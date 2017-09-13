SL Green Realty (SLG) Presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Real Estate Conference (Transcript)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Real Estate Conference

September 12, 2017 4:25 PM ET

Executives

Marc Holliday – Chief Executive Officer

Matthew DiLiberto – Chief Financial Officer

Steve Durels – Head of Leasing and Operations

Analysts

Unidentified Company Representative

Thanks for joining us everyone. I’m very pleased to introduce the management team of SL Green Realty Trust. Directly to my right is Matthew DiLiberto, the CFO; to his right, Marc Holliday, Chief Executive Officer; to his right, Tom Durels – I am sorry, Steve Durels, Head of Leasing and Operations and I apologize for that. And Anastasia Verghis to my left, Senior Financial Analyst. So as we always do these panels, please we want them to be as interactive as possible and so please give questions please chime in and just first question, just to start off here is, overview of the New York City office market is leasing fundamentals, I think the big talk this week has been just what are net effective rents doing in Manhattan. So if you could please talk us through your view on what rents are doing?

Marc Holliday

Okay. Well, hello everyone, good to be here. I guess starting off with the leasing market, leasing fundamentals, I would say that we benefit greatly from the foundation of bedrock of demand for our business in terms of job growth. And I think everything sort of stems from that. I think we pay too little attention to it. We talk a lot about direction of rents without really talking enough about sentiment in business, community and statistically what's happening in New York, because what is – what we're experiencing in 2017 really is a bit of a resurgence in the private sector job market, where year-over-year through July to delay the side of the stats for, private sector growth is up 107,000 jobs. So again, almost a 4.5 million job base it's over 2% growth in 12 months that I think – it wasn't necessarily considered to be a period of time where we would have that kind of growth, and office using job growth over that same period which – is what puts customers in our buildings was about 30,000 office using jobs.

So in an environment where we're now into our – heading into our seventh year of approximately 100,000 plus job growth job, it's an unbelievably good backdrop for us to be executing the business we have in Midtown and it's what keeps the vacancy rate below 10% is which enabled us to lease a million square feet year-to-date with another 750,000 square feet in the pipeline. So what on our way to making our goal of $1.6 million for the year, but obviously, as it always comes down to we're going to have very busy four months to convert that pipeline to sign leases by December.

The mark-to-market has been right within the strike zone, we set out back in last December which is sort of amazing when you think about it. I really give credit to the team for the degree of accuracy of being able to predict where we're going to lend these tenants were signing – we signing lease every business that 250 leases year on average and every negotiation is custom tailored. And with that said, a million square feet of mark-to-market about 12% or 13% which is right within the targets we have setup almost nine months ago.

So I think that there's a lot of discussion about the effects of new supply and densification, I mean that's what – on the one hand you have supply and densification on the other hand, you have job growth and then in between you have this point of neutrality where we have – what I would call a very fair market where we're able to resource space, keep our buildings 96% plus lease with a goal of 97%, and increase our rents 12% and have what I would consider to be very desirable market I said.

Steve Durels

Steve. Not Tom, but Steve. If we could have this market for the next five years, I would take it in a heartbeat, it's a market where Wall Street firms are making about $17 billion which is on par with what they've made over the past five years, big five bank profits are very, very high, we have a lot of demand coming from non-traditional sources of demand such as health care and education and new media and business services and financial services is holding its own, it’s not a big contributor to demand but it is net positive and that backdrop works exceedingly well for a business like ours, where you don't get the rent spikes, but the rents spike – the lack of rents spike, I think keeps a very disciplined market and as a result we can continue to execute our investment strategy, based on fundamentals and adding value through redevelopment of properties like 10 East 53rd Street, the job will be embarking on next year 609 Fifth et cetera. So I mean it's a bit of an overview as to the market we see right now in the office item.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, so Steve maybe to focus on CapEx and net effect as specifically, like if you’ll think about the different sub-markets here in. What – how should we think about what's happening and how did it translate into asset value.

Matthew DiLiberto

Well all those markets’ EPS is possibly could be the concession side of leasing for what we've seen over the past 12 to 18 months, which is clearly there's been a push up in the market for GI contributions led by – originally it was a couple landlords that was written – engineering with their rents up. But of which we in reality have not suffered as much of that as other landlords, primarily because we have a 95% occupied portfolio, a lot of leasing that we do our renewals, renewals carry a lot less GI contribution than vacancy does. So on average our TI’s where a lot lower across the portfolio.

