AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) Presents at Morgan Stanley 2017 Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jay Chad

Thank you all for joining us on Day 2 of the conference in the evening. Appreciate you being here late in the evening. My name is Jay Chad I'm part of the U.S. Medical Device team here at Morgan Stanley. Two active members of management for AtriCure Mike Carrel and Andy Wade, CEO and CFO, respectively.

Before we begin, I just want to go point you to the disclosures available on the website as well as the front desk. Mike so just before we begin, could you just go through maybe a brief overview of the Company?

Mike Carrel

Sure, AtriCure is a business focused on treating atrial fibrillation that's all we do. We develop products, surgical products to-date in markets that really help on open. So if you're having surgery and you also have atrial fibrillation, we have products, we are the only player in the market that is actually in that space. It is about $500 million-or-so market. Today, we're the market leader with about 75% market share.

And then we also serve a market where if all you have is Afib, we can help treat you. There is about 33 million people in the world that have Afib. And about two thirds of those patients have persistent or long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation, and we're really dealing with that more chronic Afib.

Jay Chad

Thank you. I believe you had a press release out this morning. You launched the AtriClip PRO V, which is upgraded over the earlier system. Can just walk us through what the ProB does for you? And how it's an upgrade over the earlier product?

Mike Carrel

Sure, so we’ve got, as part of managing atrial fibrillation, one of the items that you do is you manage the appendage. We all have a left atrial appendage that tends to accumulate clots when you're in Afib because the blood pools there. And so we've developed a novel device called AtriClip, and we've – that's been on the market since 2010. And AtriClip as it existed today, was typically used in open procedures. Over the course of last couple of years, we've gotten less and less invasive with it, just to be more and more minimally invasive procedures.

And today, it basically reduces the profile by one third, allows to go in much smaller spaces, allows to do it through ports, 12 millimeters ports and really the incredibly, incredibly, less invasive than the other ones. So we're pretty excited about the product. It'll open up some new markets for us in terms of managing that appendage.

Jay Chad

Any thoughts about, you rolled a product out this quarter, you talked about more meaningful revenues in Q1 of 2018. Can we talk about how the rollout, how you see the rollout going? And what will the sales force really be pushing between the PRO V, PRO2 and the PRO product?

Mike Carrel

So the way that our products work is that, we've kind of built an evolution of the product overtime. So it's a great question to kind of get into context. The minimally invasive products before this were called the PRO1 and then the PRO2. Those products were much larger in profile. And we rolled out the PRO2 last year as kind of an extension of the PRO product line, the minimally invasive product line. And what we saw was, now about 60% of our minimally invasive clip revenue is coming from the PRO2. So it's kind of taken over a lot of that PRO because it's a lot easier to use, a lot smaller profile and we do get a higher price point for us.

So it allows them to do more complicated procedures, but also get better price point for it. We anticipate the same kind of thing happening with PRO V, not necessarily the same volume change, but we do anticipate it's going to be at a higher price point as we roll it out and as we kind of talk to our customers, but we're not getting rid of anything from before, because our product before works incredibly well.

We've got over 110,000 implants around the world. It's the Number 1, left atrial appendage management from the number of patients that have been treated with it in the world of any product that's been out there. And so we're pretty excited that this is an extension just to get kind of get more or less invasive I should say, and we're going to be rolling out here in the next three months.

Jay Chad

And any growth of the products that has been very robust and you talked about couple of catalysts driving growth this year obviously the PRO2 launch last year and then the new STS guidelines. Can you just kind of breakdown the split between increased ASPs from PRO2 and now PRO V, new adoption of the STS guidelines and then just broader geographic maybe a kind of rollout how that is all contributing to the higher growth?

Mike Carrel

The price point has impacted slightly. If you look at clip product line, more than 50% of that is volume driven of the growth and the another 50% or a little bit less is being driven by the price increases on the PRO2 over the PRO. In terms of the general distribution, we grew about 10% in the first six months of this year a little bit more than that on the open side of our business, that's been driven by the guideline changes that you referred to where STS and HRS made at a Class I recommendation, which basically is a recommendation to treat the Afib at the time of surgery.

