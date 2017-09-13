BB&T's (BBT) CEO on Barclays Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT)

Barclays Global Financial Services Conference Call

September 12, 2017 2:45 PM ET

Kelly King - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jason Goldberg - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Jason Goldberg

Great. If everyone can jet seated, we’re going to stay on a schedule. Next up, we have BB&T. From the company, Kelly King, CEO and Chairman. I was going to – may we have the room to sing happy birthday to Kelly. But in the order of time, I’ll get back and just turn it over to him.

Kelly King

Thanks, Jason. Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for coming. I thought I would just give you a quick update. We’ve been battling some storms down our way. I was over in Houston on Thursday, had a chance to visit all around, lot of our branches, lot of our and it’s a whopping big storm. I would say relatively our people are doing well down there. Unfortunately, we would not had any serious physical harm to any of our associates and it looks like our lost exposure there is going to be very, very small and not material at all in terms of our performance.

I don’t have a lot of feedback yet from Irma. Although, the trajectory of storm did end up moving more inland and so it looks like from what we’re hearing although it’s very preliminary that there’s not going to be nearly as kind of loss on the perimeter on the East and the West coast as we might have expected. So c without power and lot of sad situation down there, but I think it’s going to be a manageable situation.

And hopefully, when this is all over, people – insurance will cover most of them, I think, because it’s mostly when to when, so people that have challenges with their houses and all hopefully get new homes and then turn out to be positive when they get through it. But there’s massive storms, and it’s really interrupted us. Even today, we still have 320 locations as of now closed in Florida and Georgia. So it’s a very big challenge, but we’re moving through it very well.

So I thought that I will just mention that something for you to think about in the specific context of the presentation. So there’s a really good book that if you’ve not read called Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankl, who survived the holocaust. And in that book, he has a very, very good profound quote that says, if you understand your why, you can endure any help. Said another way, if you understand your purpose in life, you can overcome obstacles. And I think it’s very, very important for us to think about as we think about a company, our company and what we’re trying to accomplish.

So I want you to know that, we’re very clear about our why in life, why our purpose is to make the world a better place to live? We do that by helping our clients achieve economic success and financial security, creating a place for our associates and learn and grow and be fulfilled in their work, helping the communities we serve to be better places, to be because of our involvement, and thereby optimizing long-term return to our shareholders.

So I think a long-term view is the message here, and at BB&T, we are very focused on the long-term of doing the right thing to support all of our constituencies. We’re now the eight largest U.S. bank. We’re in 15 states plus D.C. We try very hard to be in the top five in market share and all the places that we do business. You can see if you can read those numbers that we’re in pretty good shape in most places.

We had a longer way to go in Texas, where we are 15th in market share. But few years ago, we started with Fifth Third, so we’ve made a lot of progress and feel very good about our penetration in those markets.

From a shareholder point of view, you should know that what we’re trying to do is provide long-term stable growing total shareholder returns. But of course, as you know, in order to do that, we have to have stated less volatile and probability. To do that, we have to have stated less profitable revenue and less volatile revenues. And in order to do that, we have to have diversification, diversification of products and services and our geography.

You can see on the left in the pie chart, we do have really good diversification of our revenue sources. About half of our revenue comes in directly through the community bank, and other half through a good mixture of other revenue sources, including financial services, insurance, dealer finance, home mortgage and sort of very good diversification there. The real question is, does it work?

So if you can see up on the top right-hand chart, there’s a chart that shows the pre-tax pre-provision return on assets over a 10-year period of time, where we’re comparing ourselves in the kind of Burgundy to the peers and the kind of bluish green and the large four banks in yellow. As you can see that, over a ten-year period of time, our relative internal asset is meaningfully stronger than those two comparisons.

But what I’d like to look at is on the bottom right, which is major volatility. This is a standard deviation and the variation in profitability over the same 10-year period of time, and you can see that we have less volatility. So we have higher returns, less volatility, which I think proves the point that we – our diversification strategy is really working and will generate good long-term returns for our shareholders.