But construction costs have risen over the past year, I think we've seen on the interior as construction side of when we do build out for tenants probably 8% to 10% cost increase on that size, we've had to satisfy those – that side of the equation, when we're doing new leases. But just to put in perspective, you know of the last 30 to 35 new leases that we've signed is really only seen five or six of those deals have TI over $100 per square foot, everything has been more than sort of where we historically CPI is more in the $80 to $85 price points. So that’s in stuff with no getting awareness partly driven by a couple of landlords and partly driven by the increase construction costs. But a well managed portfolio like ours is well leased, where lot of leasing rent we do is result, we don't suffer the consequences of that.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. And then Marc any thoughts on how, we have net effect events specifically, and what it means for asset value and if we start to see and move meaningfully in either direction.

Marc Holliday

Well I think asset values have been pretty steady, I mean transaction volumes are down year-over-year. But I think what you seen our people holding the line on pricing deals still getting done at a slower pace and the basically the floor bid is the financing market. So I mean, we have a very robust low cost long-term fixed rate financing market, solidly in the 3.5% to 4% range and owners like us recognize that and you'll see people out there with – who are well located fortress like assets, you're only going to part with that asset, if you get your price and there have been trades and if you feel that the financing market especially for the private market participants offers a better alternative and for those people a tax free alternative.

You're going to see people financing out very substantial loans, a $1 billion plus loans are readily done in this market, because lender still have a lot of confidence in this market and the treasure is down to around two or five. So that cost of capital advantage that we see here in the city, I think has kept asset values really debt stable without any effect of what you are referring to as net effective rents I mean the average TI, I would assume in our portfolio for the quarter is still in the $30 to $40 footprints. So and people are still underwriting maybe a 5%, 10% market TI’s but they're also underwriting higher rents. And we have seen higher risk in portfolio. So net, net I haven't seen a shift in pricing.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. So you're in the news today 49% taking Worldwide Plaza to extend, you guys can talk about that and you explain the transaction, what’s the strategy for Green?

Marc Holliday

Did we announce something on that aware?

Unidentified Company Representative

As expected…

Marc Holliday

Eventually you got a call to observe it. And there's no – we have see no, there's no transaction to announce. So I can't – I'd love to be able to talk through the details of the transaction like that, but I think you've got to sort of wait till things get solidified and codified too often. We're in the news weekly with so I just even can't read too much into it and when there was something to discuss then, certainly will be able to discuss it. But I don't think we can talk about that report in detail other than to say, we think partnering with Scott would be a wonderful thing. We've done a lot of business with more over the years. We love Worldwide as an asset and it will see what I guess.

Unidentified Company Representative

What is it about Worldwide like as asset?

Marc Holliday

Well I mean, as a physical piece of real estate platform, it's OE sort of command very high rents and get tenancies in a part of the market that was a little bit more frontier and when it was first built but now as I think much more than sick of a things. So you have a well located asset, you have an asset that was built with very, very high institutional standard and still in excellent shape today. So I think we've always considered to be among the more trophy like properties in and around mid-time. So very good asset among w other good assets and so.

Unidentified Company Representative

And what about eventual competition from Time Warner Center, when that empties out.

Marc Holliday

With respect to what?

Unidentified Company Representative

Just proximity for a large centre?

Marc Holliday

Well, that's I mean that's competition for the market and there's no building on building competition, I mean, Steve can talk a little bit more about the exact positioning of Time Warner, but we're competing against it, it's a 240 million square foot mid-term market, we're competing every day against vacancy, if that market is 10% vacant, there is a lot of vacant space that you're always competing against. The good thing in our cases, if you have the right assets and the right locations in their price right, we keep them filled. So I think we're very good arbiters of – good assets given the fact that we tend to outperforming market by five to eight basis points, if 300 basis points of occupancy. Time Warner coming online as opposes competition for the market.

