Intel Corporation (INTC) Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference (Transcript)

Ross Seymore

Good afternoon, everyone. We're going to get started with the next meeting, we have Intel Corporation here. Bill Leszinske who is the VP of Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, just rolls off the tongue. There is an interesting part about Intel that doesn't get as much attention historically as I think it will get going forward as the company is doing a lot of interesting things in the memory side of things. And we have Sidney Ho [ph] on stage with me as well who is our memory specialist in covering the memory group. So the two of us can kind of tag-team Bill with the Q&A and then if you have questions, feel free to raise your hand at any time, just wait till I get eye contact and we'll get the microphone over to you. So Bill's going to start with a few slides here and then we'll go into a little bit of a fireside chat with a hope that you all ask some questions if you have them.

So with that, let me pass the bag to Bill.

William Leszinske

Thank you, Ross. Okay, thank you. No, no, we like to be very precise. Okay, I'm going to talk a little bit about what we call NSG, it's essentially the Memory and Storage Group at Intel. Just as a little bit of couple of seconds on me; I've been at Intel almost 27 years, I've been in the Memory Storage Group about six years. I started at Intel as an intern and I guess I haven't left yet. So switching to NSG, we like to talk about our strategy. I'll spend a little time on our strategy, some things that we're doing through technology and then just talk about kind of our capacity plan a little bit.

From a background standpoint, we talk about the NSG strategy, it's pretty simple. We say that we're targeting adjacent disruptive growth; adjacent in the sense that Intel as a platform company, a big player in the data center and PC clients. And so we are very focused our business is very focused on complementing the data center and the client platforms with the solutions that we're building. We say we're disruptive from the sense that the hard drive, DRAM and NAND markets are $100 billion to $120 billion a year in revenue, and with our technologies we're trying to go drive those technologies deeper into those market segments, right; so kind of replace existing technologies.

The other thing that we talk about is, we talk about being technology driven and I'll spend a little more time on that very specifically but essentially it's the non-volatile memories, 3D NAND and 3D cross point that we're delivering and then building the solutions to deliver those to the market. We also talk about being customer inspired, I spend a lot of time with customers but this is really understanding the people that use our products and trying to understand what their pain points are or what their usages and the workloads and figuring out how do we define and build products that better meet their needs or solve real challenges for them.

And then the last piece, and it's probably the two most important words on the slide is what we call platform connected. As I said, since we are Intel's memory and storage group, we're not some random company memory and storage group, we're very focused on being platform aligned with the rest of the company. So as Intel is investing in data center and in client and embedded, that's why I said my time, Intel is not on phones, so I don't spend a lot of time trying to figure out how to build great phone products. So we're very platform aligned to the rest of the company.

The other piece of platform connected is exists the opportunity to work with the data center platform team and make sure that we're building things that when you put our SSDs or our solutions together with the rest of the Intel platform, you get a better capability or some unique aspect that we're solving additional capabilities. So platform connected I think is not just simply making it work but making it work better from a company level.

So as I said, we are technology driven and we're really investing in two funnel non-volatile memory technologies. One is 3D NAND and 3D NAND is all about high capacity, low cost. How do we drive more density so that we can go deeper into the data center so that we can bring more storage to PC clients that are more affordable cost structure. And, so all of our work in that space is driving high capacity solutions, how do I make them more cost effective to displace hard drives in the data center as an example or what we might call warm data.

The other technology that we're developing is 3D crosspoint or our Optane Technology. And the other thing that's important to kind of remember and understand about these two technologies is that we're not just simply developing the non-volatile memory components and then selling them to people. What we actually do is after we develop the non-volatile memory components, we build the SSD controllers, we write the 300,000 or 400,000 lines of firmware [ph], we turn it into actual and actual solution that a customer can use. So the investment at Intel is in components and factories that also and all the downstream engineering and product work actually delivered as a solution to our company.