Our community bank is the locomotive of the company. We operate with a series of, what we call, community banks in 26 regions. Each region has a regional President and a senior leadership team. Highly focused on being in the communities, understanding the communities, meeting the community needs. We strive to have 95%-plus of all the decisions made in the community by our community bank leaders. And that has served us very, very well as we have outstanding client and service quality and yet by the average revenue growth.

In addition to get this diversification, we have a number of non-banking businesses that you can see listed there. A large number of them, I would point out a couple. After Jason, it a nice business. It’s our insurance premium financed business, where we do insurance premium finance in the United States and Canada, and we’re either like #1 or #2 in that business in those markets.

Grandbridge is our commercial mortgage national operation, which is one of the commercial mortgage brokers in the country. Insurance is our largest noninterest business, where we have about $1.8 billion in revenue.

We’re the fifth largest insurance broker in the world. We’re very diversified within that line of business. We have property and casualty, we have live, we have wholesale, we have retail, we have small, we have large, we have fee benefits, employee benefits for our clients. And so a really diversified revenue stream there that has served us very well.

So all of these businesses combined with our community bank, traditional banking structure is what gives us that long-term performance. This is kind of an interesting graph that shows profitability on the y-axis and risk related to problem loans on the x-axis. And you can see that where you like to be is in the top left, where you have relatively higher profitability and relatively less problem loans.

And you can see, we’re right up there with a few of our other good peers as well, which is a really good place that also gets you – tends to get you better ratings, which BB&T has and is a good place to be. So we’re positioned in terms of risk reward right exactly where we want to be.

If you look at net interest margin, you will see that that is a real advantage for BB&T and has been for a long period of time. It does ebb and flow over time as you would expect. But we have a meaningful superior margin as we do good job on pricing loans and deposits. Our efficiency ratio is a real strength of ours.

You can see that over this long-term, we have a distinct advantage. You’ll also see how over the efficiency ratio has gone up for us and our peers. Ours went up meaningfully in the last three years or so. The reason for that is, because we decided to invoke a commitment to substantially improving some of our basic important big systems and processes.

So over the last three years, we’ve implemented a new general ledger system, a new commercial loan system and a new state-of-the-art datacenter in Zebulon, North Carolina. Those three systems alone cost about $1 billion. So to give you perspective, when I joined the bank in 1972, our total assets were $250 million. We just invested $1 billion in three projects.

So times have changed. But these are projects that will cause us to be more efficient and more effective as we go forward. You can see that the efficiency ratio is peaking there at a 58% kind of range. We would expect to see that kind of slowly subside as we get back into that 55ish kind of range that we think we would like to operate with our current line of business make up. So we feel really good about our efficiency, particularly as it goes forward.

If you look at return on tangible common equity, you will see that we have a clear distinct advantage of our peers over time. On the right-hand side there, you see the most recent half of this year. And what we simply show in there is that, if you exclude the debt extinguishment charge that we had in the first quarter and put it on kind of a run rate or an operating basis, you will see that we have above a 15% return on tangible common equity, which is I think were very, very good in this environment.

So we feel good about our relative returns. And so we also have very good returns, I mean, very good performance on a number of key areas in terms of margins and nonperforming assets and all the various key indicators that you would expect. A very high dividend yield not the highest, because as you know, the dividend yield is a function of dividend plus divided by stock price. So we’ve been less to have a pretty high dividend and a relatively high stock price, so very good dividend yield.

If you look at the net interest margin that mix a little, little far away that, non-interest bearing deposits, the – our trend has been very, very good for the last several years. In fact, for the last 10 years, we’ve increased our DDA from 16% to 32%, which is really important. Over the last 10 years, we’ve been able to improve our asset structure and our liability structure.

And on the liability side that movement towards more non-interest bearing deposits have been very meaningful. But this also allowed us to manage our – cost of our interest-bearing deposits more effectively, so we’ve done very, very well there.