Steve Durels

Yes. Remember, yes Time Warner is in the market today through leasing, Worldwide doesn't have any new vacancy today, doesn't have any near to mid-term lease expirations, is an institutional quality building, it's got bullet proof credit as far as tenants go. Huge infrastructure structure, big slab highest column, three floors all of the attributes that a tenant would want in a big footprint, and in particular it was – but specifically, Time Warner they have a hole that has to be filled, they're out looking for tenants today even if there's an acquisition on the Worldwide, we get an up lease – first of all, I think it’s 23% or 24%.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. What are the other assets on the market or that we make in trade in the next six months or so? It’s an pretty stand right still…

Marc Holliday

I can‘t speak, who was coming, I mean there are some assets that we think, we'll see come but the market right now is definitely – I think you seen the strength of owners, who don't have the other market that is highly, highly concentrated into the hands of extremely confident, low – relatively low leveraged owners on the private side 50% reside, well below that and I think that people will test the market from time to time, like we always do. The market will ebb and flow but where looking for a big JV on 1515 and we feel very good about prospects of getting that done in this year, which was one of our stated goals, and we still feel that to be the case for that – that is a – I put that in the big asset category. There’s others’ – I mean there's still I think of pretty deep level of demand for a well price well located in Manhattan assets. How much you'll see come to market versus financed in the fixed income markets, which I just said before while the efficient, we will have to say.

Unidentified Company Representative

How are buyers think about this retail component of 1515 versus others?

Marc Holliday

We just leased up the retail component with fresh rents, I think over the past six months. So I think they feel great about it. Because we demonstrated in Times Square that the rents are still write up about peak rents, I don't have exact numbers. But I'm going to seem to think that they're – certainly they were 30% to 40% higher than the rents that were in place from Aeropostale who went out about 12 or 14 months ago. So I think the fact that within a very short period of time, we were able to really let that space to great name tenants at rents that are reflective of three times square rents them, I think I feel pretty good about that.

Matthew DiLiberto

Yes. And it was done with multiple times. So wasn't that air vent out and we lend which is just one times it replaces and there were multiple tenants, with that sell into at higher rents that what were in place, which I think further demonstrates the tenant demand in some margin.

Unidentified Company Representative

Give a sense of where cap rates – but cap rates would be for Time Square retailer again?

Marc Holliday

He have to give a range, I would say 4%, 4.5% I mean in that range, which is roughly where they have been before. But again, you can't – it's so we think – this is where you get into trouble cap rate. Is it below market? Or is it out market? Or is above market? Because that's certainly will inflows cap rate. But if you talk in stabilized, which most retail isn’t right now, right? Most retail that would be have maturities in the next two or three years might have least commencement dates that were 10 or 15 years ago when rents were far lower than they aren’t today. Those cap rates could easily be sub 4%. On the stabilized basis, 4%, 4.5%.

Unidentified Company Representative

So I guess a better way to ask is that – how was it moved than last year or so?

Marc Holliday

We haven't just we’re going to think – we just sold whatever retail we've recently sold and we sold at cap rates that were indicative of any of these that I think blow away the analyst model, any these and we’re probably in line with our energies. So I would say didn't – we haven't sold anything since probably the last six months. So I can't speak exactly to where it moved, I think they're relatively stable at around 4%, 4.5% the assets we sold had below market rents in place of those as I recall the ones on Spring Street and I wanted to bring – we're reflecting more aggressive pricing than that.

Unidentified Company Representative

Any questions from – out there. Okay.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

Marc Holliday

Well, I don't know there was comment about empty office buildings – I didn’t here to comments, so I don’t know context. In general…

Unidentified Analyst

There is going to be some obsolescence, such move towards modern product that there’s going to be obsolescence and they're talking about real estate generally but also in parts of office markets. There will be vacant doesn’t get to tough really…

Marc Holliday

Again, I don't – this is SL Green Realty Corp. leading. We have a 28 million square foot portfolio of 96% leasing on average has been between 95% and 97% for the past 20 years. I think 95% in change on average. So I mean in terms of speaking to whether I think the buildings are going to go vacant, I would bet against that. So I don't want any concerns, but I just – I don't see that on the horizon, what I see is a 750,000 square foot pipeline deals of live active tenants looking for space. Our buildings in midtown Manhattan, and I think that, I don't know it connect those dots to the degree of business health we see out there amongst the office tenants, who are like as I said earlier.