The other thing that I'll kind of mention here is, in the background you can kind of see something that we call the data sphere and the idea here is that there is kind of tears of memory in storage in these systems, right; the easiest way to think about is like a giant data center, right. On a server CPU you have large cashes and that was hold your most -- current data and have superfast access to the CPU. Kind of one ring out or a little out from there is DRAM, obviously a key component of a server because it's the next big solution to store and move data in and out of the CPU.

Beyond that once upon a time we just had hard drives kind of way out on the edge of the data sphere and NAND SSDs came in to really improve system level performance because they are thousand times faster than a hard drive, a NAND SSD. But we realized that DRAM is reaching some of its scaling limits, so for the last decade we've been working on 3D crosspoint or our Optane technology to kind of fill that space between DRAM and NAND SSDs. And so Optane technology is almost as fast as DRAM but has a density closer to NAND; so it allows us to build high performance low latency solutions designed to complement the DRAM in the system, and you'll see that manifest itself both as dims that go into servers in 2018 and available as high performance SSDs that are available today. So that's again two very different investment vectors because we're solving two very different sets of problems with the products that we're building.

And kind of as an example of customer inspired and what this means; about three weeks ago we did a webinar, in fact you can get to it off of intel.com if you're interested; talking about how customers are using Optane technology to improve their products or deliver new capabilities and this is just one slide to give you an example of why we've been investing in Optane technology for the last decade. Working with the University of Pisa, in Italy, they do more than just have Leaning Towers; they have a great investment in medical technology actually. And the University of Pisa using Optane SSDs and some technology that they've developed have been able to reduce the time spend in getting MRI from 40 minutes to 2 minutes. And if you think about -- there is a lot of customers that either have to be sedated or simply can't be in an MRI machine that long because of fidgety or they get claustrophobic, right.

So 40 minutes to 2 minutes literally means potentially going from not having an MRI to being able to have something diagnosed and understood better about your body, changing a customer perspective, a patient perspective and mentally. I guess the other way to think about that was, if you're running the hospital instead of running one or two people through a day at 40 minutes a time and set up and take down, right; you can now do that same kind of thing in 2 minutes, and it just makes that asset that much more efficient. You can run that many more patients through or maybe make it a more cost effective service to reach patients you couldn't reach before. So again, using our technology to change kind of customer experience; and you'll hear us talk more about this, particularly around Optane of how customers are taking advantage of this new technology.

The last thing that we'll talk about kind of is, my preamble is our investment in factory capacity. We are investing in capacity, we'd like to talk about it being a disciplined investment, basically investing to grow faster than the market but essentially growing at a pace where we think we have products and solutions that we can sell them, right; we're not just building big factories and hoping that there is market opportunities, we actually have a very disciplined look at how we do these things. Look at what the market say, look at what our competition is doing, work with our customers and invest accordingly. So across the spectrum we're kind of investing into three manufacturing factories. The first is what we call IMFT or Intel-Micron Flash Technology, this is here in the United States in Lehi, Utah, just south of Salt Lake City. This factory has been building 2D NAND and is jointly earned by Intel and Micron and it is also building 3D crosspoint and it will be wholly building 3D crosspoint as we head into 2018. So this factory is the place where we're building 3D crosspoint for Optane technology.

Micron Fab 10 in Singapore is where we run a lot of the 3D NAND first that we developed with Micron as part of our joint venture. The building is owned by Micron but because of our JV and our business relationship we get wafers from their facility. And then our biggest investment is in Fab 68 which is in Dalian, China. This factory is now full, it had been a logic factory for Intel previously, we've taken out all the logic equipment, replaced it with memory equipment and it is running our first and second generation, so that's 32 and 64 tier 3D NAND today, those are both in production. And in fact, as part of our investment in Dalian, we are building an additional building that will be online in 2018 and that will also be building 3D NAND. So again, disciplined market, growing fast because we see a big opportunity with our customers but we think building great products.

With that I'll sit down.

