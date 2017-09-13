MDC Partners (MDCA) Management Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

September 12, 2017 04:35 PM ET

Executives

Scott Kauffman - Chairman and CEO

David Doft - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs

Brett Feldman

Thanks, everyone. If you want to grab your seats, we will get started with our next session. I’m pleased to welcome to the stage MDC Partners. So we have Scott Kauffman, CEO and Chairman and David Doft, the CFO. Scott has been Director at MDC Partners since 2006 and was appointed CEO in July 2015. Scott started out his career in traditional media before moving to the digital side in the mid ‘90s. He has served as CEO of a number of emerging technology companies including companies in the ad tech and data analytics space.

And Dave has joined MDC Partners as CFO in 2007 and has helped scale the business to the ninth largest global advertising and marketing and communications company. On his watch, revenue has more than tripled to $1 billion -- $1.5 billion and EBITDA has quadrupled to roughly $200 million during his tenure. So thank you both for being here today. Appreciate it.

Scott Kauffman

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brett Feldman

One last thing before you guys seem to make a compliance disclosure. I actually don’t cover MDC. Goldman doesn’t have coverage of MDC Partners.

So with that out of the way, Scott, maybe we can get into just kind of big picture question. You’ve now been the CEO for two years. You’ve helped sort of ride the ship through a little bit of a tumultuous time, but as you look forward, can you talk about your strategy and what you are focused on to drive growth over the next couple of years.

Scott Kauffman

Sure. Thanks, Joe. Good afternoon, everybody. So I will break it down into three pieces; talent, creativity and increasingly data. So let’s start with talent. We are essentially a people business and I can’t think of another industry in what singularly dependent on its people than our business with perhaps the exception of the professional sports franchise. And our product is ideas, so there isn’t a lot of brick and mortar, there is a little bit of intellectual property, but it really is the thoughts and the hearts and the minds of the people. And so we’ve built the structure around the partnership model that David actually was instrumental in developing over a decade ago, that has served us really well in reaching out to the greatest creative minds in the business and truly partnering with them and that concept of partnership is really important to us. In fact, it is in our name.

And you and your brethren and the rest of the world will continue to think of us as an advertising agency, holding company and I respect and appreciate that. But I literally bristle at the terminology of holding company. We are not a holding company, we are not a parent company. We are truly a partner company. And our advertising agencies are our partners. And so we foster that environment that encourages that in different ways emboldens creativity, which is our line product. And we’ve got talent development programs and we do a lot of work across our network on diversity and inclusion and equity and these are essential components of building the culture for great creativity. So people first.

Secondly of course is creativity. That really is our calling card and I joined two years ago in this role, and I’ve come from the world of ad tech and Silicon Valley and startups and had done some stints in traditional media and so I think there was this sense of maybe we're going to kind of try to shift the company away from its core calling card of creativity. And I think we certainly made it very clear to the marketplace with the acquisition of Forsman & Bodenfors last year, and my first major acquisition in this role, one of the most revered creative agencies 30 years fiercely independent and simply would not have partnered with any other kind of holding company in quotes than ours because of the culture that we have created.

And the concept of creativity is expanding now. It's not simply a tagline or a jingle or a headline or a 30 second television spot on the Super Bowl. It is as much about strategy and product innovation and all the different forms of activity out in the marketplace, which I am sure we will get into in more detail here. But creativity is certainly job number two.

And then I’d say increasingly data. Data has always been deep in my background and a core function of the more traditional media roles, but increasingly we now see the importance of the data informing at both the strategy and the creative one. And so we have made some major investments and we haven’t talked a lot about them publicly but in a centralized data repository where of course we are doing the basic blocking and tackling of aggregating third party data that all firms have access to.

But increasingly the way the world works today and the way consumers leave trails of information about themselves as second party data is really interesting and client first party data and so being able to create the infrastructure that allows us to securely work with our clients in the assessment and analysis and insights around first party data becomes increasingly important, not just for media buys but also for strategy development and the creative execution. So three simple words; people, creativity, data.