And that has definitely made an impact on the market, on our training, it's improved, and increased the amount of people that want to actually go through our training courses. When you think about geographically, we're growing very nicely in Japan. China is reasonably a flat market for us. And Europe is kind of beginning to kind of kick off and starting to grow nicely in Germany, the U.K. and several other areas as well.

Jay Chad

There is obviously competitors for percutaneous devices, why do think you can compete with the Watchman and [indiscernible] And why would docs prefer to use AtriClip instead?

Mike Carrel

We don’t compete with them at all actually. So your question was, why do we think we can compete? We actually don't compete, we actually benefit from them being on the market because they are really going after a different patient population and what I mean by that is they're focused on patients that have a difficult time taking anticoagulation and it soul therapy treatment, all they are going in and doing is treating the appendage. That is not a market that we sell to at all. We don't try to sell just put in the clip on a soul therapy basis. That is, it's not what we go after, we're not labeled for that.

What we do have a label for is concomitant with other cardiac surgery. So if you're in there doing something else and the appendage is there, it's very easy to put the clip on. It's a less expensive and yet it's an incredibly effective way to kind of take the appendage away and take it out of the equation. So we're really, we benefit from the conversation that managing appendage is important, which is what Watchman and everybody else are saying. Manage the appendage. It's very important to manage that.

Well, okay, if you got the patient open for some other reason, the appendage is right there, put the clip on. That's why they're complimentary as opposed to being competitive.

Jay Chad

And just moving on to your open ablation segment, looking at your growth last year, it was a little mixed and then this year in the first half, U.S. growth has been a little bit better-than-expected around, maybe, 13% in the first half. Can you talk about what the drivers of strong growth were in the first half?

Mike Carrel

For the open business.

Jay Chad

Yes.

Mike Carrel

Primarily the drivers were refocusing in the team, that has really been doing a great job. We'd acquired the company a couple of years ago. We did not take the eye of the ball per se. What happened was, we got distracted by something very exciting, which was this new conversion procedure. And so we started spending time with that, supporting those cases, which meant that we weren't spending as much as time on the open cases. Since then we've really built up a team, a sales force, to really support and focus on that minimally invasive area, which we would call the MIMs. That team now is 14, strong and they've been able to take some of the load off some of that work and then allowed the to focus.

What that's done in combination with the work that's been going on for the last couple of years around training, education and then the guideline changes that happened in the beginning of this year, those are all kind of helping us and they've driven some of the growth that you see.

Jay Chad

Okay, but I think you are still guiding the U.S. business at a high single digit year-over-year growth. Given the recent momentum and the kind of the changes you've mentioned, it seems pretty easy it seems pretty reasonable that you'd easily be able to exceed that even including the tough comp in Q4. How are you thinking about that in the back half?

Mike Carrel

The way we think about it is our guidance is really 14% to 15% global for the entire business and that's kind of the guidance that we give. It's obviously always in the moving parts and we kind of give some general guidelines around where we think some of the other different components are going to be. And the open side of our business, in particular, we want to be conservative as you look at it because we've had times before where you have seen kind of pressure on some of that open business because it's really driven.

It's a secondary procedure within something else. And so while we've had great growth in the beginning of this year, we think it really – mid-single-digit kind of growth rate is the right place for us to kind of sit down and look to. But is there upside to it. Sure there is definitely upside to that but we are not going to count on it.

Jay Chad

And as you look at the open ablation market more generally, what continues to drive, I guess, penetration higher? And what are the most important catalysts that you are seeing that are supporting the growth?

Mike Carrel

Again on the open side, I think the guidelines are really a big piece to it. In combination with that, all the work the societies are doing. So there's lots of trending programs that each one of the societies are putting on. In fact, just this summer, there was an Afib training, and a hybrid training session in Napa Valley earlier this year. There is another one done in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, all sponsored by AATS, the training society for cardiac surgeons, combined with it most of their major shows at the coronary show back in early August here in New York City and also at the Mitral Valve Conclave, they've all included Afib into their program now.

That did not exist a year or two years ago. And so we believe combined with the training that the surgeons are doing up themselves with the training programs we put together and the guidelines together, those three things are really going to kind of help drive the growth long-term.

Jay Chad

I just want to pause here and see if there are any questions in the audience. Okay. Just moving on to minimally invasive. I think you've guided the U.S. to 20% in the first half or for the fiscal year and then the first half, I think it grew somewhere around mid-teens. So how do you really hit guidance for the fiscal year?