Also, if you look at the deposit cost and betas, you’ll see that we have been able to have lower than peer average betas. Again, that’s a function of an increasing percentage of non-interest bearing deposits, which has allowed us to be more focused on maintaining the cost on our interest instant deposits. And frankly, I think the lower betas will be able to hold as we go forward over the next – certainly, next six to eight quarters. I believe, we’ll continue to be able to hold those betas.

If you look at loan growth, it’s been kind of interesting. I’m sure you’ve probably been hearing a lot about loan growth over the course of last two days. You’ll see that in this graph that we have superior loan growth relative to the large commercial banks. But you will see that ours is down in the last two or three months like everybody else.

When we announced our second quarter earnings in July, things were actually moving at a pretty good pace, and we were more optimistic. So we had a higher guidance for loan growth at 1% to 3% from the third quarter. We’re now revising that to be slightly down for the third quarter. And here is why.

So, obviously, you will not to see – not like to see average loan growth go down. But in this case, after analyzing, what happened is loan production, loan pipelines have continued. It’s just that in late July, early August, when we saw a material reduction in long-term rates, there was a huge spike in payoffs. And so that’s kind of an uncontrollable event.

I don’t like to see that, although I do like to have loans spread off, I can be wrong, but I prefer not to have that kind of spike in the short-term. But really the most important thing is, what’s happening to your ongoing run rate of loan production and our loan production has been consistent throughout this period of time.

What I think the importance is, as rates begin to creep backup and as those payoffs exit the systems, you’ll see a more return to more kind of normalized loan growth in this period of time. So we’re not concerned about loan growth. We believe it will be steady and solid as we go forward. Hard to know exactly what it will be for the fourth quarter right now, because it’s hard to predict those level of payoffs. But certainly as we head into 2018, we think those payoffs will subside and we will continue to have a good solid loan growth.

We’re making a couple of revisions in our guidance from what we gave out earlier. That is, as I said, loan growth will be slightly down consistent with what I think you’ve heard from other presenters. Our margin on the other hand is stable. We have expected that it would be slightly down, but the margin is holding better than we expected. Part of that is because of the better betas.

Fee income is projected to be kind of flattish maybe slightly down, that is a function of insurance, which is big part of our businesses are 17% of our revenue. And with the storms and the cyclicality and seasonality, we have in the third quarter, we naturally see some seasonal reduction in insurance in the third quarter.

And also because of the insurance of profit contingencies that we get back from the insurance underwriters, those will be down some we expect because of the hurricanes that are going through. And that tends to work this way out as the actual losses go through. And the losses are not as high that we’ll get more return in contingencies and/or rates will go up. It will participate very well that way.

So not a dramatic change in guidance, but we just wanted to update that for you while we’re together. So the most important thing that we’re doing from a long-term point of view is focusing on some key ways to reconceptualize our business. We believe the economy is healthy growing at about 2%.

We believe most likely as we will get tax relief over the next six months or so, we believe that will set up a slightly higher growth rate as we go forward into 2018 and 2019, but we’re not waiting on that. We’re focusing on how to improve our businesses and what we can control to-date.

And on the revenue side, there are some really important ways that we are able to do that. We’re really focusing on re-empowering our community bank. As I said, it’s about 50% of our revenue. We have been re-empowering a lot more delegation of authority to our community bank.

And frankly, the community bank is doing a good, better now, because for about the last eight or ten years, the Main Street America, as you probably know, is just not been doing that well relative to corporate America. Corporate America has been doing better because of their involvement in international trade. Main Street America has just not been doing that well.

Main Street is beginning to come back. When I travel around, I just completed my tour of our 26 regions, visiting with business people and our lenders in those marketplaces. I’ll tell you that small and medium-sized business people are much more confident, much more optimistic, they’re beginning to make replenishment type investments and that is beginning to cause more activity for us in that marketplace. So that’s a really good revenue strategy for us that’s paying dividends We continue to invest heavily in our corporate banking strategy. We weren’t really that big and large national corporate banking strategy until about 10 years ago, because we were much more of a smaller community bank at that time.

