Depomed, Inc. (DEPO) Presents at the Morgan Stanley 2017 Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Sorry to keep you waiting, I know that you were enjoying the music anyway. So – but it's very much my pleasure to welcome Depomed's management team. So I just need to refer you to the disclaimers first at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. It's my pleasure to introduce both Art Higgins and Augie Moretti. So Arthur joined Depomed as President and CEO in March of 2017. He brings over 35 years of pharmaceutical and health care industry experience.

Most recently, he served as a senior adviser to Blackstone Healthcare Partners, where he focused on product-based health care acquisitions. Augie joined the company as CFO in January of 2012. From 2004 to 2011, he was Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Alexza Pharmaceuticals, a publicly traded pharmaceutical company. So maybe Arthur, we could start with your vision and agenda for the Company and then we'll get into some more details.

Arthur Higgins

Good, happy to do that, David, and let me begin by welcoming you all here this afternoon. David, you mentioned my 35 years plus experience in the industry. I'd like to add to that, that comes with a proven track record of results and success even in the most challenging of situations. When I joined Depomed just a little over six months ago, I was fully aware of the challenges of the opioid market as well as some of the mixed sets we've taken as a company in terms of the go-to-market strategy.

At the time, I was very clear in explaining to people that my first priority was to stabilize the business, and that we would not expect to see a return to sustainable growth until 2018. I also explained, which is part of the vision I have for the company that I held a very view contrarian view on the opioid market.

I think when you mention the word opioid and the opioid market most people see only risk. I have a very different perspective. I believe that the severe pain market and the treatment of severe pain is going nowhere. As well as opioid usage will and should decrease as we see more appropriate prescribing of opioids. The market when it settles though, will still remain very large and highly attractive.

Particularly for a company like Depomed, that has perhaps the only truly differentiated and long patent protected products in the center. Across my six months on the job, something seems more like half years in dog life because it has been more challenging both in terms of the market and some of the organizational and execution challenges of the Company.

I remain very confident that Depomed can emerge as a true winner in the opioid market, which will shape itself under that management represents a unique opportunity to a company like our own. Let me just tell you a little bit about what I think we need to be focused on and in the coming months.

Firstly, we need to continue to demonstrate what I think we've demonstrated to date, which is a sense of urgency and decisiveness in addressing the changing market conditions. As a company, we already registered G&A costs to make us more cost effective. We've announced recently a realignment of our field force effort in terms of its call plan targets. This was a reduction of calling in primary care where the market is particularly tough, and a renewed focus on pain specialists, which account for approximately 70% of our business. And where we continue – this is important, we continue to gain market share.

The second, was our decision to rebuild our neurology field force. This offers an opportunity to reestablish growth in two products that are exclusively promotional and sensitive to release a product for the treatment PHN and Cambia a product for migraine. It also has a additional benefit that are I would like to describe, which is part of our strategy.

Its gives us a credible platform upon, which we can introduce additional and new neurology products. And I'm very confident that over the next 12 months, you'll see as a bring new assets to Depomed neurology business that will further accelerate growth.

And the third point when it comes to strategy and vision for the company, first 2017 remains a transition year. We expect to in the next several months to announce further enhancements of our go-to-market strategy that I'm confident will improve the probability in the eyes of our investors that Depomed will emerge as a stronger faster growing and more profitable company. And one that will reward patients of those investors who can look beyond the short-term challenge of the opioid market to the longer-term opportunity to the company like Depomed can offer.

David Risinger

That is great introduction. So could you just talk about in a little bit more detail about some of those enhanced commercialization efforts that your refer to that have been announced already and the timing of the potential benefits for the company's top line?

Arthur Higgins

If you will recall and some of you that have been following the company will be aware that last year, we made a decision to increase our pain field force from approximately 190 reps to 260. That expansion was to take us deeper into the primary care. Unfortunately, this was just at the time that concern over opioid usage really became heightened, and we were, and our finding primary care space to be very challenging, and that's where really a lot of primary care physicians are no longer comfortable to use opioids.

