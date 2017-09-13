Nutanix's (NTNX) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference (Transcript)

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Transcript

September 12, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Duston Williams - Chief Financial Officer

Sunil Potti - Chief Product and Development Officer

Analysts

Sherri Scribner - Deutsche Bank

Sherri Scribner

Welcome everybody. I am Sherri Scribner. I am the IT Hardware and Supply Chain analyst at Deutsche Bank. And I am very pleased to have with us today Nutanix. We have Duston Williams, the CFO of Nutanix and also Sunil, I don’t know my glass is on.

Sunil Potti

Potti.

Sherri Scribner

Potti, Chief Product and Development Officer. So, I am going to kick it off with a couple of questions and then I am going to open it to the audience and so if you have any question get ready.

So, Nutanix, is one of the first companies to develop hyperconverged solutions for enterprise customers. Can you talk a little bit about what the Nutanix solution offers versus a tradition -- the traditional offering and how you distinguish your solutions from converged infrastructure, which a lot of people have?

Sunil Potti

Got you. So I will just use a simple analogy, which is, about 15 years ago we use to have analog phones in inside every conference room and comes along a technology like voice-over-IP and suddenly every phone became a voice-over-IP phone and the analogy data give us that speak into the transitional storage devices to faster cheaper more performance flash storage devices, right.

But then in 2006, ’07 comes along a smartphone where it happens to make a phone call, but it also did 15 other things, essentially the concept of making a phone call and made it an app in software. So that’s essentially the simplest way to think about Nutanix is, it is re-written various portions of infrastructure that are traditionally consumed as discrete moving parts in software, so that it becomes easier to get started, but also over a period of time much simpler to operate.

And so storage and compute with two app and then we started adding networking into the mix. We started adding virtualization into the mix, systems management, operations management, security and you can see us move up the stack. And the simplest way to think about our endgame is that essentially the more Amazon builds a stack outside, Nutanix builds a stack inside.

Sherri Scribner

Okay. A lot of people are talking about converged -- hyperconverged infrastructures at this point and all the major server and storage companies are talking about their products. What’s your view of your competitor products companies like HP and SimpliVity or NetApp’s new hyperconverged solution relative to the solutions that you offer and what are your competitive advantages?

Sunil Potti

Sure. And I think we have gone through a couple of phases of competitive vendors as well and I think the first phase of competition came from the early, if I call it innovators like SimpliVity and a bunch of other startups. And to some extent VSand, with VMware was also in that mix. But over a period of time HP, Cisco, Dell in its way shapes, all have a hyperconverged offering, simply because I think some three years ago when the question was being asked, where should I use hyperconverged.

So what workload? I think right now it's become where should I not use it? Much like public cloud has become a secular shift. I think in the last six months and I will see – pretty sure you guys will see this in the next year it’s become a secular shift to also re-platform then enterprise to look like AWS, right.

So in terms of competitor, I think, in last few years in the classic HCI space. It is to be those vendors, but then what we found there is a couple things that have happened, right. So first when you build cloud for the internal enterprise, HCI was just the first act. So if I built it for just a better VDI product or a better ROBO product, remote office branch office, that’s where you saw some deployments of some of our competitors.

But if I wanted to build the cloud on something then you have to built it on an architecture for long-term and that's where we have started differentiating ourselves in the last few years is, if you start looking at the number of give me a hundred customers with hundred notes worth of deployment, you would find zero if not, very few of our competitors having that kind of deployment, right. So that’s the first one, basically proven scale, because it was built for being a cloud sort of product or a platform versus a hyperconverged product.

The second one is, if you literally go and ask the head of sales of each of our competitors, they will tell you the number one thing that they hear from the customers is this Nutanix thing is so dead simple to use. And simple is even harder to build, right, especially when you're building it on layers of complexity from the old legacy era.

And the last one which I think is probably maybe equally more important but also more sustainable differentiator and remote for us is the fact that every dollar that you spent on Nutanix and allows an enterprise to keep $9 open in the long-term.

What I mean by that is that every time you consolidate your enterprise infrastructure on Nutanix you can choose to now choose between HP, Cisco, Dell, Lenovo our super micro commodity on the hardware side. You can choose to move some of your VMware you lay dollars to hyperV or some other hypervisor and can choose to start with really dollars two-we are some other hypervisor and you can choose to start with AWS or Azure and then move to Google or something else, essentially you preserve optionality at big chunks of your enterprise environment from a cloud side, platform side and virtualization side.