Brett Feldman

Thank you. It’s a great opening. It actually generates a whole bunch of follow-up questions. Maybe I will give you one, but maybe for the benefit of everybody, you could talk about how your partnership model differs from maybe some of the other peers. Because I think that point might get lost on some people in terms of how you structure because I think a lot of people are used to maybe filing some of the other holding companies, sorry to use that word, think of it like they do M&A, they all do it. They all have a similar business model. They all sort of do tuck in, and they are the same. But do you compare and contrast what you're doing versus what some of the others maybe do?

Scott Kauffman

I can tell you that if you knock on our door with a banker and a book, you are probably self-selecting out of the decision-making process because we are never going to be the high order bid on day one and we've built this partnership model around teams of brilliant creative entrepreneurs who truly believe in themselves who want to double down and link up with an entity that can give them some support and some infrastructure and take care of some of the volatility that comes with being in this business.

The reason our industry is organized the way it is, is that there is a lot of volatility. A lot of people in this room are portfolio managers in one form or another and we view ourselves very much the same way. So if you believe in yourself and you are ready to double down and you want to lock horns with a group that truly understands the importance of individual autonomous cultures but can also bring scale to the game, then you're at least in the hunt. And I watched a lot baseball this weekend, so forgive me. But it strike zone of a prospect for us, we have a sound track record of knowing just when somebody is right for a partnership and oftentimes these are relationships that go on over many, many years of just talking back and forth and getting to know one another.

And then as escape velocity maybe starts to happen, but they hit a little bump in the road, but typically these are partnerships, these are groups, these are teams that have sorted out some of the internal challenges and know how to get the conflict resolution and priority in scoping of work. They typically have a blue chip client list with one form or another, great case studies, but are having a hard time breaking through to the next level and that’s the perfect confluence of attributes that make them attractive to us and us attractive to them. So these are not -- of course every one of this is a financial investment, but it's not simply about spread sheets and return on investment and David and his crew do a great job in creating the model and the infrastructure that allows us to grow efficiently while our partners grow.

Brett Feldman

Yeah, and will you structure it a little be differently than maybe some -- do these partners retain more of the equity? Is that kind of typical of your model compared to what one of the peers might do where they might take a just the whole thing, have a earn out. Are you giving -- are they retaining some more equity?

Scott Kauffman

Typically we will take majority position, but every deal is different. Our most recent deal, we bought a 100% of the company flat out and created a back-end incentive program. But typically the partnership model is about growing together and doing well together.

David Doft

Yeah, I think to that point, the self-selecting aspect of what Scott talked about, in our deal, the management team is signing on for long term and so the standard deal as Scott has been saying, every deal is custom, but the standard deal is a minimum seven year economic life to it. So you are signing on for a long time and your upside is tied to that, but even when we do deals that are 100% upfront, we try to mimic that sort of alignment for the long-term irrespective of it.

Brett Feldman

You guys have a track record or a multiyear track record of outperforming your peers on organic revenue growth and this year is no different. I think in the first half, you guys were up 9%, your peer group is more like 1% so pretty significant gap. Could you talk about what you think are sort of the main drivers of that differential?

Scott Kauffman

Sure. I think in large measure, it’s one out of winning bigger pieces of business that have more upside. It wasn’t that long ago that our agencies were affectionately referred to as creative boutiques and very recently as they continued to scale and as the playing field has become more level because technology has continued to evolve, all of a sudden those creative boutiques are now global agencies of record for some of the world’s most iconic brands and these typically are multinational multiproduct companies where we’ve had a wonderful track record of expanding our footprint once we get into the door.

And so organic growth is one of the two principle ways we grow. And when we're doing good work on behalf of that chief marketing officer, so we are traveling. And this CMO that is our core client is arguably the most endangered member of the C suite. The typical CMO that make it to his or her third work anniversary, so we like to say we are in the business of job preservation for the CMO, because when one of our CMOs doesn't make it, then all likelihood the account is going to go up for review. And we would rather maintain that long term relationship.