Mike Carrel

When you say, how do you hit guidance…

Jay Chad

Yes. Sorry. I guess, I'm asking, are you assuming some acceleration in the business into the back half?

Mike Carrel

But we had a good Q1. The Q2 was a little bit softer on the MIS side of the business because we had a couple accounts that were softer that quarter. We anticipate Q3 being as we've talked about in the conference call a little soft as well and then taking back up in the fourth quarter. So we think that overall for the year will be in a good place.

Jay Chad

Okay. And I guess EPi-Sense seems to be driving a lot of this. Can you talk about the adoption you're seeing there and what makes the device really attractive?

Mike Carrel

Sure. Yes, so we have – when you think about our MIS business, there’s two primary components to it. You got EPi-Sense, which is when you're coming through the belly and then you've got our DEEP procedure coming in from the side. The DEEP procedure is actually higher revenue for us every quarter. So it's actually a bigger pool of the business but Convergent or the EPi-Sense product line is actually growing faster. And we anticipate that's opening up more accounts we’ve gone from 38 accounts when bought the company two years ago to over 130 accounts now that we're selling into. They're starting to get adoption within each one of those accounts where they're getting treatment. And basically building off that 130 base, both from penetration and adding new accounts, helping to continuing to grow on the Convergent side.

Jay Chad

Okay. And can you – now you talked about the – what is the market expansion, I guess, you really see with the conversion procedure and can you give us an update just on how the trial is going?

Mike Carrel

So market expansion is obviously we’ve added to the bags of our teams across the United States moving into Europe as well. So we're starting to sell it in the UK, in Italy and a couple of other countries also. So we anticipate that we'll help bolster the growth longer term. Again moving out West is a big deal because there were not a lot of accounts when we bought the company out West.

As we look at growing it from the – you talked about the trial. The trial is called CONVERGE. We anticipate full enrollment sometime middle of next year. Once that full enrollment, you got to wait about a year from there to get the one-year results and then we'll kind of obviously submit the data come the end of 2019 hopefully or in that range, obviously give or take several months. But that's kind of the update as it exists today. Enrollments picked up quite substantially this year. For the first six months, we did more patients than we had done in any previous year. And now we're having a good back half of the year we anticipate as well.

Jay Chad

I think you said, I believe you said that you expected the enrollment to accelerate into the back half. Are you seeing that today?

Mike Carrel

Yes. And we've definitely seen that acceleration because first quarter we did not have a big number and then we started to see that acceleration begin in the April, May timeframe. And so we started the year with 52 patients enrolled. We had 72 patients by July and we anticipate that is going to be considerably more by the end of the year.

Jay Chad

Okay. And then we briefly touched on this with a DEEP trial. Can you talk about the market expansion opportunity that you see here?

Mike Carrel

Sure. DEEP, when we look at this, we want to be able to provide for EPs, all the care that they could have. And so though we want to give them choices, so we give them choices on CONVERGE, less invasive, less painful for the patient in and out of the hospital much quicker, but it's a less complete procedure in a sense that the DEEP procedure does almost the entire procedure. So you're getting a little bit more efficacy relative to that.

You're also being able to manage the clip at the same time. So we anticipate with the DEEP vertical is that depending on the site, many sites want to have that more robust procedure even though it's a little bit more invasive. So it’s a more invasive procedure. So there is that trade-off that have to exist and we believe giving that option to people is going to grow the overall market.

Jay Chad

Okay. And I believe the trial will start and your expectations that you'll be able to restart it by the end of the year. Are you still comfortable with that timeline?

Mike Carrel

Yes. I mean, we've the FDA is kind of given us the green light to move forward to begin to start the trial back up again. We're starting to talk to some of those sites and we anticipate we will have some of the sites up and running by the end of the year.

Jay Chad

And just once you restart the trial, what's the timeline you look at kind of to see when you finishing enrolling and then complete the trial?

Mike Carrel

Think about Convergent pushes out about 12 to 18 months. So it's likely in 2021 timeframe that we'd be kind of looking to go to panel, although down that path. So we had 41 patients in, it's 220 patient trial, single-arm trial we are going to get up and running and going next year and kind of get a sense for it. But until we get the sites up and running again, I can't give an exact timeframe on it. But we do anticipate we'll get up and running next year. But we're already 41 patients in.

