we'll make sure we get a fair return once that application gets big and becomes critical, alternatively, what's going to happen, this SMB application's going to die. At some point, those developers, they have to feed themselves. They're going to go to a different app. They're going to go to a real app or big app or something, they're going to move. What we want them to do is in their new position today, oh my gosh, you guys got to get New Relic.

So we want to them to bring New Relic in. And if we do that - if we can get that kind of relationship with the low end of the market, we think that's very valuable, and that's what we strive for. So we look to get our return once they grow from the higher end of the market.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, please.

Unidentified Analyst

Could you just explain maybe why SMB doesn't grow as fast? Do you think it's - I would think it's probably less penetrated and maybe should grow faster?

Mark Sachleben

When we look at the return that we can get, you look at life time of this cost of acquisition, a land deal is almost always more expensive than an expansion deal. Certainly, for us, our land business is much more profitable than our expansion business. And the opportunities to expand in an enterprise are dramatically bigger and more prevalent than in an SMB business. If you go into an SMB business and win the business on an application, that application will grow hopefully.

Either they'll go out of business or they will grow, but a lot of times they'll grow at maybe 10% a year or 20% a year. That's solid growth for an SMB and that's great. And then we can add another product, and so we look at the expansion rates in that business, and that's - they're okay versus an enterprise, where you go in, the application grows. You cover a lot more application grows. You cover a lot more applications. You get to other departments, other divisions. So there's just a lot more room to expand.

When we look at dollar based net expansion rate of our customer base, basically the more someone pays us, the faster they grow and so when we look at the customers, paying us more than 100,000 year. They're growing at a faster rate than the customers paying us under $100,000 a year.

So we just think, is there a market for SMB, APM? Yes, there is. There is now because there's a product like ours that can serve it at a reasonable TCO. But where is the more attractive investment and best returns achieved? We feel like that's going to be at the high end of market.

Unidentified Analyst

Any other questions from the audience? So actually back on this previous point, right, many startups are actually using AWS GCP, whatever public cloud. You would think that the mid-market actually becomes a fairly fertile ground for you to get an early. So is the public cloud, as you see it a tailwind or a headwind? And does that perception differ if you're in the enterprise segment versus the SMB or mid-market?

Mark Sachleben

I think it's a tailwind in both segments, because I think we're unique as a SaaS solution to cover that cloud solution to cover that market. And so I think it does help us neither one and in the enterprise, people are migrating. Anytime you're migrating, anytime there's change, that's a good thing for us. So I think you're right. The mid-market or the lower end of the market moving to cloud that is a good thing for us. But I think the - still the better returns can be found at the higher end of the market because, frankly, the dollars are bigger. Ultimately, the opportunities are bigger.

Unidentified Analyst

So can you talk specifically about your new infrastructure production? How the early traction has been in the front?

Mark Sachleben

Yes, so that's been - we introduced that in I think November, December last year, so it's had two full quarters. We announced that it was 10% of - almost 10% of incremental business in Q4. So I think that's been - that was good to see. We continue to see the traction and the story really resonates with our customers. We call it Health Map. It's the ability to see infrastructure and application data in the same view, same dashboard.

In the old day, before this combination, you have application visibility and then you'd have infrastructure visibility in a different product, different - and it was tough. You'd have to go and go back and forth, whereas now you get a unified view of those two things.

And if your software is failing or something is going on with your software, why is it? Well, it's either you have bad code or the infrastructure is failing. Seeing both those now is in the same screen and having the ability, the same tool where you can diagnose both those sets of issues is very helpful and that resonates with our customers.

Unidentified Analyst

This is maybe a little bit of partly my lack of understanding of this space, but do you see Splunk as a competitor or a complement to your products? Some of the use cases you described I've heard in that context as well.

Mark Sachleben

So there's some similar language and three years ago, when we talked - when we went public, we got a lot of questions about Splunk. And we used to say, if you squint and look down the path a number of years, we may - there might be some overlap, we could be competitive. I'd probably say the same thing today. More and more of our customers use both products. They feel like - customers generally feel like both products have value.

We did an integration between the two products because it was very customer-driven. They wanted to see - us to hit their data and them to see our data. And so it seems like a lot of the use cases they used to talk about application, they're deemphasizing and they have - over the last couple of years, they've gone to more security in some of the use cases. So I would say we are much more complementary than competitive.

Unidentified Analyst

And do you worry that AWS or other cloud providers might launch products that compete with you?

Mark Sachleben

I think it's always a concern, it's a question we get a lot. That's not - to us, there are a couple of reasons why I think that won't necessarily make sense. One is that customers are in heterogeneous environments. They have on-premise software. They have multi-cloud environments, and they want the same tool to be able to give them visibility into their software no matter where it's running. They don't want to have their ops team that's running software. All of a sudden, it switched to a different tool because they're looking at an applications that's running on-premise or running in Azure.

And our only - is AWS going to come out with a tool that monitors Azure environments very well? Probably not. The other thing is customers generally don't really want the fox managing the hen house. So having the infrastructure provider give the data about the health of the infrastructure is something that they consider to be very risky.

Back in - years ago, when you had IBM owning the full stack, companies like CA grew up because they wanted a third-party independent vendor to provide analytics about what was going on. And I think that still continues to be the case today. People are going to want a third-party vendor and they're going to want a vendor that covers the entire state, not one that just covers that portion of the infrastructure.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Any questions in the audience, if not have one last question for you. Your business seems to become more seasonal. What are some of the factors driving that?

Mark Sachleben

Yes. So it's driven primarily by our shift to the enterprise. So our - we're a March fiscal year, so Q3 is end of year budgets for folks, for enterprise companies. That tends to be strong Q4 tends to be strong, because it's Q4 and we all know what the incentive comp plans can provide. So more and more of our enterprise business is being clustered in the second half of the year, whereas the first half is a little bit more SMB, but it tends to be a little bit softer. So we saw this pattern last year and we think that's going to continue, and we'd love for things to be completely linear, but that somehow doesn't quite look at that way.

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, great. Thank you very much.

Mark Sachleben

Thanks a lot.