Ross Seymore

Perfect. Thanks, Bill. So why don't I start with some of the business model and the strategy questions and then Sidney can turn over to some of the memory technology questions.

William Leszinske

Sure.

Q - Ross Seymore

So the first question I often get covering Intel when you speak about the memory opportunity is, first and foremost, Intel runs 60% plus gross margins and not a lot of memory companies are up there; so why don't we skip to the end game first and say what's the business model, what's the ROI that Intel sees and how does it fit into the broader Intel margin structure?

William Leszinske

Thank you, Ross. So I think strategically a couple of hats [ph]. One, there are very few businesses and certainly not many legal businesses on the planet that are as great as our CPU business. So I think we would not be in the memory business as every business Intel started to have had the exact kind of return model on that. That said, we do have a model P&L that has been agreed to with Bob, our CFO; with Brian, our CEO; as well as with the Board, and we're being held then -- it's a balance of what is our revenue versus our investment and our return to the company, and obviously -- we're now reportable segments, so you guys will see what that looks like overtime. Why I think it's important to Intel is a couple of things, one, we've been working on this technology for a long time with the belief that it could really help change what we call the computing memory storage hierarchy and help us reconfigure platforms in a very positive way, bring more performance, more capability and features that don't exist today to the platforms. So that platform connected piece is a really big part of it and so while having great technology mean platform connected is great, we also do think it's a great business opportunity and it will bring a good return-on-investment to the shareholders.

Ross Seymore

And I believe on the last earnings call you talked about this business being profitable in 3D NAND in the back half of this year and then you made a promise that for the entirety of this segment and the entirety of 2018 it would also be operating profitable. Can you talk about a little bit of the prerequisites to get there? Obviously pricing tends to move around a little bit in the memory space; to put it mildly, right now I think there is more people fearing that we're at a peak than a trough in memory pricing. So just -- some of the metrics that you think about when you are willing to look that far out and forecast profitability?

William Leszinske

Well, I think we have a lot of assumptions in a lot of market models. One, is the market growing, we think SSD is a growing market across multiple markets segments and we have some -- we kind of call it the bull to base in the bare case of what does that look like over the years. We work with analysts a lot to make sure that we're investing in the right spot. The other thing is, yes, there will always be some full on pricing, the market has been incredibly tight, really the last year that will I'm sure change at some point, will it be as cyclical as days come by, I don't know. But we believe that there is a lot of unmet demand, both in appeasing clients in data center growth rate as we move from what -- that was that hot data close to the CPU to warm data and that becomes solid state; we see ongoing growth plus just the growth of data centers across the globe. And then new segments, be it in the embedded space or at times driving, we see that as desire in something solid state. So we think over the long-term we can work through the pricing and the supply things. We think the long-term demand growth is there and that's what kind of gives us the confidence that we think we can predict our profitability to a first order.

Ross Seymore

And then maybe the last question before we can move over a little bit under the specific technologies. The last slide you had up there about the manufacturing -- up there for all of you, the TV there too [ph]. Talk a little bit about how much CapEx you're spending in Dalian and I know you're not going to say what that's going to do going forward but just talk about how that facility is equipped? How much spending there was last year, so people can give an idea of -- or get an idea of what it may or may not be going forward.

William Leszinske

Sure, absolutely. So you're right and I'll say it right in front of us. We have not given 20 -- as Intel Corporation we have not given 2018 CapEx guidance, that will happen later; so I won't talk about 2018. For this year we have committed $2.5 billion in capital towards the memory and for Dalian, that essentially means filling it with equipment for 3D NAND, we started that build out it was [indiscernible] last year but it sold out this year and it also means starting the construction or they are actually quite far along with the construction of a new building that expands our clean room space in Dalian.

Ross Seymore

Okay. So theoretically then that building would be able to be ready to be filled with equipment next year at some point in time?

William Leszinske

Yes, we're projecting that we will be shipping product from next year.