Jay Chad

Okay. I think, we've briefly touched on this as well. We saw some variability in U.S. Open last year and then there is some weakness more recently in the minimally invasive segment. What's the predictability and I guess, the visibility you see into the businesses and into both those segments and then the aggregate business overall?

Mike Carrel

We’ll define visibility and we've got good visibility in the number of customers that we sell to. But what you can't anticipate our items like a physician move, which is what happened on the minimally invasive side in the second quarter of this year we had – we are still heavily concentrate on that part of our business. So if you have a movement on a couple of surgeons and some of that business at the high end, you might lose something.

And remember you said, it's soft, it somewhat lose a couple of hundred thousand dollars difference. So it's exactly on the magnitude, not that big it looks because it's small revenue numbers, that's kind of what you were looking at on the changes there. We got very good visibility to as we look into the quarter, kind of trends from the previous year, trends from the previous month in terms of cardiac cases. And then, we do kind of build up from that standpoint as well. So we get decent visibility to it.

Jay Chad

And as you look at the split between Open and MIS, revenues kind of 50% Open, 25% minimally invasive, looking back two years, I think U.S. more close to 60% Open. How do you think about the split and how that's trended? And then looking five years out where do you expect that supposed to be?

Mike Carrel

Quite dramatically different, not quite flipped. But I think what you'll see is the 47% or so in the Open side probably if you look five years out, you're probably close to almost and even spit on the two of those and clip making up the remaining portion of it.

Jay Chad

Okay. And now that you've launched ProB and AtriClip what are the next things we can expect for you – from you. What does the pipeline looks like going forward?

Mike Carrel

So on the clip franchise, we've got the ProB coming out obviously today, next year we’ll have another V extension to that on the open side of the business, which will again have a price increase relative to the one we got today and it'll be simpler, easier to use product. We will then likely as we look out into 2019 have a product leveraging that same platform technology to go into the subs kind of combined with the Convergent procedure. And then, we're going to continue to make modification on the RF side to our the EPi-Sense product we have got on the Convergent side and we've got a new generator coming out at the end of next year, early 2019.

Jay Chad

Maybe I missed this sort of guidance on when come to market?

Mike Carrel

Sometime in 2019, I mean, but we haven't given a specific guidance on that yet.

Jay Chad

Okay. And then just moving on to the sales force side, you mentioned 14 MIM right now. Why is the current rate self expansion the right pace for you, why not accelerated some more.

Mike Carrel

So we've accelerated has been on the clinical teams to support cases, which is a really good way to get very deep clinical knowledge within those areas to cover cases to make sure management as a counsel that's having the high-end salesperson in those accounts. We think it's the right balance. And as expand too fast just because you go knocking on doors doesn't mean you're going to grow it, you got to build relationships, these are long-term relationships that expand over time. Adding the MIM team, we're going to expand pretty aggressively throughout the rest of this year, but also into 2018 because we do need to get more into the cath lab. So see that – you'll see that 14 number go up substantially. But keeping our RF empty and pretty, which is our direct sales team, pretty stable in terms of the numbers not going up quite as much.

Jay Chad

Okay. And when you look at both the revenue growth and then the sales force growth, are you – you look is it more – into new geographies or is it more depth into current accounts at your end?

Mike Carrel

Depth in the accounts that we're in I'd say in general, but the breadth in the new geographies is as we gotten into CONVERGE. It depends on the product line. They were very well involved with the company, they have a constant East Coast. So as and when the push to go out West, that was obviously growing the number of geographies. But even within those accounts, a big focus of ours is now to set we got 130 accounts now. Now let's get those accounts adopting and treating patients, and that's really our focus at this time.

Jay Chad

Okay. And as is the plan what's have 15 MIMs by the end of the year clearly, there're already. Do you see a new – do you have a new target there for the end of the year?

Mike Carrel

We haven't set a new target yet, but we're looking at it to make sure we've got the right team. It takes time for these guys to get up and running and we want to make sure that they get up and running at the right pace. They got to go build relationships, have good understanding how we work as a business, the balance between EP and the surgeon. And so I think, we're going at the right pace at this time. I don't anticipate being much more than 15.