Now we’re much more involved in that. It is growing at 10% to 15%. Year-over-year, we still have lots of runway with regard to growing that portfolio as we go forward. And that’s not only good in terms of loan growth, but also fee businesses that come in with those relationships.

We’re also continuing to invest very heavily in our wealth business. We have as good as wealth platform as anybody in the business today. It is growing very, very rapidly in terms of asset management, in terms of lending business for that clientele, that’s growing very well also. We continue to invest in our consumer businesses. Number of our consumer portfolios are growing very, very well, and we have some very nice specialized niche consumer businesses.

For example, our Sheffield business is a really good business, very diversified, natural scope that makes loans on things like snowball deals and drained vehicles and small, medium-sized ticket items have very, very good high credit scores and very good diversified business. So that is going very well. And we’re also investing very heavily in our digital platform, I’ll talk a bit more about that in just a moment. But these five key focus areas are getting a top level of attention from all of us in terms of how to grow our revenue at BB&T.

The digital focus is a really big deal today for all of us in banking. Frankly, it is changing really fast and a bit faster frankly than a few years ago. I might have guessed, but it is moving in a very, very fast and positive direction. The key there is for banks to be investing properly in their digital platform, in the digital marketing, and all aspects on digital interaction with our clients and BB&T is doing.

We continue to get excellent recognition in terms of our digital platform that we call U. It’s one of the very earliest ones in terms of digital mobile platforms. It is consistently listed in the top five by outside evaluators of digital platforms, including all of the major banks. So we’re very pleased about that, given very, very good reaction from our clients.

We’re participating in a lot of FinTech innovation, seminars and programs and trying to stimulate activity in that area, that’s going very well. We’re very excited to be one of seven bank owners of EWS, which is early warning systems that is rolling out Zelle. Hopefully, you’ve heard about Zelle. It’s a big deal in terms of P2P.

I believe, it will and not too distant future be the primary conveyor of P2P payments across the country, and it’s going to be very, very efficient, very high-quality and very secure a big advance for the banking industry in terms of controlling in a high-quality amount of a payment system. And I don’t have to tell you that in today’s world with heightened risk around cyber security, risk and all forms of data movement is really important to move information in a very, very secure manner. And Zelle is going to allow the banking system to do that very, very well.

TCH is a clearing house, which – the largest banks, the members are on the cusp of rolling out our new real-time payment system, which is also another way to move money more efficiently, very rapidly and on a more secure real system that TCH will control. So some really big improvements are coming in that area.

We’re doing a lot of other things in the digital space, but I won’t spend too much time on that, I’d be happy to answer questions with regard to that. I would just say though that for the future of banking, it’s a very exciting time to be able to really restructure the distribution system.

For the last 10, 15 years, we’ve been kind of handicapped, because we’ve been having to deal the digital system, while at the same time we’ve been having to carry along the traditional brick-and-mortar systems without much opportunity to rationalize the cost on the traditional system. That is changing very quickly now. We’re still continuing to invest a lot in the digital platform, but we’re now able to move more quickly to rationalize the branch distribution system.

So, for example, this year we’ll be closing 140 branches, which is about 6% of our network. We think that will continue for the next, while it’s hard to see how far into the future. We’re also able to continue to invest in ways to improve the backroom through the whole world of digital, artificial intelligent, robotics, huge opportunities to improve efficiency in the backroom in banking today, and we’re very aggressively looking at that.

We’re getting rid of roll out of a new brand campaign for our bank next week. You would be one of the first to see a new brand campaign, which is BB&T, all we see is you. I’ll tell you how this kind of got started, it was interesting about three years ago, I was in Atlanta speaking to Rotary Club. And when I got through speaking one of the gentlemen in the audience stood up and said, “Well, Mr. King, I’ve been banking with X, Y, Z. bank for a long time and I know the CEO very, very well. Can you tell me one reason why we ought to consider banking with you.