If I just look at what the CMO is grappling with today, virtually every aspect of their world if just look – flip back five or 10 years it’s fundamentally changed. You look around this room, the way we all now go to market for our goods and services has fundamentally changed. The way we consume news and information in entertainment which are the apertures that allow for commercial messaging has fundamentally changed.

And so you are on this short time table and there's all of this chaos in the marketplace and you’ve got to make sense out of it. So you need a partner that can help you do that. You need an agent that could lock horns with you and make sense of that ever-changing world. So all of that chaos that you see, all of the friction and all of the noise, actually aids and increases the value that we provide to our clients and we've had a great success in growing our existing businesses.

Brett Feldman

Yeah. I know you are student of the industry and you obviously compete in this broader ad agency space and the reality is that that 1% growth rate that I mentioned is very much off trend, right? I mean, this is a business that had sort of historically grown sort of 3%, 4% pretty steadily in non-recessionary times. It's been pretty steady for about a decade again outside of the recession. So I guess I am curious what you think and really as you are outperforming, but I wonder what you think when you look at sort of the landscape of what is happening to sort of cause that to go off trend, number one and number two whether you think it's sort of temporary situation and there is a rebound on the horizon or is this the new normal?

Scott Kauffman

Well, I think the new normal is that CMOs are forced to ask themselves, is the status quo working and increasingly the answer is no, it's not, so what are we going to do about it. And so I think what you're seeing is a shift in the mindset of just falling back on past practices and trying something new. We say often we're not a proxy for the state of the industry. We're certainly not a proxy for the state of media business. So if you talk about the fall off, a lot of the discussion, we get asked a lot about the fall off in television advertising or fall off in the upfront market or what's happening with digital dollars, are they taking away from some of this and the short answer is we don't really care. Actually we're helping make some of those decisions with our clients but at the end of the day actually we help our clients spend less money in paid media if in fact the other aspect of their business are working well.

We're helping them with their earned media and their owned media and if we're that much more effective, then they can spend actually less dollars in that other bucket of media. The value that we create and the fees that we charge are infinitesimally small compared to the rest of the marketing budget that we had some sway and influence of this. If we're doing our job well, then we are creating tremendous value. And that's what we're focused on, not on the macro trends and not on the disruption and all of that chaos actually works in our favor because if a client is sitting there saying I need to make a change, I need to think about doing things differently we are very often at the top of that stack of things that are different.

Brett Feldman

One of the other ways that you are very different than some of the peers is the past quarter your growth from the top 25 clients was materially better than sort of your average and that is very different than what we heard from some of the other holding companies. Can you talk about what is sort of going on with your biggest clients?

Scott Kauffman

Yeah. It gets back the organic growth from big clients with big upside and us continuing to make to broaden our footprint within it. And it has a lot to do with just in early success with a first assignment and then being asked in some cases without even a review which is certainly the most efficient way to create more upside opportunity to take on a broader role. And I look at the clients, this really could be the golden age of marketing and I think I can say that with some credibility having been at this for 40 years, 20 years in the digital world as you alluded to upfront, but 40 years all in, media planning days.

And we have a consumer that is empowered in ways the world has never seen before, fully cognizant of how they make their way around the broader marketplace, what they choose to share about themselves, what they choose to align with and increasingly I think this is the role we play, enlighten client and they both want the same thing, the empowered consumer and the enlightened client both wants the immersive brand experience, which brands do you affiliate with and which ones do you choose to walk away from. But at the end of the day we're trying to make that marketplace, that's our role. We create the dialog, the chemistry, the landscape that allows the empowered consumer and the enlightened client to come together.

