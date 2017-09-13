Aspen Technology's (AZPN) CEO Antonio Pietri on Deutsche Bank 2017 Technology Conference - Transcript

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Sameer Kalucha

We’ll go ahead and get started. My name is Sameer Kalucha. I work with the Software Research Team at Deutsche Bank. On behalf of Aspen Techonology, we have CEO, Antonio Pietri; and CFO, Karl Johnsen, here with us to talk with the Aspen story. Welcome, guys.

Antonio Pietri

Yeah, thank you. Thank you. It’s good to be here. Normally, it signals the start of the new season for us, as our fiscal year started on July 1st and this is our fiscal year 2018.

Sameer Kalucha

For those of you who don’t remember the Aspen story, can you please give us a little bit of overview of the company? What do you do? What markets do you serve? Who are your customers?

Antonio Pietri

Okay, great. So AspenTech is now a 36-year-old company, about $500 million in revenue, high profitability. We’re guiding to 46%, 47% non-GAAP operating margin. Long-term subscription contracts, five to six years in term; three main solution areas: our engineering modeling and simulation, which is about 65% of our business; our manufacturing and supply chain solutions, which is about 35% of our business.

And as a number of investors are aware of, we introduced a new strategy for the company over two years ago that has opened up a new area of technology for us, our asset performance management area. That includes a number of technologies around machine learning and analytics, and that’s an area that we expect it to grow in the future. Certainly, global customer base made almost oil companies, chemical companies, pharmaceutical companies and engineering construction companies are customers of AspenTech. And overall, our software is considered mission-critical, because it generates tremendous value creation for our customers in their use of our technology.

Sameer Kalucha

So you’re a global company, have been around for a while. How do you think about your TAM? What is your overall penetration? You talked about asset performance management being one vector to expand the TAM. Can you address the white space and the opportunity you have there?

Antonio Pietri

Sure. So, we tend to think of our total addressable market in a very specific manner, and perhaps different from most or all companies in that when we think of our total addressable market, we think of our customer, existing customers, and we think of our existing products and functionality at the time we calculate the TAM. Our top 350 customers represent 80% of our revenue, so in a way, we’re highly concentrated into those 350 customers, and therefore, it is less difficult for us to map out the entire white space in these customers, including our installed base and the competition’s installed base.

We’ve rolled that out for every one of our customers. And with that, we come up with a total TAM number that represents a white space available, our installed base and that of the competition. That TAM for our legacy or historical business, MSC and Engineering, was close to $3 billion and about $3.2 billion and about 32% to 35% penetrated. The penetration of that TAM varied by industries between energy, chemicals and E&C, varies by geography, emerging markets versus the more mature regions, North America and Europe. It varies by products, some products more penetrated than others. But on the whole, it’s about a 30% to 35% penetration of that TAM.

Now with the acquisition that we’ve made in the last 12 months and now really over 18 months of – in the asset performance management area, the Fidelis Group, the Mtell company and other technology assets, as well as our own development, we’ve come up with an estimate for the APM TAM, the asset performance management TAM. And in the process industries, these three industries that we’re highly focused on, that TAM is about $1.7 billion and that brings our total TAM close to $4.95 million billion for the company in the process industries with an overall penetration against that total TAM of about, for AspenTech, of about 10% with our competition of about 20%.

But then outside of the process industries, machine learning and analytics is very applicable. So there’s new set of industries that we believe we can target these technologies to. And we estimate that the TAM in those industries, wastewater management, pulp and paper, mining, as well as pharmaceuticals, is probably another $900 million of TAM, so a big opportunity, but very concentrated and very specific to our existing customers and functionality.

Sameer Kalucha

So that’s s impressive, growing from three to six. And on the topic of APM, you mentioned it allows you to get to a better opportunity. What articles or geographies where you think the biggest growth opportunities are going to be? And where’s the long-term growth for this industry overall?