Sherri Scribner

Okay. That sounds very good. I know that you guys sell your solution on a commodity hardware stack, but the real secret sauce obviously for Nutanix is the software. What’s your mix of hardware sales versus software today and over time given your ability to sell software separately from hardware, how do you expect this mix to change and could you see the company being maybe 100% software seller some point in the future?

Sunil Potti

Yeah. I will start on that. It’s a great question. I think we probably, potentially done the sale, the service on this, because as you just heard, clearly, it’s 100% software company, that's what we do.

Sherri Scribner

Yeah.

Sunil Potti

And in the past we've given the statistics of bookings -- percentage of bookings from software on a rolling four quarter basis, in last quarter that was 17%. But that -- when we quote that software number, it simply a separate standalone SKU, but the fact is, today when we sell an appliance, our base operating system is bundled into that appliance. So we are selling a commodity appliance at 65% margin, almost if not all of that is because of the software.

Sherri Scribner

Software, yeah.

Sunil Potti

So to put it in perspective, I think if you took our P&L and you said magically last year we sold no appliances and you say, you didn’t sale it a margin, you take the COGs out of the P&L and we can do that. We -- the software is completely portable, Dell, Lenovo, IBM, HP, Cisco, SMC, customer choice again.

But if you ripped out those COGs, what would be remaining soon we built roughly a $1 billion last year which we did. If you took those COGs out, what would remain is about a $700 million or a $750 million software company, a pure software and support, going really rapidly, the leader in the space in $100 billion market. That's what the company would be. So, I think, going forward, what you'll see from the company specifically is more education and probably a somewhat quicker shift to software throughout FY18.

Sherri Scribner

Okay. That’s helpful. And that makes a lot of sense. Thank you for that detail. You’ve noted that you don't view hardware companies as your competitors on past calls that you view the software firms like VMware and Microsoft as your primary competitors, I mean, that makes sense if you are a software company. What are your advantages versus these bigger companies on the software side versus VMware and Microsoft?

Sunil Potti

Yeah. I mean, I think, it’s actually, I mean, the competitive outlook is less about hyper versus software, it’s more about really what is the opportunity that we are targeting, right.

Sherri Scribner

Yeah.

Sunil Potti

Because if we are targeting a remote office branch office box in the box of thing show that’s how the hardware comprises, but if you are talking about enterprise cloud offering that's when the competition -- the competitive landscape changes. So in that sense here in today, yeah, it’s mostly VMware and then in the future potentially could be with Microsoft, Azure stack and so forth.

Again, there, I think, our picture is very simple, it's going to like AWS was 10x larger than Microsoft. And so -- but that doesn't mean that Microsoft is not successful. So in that, because we have an installed base above 65% that able to use some of those apps to sell their cloud, so we also see that’s how VMware growing is where that actually using their apps to sell their new products, right.

But because the market is so big, they will grow quite well too. But at the same time that Azure was growing AWS is still dramatically larger because of the core foundational difference, right, which is what I was saying these three things, proven scale, simplicity and then optionality. And as long as someone doesn't re-engineer their stack from the ground up, the first two are very hard to beat. And third one is fundamentally not in VMware’s favor to be optional, right. I mean, in the sense that…

Sherri Scribner

Right.

Sunil Potti

… they shouldn’t support multiple hypervisor and so forth. And the same thing applies to if you look at Microsoft’s Azure stack in the future, it only runs on Microsoft hyper V on prem, it only connects to Azure off prem. The addressable market there is quite small.

Sherri Scribner

Okay. You mentioned so the optionality and I know that you guys have relationships with IBM, Cisco, HPE, Dell, you put your software to their hardware. How sustainable do you view these relationships, given most of these companies also have hyperconverged solution and potentially are competing with you in these markets?

Sunil Potti

Yeah. I think one solution – one of those partners which is IBM is a much more of clean. They have the IBM power platform, the only product that they are offering to kind of do, make sure there is a share shift on the core power platforms to Linux platforms using Nutanix, right. So that’s a pretty unique relationship that is getting going.