For the most part looking to renew or expand. We see very little shrinkage today, if you will and what I'll call the mid-market of tenancies, not portfolio most renewals we're doing today are for the same or greater space, very few are for contractions, most are at higher rents to employees escalator rents just part expiration and we're building a pipeline beyond that 750,000 to go into 2018. We have a very defensive position, if that's if there's demand slackens, because we have probably less than a million square feet that rolls in 2018. Because we already put about a lot of that and even into 2019 it's fairly more than a million square feet.

So we don't have a lot of space, if you will to speak off. We look at a million square feet or less as a relatively manageable and modest amount of square feet to lease, because we lease on average anywhere to 1.5 million square feet to 3 million square feet a year. The demand as I mentioned earlier which is a function of job growth, where we're very pleased with. And that growth is key thing, the buildings in midtowns very well leased notwithstanding the effects of densification which is far greater than any new supply impact. The new supply impact is felt over the next five or six years in a fairly orderly manner which is representative of a healthy growing market. It adds about 2 million to 2.5 million square feet a year on a 400 million square foot market, that’s about I think six years, 70 basis points of inventory growth based on the buildings that will be delivered taking inventory from 3.90% enough about to 4.10% more than 10 million square feet over the next call it five to six years.

So I were happy to be doing business in this market where we have the opportunity to continually create value not only through enjoying the rental increases that result from the demand increases but also the redevelopment projects that are native to our platform and what we do, are varying a tremendous amount of fruit and as you see the full lease up of 280 Park, 3 Columbus, 10 East 53rd as well on his way to full occupancy by end of year, or shortly thereafter Tower 46, it was there and then next year will embark on 609 Fifth, it’s small but important redevelopment of a well located office building on Fifth Avenue, where we think we'll be able to move those rents at least 20% from pre to post-development stats.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then in terms of the greater rezoning plan any you can get an opportunity for you guys.

Marc Holliday

Well an offshoot of that was certainly the opportunity with One Vanderbilt, I mean it's a sister rezoning. But of course, I mean that's sort of the center piece if you will of the entire rezoning of these midtown inclusive of quarter or so. We see it as a net positive for sure. But it's still any job that's not on the drawing board today. For any large scale office project is five years plus off. So I don't think it's an immediate phenomenon, I think it's very important for the long-term health of the midtown to have incentivized to the ability to get bonus density the way they've done it to double benefit, benefits the landmarks who have a need for capital to keep those landmarks improved it's a benefit to the public realm. Because the city is going to take a piece of the air rights price and use that for transportation in public realm improvements.

And it's a benefit for its midtown as it regenerates older stock into new. But again, on a fairly measured basis, so I wouldn't expect that you'll see any kind of immediate impact in terms of inventory in the next five years from these midtown but clearly over the next 15 years, I think it's a very healthy, very positive thing for the midtown.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And I guess just thinking about one or though. Kind of coming back in the summary and follow any update on leasing interest new tenants?

Matthew DiLiberto

We had a tremendous number of presentations to you, where last year I would say, it was primarily an exercise of presentation that you get brokers community. This year 90% of the presentations have been more to prospective tenants. And unlike last year, but sort of in line with expectation, we're starting to receive requests for proposals from different sized businesses whether there be similar for tenants or it’s kind of sort of more in line with what we expect to be the larger type of profile tenant that building of 150,000 square foot tenants, whether we land any of those tenants or not is I think way too early for us to speculate on. But it is the natural next step with the evolution of our lease out program of ability to start three years from delivery.

Nothing positive feedback, even I think a lot of our conversations with tenants and in the brokers community has been to educate them on the pricing of the building, I think this is misperception in the marketplace, but that is going to needs to achieve rents higher than what we pro forma and in reality our pro forma rents are – in 2021 are in line with the upper end of the market for leases that are being sign that commenced in 2017 for better quality buildings, I think when tenants and brokers of the – understand that, it helps them understand exactly what the benefits and sort of the value proposition of one better builder relative to staying in older buildings that are more conveying but I really 40-year old in quality.

Unidentified Analyst

So how far it had to be really had to make the decision? How it has its delivery?