Antonio Pietri

Yeah, so APM, certainly, we’re going to target it in two ways. Our existing customer base in the process industries, we have an existing sales organization that will take APM to market. And that’s where we see the growth from APM coming in the next – in this fiscal year and next fiscal year. At the same time, the GEI industries, Global Economic Industries, as we refer to them, also represent an opportunity. Our plan is to go to those industries, go to market through channel, partnerships, resellers, OEMs. So we’ve enhanced our partners’ organization and set up a Global Partners Organization to establish this ecosystem.

We’re also going to be hiring some direct sales people in these industries in order to learn and understand the dynamics of selling APM into these industries. But certainly, in the short term, we think the opportunity is in the process industries with our installed base of customers. Some of the same users that use our MSC and engineering technologies today are doing the testing and the piloting of machine learning and analytics. And we see that as an easier way to go to market with these solutions.

Sameer Kalucha

In terms of growth rates, do you expect to see better growth than the traditional space?

Antonio Pietri

Well, we do think it’s – APM is, in general, a new space. Machine learning, analytics, but we all know that there’s a lot of investment and focus going into this area. I’ll talk about the expectation of growth in the context of our overall growth expectation as a company. We do believe that APM is the vehicle to get AspenTech back into that high single-digit, double-digit growth rate over time. It would replace some of the growth that we’ve lost from our engineering design, engineering model in the simulation business due to the macro environment in the oil industry. So we’ve guided in fiscal 2018 to 5% to 7% growth rate for the company. And of that, 1 to 2 points of growth should come from APM as a new business.

Sameer Kalucha

So, great. So APM driver of growth, good opportunity, sticking with products and new releases you’ve done, so V10 is something you just launched a little bit ago. What’s like the early feedback? What are you hearing from customers in terms of, is the product meeting the expectations and how are they liking it?

Antonio Pietri

Yeah, now look V10 was certainly one of the most comprehensive releases we’ve had in many years. First of all, it included our new APM suite and the entire portfolio of functionality that we’re targeting into that space. It contained a specific functionality around our planning, refinery planning solutions, around our column analytics solutions and other technology. And certainly, as we saw at OPTIMIZE, our OPTIMIZE Conference in April, a lot of interest on the APM suite, and certainly a lot of early interest in our new refinery planning solution; and in general, good feedback.

Certainly, last year, we’d also released Version 9, which is also in its early adoption. So at the moment, the company has a lot of new functionality and technology that will drive higher usage of – by users. We’ve got metrics – we have usage metrics through our – the usage logs that customers provide to AspenTech. What V9 has demonstrated is an uptick in the usage per hours of our software for customers that have upgraded to Version 9. We expect that with Version 10, we will also see a further uptick in the usage hours by individuals that are using Version 10.

So our job here over the next few months and is to really get customers to upgrade to Version 9 or Version 10 because there is a lot of new functionality there. But overall, we’re satisfied with what we’re seeing in the marketplace.

Sameer Kalucha

So within the market and the new product context, I just want to check if there’s any questions from the audience. We’ll just wait for the mic to come to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Hey, Antonio, how do you guys think about the Schneider acquisition? And what does it mean to your plans going forward and just kind of market direction, et cetera? Thanks.

Antonio Pietri

Okay, great, thank you. That’s a good question, actually. Today, I’ve had a lot of questions from investors about the recently announced or agreement to – of acquisition between Schneider and AVEVA. First of all, I see that as a positive for AspenTech. In my opinion, industrial companies with a software business have tended to use the software business as a loss leader to drive their industrial hardware business. So in a way, they tend to give the value creation from software to drive, in my opinion, a lower-value creation in the industrial hardware business.

The fact that Schneider has agreed to take their software business and place it with AVEVA in a publicly traded software company, at least to me, indicates that the days of using the software business as a discounting mechanism to move industrial hardware are over, which should bode well in the market for the pricing in general. And I would hope that other industrials follow up on that step.

Now from a technology standpoint, really, the focus I think of – and one of the main points in their thesis for the – for placing the two businesses together is the creation of a full engineering design life cycle. We’ve looked at this problem in the past, and the fact that most customers have communicated to us that, that problem has been solved by themselves, because they were somewhat tired of waiting for companies in the tool products areas to come together to provide the seamless integration.