Ross Seymore

And is there any of the other two locations where there is sort of those binary spends happening, whether it's going from the 2D NAND over to Optane and Lehi or something happening down in IMFT?

William Leszinske

I don't think there is any other binary. I think we'll continue to invest on ramping and fill up the Lehi IMFT facility with 3D crosspoint, and that will obviously require some additional equipment next year as well to fill it because a full memory factory is a happy memory factor from a cost perspective.

Ross Seymore

So why don't we switch over to some of the technology side between the 3D NAND and 3D crosspoint etcetera. So I'll hand it over to Sidney.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. So may I start off with basically into 3D NAND and 3D crosspoint. By the word 3D NAND I'm understanding that Intel just introduced the 64 SSD; realistically when -- how quickly can you get that into the systems and beyond the 64 layers what is the kind of cadence that you're looking at in terms of the number of layers or whatever the technology is?

William Leszinske

Great question. So we are shipping our 64 layer or what we call our second generation 3D NAND and it's being built at both the Micron facility as well as Dalian. And when we announced that we were shipping product, that was something you could buy on-shelf that day. So we've kind of taken a position that we're not going to do long-term technology advances, we're really going to talk about products and it's been more time talking about what customers combine, take advantage today. So we are shipping that pretty broadly and the OEMs have been doing calls, and so we're shipping to OEM so you can buy systems with SSDs in it today.

Unidentified Analyst

And the cadence beyond 64?

William Leszinske

Yes, the cadence beyond -- so we haven't talked about what's next from an Intel Micron perspective as far as what happens after our second generation work. We are working on the third generation and we know what we're doing, we just haven't talked about it publicly but we -- I would think of it as, we're currently running at faster than Moore's Law on the logic sides; the logic is, call it two to three years on the logic front, we're running faster than that on the 3D NAND front right now, next generation is coming quickly.

Unidentified Analyst

In terms of the technologies, I think one of the key benefits for what you guys doing is the bit density seems to be better than some of the competing technologies. If you consider the yields and costs and all of that stuff, is it so you still have [indiscernible]. And of course the industry chatter has always been this rolling gate at some point was stop scaling as well as the alternative; what is your view on that?

William Leszinske

Okay, great technology question. So in 3D NAND there is kind of two fundamental technologies; one is called replacement gate and one is called floating gate. And we have chosen a floating gate path with Micro in our development and we chose it very specifically because floating gate gives you higher bit density, you can build just a tighter cell. Just because of how the fundamental technology works, replacement gate basically means they build the stack and then they have to dig trenches and suck out nitride and replace it with a metal and that's the replacement gate is the metal gate that they have to reflow it. And so there is work that has to be done to do that. It doesn't give you as a dense cell as floating gate which we kind of build all at once after we etch [ph] it. And so we think for what we're doing floating gate is the better decision because it reach that higher density lower cost that I mentioned earlier.

And the other advantage that we have with floating gate is the floating gate concept has been known since the 70s because that's how an eProm [ph] works, right. A floating gate started INE Prom [ph] when it was invented and it just kind of progressed through NORE [ph] and now NAND; and so it's something that we know how to build, it's something that we know how to yield, it's something we know how to debug to get better yield and get it outdoor more quickly. So we think we actually have made really good technology decisions for what we're doing, I'm not saying that it's perfect for every market segment but for building high performance, high capacity through NAND SSDs we think floating gate is a great decision and we have a multi-year technology room.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Maybe it's a question to 3D crosspoint; you've introduced 3D crosspoint about two years ago now, how has the progress been so far and what are they key usages as of today. Is it more a replacement of DRAM or a replacement of NAND?

