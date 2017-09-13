Cavium Networks' (CAVM) Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference (Transcript)

Cavium Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAVM)

Okay. Good afternoon again, everybody. We're going to get started with the next presentation. We have the CFO of Cavium, Art Chadwick, here. Art's going to go through a - no slides but just talk a little bit about some of their recent results and guidance, some of the moving parts in the Company, and then we're going to go into the fireside chat. Again, if you do have questions, and we do encourage them, raise your hand, we'll get a microphone over to you, and ask away.

So with that, let me pass it over to Art.

Arthur Chadwick

Great. Thanks, Ross. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for joining us today. Before I started, I just a few comments on my Safe Harbor language. As you know, comments that I make during the course of this conversation could be deemed to be forward-looking comments. And as such, I would like to remind the audience that there are risks and uncertainties in business, including ours, and I refer you to the risk section of our Form 10-Ks and 10-Qs that we file with the SEC.

So having said that, I just want to spend a couple minutes kind of recap our last quarter and where we are in the year and then open it up to more questions. So we announced our Q2 results just a few weeks ago. I won't spend a lot of time on it because for those of you that follow us, you know what they were. But generally, our revenue was $242 million that was up 6% sequentially from Q1, very solid quarter for us. Record design win activity for the Company.

Gross margins continue to expand, up 20 basis points from Q1. OpEx, one of our stated goals is to manage OpEx growth at about half of our topline growth and we did exactly that in Q2. Our topline, as I mentioned, was up 6% sequentially and our OpEx was up 3% sequentially. So what that did is continue to expand our operating margins. Operating margins were up 130 basis points sequentially. So record non-GAAP earnings for the Company. All around, great quarter.

One of the other things that we've been talking more about is just the fact that we are so much more diversified today than we've ever been in the past. Not that many years ago, our business was primarily is just our embedded business, our OCTEON business and our NITROX security products, and that business is growing very, very nicely for us. One of the statistics that I calculated recently was Cavium went public 10 years ago. We went public in Q2 of 2007.

So 10 years later is the quarter we just announced, Q2 of 2017 and our topline CAGR over that period was 27%. So I think we had one down year in the last 10 years, a couple of flattish years, a lot of great years, but what it means is we've been able to drive very substantial, in this case, 27% topline growth on average over a 10-year period. So I think we're very proud of that. And that is essentially our embedded business, embedded and security.

So that I kind of think of as our bread and butter business. It's grown nicely over the years. We've never been in a stronger competitive position than we are today. At the high end, our competition used to be a company called NetLogic. They got acquired by Broadcom, acquired by Avago, and that group has been disbanded. At the low end, competition is really Freescale. And of course, they've had their challenges through a couple of acquisitions and some downsizing. So we've never been in a stronger competitive position in that particular business.

We're going from our OCTEON II to OCTEON III transition. We've talked about this before, given the design win that we have, one in OCTEON III and the transition that a lot of our customers are going through, transitioning from OCTEON II to OCTEON III, puts more content in their boxes, a lot of higher speeds, a lot more traffic processing, a lot more intelligence, a lot more security. That's been a very strong growth business and continues to be so. So that's kind of our first tranche of growth historically and for this year.

The second tranche that we've talked about are our new products. We talked about this for a long, long time. That includes our Thunder products, which are our ARM-based server products; the Xpliant switch; LiquidIO II; LiquidSecurity; and our Fusion-M, which is our macro base station nanochip. And all five of these "new products" are going to be - the sales for those are going to be nicely higher this year than they were last year. And we expect sales for all those products to be nicely higher next year versus what they are this year.

So they're driving probably the highest percentage growth within the company, one, because these are big markets and these are new products kind of at the beginning stages of their life cycles. And then kind of the third pillar of growth is QLogic. We closed our QLogic acquisition. It was August of last year. So we just passed our one-year anniversary on that. The acquisition has gone very, very well for us.