So over the last 10, 15 years, they’ve addressed this. I don’t necessarily see that as one of the value creation point, but time will tell. We compete with Schneider today on Advanced Process Control, on planning and scheduling and other areas, and we hold our own. So time will tell what this merger really means in the marketplace. But in the short to medium term, we’re confident about our abilities to continue to compete.

Sameer Kalucha

Any follow-ups. So keeping on industry and the competitive landscape and the new APM capability, what’s your competitive differentiation there? Who do you compete with? What about the big guys like GE? How do you win against them?

Antonio Pietri

Well, look, with regard – certainly, as you step into a new area, you find that you have new competitors, and GE is certainly the elephant in the room. With GE historically has had analytics capabilities around locomotives and jet engines, these are businesses that they manufacture product in and they also do the analytics. With the acquisition of Meridium almost perhaps a year ago, they acquired some capabilities in the enterprise asset management space and some in the APM space.

We see that GE is taking those capabilities to market. We are competing against GE in some – with some customers. And we are very comfortable with our ability to compete with GE in the marketplace. Other companies that we’ve seen early – in this early phase of go-to-market activity are Schneider. They have a product called PRiSM, which they acquired in 2014. And then the other company that we’ve seen out there is a company called C3 IoT.

I believe they started in the utility space and we’re finding them in the process industries. Those are, I would say, the three main companies that we’re seeing. But it’s also a very fragmented space in that you end up finding companies that are very narrowly focused in doing analytics and very specific problems, whether it’s compressor analytics, and that’s the only thing they do, or down well in oil production around fluid flows and other stuff, and that’s all they do. So three big players with a very fragmented space after that

Sameer Kalucha

So you mentioned oil production. That kind of brings us what’s happening in the macro market. Oil prices, they changed a little bit, given the recent events. How are you impacted by that? And how does that impact the customer behavior and what you’re seeing out in the market?

Antonio Pietri

Yeah. I mean, the last two years have shown that oil prices do have an impact on part of our business, but in a way, it’s not necessarily oil prices. Oil prices are a proxy for capital expenditures and – in the upstream area. In 2014, with oil prices at $100 to $110 a barrel, the total upstream CapEx spend was about $750 billion a year. This year, the capital expenditures budget in upstream is expected to hit $455 billion. So it’s about a 30% to 40% reduction. So, certainly, oil prices have driven the reduction in spend, which then represents a lot less new project awards for engineering and construction companies. Therefore less backlog, which has led to restructuring and layoffs in the E&Cs, and eventually less usage of our software in these companies.

And as these contracts come up for renewal, the E&Cs are resetting their spend with AspenTech similarly with upstream companies, companies that are using our software in the upstream space, the upstream businesses of oil companies and we’re seeing the same dynamic in that it’s created overhang and when contrast come for renewal, they’re taking the opportunity to reset their spend with AspenTech. And really, that is – that part of our business represents about 44% of our revenue. The other 56%, which is from refining and chemicals mostly, a little bit from pharmaceuticals and other industries, has been doing well. And that’s why the company has sustained the ability to still grow mid single digit in this environment despite the difficulties of the rest of the industry.

Sameer Kalucha

So you would say this is a structural change in the industry, this reset will continue. Do you think the buying behavior comes back to normal or this is the new normal for a little bit?

Antonio Pietri

I think sometimes, I think, new normals have a tendency to become the normal. And I think in the new industry, what they were talking about as the new normal has actually become the normal. The BP CEO, a couple of years ago, came out with a phrase lower for longer. The Shell CEO, in the last few months came out with a new phrase, an improvement on that phrase called, lower forever, which really says this is the normal now.

And therefore, oil companies have to be focused on cost management, on running their businesses against $50 a barrel oil. And most of them are now saying that they can make money at $50 a barrel. What we’re seeing from some of the E&Cs that have actually already reset their spend with AspenTech in the last two years is that a few of them are coming back and wanting to increase their entitlement now because they are seeing new projects.