William Leszinske

That's a great question. I would think about it -- one, it took a little bit longer than we had hoped to get it out of the door. We announced in kind of the April timeframe that we're now shipping which we are, you can go buy -- you can go to Cosco, our best buy and buy a desktop machine that has Optane memory in it which is essentially 3D crosspoint dye wrapped into a solution that includes some software that accelerates a performance of a hard drive or a NAND based -- SSD based system. So it's a way to make platforms overall more responsive and feel much faster. Excuse me, as I said, you can buy that domestically today, actually you can buy it on a global basis and that's ramping; and you will see it's first in desktops and you will see more of that as we head into the holiday selling season and then you will see mobile show up later out in time with the next kind of turn of the connected platforms. So that's the first usage, right.

The second that we're actually have been spending a lot of time is in the data center. And our initial customers, it would be like a cloud service provider, they tend to write there on software, they know their workloads and they are willing to go and optimize it, right. When NAND SSDs first came out, people would pull out a hard drive, stick in a NAND SSD and see if their system got faster. I think we're a little more sophisticated now and we can understand which applications are likely to take advantage of it and so we're working with those customers and those applications first. And then meanwhile, you will see customers that are optimizing their systems in the background and they will bring new services to market. One great example is, last week at VM World, actually which was here; VMware now sitting a version of VSAM which is kind of their virtual storage array network appliance and we've been working with them for a year to put a new cash into particular energy of 3D crosspoint or Optane technology and they are getting like 2.5X performance increase on a common platform and after a 4X reduction in cost for that incentive deployment versus what they were doing before. So by investing and working with us for almost a year on their software stack, they've been able to give huge benefits to their customers. So you will see more of that as we go through time, right. It leans over the appease over something that maybe just targeting at work that actually started revisiting our algorithms and how the software that they wrote and that's how they got that great reduction in time.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And then next here I think you talked about having the dim foreign factor, is that -- do you see that as a huge callus for the Optane being adopted elsewhere other than the PC and partly data center?

William Leszinske

I think Optane dims [ph] really helps what happening in enterprise and in cloud [ph] depending on what you're trying to do. And my favorite example is SAP HANA. You know, today SAP HANA allows you to build multi-terabyte in memory databases but software still hits software faults and machines have to reboot, they have buys because they're writing a lot of code. And today we listed Intel on our implementation of HANA because we used it during Intel, those are actually two machines and they failed over. So to get a software reset after reboot a machine, they fell over to the other machine and the hope is that they can get it rebooted, get all the data back in the memory, get the cash warmed back up before they have to reboot again.

With Optane, it's fundamentally different and SAP has been working multiple years to take advantage of the fact that Optane is persistent, right; DRAM is not persistent, you take away the power, it losses the data. 3D crosspoint has a persistent memory and that it will that memory even after you power cycle it. So now we're able to dig 4, 5 6 or even larger terabyte in memory databases with Hana and rather than having to take a long time; like, it can take days to reboot a system sucked -- terabytes of data off of the hard drives and the SSDs [indiscernible] store, repopulate the memory, get the cash warm back up and actually make it an efficient system again.

With Optane, if you have to reboot, you reboot. You figure out which partition caused the problem, reload that section of data and then in three of the whole rest of the array that you stored terabytes of data is still correct, it's still accurate and the machine is booted in seconds. So it fundamentally changes how big of a database you can run and how quickly you can get the machine back up and running which will save you kind of CapEx in the long-term. So long answer but it's a big benefit.

Unidentified Analyst

When you first introduced 3D crosspoint, one of the transference [ph] is that there is a lot of changes in the system that has been made. It kind of feel like a proprietary architecture. We'll pass the station in terms of the ecosystem team developing the peripherals to use Optane?

William Leszinske

I think there is a couple of ways to think about it. One, the implementation for the DIM is very unique in crosspoint, it requires a certain version of CPU etcetera but if you think about what we had to do; we had to develop a 3D crosspoint memory and that took a decade and that in itself is amazing but then we had developed a controller for the DIM, for the memory module that actually manages the 3D crosspoint. Then we had to change the electrical interface that connects the DIM to the CPU, then we actually had to change the memory controller in the CPU and then we had to add new CPU instructions to know that there was persistent memory out at the end of these wires. So a huge amount of innovation at multiple years had to work. So while it is a unique solution, I think one of the benefits of working with Intel is that not too many companies have that vision and that willingness to make that kind of long-term investment to bring that kind of benefit. So that's kind of on the DIM and that's probably on one end.

