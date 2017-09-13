Airbus August Order Report: Challenges Remain

In 2016, I started covering orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) with monthly reports. While this does not reflect current financial performance, I will continue this coverage as it offers some idea of current performance as well as the ability of the respective manufacturers to grow order books and possibly earnings in the future on healthy order books. Next to that, the order inflow is an almost direct reflection of the market environment on the commercial aircraft market. In this article, I will look at the orders and deliveries for the month of August for Airbus. The July report can be found here.

Figure 1: Orders August 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In July, Airbus booked 4 orders. In August, orders order inflow increased slightly:

Paris Air Show: An order from European low-cost carrier Wizz Air for 10 Airbus A321ceos was finalized.

Frontier Airlines ordered a single Airbus A320neo.

A private customer converted its order for the Airbus A319ceo to an order for the A319neo, which is equipped with more efficient turbofans.

It isn’t hard to conclude that this month’s order inflow was yet another disappointing month for Airbus.

In August, Airbus received no orders for its wide body product. Cancellations increased from 47 to 49 cancellations reflecting one ceo-to-neo conversion and one Airbus A320neo jet being cancelled. In terms of ordered units, August order inflow decreased by 132 units year over year. To some extend this reflects the timing of the biennial airshows, but I think for Airbus it primarily reflects difficulties in materializing leads to firm orders.

In the first eight months of 2017, Airbus booked 264 orders and received 49 cancellations, leaving the jet maker with 215 net orders. In 2016, Airbus booked 517 orders in the first eight months and received 79 cancellations, leaving the jet maker with 438 net orders. So, the first eight months show that Airbus order inflow is sharply lower.

This significant decline can be attributed to challenges for Airbus on the A320neo and Airbus A350 programs, as well as the fact that Airbus has bagged its biggest orders for the Airbus A320neo at an earlier stage. This combined with reliability issues of the P&W turbofans and low oil prices makes it currently less of a priority to solidify a place in the queue for narrow body Airbus jets.

Deliveries

Figure 2: Deliveries August 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In 2016, Airbus delivered 688 aircraft, marking a record production year for the European jet maker. Year-over-year production grew by 8%. For 2017, Airbus aims to deliver more than 720 aircraft, which signals another record-breaking year for the jet maker.

In July, Airbus delivered 47 aircraft, divided between 11 wide bodies and 36 narrow bodies:

Airbus delivered 7 A350 aircraft, in line with the six to seven deliveries that were expected.

Three Airbus A330 aircraft were delivered, which is lower than the production rate of 6 aircraft per month.

A single Airbus A380 airframe was delivered to Emirates.

A total of 35 A320 aircraft were delivered, which is significantly lower than the average expected number of 47-48 deliveries.

With 46 deliveries, the number of deliveries was considerably lower than the average required number of 73 deliveries.

What counts for Airbus to a major extent is that its production output peaks as we move toward the end of the year. This means that in the first half of the year, output tends to trail the average required deliveries. Year-over-year, deliveries increased by 48 units reflecting lower narrow body and Airbus A330 deliveries.

Book-to-Bill Ratio

For 2017, Airbus expects the book-to-bill ratio to fall below 1. In August, Airbus booked 12 and delivered 46 aircraft, implying a book-to-bill ratio of 0.26. For the year, the gross book-to-bill ratio is .66, showing month-over-month deterioration in the book-to-bill figure.

Customer Spotlight

In this month's spotlight, we have Frontier Airlines. Frontier Airlines was founded in February 1994 and commenced operations later in July 1994 to fill the gap that Continental Airlines (UAL) left when it shut down its Stapleton hub. In 2008, the carrier filed for bankruptcy only to re-appear a year later as a new airline. In 2013, Republic Airways sold the airline for $145 million and a year later the airline turned into a low-cost carrier.

The airline currently serves 62 destinations from its hub in Denver. The airline operates a fleet of 269 narrow body Airbus aircraft, including the newest Airbus A320neo. The airline has unfilled orders for 2 Airbus A321ceos, 20 A319neos and 50 A320neos.

Conclusion

After eight months, Airbus order inflow is down 223 units year-over-year and I think it will be quite a task for Airbus to come close to match last year’s order inflow. This 118 unit gap, however, is not an unbridgeable one considering that Airbus did sign a general agreement for 140 aircraft with a Chinese customer.

One thing that will hold for 2017 as much as it did for 2016 is that it will be another tough year on the aircraft market, where wide body aircraft orders will be under pressure for Airbus. This year likely will be a year with a book-to-bill ratio below one, which is something the jet maker has not experienced since 2009.

One of the main targets this year will be a smooth ramp up in Airbus A350 production and ramping up the number of Airbus A320neo family deliveries. Looking at the deliveries, we see that the Airbus A350 and Airbus A330 deliveries adds appeal, but the Airbus A380 adds nothing to the jet maker’s business, and sales-wise the A330neo fails to gain ground.

Overall, Airbus currently is facing challenges on the narrow body program and is at the start of a production ramp up for the A350. Combined with low oil prices I think these challenges are a major reason for Airbus sales to be lower.