So overall, there is an expectation that, in fiscal 2018, there’s going to be a pickup in investment, whether oil is at $50 or $45 or $55 or $60 or $70, which I doubt, it will be at that level. But it is a new normal. And with time, though, you do see then – you then see an imperative to start investing on new projects, on maintaining existing projects because they degrade and I think time alone will be a driver of new capital investment as well.

Sameer Kalucha

Makes sense. So you mentioned or you’ve touched upon this. You expect a little bit of pickup in fiscal 2018. You recently raised your revenue guidance for fiscal 2018. What are you – what’s the thought process behind that? What is driving your confidence in that improved business trends that you expect?

Antonio Pietri

Yeah, sure. We’ve raised guidance on annual spend, not revenue, just to be clear. So annual spend is the metric we use to show growth that’s the annualization of our current contract. What we’re seeing is a little bit more of a – a little bit better of – a little bit better visibility into the attrition rate. We’ve guided that to be kind of the 5% to 6% range. We have pretty good visibility into our customer renewals who’s coming up for renewal, what the utilization rates are and where we expect them to be coming out. But at the same time, we have customers that we can see the usage rates. We can see what we think growth might be coming from there.

And when we look at growth for this year, we’ve guided 5% to 7%. We took it up from 4% to 7% to 5% to 7%, and one to two points is coming from APM and the rest is coming from Engineering and MSC.

Sameer Kalucha

I’ve got it. And then along with the spend growth, you increased your margin guidance or margin profile as well. So there’s inherent leverage in the model that you’re targeting here or something else? What are the drivers there?

Antonio Pietri

Yeah, sure, so we have a very leverageable model. If you were to go back and look at our expense structure, in general, we’ve been at kind of a flat expense level in the $250 million, $260 range for probably five, six years and we’ve been able to grow revenue off of that, mainly because we’re selling into the same – to the same customers, 80% of our revenue comes from our top 350 customers. So we’re not going out and trying to find new customers.

So it’s very leverageable from a sales and marketing point of view. But also, from a technology point of view, R&D has been about 15% roughly of revenue 15%, 16% and we’ve ticked up a little bit in 2018. And so what we’ve done is in – I’m sorry, in 2017. When you look at 2018, we’ve taken the margin down two to three points – or three to four points down from our range of kind of like that 49%, 50%, 46% to 47% range and then we see that being able to be leveraged up as that revenue starts coming in from the investment in APM.

Sameer Kalucha

Oh, the APM is going to be the big thing figuring into the equation.

Antonio Pietri

Yes.

Sameer Kalucha

At this point, any other questions from the audience, talking about the business model? So just to continue on managing the business, you also recently made some changes within the organization to sales and engineering. How has that worked out? What difference has it made over the past few quarters or…

Antonio Pietri

Yeah. So, certainly, in April, in our earnings call in April, I talked about a change in my executive team. We introduced Michele Triponey to run our field operations organization, replacing Bill Griffin. Michele took that position effective on July 1st. She worked closely with me in our Q4 quarter to drive the outcome that we achieved in Q4, which was a solid outcome. Michele has been in the company for 12 years and knows – has a lot of institutional knowledge. She’s an operations executive, very focused on execution.

So as a whole, Michelle really has multiple initiatives but, one, certainly makes sure our sales organization is executing in a way in this environment that delivers the outcomes that we need to deliver. And that’s her bread and butter from an operational and execution standpoint. At the same time, what’s become clear in the last two years as a result of this disruption in the macro and the business is that it is equally as important for us to deliver new growth, new sales as it is to make sure that our customers are using, are adopting and sustaining the use of the tokens entitlement that they’ve purchased for us in the past.

So Michelle is leading an initiative, working with other executives to put in place new processes that focus ourselves on customer adoption and sustainment of use of the entitlement they have to make sure that, as these contracts come up for renewal, there’s full entitlement usage in those customers. So this is an important initiative. We call it our adoption motion initiative and Michelle is leading that with other executives in the company.

The other announcement that we made in our call in August was the introduction of Paul Rogers to the executive team, who we’d hired from the outside. Shortly after that announcement Paul informed me that he was making the decision to leave AspenTech. When we interviewed Paul, he was looking at multiple opportunities. He’s an ex-GE executive, startups – ranging from startups to medium sized companies to other type of companies.