We started working on PCIE storage four or five years ago knowing that we're working on 3D crosspoint and that's why we started working on that long ago. And so now you can go buy a server, buy an SSD from us that uses Optane or a 3D NAND and plug it into the slot and it should just work; and we've worked on that for four years to get all the software drivers out of the ecosystem and that actually benefits certainly us, but also a lot of our competitors in the SSD space.

Unidentified Analyst

And one last question from me on the technical side; when you look at your product road map, I know you only announced one product which is 120 gigabit; how scalable is this 3D crosspoint and what kind of room are we looking at?

William Leszinske

I would think of it this way, we're working on three generations of 3D NAND today, the version we're shipping the next generation and then the generation after that that were path finding. We're also working on three generations of 3D crosspoint and given that as a completely new set of materials that probably has even a longer life of evolution than 3D NAND does.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you.

Ross Seymore

There is a question in the back.

Unidentified Analyst

Does Optane allow like a hard drive to being existence for longer now because it would speed it up?

William Leszinske

It's a great question. I think fundamentally, Optane memory is probably more of a near-term solution for hard drives because eventually what people really wanted thin systems, right. Are the desktops going to be around for a while; yes, hard drive can be accelerated and it will work great but I think for most mobile platforms they're going to want something thinner and I think what you see there is Optane memory plus a low cost NAND SSD. So it's low cost, so it's not very high performance but it's been at every place as hard drive and then you have the Optane memory that's high performance and you get a great thin sleek looking system.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible].

William Leszinske

The hyperscale guys -- I don't think hard drives are going to go away anytime soon just because data centers is the amount of data that they are collecting is growing at such a prodigious rate that hurt us being around for a long time. If you remember that data that I showed, they will move out from kind of warm data out to a edge of cold data, and then they will probably have to compete with things like tape because tape isn't going away either, right. I mean they've sold lot of tape story. If you use Amazon's [indiscernible] service of the tape back-up. So I don't see it going away for a while.

Ross Seymore

One more question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And do you ever see a market for customers to buy row of 3D crosspoint, either controllers or drivers, etcetera you're making available to anyone because then built their own SSD and seek to market; that way it's all going to come through Intel brand on the box?

William Leszinske

Yes, it's all new technology. So to ensure that it comes to market in a consistent way. We're only delivering it as a finished solution; so we're not enabling people to build own controllers or for us just to sell the components for a very focus and program solution.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible].

William Leszinske

My answer is consistent for 3D crosspoint.

Unidentified Analyst

How does Micron play into the 3D crosspoint development? Do they have to develop all new controllers or they get the usual or…

William Leszinske

Sorry, I was trying to show you guys one visual aid I've got in a second. For our -- yes, it's true for NAND as well; for our JV we jointly developed the technology building blocks, we jointly developed the components and in terms of 3D crosspoint we build it in our joint factory and for 3D NAND we built it in our factory but after that we compete. So they can go build their own controllers and build their own solutions, right. We've been very public about our path, so we'll have to choose what they are going to do with their investment in 3D crosspoint.

Unidentified Analyst

So you could license…

William Leszinske

We would.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, but you're not.

William Leszinske

We have not [indiscernible] until now.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Ross Seymore

And how does the competition [ph] versus competition side work with Micron considering -- you what have DRAM business that could be threatened at all by this and obviously they do. So their incentive to push us hard on 3D crosspoint doesn't seem like it would be as large as yours is?