Jay Chad

And as CONVERGE and DEEP data comes out, do you expect that it kind of accelerate the pace of the expansion?

Mike Carrel

Many years out. I mean, the idea is that, next year, we'll accelerate expansion into 2018 and 2019 even pre-CONVERGE and DEEP data coming out so by the time CONVERGE and DEEP coming out we’ll have a really broad team across the United States and likely over in Europe as well in advance to that. So we'll do that much in advance.

Jay Chad

Okay. Just looking more strategically, with the growth in TAVR and expansion – TAVR expansion intermediate-risk. Have you’ve gotten questions ever what's going to happen to volume in the market longer-term? You haven't seemed too concerned with the relative levels of penetration and the increase. But just looking out three years to five years, what do you expect – what do you expect volumes to do for surgical procedure and how do you manage – how do you plan to manage that shift?

Mike Carrel

Yes. I mean, we absolutely think that TAVR is going to put pressure on the SAVR market both short- and long-term, but we've built that into our plans and into our guidance. So it's not that I'm not aware of it, it’s that it's already built into kind of the way that we think about the open market. And so when we look at this, this is a penetration game. Even though there may be pressure on the number of overall procedures, the penetration rate is still 25% in terms of the number of patients that are getting treated – that should be treated. So there’s a big penetration game over the course of the next five years.

And we're very focused on both AVRs and on CABGs, which is the data that is out there today to say that if those patients get their Afib treated at the time of surgery, they live longer, so both at one years and two year invasive valve well published and well shown. And so obviously we think that's going to have a big impact combined with the guidance. So if we’re getting more people treating and really penetrating that market more, then that is certainly going to the top in terms of the number of the procedures.

I mean, the way we think about it, we believe mitral will continue to grow at a modest pace over the course of the next three years to five years, AVRs will have – continue to kind of shrink a little bit on the overall gross number, and CABGs will grow at 1% or so level. But again, it's all about penetration for us because we're still not even penetrating the existing market that exists.

Jay Chad

Okay. And we've seen a number of single product companies in the cardiac space making bigger strategic moves, whether that’s selling to a larger player or broadening the portfolio. Are there other areas that you see that you would want to get into that can leverage the channel that you have with the surgeons today? And alternatively how does the business become more valuable potentially in the hands of bigger, broader player?

Mike Carrel

I mean, in the first part, we're really focused on Afib and our differentiator while we're in the market is we understand Afib that is where our core sweet spot is, that's where we're well recognized for amongst both surgical community and the EP community. And our ability to bridge that is really the focus that we've got. So we're not looking to broaden outside of that because of the market opportunity. There are millions and millions of patients have been treated today. And we just wanted to bring novel technologies to treat those patients and that's really our focus. And we think that's why we're able to capture share in those markets. That's really the focus that we've got as an organization and that I think possibly could be attractive at some point in time with somebody else, but right now, we're just focused on kind of building great value for our shareholders by doing this and treating these patients.

Jay Chad

Okay. And then as we move deeper into a bundle payment system, whether that’s bundling or multi-line selling, it's going to become more increasingly more important for device companies. Can you just give us a few of your thoughts on that dynamic?

Mike Carrel

You mean like a bundle payment component?

Jay Chad

Yes.

Mike Carrel

Yes. I mean, right now from what we've seen in the bundled payment side of things there was something that would have directly affected us. We think positively on the CABG side of it because they've kind of excluded the Afib portion of it from kind of the metrics that they're looking at on that front. And we think the reason that is positive because the reason they separate is you got Afib patients that if they have Afib and CABG, they should be treated differently and they actually should get treated. And so hopefully patients that are not getting treated today whether they’re Afib have been moved into that category outside of that bundle payment. We haven't seen a combination or a discussion relative to kind of including Afib on that side and having an impact on this.

Jay Chad

Okay. And then hospital consolidation all those side of things, just comment more important – can you comment just on the general environment you're seeing? And whether you think hospital consolidation will put more of a challenge for you, whether you'll be able to adopt kind of your customers have more power?