As you know, we discontinued certain product lines that they were in, including Fiber Channel Switch business and other products, and basically maintain kind of the three jewels, if you will, within the company. And that included their Fibre Channel HBA business, which is relatively slow growth, but highly profitable. They've got a very strong market position, probably two thirds of market share in that particular market.

The second piece of the QLogic business is the Ethernet NIC business. We think that business can grow 20% to 25% a year. There are things that we're able to do that business that I think QLogic was not able to. We've been able to sell some of those QLogic-branded products into Cavium's customer base. We bought out the manufacturing rights on their processors to bring the cost down so we can be more aggressive on pricing.

And at the end of the day, if you think about it, these Ethernet NIC products, essentially, it's a processor on a card with a huge software stack. And that's where it's really interesting, being able to take their software stack and Cavium's process technology, put that together, which is our road map going forward for kind of these midmarket intelligent NICs. So we're doing a lot in this business to grow that business nicely.

And then the third piece of the QLogic business are the storage controllers. And we think that business can grow probably 30%-plus a year. What's driving that growth is the advent of all-flash arrays in the data center. So you take those three QLogic businesses: the Fibre Channel HBA, the Ethernet NIC business and the storage controllers, roll it all together, and we think that business is growing 10%-plus year-over-year.

So kind of to recap the kind of the three pillars of growth for us this year, our core OCTEON business, which is doing very nice, transition from OCTEON II to OCTEON III, the second pillar being all of our new products that are doing very nice and the third piece being the QLogic business.

So if you look at our growth this year over last year, Cavium organic growth, we don't report QLogic versus Cavium, but if you break out the QLogic piece, our growth in Q2 was about 27% of Cavium classic products. So we are showing very strong organic growth of Cavium classic products adding on this growth from QLogic for the numbers that we reported.

I think that's kind of my summary for where we are right now, and now I'd like to open it up to questions for you, Ross, or the audience.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ross Seymore

Sure. So why don't we talk a little bit about that organic side first that you just mentioned, that 27% growth in the second quarter. What was driving that? And if we start to break that down into, and I know you're not going to get into terrible specifics on this, but the core side of the business versus new products and then we can delve down deeper into what's driving those two subsets as well.

Arthur Chadwick

Well again, not to repeat myself too much, but our core embedded business has been just very solid. We've got a number of brand name customers out that use our products, from Cisco, F5, Citrix, Nokia, Samsung, Huawei, Palo Alto Networks, and the list goes on from there. So Tier 1 technology companies that are using our products in embedded space.

And what's driving the need for that are the same macro trends that we've seen for a number of years now and I think we'll continue to see for a number of years, and that is just more traffic on the Internet, means you need more packet processing, more intelligence is being built into every box and more security is being built into every box. And that's essentially what our OCTEONs do.

Our high-end OCTEONs got 48 cores of 64-bit processing for general-purpose processing and along with that, literally a couple of hundred hardware acceleration for Layer 4 to Layer 7 intelligence and security processing. So as the world evolves and there's just more and more traffic, more and more video, more and more intelligence, more and more security, there's more and more need for our type of technology. So that's driving our core business.

Then our new products, in many ways, are kind of the derivative products of this core technology that we have. If you think of our ARM-based server chip, it's an ARM-based chip, ThunderX I got 48 cores, 64-bit processing, starting to sound a little familiar. It's all leveraged off of our OCTEON technology, but we're designing it for the data center.

Our Xpliant chip is a pure SDN chip, 100% programmable for these next-generation data centers. Our lead customer there is Arista. And we've had a number of other design wins with Tier 1 customers, some of which we've announced, some of which we have not. So that's doing very, very well.

LiquidIO II, that's essentially a very high-end intelligent NIC offload card. Our original customer there was Amazon. We've talked about that a lot. LiquidIO II, much higher performance, 25 gigs speeds, and that's used by two data centers now, are integrating. It probably is - LiquidIO II is an intelligent offload card, and again it leverages our intelligent Layer 4, Layer 7 intelligence and security processing technology.