But other ones as you said have either multiple vendors that they are selling or they have their own products. And look, I think, a lot of this comes down to, you just the fact of how much has Dell sold of Nutanix, you could argue, they have actually always beaten plan, even when they have a first-class product and that should – so to us the spirit is it’s a little bit like what VMware did 15 years ago, right. They won the market in the hearts and minds of the customers.

And so that's how we operate is just like AWS now, we are just winning it from the hearts and minds of the customers and that the customer dictate to their vendors. Saying look, I want to use this operating system, if you want to play in the game, support the hardware platform and that's how we've seen a big change in our ELAs, flash or software mixes where we now increasingly have a pretty large installed base now building on Cisco, HP, Dell sold us software.

Sherri Scribner

Okay. So sort of mentioned, VDI very quickly and your workloads have moved away from just probably most us found VDI initially to expanding into other workloads. Can you give some rough detail on your mix of business by workload and then which environment are you seeing the most growth opportunities at this point for your solution?

Sunil Potti

Yeah. I mean, I can start and Duston chime in.

Sherri Scribner

Sure.

Sunil Potti

So by like five years ago it was mostly VDI.

Sherri Scribner

Yeah.

Sunil Potti

In some remote office branch offices, right now it’s the flip. Simple answer is that three quarters of the business or more depending on the quarter is what we call mainstream some virtualization, core data center.

Sherri Scribner

Yeah.

Sunil Potti

Essentially think about it as this concept of AWS inside, the more I consume AWS outside the more I want to re-platform my data center to look just like the Amazon. And so whether it's Microsoft Exchange, its Oracle Rack, real customers move that entire trading platforms are on Nutanix for example, right.

So I think the sort of like the deficiencies are now pretty clear in our opinion in the next three years. It’s – for the predictable workload, go to build, Amazon inside using something like Nutanix, if it’s elastic go to Amazon outside or Azure, right. And the chances of a legacy workload or legacy infrastructure staying is a exception workflow not an explicit choice.

Sherri Scribner

Okay.

Duston Williams

Actually last quarter, we mentioned this on our earnings call, VDI dropped to the lowest it's ever been. It was about 20% and I said that, VDI is a fine business for us. Its good margins, very repeatable business, much like most of our business, but, yeah, it drop down to almost 20%.

Sherri Scribner

Now it’s pretty small.

Duston Williams

Yeah.

Sherri Scribner

You talked about – we talked a lot about AWS and the shift to the public cloud has been a major theme in stack over the past couple of years. Can you talk about how your solutions allow companies to manage workload across both their public cloud and their on-premise infrastructure? And then can you also talk about your view of enterprise workloads in the future and is it there -- is it going to be hybrid solution.

Sunil Potti

Yeah. Yeah.

Sherri Scribner

Where the things said and what is your opportunity if everything does move into the cloud?

Sunil Potti

Yeah. I mean, I think, look, I think, maybe I will pass it from the last statement back up, right.

Sherri Scribner

Yeah.

Sunil Potti

Which is I think secularly we have this conviction that look, enterprise is 10 years from now, five years from now, we will choose unpredictable workloads make sense to build using a true private cloud and elastic workloads unpredictable workloads make sense to use it as a public cloud, just economics is the real long-term reason, not just compliance or security or anything like that.

And in a world like that, I think, the – if you look backwards, we think that the CIO needs to become a CAO, Chief Amazon Officer or Azure officer in the sense that the business has come to the CIO and say, look, here is my workload, here is my SLA, here is my cost. You give me an interface that either fulfills that inside or outside depending on the workload. And so to the CIO, he becomes the virtual Amazon leader or Azure leader, or you can even call it cloud leader, right, which is he needs an operating system that allows him to homogenize private versus public.

People used to call that hybrid, just like people used to call OpenStack private cloud five years ago, right. And I think the hesitation that we have to over index and call ourselves hybrid is, I think, we need to do a lot to do that on the job of that. I think the first job that we have done is to do anything hybrid, we know public cloud exist, but there is genuinely no de facto standard for private cloud yet. So that journey is our first stack, right.

But along the way, because we are doing it in – everything in a honest way, we can step up and say is an opportunity and others should that too is to provide a single control plan to say, look, depending on the workload you should be able to land on internal version or the external version, and when you land on one you should have the optionality that down the road, if I want to move, I should move one way or other.