He eventually settled on AspenTech. But as he put it to me, he felt that both personally and professionally, he was looking for much more of a startup environment as his next big challenge. So he decided to move on. I took the decision to move into that role, which is a role that we created when we hired Paul. I decided to put in that role one of our long-term executives, John Hague, who’s been in the company for 21 years. John has worked for me probably for the better part of 12 years now. He has been our head of our global sales organization in North America and the Middle East, our global accounts organization. He also worked on the diligence for our Mtell Machine Learning business. He led the integration of Mtell into AspenTech. And his most recent role was as head of our Global Partners Organization, reporting both to Paul and to Michele.

We decided to give John the opportunity to lead our focus on the APM business, and that happened immediately, and is already more than almost a couple of weeks into this. So this doesn’t mean that we – it changes the outlook on our business. Actually, we’re still committed to our guidance of 1% to 2%. We are satisfied and happy with where we are in our trajectory. Paul had his own personal and professional reasons for making the decision, which I appreciated. He took early his tenure, so that allowed us to make a correction. And we wished him good luck.

Sameer Kalucha

A key thing on that subject of acquisitions, you mentioned Fidelis and Mtell. You play in a very, very mature market. So what are the near-term innovations you would look for? These could be tuck-in things. What are the things that you would look to bring into the product portfolio?

Antonio Pietri

Yeah, so we have a very mature engineering and manufacturing supply chain portfolio. It was built through 27 acquisitions and our own organic development. So when we think of acquisitions in that space, they tend to be tuck-ins, because they are filling a gap in our offering. And that’s probably will be the case going forward. On APM, it’s a little bit different because we formed a new suite. There’s still opportunity to acquire technology. There’s still some opportunity for that technology to really be part of the architecture that we use to connect and provide services into some of these IoT platforms that are being set up out there for connectivity.

We think of ourselves as an application provider, as a value creator. We’re never going to be in the IoT platform business. We leverage others’ platforms to do that, but we need to have certain amount of architecture to connect to these platform. So you may see some acquisitions in that area that provides us some already existing pieces of our architecture. And then as we think about maturing our suite, it could be acquisitions in areas where we’re actually acquiring market share installed base in order to progress the penetration – accelerate the penetration of the TAM.

Sameer Kalucha

So, we have a couple of minutes, any other questions from audience?

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, just thinking about the competitive landscape, which traditionally hasn’t been a big deal for you guys, has anything changed? And then the second part of the question is, when would you expect to have your marquee customer up and running for your APM product?

Antonio Pietri

Yeah, so from a competitive standpoint certainly, the Schneider, AVEVA announcement is a new development. And like I said, I don’t think necessarily represent an issue over the short to medium term. We really see how well they execute on that. So otherwise, the competitive environments remained more or less the same. On APM is we’re learning a lot about our competitors like I said, GE, Schneider, C3 IoT. But look we are – we believe in Mtell, we acquired tremendous machine learning capabilities.

We’re getting good feedback from our customers about what they see, about the ability of Mtell’s machine learning technology to identify events in the data that other companies haven’t been able to identify. And with respect to your last point on your question, when do we think we can get a marquee customer up and running, we do expect that of that one to two points of contribution from APM, a lot of it, most of it will be in the second half of our fiscal year, and that’s when we would expect any marquee customers to be part of our reference set.

Sameer Kalucha

Any follow-up? So we’re heading towards the close. What do you – how do you prioritize things? What do you think your top focus here is for this year and next year?

Antonio Pietri

Well, I mean, in a way, it’s quite simple: certainly, meeting our guidance or exceeding our guidance. We want to make sure that our MSC and Engineering business continue to improve this year that we successfully launch the APM business and we meet or exceed our target in that area, and that we maintain our discipline around our execution and expense management, which has been at the core of our cash flow generation capabilities. So, simple objectives but take more to execute around them.

Sameer Kalucha

Absolutely good luck with that. Thank you so much. We’ll wrap it up over here.

Antonio Pietri

Thank you, Sameer. Appreciate it.

Karl Johnsen

Thank you.