Brett Feldman

There is a lot of attention right now on the consumer packaged goods space and zero based budgeting, some of these companies have activist shareholders that are getting involved and scrutinizing their cost bases. You guys have actually been outperforming in this vertical so can you talk about what you're seeing in this vertical and how that differs from what maybe your peers are experiencing?

Scott Kauffman

Yeah, when things aren’t working, zero based budgeting is a good way to start, because you just don’t assume any of the legacy past practices, you start from scratch. And so when clients are thinking about what to do next and they are putting an account up for review, we have about 1.5% share of the global spend for advertising fees. So if my math is right about 98.5% times out of 100, when that account comes up for review it's not our account. So if we win that piece of business and they are on a zero based budgeting program, it’s still up from zero for us, it's incremental business. But if you are the incumbent that you are trying to defend, that’s where you are going to see pressure because they are being asked what do we need to do differently.

So we are benefiting from all of those phenomena, activist investors that are saying take a look at every single cost and how do you do things more effectively and more efficiently, how do you change for the better, what do you need to try to do that you are not doing now, that's where we enter the equation. In the case where we have existing relationships with consumer packaged goods companies, food beverage companies we are seeing fairly rapid expansion of our business inside of those companies.

David Doft

I think what’s being left on that though is that some of these relationships our competitors have are decades old. They were all encompassing almost holding company type relationships that I would imagine over many, many years led to a lot of potential [indiscernible] and given the way the world has changed and how fast it’s changed. So it’s a goal and we look at that in detail. Of course, you are going to find areas where you want to cut because it’s not making sense to do that anymore and of course [indiscernible] better performance.

For better or worse, we're not in that position. They are not our clients for that long because we don’t exit -- we haven’t existed for that long. And our forays into those clients start with one brand, where their brand is underperforming, they break it out, give it to one of our agencies, hopefully that goes well and more often than not it does and they give it to another and another and that's where we can build the momentum with the client. It's around performance and results where we can benefit in that scenario where our competitors might be getting hurt by that scenario.

Brett Feldman

This whole discussion about fees and I have covered this space for a decade and I’ve probably asked this question in varying ways how many times, but usually the response I get from a lot of the holding companies is fee pressure and pricing, it’s always been competitive, it’s not changing, it still is always [indiscernible] will be kind of response and the second thing I will say is, when you do a pitch, it’s about the work, it’s about the idea, it's about the and I guess I am curious, because you guys are coming out from a little bit different angle, how would you answer that question? I mean, do you generally agree with that or is it changing because of some of these issues that we're talking about the CMO and the pressure zero based budgeting like is pricing now more prominent than it was previously?

Scott Kauffman

It's an important component but I would tend to agree with those other people are saying, in the sense that it is the works that ultimately commands the day and dictates the outcome of the decision. This is a different, slightly different world a lot of people don’t understand. The fees really only come up after the business has been awarded and then a negotiation begins, so we are never going win or lose a piece of business based on pricing, because it is really mostly about do you have -- in the way a typical review will run is first do you have capacity and are you interested and do you have competitive conflicts and do you want to even part of this.

And once that happens you get an introductory meeting and then typically there is what's affectionately referred to as a cultural exchange, there is literally a chemistry where you literally see are these the people, this is the client parking up, that I want to specify one and lock on to it over the next several years. And once you get past the chemistry phase, now you're into like the semifinals or the finals, now you are really doing work and pitching ideas and there is a back and forth exchange and then somebody wins the business.

And then the procurement team will come in and there will be conversation and we have procurement people on our staff too and they are all ex-client procurement people. So there is a good dialog there and there is wonderful ways to get to efficiencies and economies of scale that don't have a lot to do with the work itself. Sometimes it’s just simply the streamlining and invoicing and billing system, those work on both sides of the equation. But it is the work ultimately and the chemistry that dictates who wins the business and then the pricing discussion comes later.