LiquidSecurity is a very cool product. Security is becoming more and more important in the world, all of these hacks that we read about. One of the highest levels of securities in a server is called FIPS, that's Federal Information Protocol Standard. And traditionally, to have FIPS-level security in a server, you have to have what's called a FIPS card. So you physically go out and put a card in each server to provide that level of encryption and security to that machine.

What LiquidSecurity does is it allows you to have that level of security, but manage it outside of the server. So it's actually a card or an appliance that sits outside of the server rack and can essentially point to any collection of virtual servers in your data center and provide that FIPS-level of security. So you can see how completely flexible this is. It's 100% dynamic. And our first big customer there is AWS. They just launched that service one or two weeks ago now, and it's all using Cavium LiquidSecurity technology. So that's very exciting for us.

And then the last of the five new products is Fusion-M. This is a single macro-base station on a chip. If you think about macro base stations, just for those in the audience, to tell you what this is, when you have your cell phone, it connects up to essentially a base station. And so the base station processes that traffic flow and sends it on its way.

You go back not that many years ago and a base station would have a processor in there, maybe some cold processors, a bunch of the DSPs, a bunch of FPGAs and what's happened over the last number of years is more and more of that functionality has gotten integrated into the processor. And our Fusion-M is kind of the ultimate integration. It integrates everything in a macro base station under one piece of silicon, except for the RF. We don't do RF.

So some of these companies that used to sell DSPs or FPGAs into this market, it's not been such a great market for them because more and more has been integrated into the processor. But it's been a very good market for us. We've got two big customers in the space, Samsung and Nokia and both are doing very, very well for us.

So that's kind of a quick list of the new products. They're all doing well for kind of, I think, obvious reasons. They're big markets. These are all growth markets. We've got some of the latest technology to address the needs of those markets, and each of those products are essentially at the beginning - relative beginning of their life cycles.

Ross Seymore

Why don't we dive a little deeper into one of those new products, the Thunder processing, the ARM-based processors. Talk a little bit about where Cavium believes it can be different in that market, mainly from the perspective that we heard a lot of noise two, three, four years ago about ARM-based processors in this server and data center market, and it really hasn't gone that far with other companies.

Arthur Chadwick

Sure.

Ross Seymore

You're one of the big ones that remains standing. So talk about how your approach is different and what sort of growth expectations you have?

Arthur Chadwick

Sure. So if you think of the server market, traditional data centers that are just running accounting software. There's really nothing that Cavium can bring to that game. That's not what we're good at. But what we are good at is technology associated with network processing, packet processing, intelligence in the network and security in the network.

And so if you think about where the data center has evolved from kind of what I think is kind of classic GM-style data centers that are just running accounting software to today's Googles, Facebooks, Alibabas, Amazons of the world, today's data center looks a lot like an extension of intelligent network, and that's exactly what it is. It's processing a lot of data in and out. There's a lot of intelligent traffic management. There's a lot of security processing. And so that's a set of technologies that we are very good at.

So then the issue is how to develop a chip that can go into one of those data centers. Traditionally, Intel has control of that market, right; x86 architectures completely control the processors in the data center. But that has really changed with the advent of ARM today.

As we all know, ARM pretty much controls mobile, and ARM has made a big move into the data center. So it is really the only alternative architecture available to an x86 architecture in today's data center. So it provides an alternative to x86 architectures, but what Cavium brings to the party is all of our expertise in network processing and security and intelligence.

And we can apply that knowledge along with ARM-based architectures to provide servers that can go into these next-generation data centers, and that's what our OCTEON does. We introduced our OCTEON I, what, a few years back. A number of design wins into what I would consider to be relatively limited workloads. That's what we designed OCTEON I for, but we learned a lot from that. It gave us the foot in the door with literally all of the big technology guys out there.

ThunderX2 is a significantly advanced version of Thunder. It's ARM-based, got much faster clock speeds, faster IOs, more acceleration and we've attracted the attention of some of the large hyperscale guys. Microsoft put it out in a press release back in March, talking about the fact that they think that ARM-based processors can support up to half of their Azure data center, which I think a very bold statement.