I said, yes, sir, because we get up every morning focusing on how to help you and your company be more successful. And that’s exactly what we do at BB&T. Hence out of that, this brand campaign, all we see is you. We think is a very wholesome focus on how to be very, very client focused. We’ve got lot of recognitions, I’m sure you see a lot of these all the time.

I would just point out a couple. We’re very pleased that in there and it’s top 500, international top 500, we were in the top 500 and the top American bank in that group. Fortune continuously listed us in most admired companies. Forbes listed us as one of the best places to work of all the banks in the country as gauged by the associates.

Javelin continues to give us very, very highest level marks in terms of our mobile banking capabilities. It’s not on this slide, but one of the others that I’ll point out to you is that Training magazine list us every year for the last 15 consecutive years as being the very best bank in terms of providing training and education for our associates. We think those are really, really big deals across in today’s world.

The real key to success is differentiation. And if you could do – going to differentiate in the service business, you have to have better people that are better educated. And so we spend an enormous amount of money, I’ll talk about it in a minute in terms of training and education, and it’s reassuring to see outside observers recognize this and the best in terms of training and education for our people.

We spend a lot of time and effort and money in terms of making the communities we serve, better places to be. We have always been deeply committed to helping our communities. But in 2009, we created a project called the Lighthouse project, where we saw how desperate the conditions were in our communities and we went out and started this Lighthouse project.

What we do every year is, we allocate $100 to every associate, all of our 39,000 associates. We challenge them to get together in groups and put the money together, and on bank pay time put a lot of your projects in the community. So 10 associates might get together, they take their $2,000, I mean, their $1,000, they go out and buy materials. The only thing is, you can’t just write a check to the organization, you have to go out and work on bank time to actually do a community service. And we do all kinds of projects from doing yard work to painting work to whatever these agencies need. We go out and do it, including our sales, our executive team all the way through the company. Over the last 10 years, we’ve done over 10,000 projects. We touched over 15 million people in our marketplace or otherwise socially and economically disadvantaged.

We believe that we’re living the mission. We believe that is really making the world a better place to live by getting out and helping these – in these communities. I’ll promise you with what’s going on in our marketplace now with all these floods and hurricane activities. We’ll have thousands and thousands of our associates are doing projects to help these communities recover and that’s a really, really good thing.

We believe all of that and most important way to help, the world be a better place to live is through our BB&T leadership entities. Ultimately, organizations and individuals do better or worse based on their ability to be those leaders. And so for 35 years, we’ve had a leadership folks of BB&T.

We bought our company about 35 years ago called Foreign Associates. We’ve now morphed it into the BB&T Leadership Institute. And we do a lot of really good things there. For example, we do executive leadership training for myself and all of our executives. But we also do that for other companies of all types of – many of our clients, many of our prospects where they come to our Leadership Institute and get top level executive leadership training.

We’ve been doing that for a long time. And more recently, we’re trying to make the world a better place to live by helping the public school system. So we’re now providing that same executive leadership training for principals and K12 public school system for free. This is a program that cost about $7,000 a week for a regular executive to attend.

We’re providing this free for principals, because we believe these principals become better leaders. They will help the teachers be better leaders and the students will learn more and be more successful in life. We are also using sort of leadership institute, our people to go out into the schools and teach financial leadership.

We started several years ago a financial leadership program where in the schools and all 15 states we operate in today. We have kids playing a game, where they learn financial leadership and it really works. We give them a test before they play the game to score an average 50. After they play the game, they scored an average 85, really fantastic. We’ve now build our own leadership game, a game you play, you can pull it out from Apple or Google, it’s called legacy. If you play that game, you’ll learn about the fundamental leadership principles.

So we’re using the Leadership Institute as a way not to make money, I challenge him to lose, at least, $1 million a year. All the revenue we bring into these services, we spend, at least, $1 million or more than that, because this is a major way for us to try to reinvest in the community, help our businesses, help the communities, help the school system all trying to make them a better place to be.