David Doft

And don't forget the job of an agency is to drive the overall brand positioning which includes the overall marketing investment which dwarfs the fees that agencies earn. So if we succeed then the client gets return on the overall marketing investment. And if we fail then they basically lose the overall marketing investment. So why would you chose the cheapest vendor as opposed to the vendor that you believe will give you the best result because the stakes are so much larger than the fees themselves.

Brett Feldman

And is the compensation scheme changing much? I mean, over the years, we've heard about sort of [indiscernible]?

Scott Kauffman

15% of the media spend, so your big clients for your big media spend.

Brett Feldman

So now, we are more of a cost plus kind of labor based fee structure, but is there anything happening on the incentive comp side? Is that changing dramatically or are there sort of opportunity to earn additional fees if you hit sort of certain bogies of market share whatever maybe?

David Doft

We push for that as often as possible because it is about performance. And we talked about procurement performance and that's been a way of business for a long, long time and long before I joined MDC and ultimately procurement departments, they are looking for value for what they're paying for, not necessarily for the lowest price. And our conservation around aligning on what are the performance metrics that drive that value for the client and if you exceed that and sharing a little bit in that upside the conversation that a lot of procurement departments are willing to have, not all of them, not every client will do it, and you need to make sure that you agree upfront on quantifiable and measurable metrics of success, but ultimately if we can negotiate minimal fee with minimal visibility of what success looks like and get some upside based on that, we will cut that deal any day.

Brett Feldman

Another area of debate and discussion is sort of the entrance of some of these tech consultants into the marketing space in various ways. Some are doing it seems fairly organically, some are doing some small bolt on acquisitions and I guess I am wondering are you seeing these companies come in on pitches, how aggressive are they being, are they gaining any material traction, what are you seeing?

Scott Kauffman

I am seeing a tremendous uptick in the share of linage that they get in the trade price. And I have a little secret to reveal here that we are actually impeding on their territory. We do it every day with every client. We are consulting on strategy on media buying, on obviously creative messaging and the like. Look, at the end of the day we see very little of them. I can think of one case in particular and it’s sort of a narrow CRM stack kind of an assignment and that’s all well and good. I can appreciate and understand, they have got great relationships particularly at the CEO level in trying to come down from there.

I can tell you that the CMOs that we work with and world class CMOs, the last thing they wanted to have an outcome dictated to them based on some preexisting sometimes decades old relationships and I think we have a much easier time bringing strategic skills to our discussions with our clients than the so called consulting fees will ever been able to have bringing the creative process to the table. You just simply can't bolt on these cultures. Now they are acquiring things, and to the extent that they sort of leave those businesses and tag them, leave them alone, that can work. It might be a good source of lead gen for that particular business, but that business existed before they got acquired and so that the landscape hasn't materially changed.

The question becomes what is the CMO looking for, how do you drive the business results and at the end of the day how do you create a culture that nurtures the best creative minds to do their best thinking. And I know it’s hard to talk in investor conference and sometimes even in the boardroom about the importance of culture and nurturing talent, but really is the key driver here. That is what our clients are actually signing up and buying and that is the chemistry in the room that creates the great outcome.

And so at the end of the day we're going to continue to double down on creativity, we are going to continue to invest in the cultures that foster innovation and that includes product innovation and strategy around the media process as well as the creative process as well as the planning process. And I like where we sit in the marketplace right now and when you think about what the consultants are trying to do, they are trying to go downstream and we've already been successful in going upstream into product innovation and the like and again I think it’s just difficult to nurture that culture. You can acquire, I don’t know that you can actually champion it, retain it, grow it, nurture it, retain these people. I will tell you this, when one of those companies gets bought, we see resumes. And that's just about the fear of what is going to happen to that culture subsumed within a traditional consultancy.

Brett Feldman

I am curious if because some of them are acquiring, are there any instances where you are bumping into them on sort of the M&A side of your business where they are coming in competitively?

Scott Kauffman

As a team they could be happy inside one of those consultancies they have already self-selected themselves out of the process of being a viable candidate. To me it’s sort of an aftermath to what we represent in the marketplace versus the other alternatives that they might have.