Mike Carrel

Yes, it depends on the area and the politics of the area, in terms of. At the end of the day, we're about treating patients and patient care and that's really what we focus on. And I think that our technology is differentiated in the way that we help do that. Our teams are differentiated that way. So I'm not as concerned about the consolidation play because I actually think we've got differentiation out there, where our products are being used to treat patients and it's working, and it's working really, really well. And they're not only getting better patient outcomes from it, better quality outcomes from it, but they're also saving money for the overall healthcare system because patient don't have to come back on a regular basis with Afib and cost of the system is more money. So we benefit from that. And I think we can win in either environment.

Jay Chad

Okay. One segment we actually, I guess, really didn't touch which is the national side of the business, it grew almost 20% in 2016 and almost mid-single digits in the first half. Can you just walk us through what happened, why the slowdown in the first half?

Mike Carrel

Yes, part of that was mostly because in Japan, we had an absolutely amazing year last year. We rolled out cryo into the Japanese market. It's our number two market outside the U.S. market. And so the growth rate there was almost 40% last year. And this year, it'll not be quite as high because comps are much more difficult on the international side when you compare them. And that's really what's driven a little bit of the softness, especially in the first quarter of this year and they came back in the second quarter a little bit stronger, but that was mostly what drove it.

We also went through some restructuring about 1.5 years ago in Europe and it's now starting to pay dividends and we're starting to see some uptick in the growth rate to the back half of this next year and into next year.

Jay Chad

And then you mentioned cryo. What kind of adoption and demand are you seeing there this year versus last?

Mike Carrel

Just starting, I mean, it's actually been very good, but – I mean, it's kind of on plan what we thought, but it's just kind of starting to get up and running and that market takes several years to kind of develop in terms of getting them to fully adopted, but it's – we're making good progress there.

Jay Chad

And as you – internationally where does it make more sense for you to go direct versus working through distributors? Are there any specific geographies you are focusing on?

Mike Carrel

We were direct in Germany, U.K., France and the Netherlands. That's a bundle area and we're directing those markets and we’ll stay direct there. We’re distributors pretty much everywhere else. We've got great distributors in Japan. We've got several distributors kind of in the lower part of Europe that are very good. We've worked within Spain, Italy and a couple of other areas. And we'll work with distributors in all those areas.

Jay Chad

Are there any plans you have to convert any of them and go direct in those markets?

Mike Carrel

Not at this time. I don't think we're ready to go direct in any of those markets right now.

Jay Chad

So just thinking of international business overall, how much of a priority is accelerating in the international business for you in the back half and then looking at more broadly to 2018 and 2019?

Mike Carrel

I think that when you look at our business it will be a balanced growth between U.S. and international. I don't know whether it's a – it’s no higher priority than we’ve got going on in the U.S. And the U.S. is obviously the big engine for the business. We'll continue to focus on that. International, there are some great markets that we're in, they’ll grow nicely. So there is no special priority per se.

Jay Chad

Andy, I’ve been a little quite with you, but you're getting close to profitability and you talked about adjusted EBITDA profitably in 2018. What are the levers you're pulling to get there? And how do you think about that accelerating over time?

Andy Wade

Sure. Well, most of it by the next year how do we get from $4 million to $6 million EBITDA loss this year to something positive for next year and it's really leveraged across the P&L. As a whole, it's continuing to grow the top line, that's going to drive quite a bit in terms of levering the operating structure. But looking from margin improvements, small margin improvements, and then just we’ve been positive at a certain place and we've always said we're not going to sacrifice growth for profitability. So it's just one of those – we're at that point where we're going to across over EBITDA positive. It's not necessarily that we're putting the belt tight on purpose to get there. But we're just getting there with the sales team leverage that Mike talked about along with sort of everything else growing at good pace.

Jay Chad

Okay. And Mike, just to say it, we've time for one last question. So I think capital is a 5% holder for you guys. Just wondering what are they looking to do have discussions with them and…

Mike Carrel

Great. We had lots of conversation. Obviously, we have about pretty much any one of our other shareholders, had a lot of value, asking a lot of great questions. They've been in the stock for about a year and we've been very pleased with them as shareholders and I spent time with them just like again like many of our other shareholders. They tend to spend a little bit more time and – but it's been very valuable, I mean, it give us a lot of different ideas for talking about the business and how to position the business and some things that we should think about as they ask really good questions. So they've been a very productive, positive relationship at this point.

Jay Chad

Okay, Great. I think with that, we're out of time. Mike, Andy, thanks for being here.

Mike Carrel

Great. Thank you.