So at BB&T, we are really serious about our purpose. We understand our why, our why is to make a world a better place to live. And we focus all that by helping our clients, our communities, our associates and our shareholders. And we believe that as long as we focus on you, the shareholder, you our clients, and you our associates, and you our communities that we will be successful and we will be able make the world be a better place to be.

Thanks. I’ll be glad to take questions now.

Q - Jason Goldberg

That’s, great, Kelly, I appreciate that. I guess, before open to the audience for questions, and we’ll go couple of. We’ll go to our first two standard important and maybe respond the question. The first question due on the stock with the same four answers we’ve done. So far today, it’s range from 62% staying as overweight on the high-end to discover at 10% on the low-end when that’s worth BB&T towards the lower-end.

And maybe go to the second question. Improving in which factor the most influence your decision NIIT income expenses that’s [indiscernible] of your capital, profitability followed by a credit quality, which we will come back to. And maybe one more question probably here. Once BB&T’s get the analysts as a resultwhat acquisition, which is just going to take small bank, mid-type bank, large banks, insurance brokerage, other non-bank deal or no acquisitions?

The answer is, so 37% is small bank deals, followed by, I would say nothing. I mean, Kelly, I guess, while we’re here, can you maybe just update us in terms of where we’re on this BSA/AML issue when you think you could acquire again once you’re going to acquire again where you might be interested in all smaller bank deals are good as you kind of get closer to $250 billion market kind of previously talked you want to get jump over it, back to step over it? So maybe just kind of flush out for us?

Kelly King

Yes. So on the BSA/AML issue, it’s going very, very well. We have a plan. We get very positive feedback about where we are. I personally think, we’re in about eighth innings. I would expect that we will be up under this by – sometime by the first and second quarter. Things are very unpredictable. Everybody knows, but I have no feedback now to suggest we should not be able to do that.

In terms of acquisitions, recall that, we took a pause in terms of acquisitions before the BSA thing came along. We’re still on that pause. The reason for that pause was to make sure that we had the appropriate focus on organic revenue growth, getting through the systems that I mentioned. We’re working on making sure we’re focusing on efficiencies and their operations. And we are really still intensely focused on that and frankly getting some very, very good results.

So before long certainly, I’ll lift the self imposed highest when you’re going through acquisitions. We’ve by the way have not had highest with regard to insurance and we can still do insurance today even will be as anything. So we’re still actively add some insurance. Although, as you know, we did a large swing corporate thing a long ago, but that’s settled down now first time we’ll be ready to do insurance acquisitions again.

In terms of bank acquisitions, I mentioned and some of you may have heard this over the last year or so. And my judgment, the economics around acquisitions has changed pretty materially over the last couple of years. If you go back, sort of like 10 years ago, you could buy banks at a reasonable price in market or out of market and that made sense.

But the reason was, because particularly on out of market deal, you could count on predicting a cash flow stream from the branch activities over a reasonable long period of time and just kind of back and you figure out what is worth and then price it accordingly. The rate of change in terms of digital receptivity in the marketplace today is such that the level of activity in the branches is declining precipitously across the board, it seems to be increasing.

And so if you look at out of market deal today, where you’re totally dependent on the branch system and a huge cash flow from that, it seems to me that you have to be very conservative in terms of discounting the future cash flow from those branches, because it’s clearly declining. And so when you discount it back, I’m not sure, you’ll be able to pay a price when the buys willing to take to-date.

End market, they also still work, because with the in market there what you will do what I call monetizing the future same as cash flow, because you’re effectively – you monetize our cash flow and bring it forward, because you’re closing branch close expenses and continue to get the revenues.

So I would say for us, we have a very low appetite for out of market deals. We would have some appetite from larger end market acquisitions. But to be honest right now, we are laser focused on organic growth and executing on the strategies of expense management and improvement in our overall business. And we’re spending no time looking for mergers at this time.