Brett Feldman

Fair point. Let’s talk a little bit about what you guys are doing in media. I think it’s a business that you got into more recently and I think my understanding is you have a little bit of a different approach to it and you could talk about what you guys are doing and how you see the business evolving over the next couple of years.

Scott Kauffman

Sure. Just recently we took seven, eight different brands that were operating somewhat autonomously and brought them in under one umbrella. So one time where we actually will go to market with the MDC we really do preach this autonomous partnership, so our brands are the agencies that we partner with, but in the case of aggregating all of our media properties, because there is some value in the shares base and shared resources, MDC Media Partners is that amount -- we were fortunate to be borne in an era where the issues of agents versus principle has already -- had this first run of course throughout the industry and so transparency is essential and crucial to everything that we do and that's been helpful. And actually real value in the media planning process where strategy is important.

I guess when you think about our doubling down on creativity it’s a lot about the analog of the human brain and so I am less enamored of businesses that can simply blend themselves easily to automation, you can’t -- robots can’t do creative and you can’t digitize the creative process so there is real value there that I think can be preserved over time which is not to say that we won’t continue to do all of the different things that we’ve done, but it’s almost tables basically at this time. Anybody, literally in a garage could log on to a trading desk and be buying programmatically for a client. So there is some expertise that we've developed in proprietary systems that our media groups use, but it’s -- we are best when we are integrating the media function along with the strategy function, along with the creative function.

Brett Feldman

I guess every client is going to be different in terms of what they want from you, but is there any type of trend, discernible trend in terms of clients wanting more creative plus media from one shop as opposed to historically I know there has been lots of instances where that might be split, is there any sort of trends or changes in that?

Scott Kauffman

I am smiling because I’ve just watched this movie too many times. I mean there is literally a pendulum swing. And so I think truly being nimble and being flexible and always being there with a best proposal, but being responsive to what the client needs are, we are seeing I think right now a slight swing back towards integrated one-stop shopping but I can also remember when all of a sudden everybody had had an independent media buying. When I entered this business 39 years ago just to be precise, every agency was configured the exact same way and there were three departments.

There was the creative department, the accounts apartment and the media department. And they all looked the same and they all did the same thing. Now, there are lots of different specialties and we have one each of them and frankly some of our fastest growing businesses are in those other services, product innovations, design, strategy, mobile, data analytics and so it’s what does the client need. Anticipating those needs and then bringing best in class solution to the table.

Brett Feldman

Another area that’s small, but growing very rapidly for you is the international, maybe you could talk about what your strategy is for international and the growth opportunities there.

Scott Kauffman

We see great upside in the international. It’s only high single digit revenue for us now, typically the other companies, more than half of their business. So it's a great greenfield opportunity for us. We have gone about it I think in a very efficient manner and typically we get asked by a client into a particular market that began in 2012 when we planted a flag in China on behalf of one of our clients and that's been our process. And so we are at the point now where we enjoy a spoke and hub type strategy. We are not in the business of having to sort of unwind decade’s old decisions about where to plant brick and mortar operation, so again it's a very efficient path for us and the Forsman & Bodenfors acquisition is another beachhead in Europe. And we will go where our clients ask us to go.

Brett Feldman

You’ve talked a lot about how your structure is leaner, you’ve kind of -- you don’t have a lot of the legacy costs that come in the industries obviously in the midst of changing and I would think that that should give you I hope some advantages on the cost side and the margin side. Maybe you could talk about what your objectives are for margins. And I think when I looked at it maybe a couple of hundred basis points below some of your closest peers, your larger peers, but maybe you could talk about where you see this going for you over the next couple of years?

David Doft

Sure. We very much believe that it puts us in position over time to drive margin to the top end of the peer group. It doesn't make sense to be there right now for a couple of reasons. The most notable is we continue to see a whole lot areas of investment to drive growth in the business and our philosophy here for a long time has been to optimize the balance of margins and growth and that we should not be maximizing margins for the short term like that’s a great way to kill culture and kill growth opportunities to become stagnant. Maybe that’s the question that should be asked of our competitors given their push for margin over the last few years and how growth has slowed over that time.