So that’s – so there is some foundational things that we are building into our -- what we call app mobility fabric. It was one of the core things in our capabilities that allows you to – we have an example of our capability that we are launching in our product called Calm, which sits on [ph] metallic (16:01) which allows you to actually say, look, here is my Amazon account information going to AWS, create all my usage, model it, if it’s a predictable workload, click here and move it back on print.

And do the opposite, if it's running on Nutanix, if it’s an elastic workload and I am running a data ware, house workload or a pharmaceutical desk application and I am only running it six hours a day, maybe it’s better served moving it to Azure or Amazon or Google, right. So those are the kinds of honest capabilities that we need before we sort of say we are hybrid solution.

Sherri Scribner

You mentioned, Calm, and I was going to ask you about the software. It sort of more play cloud software solution. How we have that in the market and who do you use your competitors for that -- that seems like something that customers would be really interested in being able to quickly move things…

Sunil Potti

Yeah. I mean, I think, it’s a relatively new thing for us. Obviously, we acquired a company last year, had build the product for a while and we took a while to kind of, if I call it integrated into the core product, so the interfaces are same, we took our time rather than trying to just run fast and do it as a separate product and a separate interface.

But I think for us it's not a one-off competitor to us it’s a feature, because the OS is the product. And the operating system just like AWS has multiple services, but 80% of AWS is still do SKUs, right, compute and storage, right. I mean, I am consuming things, whether I am consuming it using a database or middleware or whatever it is, I am still consuming things.

So our philosophy is that which is like let’s not do an ala cart, penny pinching of SKUs one or the other, keep it simple. I just re-platform using a simple set of interfaces and then I only pay you in a simplistic way, right.

Sherri Scribner

Okay. I just wanted to touch on, how do you say, is it Xi your new public cloud offering Xi.

Sunil Potti

Yeah. Xi. Xi.

Sherri Scribner

Okay. I am going to touch on Xi before I open up to questions, so if you have a questions get ready. But can you talk about some of the advantages you're seeing with Xi your new public cloud offering that you are launching with Google and what types of workloads do you think will benefit most from existing service structure?

Sunil Potti

Yeah. Yeah. So I just – yeah, so it’s a -- essentially the why of Xi, let’s start with why and then we can talk to the bottom. How is -- essentially we think, think about it as, we built the iPhone for the data center, we got IoS as our core competency and then we allowed it to have apps to connect to Google Maps and Facebook and public clouds, right. So that’s our hybrid cloud story and all.

But in along comes a couple years later iPhone release something call iCloud. There is no app for it. I just go into settings, click and my iPhone is just – is gone into the cloud, right. And the same set of attach service is expands from iCloud to iTunes. So something that the more I use of iPhone the more a service is valuable, right.

So the similar analogy is what I would apply to Xi which is while there is a huge chunk in public cloud and there is a huge re-platforming inside there is a decent chunk that needs to be a replica of my private cloud and an example use case of that is every large enterprise that we talk to has disaster recovery as amended, and almost all of them either try to do with huge expenses using large services vendors and public cloud used to be an alternative for disaster recovery until people found that the stack on both side are so different, that’s very hard to kind of go pull it off, right.

So the only way to do disaster recovery would be imagine the more I build my primary data centers using Nutanix all I have to do is going to the app and turn it on and say protect, the family of service ensures those apps can be protected in the cloud. And so that's the simple way to understand the power of Xi.

And the partnership with Google is obviously there is some clear one plus one equal free leverage between their investments in not just the data center and the networking security side but also the fact that I can now co-locate Google cloud platform services, their path services and cloud services adjustment to the Nutanix services. So when I have my database that I have the odd, certainly I can build my next-generation app talking to that database inside the same data center, right. So there is all that economies of scale and leverage as well in the future.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Sherri Scribner

Okay. That’s helpful. Any questions from the audience, we have the mics so just one second if you can wait for the microphone. Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. So as I think about your proposition. Help me understand, how much of it is a proposition of I want control, so I want to have the cloud infrastructure, but I want inside if you will my four walls versus economics, hey, look at, some things just as you point right work better on elastic when there is firing up and down, other things work better when you got them where they are going steady, I think. Help me understand kind of how people think about those two aspects?

Sunil Potti

Yeah. Great question. So temporarily as in near-term and depends on regional requirements, its control, right. So point in time I've got 80% of my apps, 90% of my apps, I need to re-factor to really go to cloud, so that might slow my thinking down to kind of go to the public cloud in the classic sense or I might be in Saudi Arabia or classic the GDPR requirements and all that, right, that are coming up, right, in Europe.