So the first thing that we've done is to make sure that we reduce our call plans on those primary care physician to really focus on the those that have the fortitude to stay in this space. And also to make sure we're not neglecting a core customer's, the pain specialists. So that's already underway. But I think the real opportunity is what we're going to do next. I just came here directly from PAINWeek.

PAINWeek is the largest conference for pain practitioners. At that meeting, I had a message that's important for you to hear. At universal belief, that NUCYNTA is a truly differentiated product. And in many seesions David, we were not the sponsor. However, we didn't sponsor any sessions, but in many sessions, people refer to NUCYNTA as a product right for the time. We have got to figure out how we can take advantage of that and a lot of that is about understanding the challenges that these pain specialists are facing. They're under a lot of criticism for prescribing opioids, they are struggling even though we have good commercial coverage with managed care, they're struggling to get those prescriptions reimbursed on occasion. And they are feeling neglected and the feeling exposed, and it's interesting when we do our market research to date, while product features, the two things that we hear about our liability.

Otherwise, we're concerned about prescribing opioids and the other is getting the prescription reimbursed by managed care. Our refinements, we're talking about in a way to go-to-market, we'll see us becoming more of a partner with them in terms of more appropriate prescribing of getting the more help in the practices in managing reimbursement, but also being a more vocal advocate for the role that pain specialists. I believe that we do all of those things. They will do what they believe they should be doing, which is to be more supportive in insuring that NUCYNTA which we do believe is the best product in the market at the moment, gets more of their prescription volume.

David Risinger

And are there other opportunities to help them with I don't know new prescription tracking or something that can help them be more confident that they're protected from liability that type of thing?

Arthur Higgins

That's exactly what we're exploring, and we've quite a few ideas that are already pretty well developed. So we're going to try and come out over the next 12 months with the package of both things just make it easier and more comfortable and enables the physician to feel he has a true partner. I mean, there was a big frustration that came last week in terms of I think a few of them realized that many utilized that members of general public don't realize, a pain specialist doesn't make money prescribing an opioid. He makes his living from procedures. He is prescribing opioids because they are the most appropriate therapy after he is exhausted other modalities. And they feel why am I getting abuse for doing good.

And they're also concerned as far as the industry is concerned that includes companies like Depomed, we don't see you being there as a voice for us. I think if we can be seen as their voice, and we have the best product, and we look at things that can reduce the liability maybe even more enhanced REMS programs, registries different modes of distribution, I think we can really become a differentiated company. And what I again said in my opening remarks is a very large market. If somebody figures out the magic, they are going to make a lot of money.

David Risinger

Very good. Let me pause and see if there are any questions before I continue. Okay. So could you update us on the potential timing for OxyContin generic? I think that some might view that as a risk, but it actually may be an opportunity for the company because there would be less share of voice from a branded competitor. So I don't know if you have any color on that or that's obviously not in your control, but any perspective at all might be helpful.

Arthur Higgins

It's not in our control. So I'm not going to speculate. What I would say, which is interesting, I mentioned PAINWeek, Purdue is not a PAINWeek last week. They were historically the number one supporter of PAINWeek. So I think that speaks again to vacuums getting treated in this marketplace where a lot of companies are stepping back and that represents a little opportunity. So whether that’s – what happens of OxyContin I think it is a bigger opportunity in terms of the vacuum they are creating, can we step into that and really establish ourselves as a true leader in the space.

David Risinger

Okay. That's helpful. Maybe we could pivot to the financials briefly. So Augie, could you just remind us about your guidance for this year and where the balance sheet stands and what you said about cash flow?

Augie Moretti

Sure. Revenue guidance is now $395 million to $410 million for the year and EBITDA guidance is $107 million to $117 million. In terms of the balance sheet, we ended up the second quarter with $117 million in cash on the balance sheet. Our debt situation is that we owned $375 million of secured debt. We prepaid $200 million of the principal of that debt and this is indebtedness that we include in connection with the acquisition of the NUCYNTA franchise. So that $375 million of secured debt and $345 million of convertible debt outstanding. So it's $720 million of total indebtedness and $600 million of net indebtedness.