So it’s one of the things we think that puts us in a strong position but over time as we scale into those investments and international is a great example, 14% of our revenue year-to-date, yet, it operates at substantially lower margin than the domestic portion of the business because we continue to expand and build out and drive opportunity for us to really grab the bigger price which is an industry that globally half the market is -- over half is overseas. And then as we scale into those operations, we will see substantial margin opportunity.

The media business as we build it out as well has been in investment mode. Other aspects of our business is in investment mode and it’s very much been keeping our margins at a level that we don't expect them to stay at for the long term. If you look back two years in 2015 our margins were pushing 15%, obviously last year we hoped it to be and so we're in the bounce back from that this year but I think as we continue to reap the rewards of the investments and as we continue to cycle past last year’s difficulties, you'll see those margins begin to rise and rise fairly quickly.

Brett Feldman

So I guess the idea that some of these investments kind of level off, hopefully, you continue driving your top line at sort of the rates that you're seeing presently like high single and that will kind of contribute, you get sort of higher incremental margins, because the costs on some of these investments I assume are sort of semi fixed or maybe even mostly fixed.

Scott Kauffman

Well, it's a balance. I mean we are a people business. So, there is some real estate leases and office openings, et cetera, but it's also building out full teams of people in order to be competitive in certain markets. And then as you can layer on clients into those markets, you can drive very strong incremental margin from the revenue, bring in, you bring in and we see substantial momentum as I think you've seen from the brands that we've added over the last year or two, really benefiting from that footprint with some of our leading agency brands.

Brett Feldman

May I ask you David and maybe ask a question about capital allocation and sort of your priorities. I think right now, your leverage is about 4.4 times I think on a net basis and you've talked about trying to get back down to sort of 2.5 or possibly lower. M&A has historically been part of the mix for you guys. So maybe you can just sort of kick through sort of what your current priorities are for capital allocation?

David Doft

Absolutely. Our goal very much is to bring the leverage down to 2.5 times, drive improvements in our credit ratings as well and it can take some time, it's not overnight that it's going to happen. But it's the mindset of the management team and the board right now. This is a great business from a cash generation standpoint and as the obligations around our deferred acquisition consideration begin to subside, it does free up substantial incremental cash to our balance sheet rather than paid for prior acquisitions and so it should begin to accelerate the de-leveraging versus what you've seen over the last couple of years.

So we're very much looking forward to that. Going forward, as we show progress on that trajectory, we will again look at potential acquisitions from a growth investment standpoint, from a strategic investment standpoint, we're very much in the mindset of those leverage goals and very much looking towards using a mix of cash and equity to do that and by doing so, we think we could add businesses over time to the company that can be neutral or even accretive to our leverage ratios based on using a balance of cash and stock.

Brett Feldman

I've one more question before opening to see if there's any from the audience, but sort of along the similar line of questioning with capital allocation. And I think when you look at the company historically, M&A activity was at a much higher level, admittedly different management team, but I guess as we think forward, because I think the last July, you guys did was -- the middle of last year, so it doesn't seem like there's been a change, I mean, is that sort of the right way to think about it, you guys are going to be more disciplined, more selective in terms of M&A or have we just gone through a period where it's just sort of how things have fallen out and it's not indicative of the pace of M&A going forward?

Scott Kauffman

Well, I certainly sign up for more disciplined and more focused and discriminating on M&A. It's a very rich landscape right now. It's never been easier to start and add it. Couple of people spin out of one of those legacy holding companies and [indiscernible] they've got a client they are bringing with them and the grid is in place and they're in business. And it's never been harder to scale an advertising agency because these are volatile businesses and that's why the industry is structured the way it is.