But I think we are building the company so that it's not predicated on just stack. We are building it on the later, which is fundamentally and economic is not just a cost, right, I mean, it’s like generally look if I am – if I can truly get the same experience, but I can buy hardware, depreciate it, all the usual math comes into play over the long-term, then economics is what dictates where I land that type of workload. So a lot of the intelligence has to go into for the right workload chose the right cloud. So that’s our -- contemplate.

Sherri Scribner

More questions from the audience, one over here.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Can you please talk right the ramp of your North American sales team and how long does it typically takes the sales team to get up to speed and be fully efficient?

Duston Williams

Yeah. So the answer of that question correlates to little bit of the segmentation work that we are doing and recently focusing on large accounts or what we call game sales leads global account managers. But the typical sales rep. If you are in the enterprise bucket or the commercial bucket is probably around four quarters on average, so after the fourth quarter that rep is ramped.

As you might expect on a brand new global account manager that doesn't make a lot of sense to hurry that person because there are long sales cycles, the longer sales cycles. So in that case we've given model six potentially eight quarters to get up to ramp. Now, although the game may take longer to ramp once that person is ramped the quota is significantly higher than enterprise or commercial rep. So the model all kind of works based on the assumption that he or she is from a global account managers carrying a much larger quota. But – so a vast majority of the reps will be in that four quarter ramp.

Sherri Scribner

More questions from the audience, there is one -- another one in the front.

Unidentified Analyst

You describe the world of sort of this internal or external elastic versus static, but there's a very big portion of the – of storage that computing now that is just installed base that is proven to be very sticky because of all the macros that companies have internally written on top of whether it’s NetApp or EMC or older computing environment, the IBM, et cetera. How -- and I think Deutsche Bank did a study over the last 90 days or so about AWS, which they went to a lot of customers, who said, you know what we depreciated off lot of this equipment and it's really hard to move a database, it’s really hard to replicate a database and what you said is the same, which is that the environments that exist are very hard, because you got different stacks…

Sunil Potti

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

… when you do ship, how long is the tail on this and do you see this is being a tipping point at some point, where all the sudden people really do migrate or is it all -- we should really just be looking for new workloads going to Nutanix or AWS and just assume that these long tired systems remain the same and continue to hold those applications indefinitely?

Sunil Potti

Yeah. I mean, I think, obviously, you are asking a vendor who is biased. But, look, I think if we lived -- I would say the reason why we biased towards where the infliction point is already in play in our opinion is because the virtualization percentage has maxed out as in the world of enterprise has more or less 60%, 70%, 80% now. And when you virtualized it's much more simpler to move off your legacy infrastructure, because the -- it's not a four cliff from an application perspective to go from, let say, a trading application that uses Oracle on EMC or NetApp better say, right, running some HP care, all discrete moving parts.

For that app to kind of move to Nutanix and we have seen this day in day out, to – at least Nutanix in-house, one of the reasons why Nutanix is growing in our opinion is to do that to AWS is still a – obviously a much larger leave, but inside the data center, it is – thanks to VMware or thanks to virtualization technologies, that migration job is actually quite quick.

So most folks actually in some way use Nutanix as a steppingstone to this cloud is what we are also saying, because now I can quickly get in, don't have to wait for re-platforming the application, but I can modernize my infrastructure. Then over a period of time as my app get re-factored I can choose to move enough of the app to a public cloud. So, for example, when my trading application gets move to Nutanix, first of all, I only have one guy managing 50 apps rather than I have 50 guys managing 50 apps, all the usual economies of scale comes in.

But then after sometime he says, well, on this particular trading application we are running all these heuristics regression model and stuff like that. I only run that. I don’t need 10x more capacity for four hours. That particular environment which I currently run should move to AWS and that’s easier at that point to kind of transform the app, okay.

Sherri Scribner

More questions from the audience. Duston I am going to ask you a couple questions and give Sunil a break, but some financial questions. Hard DRAM cost have been a significant headwind for hardware providers over the past few quarters, but you guys have been able to offset a lot of these headwinds somewhat with higher software sales. What’s your current view of the commodity environment and how do you manage these headwinds longer term?