Matthew DiLiberto

2018 is where we think is a very reasonable expectation to start to see these conversations convert over to successful leasing activity. The beginning of the real lease out program, if you look at other new construction around the midtown over the inspite development when you start get within that two-year window of delivery of the building. But tenants actually expect this spends to be in there builders. That's where naturally from tenants perspective, that's the timeline where they want to trade, they're interested to hear about it earlier than that. But if you don't need the space, there's not much reason to sign a lease, and when we expect talk about two years for a tenant size with lease was confronted with expiration. 2018 is the right moment of time for us.

Unidentified Analyst

And then what can size tenant enlarger to that?

Matthew DiLiberto

I think for us it’s we love that – we loved it, because it would wonderful to say, we got somebody to exam the whole building, it’s not the way the building was designed, it was designed in mind with two to three tenants, oversized for 150,000 to 250,000 square feet in the balance of the building to be occupied by one and two-fourth of tenants, if we were going after a million square foot tenants we’re 500,000 square feet tenant, we will design the building differently, we would design it with top to bottom 45,000 to 50,000 square foot floor plan that's not the wise building interest, building this 45,000 square feet at the bottom of the – first six floors and then we keep rough at 35,000 to 22,000 square feet. So naturally that floor play speaks to more of the need of a multi-tenant type building and more of these smaller to medium-sized type occupants.

Unidentified Analyst

Are you getting any prospect from tenant that don’t gives an inventory?

Matthew DiLiberto

No. Not much, you’re a huge million square foot, take down the whole building institutional type, that’s the kind of tenant, that kind of new ones multiple inventory. No, they won’t understand it, because of [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. All right, it’s Matthew your chance to talk here. Would you up? Maybe as we’re thinking about hitting about next year? Can just you talk about the largest moving pieces of earnings that are coming in the bag?

Matthew DiLiberto

Yes. So I mean in the bag, we're obviously looking out of the 2018 already. We started as part of our 2017 process. The beauty of leasing that Steve has done last year and into this year is we've set ourselves up really nicely for significant NOI transaction, FFO growth for next year. So we looked at 2017 is kind of a year where we did a lot of deleveraging over the last couple years. So that translated lower earnings and we also had measured vacancies dollars that have been released rolling through 2017 just as 2017 was kind of a down year as we headed into 2018. You know 2017 as a standalone is still good, we expect pick up into 2018. So the leasing that has been done last year and this year will translate into NOI growth interest rates will effect that, I mean running forward curves now plus 50% that show no material increases initial expense but we think our trajectory into next year, I think that on the property side is very solid.

And with the debt book, the debt business really being kept by our own self-imposed 10% limitation, we see a path to maintaining the size of that debt book and largely the yields with very few explorations over the next 12 to 18 months, we can maintain that revenue stream as well through 2018. So it’s 2017 piece of operating item.

Unidentified Analyst

But in terms of the chunkiest lease that are coming online. I’m sure that might have an impact on same-store, like you – of the debt is there can you kind of ballpark like percentage change, that’s already like done?

Matthew DiLiberto

You can look at properties, I mean without any of this – when you look at properties like 1515 Broadway where you have the re-tenanting of the Aeropostale space, you can look at 220 East 42nd Street, where Omnicom has rolled out and that space has been well they rolled out 300,000 feet or so, that’s space for lease. Two, VNS but they don’t come in until next year. Other properties on the retail side that have gone through stabilization, 280 Park continues to we put them in the same-store pool but that property still isn't fully recognizing all the NOI, all of those things will contribute next year same-store.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. And I just think about investment opportunities, we didn’t really talk about debt and preferred equity book yet. So how do you frame out opportunity said heading into the fall and then into next year, and then just acquisitions in general?

Marc Holliday

DPE book, I think we're tracking right on target I think we were modeling somewhere around balances of $2 billion, $2.1 billion by year and that that's sort of we're able to meet that was some degree surge because we originate far in excess of that and we syndicate down which has a dual effect of enhancing yields and helping us to manage our exposures and levels. So that's this year is no different I think we probably originate well in excess of $2 billion at this point. But our retained is probably closer about $500 million thereabouts.