And so, any number of opportunities out there and we've got a team that tracks that broad landscape and we've stayed active in conversations, but to David's point, we have a balance that we are achieving and that's the health of our balance sheet as well as making sure that we don't lose touch with the marketplace that has historically been an important engine of our growth, organic growth and acquisition growth. So, we will strike that balance and we will make smart decisions and there is a very active landscape of opportunity out there.

David Doft

I think one other thing and just I'm a bit of a student of history and I've been around this company for a long time now. The big wave of acquisitions and in 2010 and 2011, we bought 20 companies in 24 months and it was very active and there's really two reasons for it. One was opportunistic, coming out of the financial crisis, there was tremendous opportunity and we had financial flexibility to pursue it, but I think more importantly was a risk management mindset. We were a much smaller company at that time.

We had one agency that had scaled tremendously and was making up a very large portion of our portfolio at the time and we very strongly believed that it was in the best interest of the company to scale the business quickly, be able to develop additional scale platforms in order to diversify our revenue base from an agency standpoint, from a client standpoint that would continue to allow us to build more asset value over the longer term. And I think that was very successful for us. Today, where we sit, we don't need to drive that sort of scaling and now it's about adding important strategic components to our business to allow us to continue to do above, but build on the scale platforms that we already have in order to create that value.

Brett Feldman

Any questions. I see over here. Can you wait for the mike please?

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. I have two questions please. First, we haven't discussed so much the Amazon, Facebook, Google opportunity. More specifically, in your case, you see them competing on credit tenants and there are risks that eventually down the road they are kind of used in mid-term of your business and higher creative talent. Same question for your big clients, as they get disrupted by Amazon on the one hand or anything else on the other hand, and we're talking about big brands thinking about building some credibility and capability and what do you think of that. That's the first question.

Second question is, I would be interested to get your thoughts as to what your product offering in terms of you mentioned that as like being a very important, we've been discussing a lot about creative talent right now, what's your product offering today in terms of data analytics for [indiscernible].

Scott Kauffman

In the time remaining, so I want to separate our Facebook and Google from Amazon. Facebook and Google are two channels that our clients use in different ways that we advise them and help them use in different ways and there's a feeling that they've both achieved a level of scale that creates some trepidation about just how much of our clients' information, they want sitting in any one place and so the role of us as agents for our clients becomes very important here. So the Facebook will take on certain creative functions all designed to drive more revenue to Facebook.

So there is an inherent conflict of interest there, maybe great work and the client still gets confused and maybe we even help them with that decision. But as agents, we don't have those conflicts. So, we're called broadly generically advertising agencies. Having done this for so long, I don't even know what advertising means anymore, but whether it's advertising, marketing, promotion, public relations, experiential, influence our management, branding, design, social video, mobile, digital, whatever it is, the word agency is still there because we're agents for our clients and so we help our clients make the best decisions for them, we don't aggregate inventory and then have to resell it to clients, because that would create an inherent conflict of interest.

So Google and Facebook, two avenues. We make good use of them the way the social grid lays out. Amazon is an interesting example of just how quickly the marketing landscape has changed. 55% of product searches today begin on Amazon, not on Google and so five, ten years ago, every agency was touting its prowess for search engine marketing and search engine optimization and it was all about the search engines and since Google had too much power, today, it's about how do you merchandise inside of Amazon, how do you create the product pages and the Amazon experience and that's again another set of functions that we and frankly the rest of the industry provides for its clients. So it's all about making sure that your client's interests are front and center that that is the first obligation that you have as their agent.

And as far as, you asked a question about data products, so well on the media side, it's the aggregation of media data for in form media buys. We have a four programmatic trading desk. We do completely integrated media operations and then for the first body, that was proprietary conversations between us and the clients, so we wouldn't talk publicly about any one client relationship with us.

Brett Feldman

We are out of time. I want to thank you both for being here. That's great and informative. Thank you.

Scott Kauffman

Thank you.

David Doft

Thank you.