David Risinger

Okay. And with respect to the cash flow, so at a high level, if we think of operating cash flow before any unusual items, I don’t know if there's a ballpark that you frame for cash flow from operations relative to the EBITDA in a given year?

Augie Moretti

For us again, EBITDA guidance is $107 million to $117 million, so if we use $110 million as a number for analysis, the only real deductions for us are really our interest expense. We are not a cash taxpayer at this point. We don't have any material capital equipment requirements. So our expense for interest this year would be approximately $8.5 million on the convertible debt. And another it's $45 million or so of cash interest on the secured indebtedness. So I think about it in terms of approximately $55 million of free cash flow off of those numbers.

David Risinger

And any opportunities to reduce that interest expense?

Augie Moretti

We have had as a goal of refinancing our existing indebtedness and we undertook an effort in the July/August timeframe. And we came back where we had indications of interest that would have reduced our nominal interest rate significantly. But when we analytically – when we factored in the prepayment penalties to refinance our existing debt and the expenses associated with the transaction was very close to a push. And so we put that effort on hold for now. We will – as we the business continues to strengthen and cash flow continues to increase, we'll come back and look at the prospect of refinancing that debt.

David Risinger

Okay. Maybe we can transition to couple of the other key products. So could you speak to Gralise that's current momentum and prospects?

Arthur Higgins

Yes. Look, I mentioned that one of the things, I'm very encouraged by that we're rebuilding our neurology field force. Again, Gralise and Cambia, which is the other neurology probably focus on, are exquisitely promotionally sensitive and we made a decision last year, which really it's hard to justify to reduce that promotion and effectively from the first six, eight months of this year, there’s been very little effort behind Gralise and Cambia. We're pretty confident once we stop putting effort behind that they will respond, and again, that was consistent with the feedback I was getting at PAINWeek a lot of the pain specialists and neurologists they were saying we love Gralise, we're just disappointed we haven't seen somebody from Depomed reminding as we need use it. Why is that? And I was pleased to tell them that we'll change in the coming days. We actually are training our representatives as we speak and we'll be out there with 90% field force two weeks from now.

David Risinger

So that the 90% field force, could you provide a little more color on that?

Arthur Higgins

They only have two products that they're focused on Gralise and Cambia. So that's different from where we were at the beginning of the year. We think – I can just put into context, we had approximately a similar number of people last year, we've reduced that to 40. And in the process really lost a lot of momentum that its 40 reps covering the whole country, which has been practical. I mean, people whose characters geographically were impossible to work.

As a result, the detailing and for behind with us plummeted and we've seen that translated into performance because, again, these are products that are, I think, are very simple sale and messaging is straightforward and co-leases are very tough, not perhaps it's the only two-once gabapentin and it has a very excellent efficacy safety profile very simple message to convey in a very large market and there are certain physicians, who really big fans of Gralise, even it's not rocket science, here it’s about efforts and results.

David Risinger

Okay. That's very helpful. Maybe back to you, Augie, just we have a sense for the number sequentially. So for the key franchises for NUCYNTA, Cambia, Gralise, you reported the second quarter. As we think about the third quarter sequentially, any anomalies to be aware of, any potential inventory swings or other factors that would skew the numbers up or down the relative to what you’ve booked in the second quarter?

Augie Moretti

No. None that I think are material at this point. We mentioned throughout the year that days on hand has come down from the end of the year, we ended the year at about 28 days of days on hand of the products. We ended the second quarter at about 20 to 21 days. We expect to end the year about there and then we may see some fluctuations in this quarter, but I don't think it will be material.

David Risinger

Okay. And could you just comment on the latest with respect to payer pressures? Obviously payers continue to squeeze access and net price. How we should think about for 2018?

