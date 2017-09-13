The Safest Dividend Is The One That's Just Been Raised

"This divergence, between our risk-adjusted rates of return and others, I believe is driven fundamentally by superior relative ROE performance," Chris Volk, CEO of STORE Capital.

"The difference between your cash assets and cash liabilities is what it cost to create the REIT," Chris Volk, CEO of STORE Capital.

Today, STORE Capital (STOR) announced a 6.9% dividend boost, an increase of $.08 per share, making the annualized dividend $1.24 per share. On the news, STOR’s CEO, Chris Volk said:

“Our Board is pleased to announce our third annual dividend increase. This 6.9% increase reflects the confidence we have in the foundational strengths of our business and our expected growth trajectory.”

For STOR investors, the dividend increase is great news, as it validates the predictability and the reliability of the Net Lease REIT. I recently wrote a detailed article on STOR and I explained:

“STOR has maintained the quarterly dividend at the $0.29 level for four quarters and I suspect the company will announce another ROBUST dividend bump in Q3-17.”

That was an easy call to make, but the real story on STOR has to do with growth. Unlike most Net Lease REITs, STOR has a truly unique platform that is based on achieving the highest risk adjusted returns.

In order to provide my readers/investors with a better understanding of the platform, I reached out to the CEO (Chris Volk) to explain…

Thomas: Many people look to net asset value as an important indicator of REIT share price. You prefer return on equity. Why?

Volk: The answer is simple. Net asset value has virtually nothing to say about the economic desirability of making an investment. Return on equity, on the other hand, is all about economics. Real estate is valued in the private markets every day by people whose investment goals differ from those of equity investors. In the net lease space, one only has to look at the significant amount of transactions annually conducted by people looking to defer taxes in a 1031 tax free exchange.

Equity investors, on the other hand, who do not benefit from such opportunities, should not be compelled to invest in a REIT whose value is benched on such market differences. The IRS is not subsidizing an equity investor. Likewise, it is a known fact that international capital is often attracted to high quality US real estate assets as a means of parking money in a safe asset likely to hold its value.

Again, US equity investors are not looking to be satisfied with negligible rates of return; investor retirement goals demand more than allocating capital into assets having little return potential. In this light, public REITs should really consider selling assets to investors that are motivated by non-economic incentives. Certainly, we do a fair bit of this. When we see investors valuing assets we hold at implied rates of equity return that are less than what we can otherwise earn, we will look to sell such assets. In this light, I care about private market NAV and I appreciate the fact the REITs, unlike most stocks, can have their downsides assessed based on hypothetical liquidation values. But I do not personally like to invest in companies based upon a downside value.

Thomas: How do you compute return on equity?

Volk: Good question. It is not simply net income divided into shareholder equity. That is an accounting concept. ROE, as the cornerstone of value, is a financial concept. So, you start with how much cash a company cost to create. Note that I said cash. So, if you are looking at a REIT, you basically take assets, add back in all of the non-cash deductions, such as accumulated depreciation and take away all of the non-cash assets, such as straight-lined rents.

Sometimes this can be hard, because accountants have given up on letting us know how much assets actually cost. For example, a piece of real estate can be written down in value, which does little to alter what leadership actually paid for it. Anyway, once you get cash assets figured out, you then subtract cash liabilities, which include working capital as well as funded debt. I tend to avoid non-cash liabilities that have not been run through the P&L, such as a deferred expense. The difference between your cash assets and cash liabilities is what it cost to create the REIT. So, return on equity is just basically AFFO divided into this number.

Thomas: Is there a shortcut formula for this?

In fact, there is. I devised such a formula in 1999 and it goes like this:



I add our contract escalator into the numerator, but, for a pure current investment ROE, you can take it out. Again, with REITs, computing the true EBITDA margins can be a pain because so many have revenues and expenses that offset one another. In the net lease space, tenants can often reimburse their landlords for property taxes or other costs. This can depress corporate EBITDA margins, so you have to back out these kinds of offsets.

Thomas: How useful is this exercise?

Volk: Very, as it turns out. First, you can start to estimate risk-adjusted rates of return. This is a hard concept that we all tend to talk about, but there tends to be insufficient REIT tenant corporate disclosure to make an evaluation. Still, one can start. You can look at comparative REIT ROEs and then determine how many real estate vacancies a company would have to incur to realize a similar rate of return to another.

You can also create a matrix that compares corporate investment returns on equity to Market Value Added. Market Value Added (MVA) is the amount by which a company’s equity market capitalization exceeds the cost basis of the equity it has deployed. Over the long term, companies generally earn MVA by realizing equity rates of return that exceed their cost of capital. As it turns out, the overall RMZ has virtually no MVA.

However, multiple net lease REITs have created MVA because they have the ability to direct their capital into known accretive investments. And still, some do this better than others. Our company, STORE Capital, has done particularly well here.

Our goal at STORE, and at prior companies we have led, has never been to have the lowest asset vacancy at any one time. It has been to make the highest rates of shareholder return after taking into account any losses from vacancies that we might incur. Having such a margin of safety enables the creation of MVA.

Thomas: What are the implications over time?

Volk: Over time, STORE, our predecessor companies and various other net lease companies have tended to outperform the broader RMZ, and with a lower return standard deviation. This means that we have achieved a higher rate of return, but with a lower Sharpe Ratio, which computes the amount of return for a given amount of risk. This divergence, between our risk-adjusted rates of return and others, I believe is driven fundamentally by superior relative ROE performance.