Jason Goldberg

We’ll probably go to the audience for some questions. I guess, maybe we’ll go to the next question when you guys nod over what you said even these are ROA and ROE to be next year to pertain to context, I would say ROA was like 1, 2, in fact, quarter ROE was probably 9, 9.3? So I would say, modest improvement.

Kelly, one of the slides you put out as your efficiency ratio and what we’ve seen over the last several years and you’ve called out kind of impacting in new technology and the like. I know your peers as well you’ve seen the industry kind of improve each of the last four years we had, it’s been more stable operating kind of the upper 50s, whereas precisely when we’re actually in the low 50s. I mean, can you drive that metric back towards that low 50s? And it seems like your competitive advantage and ratio is not what it used to be.

Kelly King

I’ve got two parts to that, Jason. If you go back from 10 years ago, when we were at the low 50s, our business mix has changed pretty materially as our insurance business is much bigger today. Our wealth business is much bigger. As you well know, they carry higher efficiency ratio, it’s a really good thing, but the sort of business mix has changed.

So I would say, the comp – comparison to 52 – 10 years ago, be more like 55, in that business mix, same design building, so we’re at 58, three points away from its kind of ideal level. That’s primarily driven by the increased regulatory cost and increased systems cost. I fully believe that you’ll see us again to move that closer to that 55-ish kind of level as we go through the next couple of years. And I believe we’re doing all the things today that are required to make that happen.

Jason Goldberg

Questions from the audience. I should note that BB&T is not doing a breakout session, so if you have question this is your opportunity. Second row.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey Kelly, you continually for the last few quarters have been talking about how positive Main Street is coming back and looking, and obviously you had the pay down so you can’t really see it, but and maybe I just have been at all the wrong presentations, but no one else is saying that. They are all hopeful, they said they are talking to a lot of people, but you say it’s actually coming through. Is there something different in your area? Can you give us some examples of what you are seeing that you know, again we all want to see this and are hoping for it, but you are the only one that continues to say it’s actually happening?

Kelly King

So, I have better research, so I think it’s a ladder, you know this, but mostly we are wrong, not really I’m out a lot, at least one full day in every one of our 26 regions and then on number of other ways I’m taking in the market. I’m sitting around talking to our lenders directly, I’m talking to business people directly, often times 10 to 12 people at lunch, so I mean I talk to 250 or so business people over the course of about five or six months, I just ended that. We pulled that to 26 regions.

Consistently what I have found is, after the election they immediately became more optimistic and started moving towards investing what I call passive or replenish investment. These companies will tell you consistently that they have been driving folks with 350,000 miles, they’ve using 20 year old computers, and they just been scared to death laying, because all of the taxes, all the health reform, all the regulations are just in place.

So after the election they became more optimistic, they started making replenishment, replacing their fleet, now they are not doing expansion or investment, yes they are not building expanding the plant, they are not adding a lot of new products and services. In that case, that – they are waiting on I think mostly tax reform.

I think when you see tax reform, I personally believe will happen by the first quarter or so of next year, and I’m saying that will move then from just passive or replenishment investing to expansion oriented investment, which will call the GDP to kick up from the 2% kind of range to 2.75% to 3%.

Look, I mean the truth is that many, many of these businesses are run by boomers and their kids in the line behind them and they want to invest and they want to move forward, but they have to feel confident, they have not felt confident in the past 10 years, I’ve more confidence and I believe that will turn into –and in terms of our evidence, our community bank production is up 10% to 15% of what it was a year ago.

In terms of pipelines and loans being booked, you might say, well, but didn’t you just say your loans were down because of payoff. So I think the direct anecdotal feedback from the clients says they are optimistic. I think we achieved, our pipeline so that and I believe that you maybe hearing it more from us because we are more focused on Main Street than many other banks.

Jason Goldberg

Perfect. With that please join me in thanking Kelly for his time today.

Kelly King

Thank you.