And they talked about working with two companies on those chips, Cavium being one them. HP's put out a number of announcements on server lines that they're developing on ThunderX2, and we're working with a lot of other companies that we haven't been able to announce yet on ThunderX2. So it's a very exciting product for us. We expect to ramp production shipments of ThunderX2 in the first half of next year.

With silicon out today, our customers are running software on ThunderX2 servers today. But we'll go through a production spin and we'll have production parts out later this year. They have to be qualified, and then we can actually start selling production versions of ThunderX2. So it's a very exciting time for us in this space.

Unidentified Analyst

When the data center, especially the hyperscale guys, want competition, obviously. Argument is Intel controls it all and x86 does in general. The fact that AMD has emerged at all to whatever degree you believe with EPYC, does that create the competition? Or is it actually that the hyperscale guys want competition versus x86, not just against Intel?

Arthur Chadwick

I think it's a little of both, right? More competition is better for them, but they also want an architecture that's something other than x86. Nobody's throwing out x86, and I'm not - I don't even want to suggest that, but to have an alternative because there are some applications where that alternative can provide some benefits to them and we think we've got one of the best products out there today to service that particular need.

Ross Seymore

And as you think about the transition from ThunderX1 to ThunderX2, what was really the most important part of the learning curve in that? Because this is a very sticky market, even the x86 folks like AMD launched are trying to calm people down about the pace with which this will be adopted, and that's kind of a known ecosystem in architecture. I would assume there's a lot of learning that you benefited from in Gen 1.

Arthur Chadwick

Yes. I think that's absolutely true, and I think that the market has benefited from. The ARM ecosystem has been developing over the last number of years. But it's not - it hasn't been until essentially now that it's ready for prime time. And you needed the ecosystem to be there and you needed a company, like Cavium or others that actually had a chip that can effectively compete with the alternative in the data center.

You can't have some low-level chip because that's not going to compete. It has to have similar price-power type of benefits and hopefully better benefits for certain workloads. So yes, I think we learned a lot from ThunderX1 to ThunderX2. ThunderX1, as I mentioned earlier, is really designed for more specific workloads, were ThunderX2 can address a much broader array of workloads in the data center.

Ross Seymore

It is that broader ability to adopt or address a broader use cases. I assume that's very important to those customers, again, if they're going to invest in the ecosystem?

Arthur Chadwick

Yes. I think that's exactly the point here. If it's just a narrow workload, especially for the big guys, maybe interesting for them, maybe even be cost-effective, but it's just not worth their time. You really need to address a wider swath of what it is they're doing in the data center to attract their attention. And I think ThunderX2 has done that for us. We certainly have the attention. I think we've got some big customers that should ramp for us in 2018 and a lot of customers that we're engaged with.

Ross Seymore

If we stick somewhat within the data center but also within your new products and talk about the explain side of things. Talk about the ramp there. And you mentioned Arista as a customer. But that competitive landscape has also narrowed down to one, or maybe a couple others, but not as large as it once was. So talk about how you are going to differentiate yourself there and how you view the competitive landscape from today forward versus where it might have been when you started with Xpliant?

Arthur Chadwick

Sure. Well, the differentiation for Xpliant, we've talked about this before, is that it's 100% programmable. It's a pure SDN switch, software-defined network switch, which is really what's needed in many of these next-generation data centers, right? Kind of - and this is very generic, but in kind of an older-style data center, the traffic flows were much more defined, right, kind of hardwired, if you will.

These next-generation data centers is all virtualized. Just like they have virtualized servers, now you have virtualized networks. And you need something that is completely virtualizable, is completely dynamic and 100% programmable. And that's what the Xpliant architecture is all about. So we came out with our XP80.

Again, Arista is kind of our lead customer there. We've run a handful of other design wins with Tier 1 customers, some of which we've announced, some of which we haven't. But we've also introduced some lower end versions of our Xpliant. We just introduced XP60, XP70, that's sampling now, more for kind of the midmarket and the enterprise market. So for each one of these "new products" we're expanding the families to address broader array of the markets in those particular segments.