And so I think the book stands today around $2 billion New York City only 70% LTV, very strong assets, very good borrower based many – we people are as I thinking of that business we probably have the biggest market share of any subordinate lender in the New York City market, and that's something that I think we were earned from 20 years in this business of being a reliable and prudent and good lender and in a program that generates about $200 million a year of revenue. So that business, we've seen really no spread compression I think we're still we model I think it didn’t have – for earnings purposes I think we're experiencing 9% plus.

So those subordinate yields seem to be pretty stable throughout 2017, notwithstanding we have seen some spread compression in the senior debt not only, we referenced earlier a slowdown in the treasury rate and I guess $240 million in the recent past six months ago possibly to about $205 million today but and spreads on those senior tranches of debt have also come in. So you had a sort of a compound effect which results in fixed income pricing $375 million in better yet the yields on our business have may have retained relatively stable.

So that business is good and I think we have devoted validate – some of our investment dollars there. But I think that we made a decision throughout the year to invest more of our investment dollars towards the best investment opportunity you can mention today which is our stock through our stock buybacks. And that’s something, I think, we have put resources into – in the past few months and I think we will continue to as and when we're able to monetize assets and or create liquidity resources in order to keep reinvesting in ourselves. I think, answer is we know and love best and we still see today as I mentioned earlier pricing levels that are very stable. So as the divergence between value and price gets bigger and bigger that investment thesis becomes somewhat more compelling.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. 2 Herald Square, any update on how that might get resolved.

Marc Holliday

You know we’re a lender in that case, we purchased the debt when it was in default. So it's a little different, I don't put that in the DPE program that was a different kind of investment for us where we went out and purchased a non-performing assets with the expectation that will either be resolved through a pay off or we will bring that in as an asset acquired and 2017 or early 2018, the borrowing group there is every opportunity to step up and recapitalize the asset and pay it also. We’re just going through the normal channels, we do as a lender and we’ll see where that comes out towards within the next I would guess six months.

Unidentified Analyst

And then as we – I mean thinking about potential distress, so there is certain property types get retail with anyone answer to that?

Marc Holliday

No. it’s not retail per se it’s wherever you have borrowers have a little more leverage than the typical institutional buyers. So every year that’s less and less because this market becomes more securitized both not only the debt but also the equity. And when the top 15 owners own 50% of the market, which is what that stat is maybe you can touch higher than that. You get a very stable market and a very concentrated market. So we’re always in any kind of volatile time we’re always looking at situations where people have capital stacks that are in need of repair I wouldn’t say two heralds indicative that often will come in as a JV partner or to be able to recap a deal to DP programmer to buyer. We routinely see those opportunities I expect we’ll continue to see.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Any last thoughts here.

Marc Holliday

No I would just – a lot of the commentary was focused on the leasing market and I really do think when you take a step back and look at that market. I think it’s a very strong market, I mean we’ve lived through bad markets. And we’ve seen bad markets coming and I think we’ve always seen it early. We don’t see that right now, we see – when we have competition for space and we have big reason pipeline and we have good occupancy and were able to move our rents. That’s a pretty fair market and that’s the market we find ourselves in. Maybe TIs for new deals are gapping out a bit but what TI is for second generation leases are holding pretty much rock steady and that’s two-thirds of our leasing.

So it’s heavily weighted in that direction as a result I think our TI is per foot for this year will be no more dramatic than the prior year. So I think that there’s a lot to be said for doing business in this city. At a time where businesses seem to be in a relatively good place and hiring and expanding. So I think it’s a big positive and hopefully we’ll capitalism it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then we’re wrapping up our meetings with three rapid fire questions for management. So first Bank of America’s economists believe there’s little evidence of a recession heading in the near-term borrowing any unforeseen events. Do you expect the U.S. economy in 2018 will grow more than 2017 less or the same?

Marc Holliday

I would say the same.

Unidentified Analyst

Number two, which of these macro themes will impact real estate most over the next three to five years aging baby boomers, millennial having children or artificial intelligence?

Marc Holliday

I think the money resides with the baby boomers, so I think there will be most influential in the coming year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then finally there’s a lot of debate on whether or not the current administration and Congress can get anything done in 2018 which of the following do you think is most likely to get done? Tax reform, repeal or change of Obamacare a large infrastructure built or none of the above?

Marc Holliday

I think tax reform is something that if we handle the correctly and we hope it is I think it is on the table something we might see that.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. All right, great. Thank you all.

