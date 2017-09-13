Fitbit's Opportunity For Accelerated Growth

Last week, Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) announced several new products and services. I believe the launch of these new products and services will enable the company to return to profitability and once again gain Wall Street's love. On September 5th, I wrote an article detailing its new smartwatch, the Ionic. The focus of this article will be on the company's other new products and services, specifically the soon-to-be-launched coaching application, Fitbit Coach App, as well as its new scale, the Aria 2, and the wireless headphones, Flyer.

Fitbit Coach App

In March 2015, Fitbit acquired FitStar, which made a series of fitness and yoga apps to provide personalized workout programs for its users. After the company integrated Fitstar onto its ecosystem, it cost $7.99 for monthly access or $39.99 for yearly access to a Personal Trainer or Yoga application. As a Fitbit user, I was offered a 3-month free trial and overall enjoyed my experience with the workouts.

Upon starting the application for the first time, you do a series of small fitness tests to assess your fitness. Once assessed, the application will suggest workouts based on your fitness goals, your current fitness level, and your time constraints. I loved how the data synced with my Fitbit application and provided recommendations based on what activities I recently did. For example, the application notified me that it saw that I run quite often and provided me with workouts to help improve my performance.

My biggest complaint with the Fitstar app was that it was only compatible on a Fitbit Blaze watch. I only had a Charge 2, so I had to follow the workout on my phone, which was a bit annoying. I often found myself having trouble finding a place to put my phone where I can see the screen to follow along.

However, the new Fitbit Coach App will be available right on the Fitbit Ionic, and will also integrate an audio coach so working out with the application becomes more seamless. Moreover, the new app will offer "Guided Health Programs, which provide step-by-step guidance, personalized insights, educational tools and rewards to influence positive behavior change and health outcomes." These programs will not be limited to workouts and will also focus on other ways to improve the user's health. For example, Fitbit will be launching a four-week program labeled "Kick Your Sugar Habit." This program is designed to help users "understand and avoid added sugars, which are not labeled on foods..."

Fitbit will maintain its current pricing structure of $7.99 per month, or $39.99 per year. However, the company may also provide a way to sell additional services by opening up the platform to allow third parties to provide content on the application as well. In this regard, it can become a middle man and risklessly gain a portion of the revenue that is generated from trainers that launch programs through this application.

Company management is prudently creating a recurring revenue stream to supplement its revenue from product sales. Moreover, revenue from the Coaching App will have much higher margins, because there is essentially just a one-time cost to create the application. Then, all the revenue from additional users flows to the bottom line as profits and expands FIT's margins.

Aria 2 and Flyer

Fitbit Expanding Its Community

FIT is carving out its niche as becoming a health-first company with an appeal to several disparate consumer segments. As I discussed in my article on September 5th, where I detailed the Ionic smartwatch, the company has created compelling reasons for runners, swimmers, and those who like to track their health data on a granular level to purchase FIT's new smartwatch and join the Fitbit ecosystem. Moreover, as I discussed in an article on September 7th, the company's partnership with DexCom to provide continuous glucose monitoring will spur diabetics to purchase Ionic watches.

By offering the Ionic at an attractive price point of $299.95, along with making the watch appealing to these various consumer segments, FIT could sell a significant number of Ionic smartwatches. Moreover, as reported on Wareable.com, Fitbit is working on a Charge 3 and Blaze 2, which will reportedly be available for sale in 2018.

As of last quarter, FIT had already sold a total of 67 million devices. With these new releases, it will be able to further grow its consumer base. Although the 67 million devices does not represent active users, a vast majority of that figure still represents active users. Moreover, in March, FIT launched a Community feature on its application, which already had 11.2 million as of last quarter. It also launched Groups, such as for those interested in running or for people with diabetes. These features will create a stickness factor which will keep users on its platform.

Once on the platform, FIT will be able to sell ancillary products, such as its Aria 2 scale and Flyer headphones. For example, the Aria 2 scale will be valuable to a Fitbit user, since it will automatically log your weight and sync with the Fitbit application. Users will be able to get a better overview of their health in an efficient manner. Accurately logging one's weight is an important task for many and can be especially paramount for those with diabetes that wear a Fitbit. Thus, by getting more users on its ecosystem, FIT will be able to cross-sell to them and gain incremental revenue through that avenue as well.

Additionally, the company has the opportunity to cross-sell its newly launched Flyer headphones. These wireless headphones are the first headphones FIT has ever offered and appear to be quite compelling. I went through the Fitbit website to see if the company has effectively set up cross-selling, and in fact, it has done a great job at pushing the Flyer headphones. When I added the Ionic to my cart, a prompt immediately appeared asking me if I wanted to pair the Ionic with Flyer headphones. Furthermore, the features on these headphones are prudently centered around fitness. These cross-selling opportunities will allow the company to reinvigorate its top line growth.

Opportunity and Competition

Smartwatch

According to research from IDC, the wearables market is expected to experience prodigious growth. In particular, IDC projects that the smartwatch category will more than double by 2021. Specifically, it sees smartwatch shipments increasing to 161 million units in 2021 from this year's base of shipments of 71.4 million units.

There are many competitors in the smartwatch industry, as several companies are seeing the growth potential for this product market. The main competitors are Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Asus (OTC:ASUUY), Huawei, LG (NYSE:LPL), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN), and Sony (NYSE:SNE). One reason that APPL is a bit different from the other competitors is that its smartwatch is tethered directly to iOS so those with Android phones will be less inclined to purchase an Apple Watch. It is worth mentioning that Apple is expected to release its newest Apple Watch later today.