William Leszinske

Well, I think a couple of things. I agree at the high level, that's true Ross but you have to think is that technology going to last forever, right. DRAM is trying to reach on its scaling and getting very difficult to targeting the transistors and more importantly, the capacitors that hold the charge. And so you have to figure is that a long-term path for them or is this a growth opportunity. I think you're right, if you view it as this is offsetting my existing business, then you're going to struggle. If you realize that the world is going to continue to change and the fact that it's a persistent versus a non -- versus a [indiscernible] memory and that can change things completely, let me change their mind that they should probably comment on their view.

Ross Seymore

So what's it's showing or telling you how it was?

William Leszinske

Okay, so sorry. We were talking about demand and density in data centers. I just wanted to hold up, this is something that we call the ruler SSD and it's -- because it's got really shape, it looks like a ruler. But the idea here is that this is way more efficient in a data center and for density than what you can do with the hard drives, right and initial SSDs were designed to replace hard drive, right; so they fit in that two and a half inch hole and on the servers. While the F-roll ons [ph] are not very good, this is 10X more efficient on airflow, so you can have lower fans, so your OpEx is lower when you build something with this ruler. It's higher density, we can build 32 terabytes in one of these rulers and you take 32 of them and you put them across the front of a one new chassis and you now have a pet [ph] of data storage and a single person can life the server with a petabyte of storage. Today you need a full rack of two terabyte hard drives, so you have to have a data center that can hold the weight, you have to have the electricity, they have mechanical reliability issues, all of that changes when you move to something like this.

So I don't see hard drives going the way but it's why customers are moving to things like this, it just is a huge benefit from our TCO or total costs of ownership perspective. And so we're duties with 3D NAND and Optane or 3D crosspoint based solutions. The other thing that's interesting though is this will become an industry standard and the guys that are building on the accelerators like our PGA team are super excited in building accelerators that fit into this as well because this is just a standard PCIE high speed interface on the back. So you can now build a server that has specific accelerators as well as non-volatile memory as well as compute all in a single platform. So you can now pick and choose what kind of solution you want to build in on a very efficient form factor. So I'd like to say kind of thinking about the data center of tomorrow but kind of enabling it to happen now.

So there is a lot of technology changes that non-volatile memory brings beyond just – it's faster than hard drive, right; and I think that's one of the things that's unique and has given us confidence to original when the original questions were also -- why do we think we have a good plan and a good strategy.

Ross Seymore

Maybe one final question as our time is wrapping up here. When you think about Intel attacking this market, do you really try to take a leadership position on somewhat of this existing market on one side, on the NAND side and then develop a whole new architecture and ecosystem in many ways on 3D crosspoint? If we were to look two or three years down the road and your memory business succeeded, what do you think that memory business would look like between the two different sides?

William Leszinske

Well, I think we see it as a very large potential opportunity and I think while 3D crosspoint or Optane is new, it is displacing some DRAM or replacing some things, right. People will go upto their workloads and it will get better but I think you will see a very large mix of Optane SSDs and even larger pool of 3D NAND based solutions and then some applications that will really take advantage of the DIMS, right, but we see growth across all three capabilities.

Ross Seymore

And do you think Intel -- again, that's our prior question with Micron having a little bit of controversy around what they may or may not push and I know their best suited answer for some of these questions. But do you need others to buy into it or can Intel alone, given the platform approach actually get the buy end from the ecosystem?

William Leszinske

Well, I'd say this, do people want a second source; sure. But if people understand how they develop or increase their total or lower their total cost of ownership or the benefit of having this; this is addressing Optane in the similar addressing needs and issues that customers have, they are willing to use our solutions, right, even if it's single source. From a competitive standpoint, let's presume we're wildly successful. We think we have a two to three year lead on the competition, similarly we ever have any some other non-volatile technology other than 3D crosspoint or frankly, they will try to go copy what we've already done. So we think the competition is very real so that as we're successful we're creating this, people will follow us either with same technology or different technology.

Ross Seymore

Great. With that, we're out of time. Bill, thank you very much for your time. Thank you for coming.