Ross Seymore

So why don't we move beyond the new growth area and talk a little bit about the QLogic acquisition. Just if we go back, it's been a year, as you said, almost exactly, a little bit over that. Talk about the original logic behind buying them. And what stage are we at in the integration of the operation?

Arthur Chadwick

Yes. So the original logic was that if you look at Cavium's array of products, it's primarily processors and switches from our OCTEON and our Thunder and our Xpliant. And what QLogic brought was the connectivity portion of what goes into a data center. They are the Fibre Channel HBAs and the Ethernet NICs. So when you put these products together, it gave us a much broader portfolio of products to address data center infrastructure.

So now we have the processors, the switch, and the connectivity products. You can essentially build an entire data center using Cavium products, the combination of the products. So that's kind of one piece of it. But there are so - the more we looked at the acquisition, the more we realized that there were a lot of synergies here, customer synergies. We had a set of customers and they had a set of customers, very little overlap. Their big customers were HP, Dell, Lenovo and IBM.

And we did some business with all those companies, but it was only some business. Our big customers were folks like Cisco and Alibaba and Amazon and others, and those were customers that QLogic really wanted to penetrate, but really hadn't. So one of the thoughts was that we can take QLogic-branded products and sell them into our customer base and Cavium-branded products and sell them into QLogic customer base. And that's exactly what we've been able to do this last year.

We're now selling QLogic-branded products into some of our big customers, and now we're working very closely with some of their big customers, which are now our customers, including HP on ThunderX2. We're working very closely with Dell on Cavium products. So there's a lot of customer synergies that have taken place. And when we looked at QLogic products, and I mentioned this earlier also, if you think of something like an Ethernet NIC, what's on there?

It's a processor and a software stack. Well, we have the processing technology, they have the software stack. We can put those two together and have very high-performance, next-generation midmarket Ethernet NICs, for example. So there are technology synergies. And then there were financial synergies. As a $1 billion enterprise purchase, we financed three quarters of that with debt.

Our interest rate is LIBOR plus 2.25. So that interest rate, the amount that we're paying in interest is a relatively small fraction of the incremental profits that are coming from the QLogic acquisition. So it's financially accretive. So almost any way that we look at this, customer integration, product integration, financial integration, all looked extraordinarily good to us.

And the honest truth is over the last year, all of that has played out in every one of those scenarios that I just described. So I think the combined company is much stronger than either one of those companies were independently. The teams are fired up, designing great new products and I think the acquisition has worked extraordinarily well for us.

Ross Seymore

And you mentioned earlier about the three different legs to the QLogic story, the Fibre Channel side, the Ethernet NIC and the storage controllers, and together growing in about 10%. I assume, given those growth rates for the three, as the growth in aggregate of that QLogic asset accelerate, I would assume some of the more growth-oriented investors will not just see the financial payoff for the reasons you said originally, but also will start to embrace the growth?

Arthur Chadwick

Well, I would like to hope so. I mean, I think we posted very solid numbers, since the acquisition. We've have nice sequential growth each and every quarter, since the acquisition. Profitability has gone up substantially. If you go back and look at our non-GAAP EPS back in Q2 of last year compared to Q2 of this year is more than doubled, and it's up for the reasons we've talked about.

Cavium organic growth has been very strong. So that profitability has increased. QLogic has been profitable for us and the integration has added synergies. So you roll it all together and our profitability has more than doubled in the last year.

Ross Seymore

Okay. And if there are any questions, just feel free to raise your hand and wait for the mic to come to you. There's going to be two, there's one in the back as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Where are you with respect to your AI efforts? And when might we expect something more substantial there?

Arthur Chadwick

So we haven't said too much about that. So I had made a few comments on our last conference call, and I'll try to kind of paraphrase some of what he said. But if you look at what AI is really about, right, and for us it's more - it's inference, not training, you're taking complex algorithms and processing them in some form or another and we have done that very successful as a Company with security and Layer 4 to Layer 7 intelligence.