With respect to Android competitors, I believe FIT has focused on carving out its niche as a smartwatch with health-focused consumers in mind. The features on the Ionic appear to be more robust than those on the competition. Some may argue that Garmin has the closest comparison, but its latest watch, the vivoactive 3, is missing important features, such as downloadable music offline (FIT partnered with Pandora (NYSE:P) to provide stations offline). Also, Garmin will not have the latest health tracking sensors, that the Ionic will offer with its SpO2 sensor, which may eventually be used to detect sleep apnea and can offer more granular heart rate data.

Furthermore, FIT is the only Android smartwatch competitor to partner with DexCom to provide its users with continuous glucose monitoring on the smartwatch. The other competitors do not have watches that come close in terms of the number of features for those focused on health tracking, and are more centered around being either fashionable or techie. Therefore, I believe FIT can carve out its niche in this burgeoning market.

Wireless Headphones

Forecasts from research firm Gartner project that the bluetooth headset market will also experience significant growth. Gartner's research shows that there were 150 million unit shipments for bluetooth headphones in 2017, and that figure is expected to grow to 206 million by 2021.

Apple is a major competitor for high-end wireless headphones with its AirPods. However, as discussed above, the AirPods are tethered to an iPhone, so they are not competitive for Android users. Since iOS only accounts for roughly 12% of the worldwide smartphone market, this means FIT will not have to compete with Apple in selling Bluetooth headphones to the other 88% of the smartphone market. It is worth mentioning that the US is the most lucrative market for these headphones, and Apple does hold a more sizeable stake with 42% of the US smartphone market. However, that still leaves a huge segment for FIT to target in the US.

Don't get too excited, though, since there is still substantial competition in the Android Bluetooth headphone market. There are innumerable options at the lower-quality side of the market and a few big names in the higher-quality side, where FIT intends to compete. The Flyer headphones are priced at $129.95, so they are definitely targeted at the higher end of the market. I will not paint an overly rosy picture - I believe there are several comparable headphones at this price point. A quick Amazon search can unearth a bunch. For example, I found these Bose headphones on Amazon that are priced at $149 and appear to have comparable metrics (both have 6-hour charges and high audio quality).

One differentiating feature, which will be nice, is that the Flyer headphones will be able to connect to two devices at once, so you can keep your phone and smartwatch linked. In the past, I've had problems with this, so I can understand the value with that feature. It remains to be seen whether this will be a differentiating factor for other consumers, however.

Nonetheless, I still believe FIT can gain a portion of this market, even if it has a comparable price point and features to many of the competitors. I believe the brand name, coupled with its cross-selling ability, can enable FIT to garner a segment of this market.

Scale

The new Aria 2 scale is the first update the company has released since it launched its original model back in 2012. Like the Flyer headphones, the Aria 2 will be priced at $129.95. FIT has claimed that it will allow for more accurate readings and will have a new feature of being able to recognize up to 8 users.

The Aria 2 is definitely priced above many competitors, which can again be found with an Amazon search. There are a number of lower-quality options that are priced in the $30-100 range. However, once again I believe FIT's brand value, coupled with its cross-selling opportunity, can allow for the company to carve out its share of this market. Moreover, with its automatic syncing to the Fitbit application, the Aria 2 scale will be valuable to FIT users who prefer to have a better overall picture of their stats in one application.

Value and Financial Impact

At the current valuation, Fitbit represents a compelling buying opportunity, especially when considering the possibility of accelerated revenue and profit generation, based on the cross-selling and higher-margin service revenue possibilities, discussed above.

Its market capitalization is just $1.45 billion. Based on the asset levels, this represents an incredible value. First of all, FIT ended last quarter with around $675 million in cash alone, but has no debt on its balance sheet. Moreover, it has accounts receivable of around $215 million, which can be easily factored, and turned into cash. The company has total assets of $1.46 billion (slightly more than its market cap) and total liabilities of about just $530 million. That means its net assets are just around $1 billion. Therefore, FIT is trading close to its net asset levels.

On top of this deflated valuation, the company has been becoming closer to profitability. In the last quarter, it reported a non-GAAP net loss of just $0.08 per share, which was well above the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.22 per share. Furthermore, FIT management has projected for its non-GAAP net loss to shrink to a range of just -$0.05 to -$0.02 per share. Management has also projected that EBITDA will be in the range of breakeven to -$12 million.

With FIT's gross margins being around 43% for just its hardware sales, I believe it has a clear path to profitability. Assuming the Ionic, Aria 2, and Flyer have margins in the same ballpark as prior product releases, I am expecting gross profit to jump substantially, since the company will be able to cross-sell on its platform. Moreover, FIT has the ability to even expand margins, since I believe it has a legitimate ability to generate higher-margin service revenue from its Coaching App.

Additionally, more of the gross profit should flow to the bottom line. FIT management has been focused on reducing operating expenses and has a goal of achieving $850 million in operating expenses for the full year. These cuts are prudently focused on reducing staff in the sales & marketing and general and administrative categories. It is important to note that management did not reduce R&D expenses and is still investing in developing leading future technology.

Conclusion

Management has prudently pivoted FIT to become a health-first company and allow it to carve out its niche in the smartwatch market. Moreover, the company has launched a number of new services and products that will allow for accelerated top and bottom line growth. With the stock still trading around its 52-week and all-time lows, and profitability possibly being just around the corner, I believe it is still an opportune time to add FIT to your portfolio.