Arthur Higgins

Look, I think from a coverage perspective, it will basically be the same. We have excellent coverage across all of our promoted products, NUCYNTA, ER and IR, Gralise, Cambia, in north of 17% in some case over 18%. This year, you just touched on as what were the cost to get that coverage, I think every year, it's taking a few more percentage points. So you're seeing pressure on our gross to net.

I think one of the things that we're starting to also do is make sure we're putting more sophistication in how we do with managed care. I think, as a small company, we were probably too focused on the representatives and the value of the representative. And the game has changed that their access is really essential and we need to up our game, and we are upping our game in terms of how we approach managed care. Having said all of that, at the moment we have a lot of pressure, so a lot of payer, and I think we can good access question that will cost.

David Risinger

Okay, very good. And then in terms of the investigation, the government is obviously quite upset about the opioid epidemic. But do you provide any update on things on your side?

Arthur Higgins

Let me add in and you can jump in. And I mean, I think, first of all, we are relatively new entrant into the opioid space. Two and a half years, that time when we entered the market we are already aware of the heightened scrutiny.

So our compliance programs, we believe, are very comprehensive. So we're pretty confident that whatever questions were asked by government agencies or states or any other body, we have appropriate answers. It's just unfortunate that there is a lot of scrutiny and it's not selective. It's going to be in the space gets tagged. And so that we've been tagged.

Again I want make it clear we're not uncomfortable with any of the promotional practices, and we're pretty confident we can answer any questions [indiscernible] or does bring incremental legal costs. But, again, Augie, you can comment on that.

Augie Moretti

Right, just on that point, when we did revise our guidance on our last conference call and we increased, we took the range of our SG&A expense up $4 million for the remainder of the year to cover both the expansion and the neurology sales force, but also the cost of complying with the various increase that we've received. So to address them, we did respond in full to the request we received from Senator McCaskill, the her committee issued an initial report last week related to another manufacturer we were referenced in that.

We're complying with the Department of Justice inquiry and also requests from the attorney general in Maryland and requests that we received that in the last week of August from the attorney general of Missouri and the attorney general of New Jersey. Again, I would echo what Arthur said and what we believe that our compliance programs have been very robust, and we are hopeful that we will be able to satisfy the all of these inquiries without any efforts impact on us.

David Risinger

Very good. And with respect to NUCYNTA, the patent was upheld through December of 2025, but that's obviously being appealed as traditionally by the challenger. When should we expect an appellate court ruling do you think?

Augie Moretti

The calendar for briefing and all arguments hasn't been set yet, but we're a plenty -- we believe we are on path to resolve the appeal in by the middle of next year.

David Risinger

Okay.

Augie Moretti

It’s worth noting that with respect to the appeal that none of the parties or none of the defendants have appealed the 2023 ruling with respect to the composition of [indiscernible] patent on the molecule. So hope for us worst case scenario would be if we lost on the appeal worst case scenario would be to the end of 2023 for exclusivity for both IR and ER. The 2025 day refers to the polymorph patent, and that has been appealed by two of the defendants, and we have appealed the ruling on the used patent, which relates only to the ER version of the product, but if we were to win on that appeal, we'd take our exclusivity on ER to late 2028 early 2029.

David Risinger

Okay, very good. And we’re almost out of time, but Arthur maybe we could just go back to some of those potential opportunities that you hinted at or to add products, particularly for this 90-rep field force that could probably use the third product over the course of the time?

Arthur Higgins

Yeah, we are already exploring some opportunities. I think a better way to answer your question, what would be the sweet spot, it would be an asset probably generating revenues in the $50 million to $100 million that would immediately accretive and cash flow positive and we were able to finance without any significant deterioration in our leverage or alternatively, an asset that was closed to market and did meet a lot of additional R&D dollars that we could plug into those field force over the short term. So we're looking at things that can have meaningful difference in our revenues in 2018 or by latest 2019. And we’re encouraged by the number of things we in the halt.

David Risinger

Great. Well, we should probably wrap it up there. Thanks so much for taking the time to joining us. We appreciate you’re being here today.

Augie Moretti

Thank you, David.