Duston Williams

Yeah. So, a couple thoughts there. Yeah, you are right, DRAM cost as we said, went up 100% year-over-year kind of unprecedented and all things being equal that was a 600 basis point hit to our margins, our margins went down on the re-cast of ASC 606 version by about 300 basis points. So we did a pretty good job offsetting that increase during the year.

From a commodity market today, DRAM three quarters ago went up 30%, 35% and it was up 15%, 20%, this quarter we seeing about 10%. So it's clearly on the right trend. Hopefully continues on the right trend there and then on the SSD of NAND side that seem to have come back into reasonable check over the last quarter and hopefully going forward there.

And then going forward how we deal with this? A little bit again, let me talk about the margins and then the business. We took a stand – I took a stand back in our Q4, I guess, it was that, our margins were going because of DRAM, as I said, that's great, but we are a software company, so let’s go figure it out, let’s go sell more software, so we kind of put the stake in the ground on previous ASC 605, now ASC 606 numbers at 58%.

We just said that's it. We will go figure it out and that’s what we did. And all things naturally we would go down about 56%, again we offset with more software and higher margin business and we have done the same thing this quarter, we are seeing the same thing.

Now looking in the future, what we can do there, again as we focus more on software and a quicker acceleration to less appliance sales by definition we divorce ourselves from some of that volatility also.

Sherri Scribner

Okay. And then on your recent call you mentioned you would invest any gross margin profit improvement that you're seeing into more OpEx to support growth and product innovation and that these investments would come at the expense of reaching breakeven in the near future. Can -- what is your strategy for reinvesting and is reaching breakeven goal that you have over the next 12 months to 18 months for the business?

Duston Williams

Yeah. Again, the first thing that we have been focused on is cash and cash has been reasonably and check, and I think, we have -- our company is growing 60% a year. I think we've been doing it in a fairly thoughtful manner. I step back and look at the business model and the first question I asked myself is, does the business model work at scale and does the business model work at market growth rates? And in my mind we've gone through this so many times, I doubt the answer is yes.

Then the question is, okay, fine, we pay this huge penalty for growing it, whatever you want to pick 50%, 60% for unramp reps and we get those ramps, reps ramped over time. I think the question that we now face and we’re asking ourselves, how do we get more leverage at those growth rates?

And we come back to the software proposition. Again ELAS we sold very few of those in our history. We are well-positioned to do that in the future that is natural leverage. So those are kind of the things that we are working through there.

And again, as long as the cash is in check, a much rather at -- however many years in the future yet to market growth rates with a massive revenue base that we can harvest rather than hurrying as quick as we can, we can get the profits really quick, all we have to do is take the growth rates down and we will be pretty profitable company.

But why get there in a hurry with a much smaller revenue base as you in the harvesting and a lot less results coming from it. So we will continue to have a focus balance and if you look at -- how I look at the business today, the G&A spending is well in check. It’s at our long-term plan already. So there is nothing to add there.

Sunil has done a good job of really getting some really great products out the door with continuing even through FY18 here those expenses as a percent of revenue will continue to come down. And then it's really a question on sales and marketing, and how we do that as we are looking at it from a gross profit dollar for sales and marketing dollars, and we know what that needs to be at the long-term plan, we know where we are today, we know the leverage points to get there and the question there is how quick do we push that to get to that number.

Sherri Scribner

And you talked about the significant growth opportunities in the market and being at a higher revenue level in the future when you want to be at market growth rate? What do you think the market opportunity is for this business? What's the TAM?

Duston Williams

That was massive. I mean, what we will – we typically throw a lot and Sunil can give some more detail here, $100 billion TAM.

Sherri Scribner

Okay.

Duston Williams

And IO has fall back on that, because the great thing about the $100 billion TAM, the money is already being spent, enterprises are spending this every year, all we are doing is asking them to spend it in a different way and what we think is a much more efficient and smarter way. So that’s – when I look at everything, that's always the first thing that I look at and being a leader in that market ultimately gives us some great comfort. I don’t know if you want to add?

Sunil Potti

Yeah. I mean, the simplest way is that just in Q4 I think we talk about a midmarket customer gave us $7 million, midmarket customer and that that's an indication of potentially what this opportunity could be, right.

Sherri Scribner

Great. I think I'll stop there. That was a good ending. Thank you guys for coming.

Sunil Potti

Yeah. Thanks a lot.

Duston Williams

Thank you.