These are all very complex algorithms that our technology guys have distilled down to hardware accelerators that we literally put hundreds on a piece of silicon and get them all to work together. So that is a technology that we are very, very good at. And if you think about what AI is about and kind of where it's going, we think that we've got a technology that we can apply to that particular space, and that's about all that we've said.

Unidentified Analyst

Nothing more today?

Arthur Chadwick

Nothing more today, but it's all good stuff.

Ross Seymore

Looking at the core OCTEON business, you mentioned you're in embedded devices. I guess, which Cisco products or other key OEM customers are you in? And like because - I mean, how have you seen competition from, let's say, Intel? And we've heard a lot of kind of negative trends from Cisco in terms of the demand for these products and potential competition so.

Arthur Chadwick

So again, our OCTEON products, if you think about what they do, high-end OCTEON has got 48 cores of 64-bit processing. So you can run a lot of general-purpose software on the chip and then a lot of hardware acceleration for intelligence and for security. So our chips go into things like routers and switches.

Palo Alto Networks, every one of their boxes uses a Cavium chip, for example. Citrix, F5 are big customers of ours. In the wireless space, Nokia and Samsung, again are customers of ours. These are all using OCTEON. Huawei's a customer of ours. And it's for network processing. It basically takes IP packets and does a lot of specialized processing to those IP packets versus just control plane processing where you're managing a controllable bunch of chips on a board or just running software as fast as you can.

So again, for OCTEON traditionally, it's really been more data plane type of processing in network gear, network and communication gear versus Intel, which clearly dominates the control plane market, if that answers your question.

Ross Seymore

Anybody else?

Unidentified Analyst

For Xpliant, the other primary customer, I believe, was Brocade. And they were acquired, obviously. How has that relationship changed since then? And did you kind of lose that positioning or you…?

Arthur Chadwick

Sure. So that is one of the other design winds that we have talked about. But that piece of the business is being sold to Extreme Networks, so that business continues. And that's good for them, I think and that's good for us.

Ross Seymore

Can you talk a little bit about the balance sheet? You've done a good job driving leverage down. Where do you see target leverage? Where would you take it for the right opportunity?

Arthur Chadwick

Sure. So I think longer term, we should be driving some very positive cash flow from operations. Cash flow should relatively correlate pretty highly with our non-GAAP results because those are essentially our cash earnings. This year, we're making some major investments in integrating QLogic and Cavium, so some that cash flow is being rapidly reinvested in the company. For example, the QLogic, their headquarters, we sold that off last year, we're moving them in to a new building about half the size. But we're building on a big data center down there. So that's a $20 million investment or so, but that's going to be good 10 years.

Go one shot of investment, good for 10 years. Our campus up in San Jose, we have two buildings. We're building out a third. Again, a lot of labs and data centers. So one-time investment, 10-year lease, but this is the year we're making that investment. So it has a lot to do with the integration of QLogic and the expansion of the company. But once we get back past kind of this mid-year investment cycle for us, our CapEx is relatively as a company. Right, we're fabless. We don't have a lot of capital investment.

So I think our cash flow should generally reflect our non-GAAP earning. So if you look at kind of the analyst expectations for next year. We should be driving some very positive cash flow. Our intermediate-term plans are to pay down the debt that we took on when we acquired QLogic. We took on $750 million in debt. We've paid down $138 million of that in the first year and we'll continue to pay down more as we generate cash from the operations.

Unidentified Analyst

So Intel has made a big deal about the potential value added of the new memory they're bringing to the data center, the 3D XPoint DIMM memory, not storage, potentially replacing DRAM and therefore offering customers a better solution. Do you see that longer-term affecting your business? Do you have a strategy to maybe work with Micron? Or is that's even a concern late next year 2019 of this comes out.

Arthur Chadwick

I don't think it's concern. I think that's actually good for our business. One of the things that's driving the need for our connectivity products are the need for a very high performance connectivity and Fibre Channel and Ethernet connectivity, and one of the drivers for that is the advent of all-flash arrays, putting memory into the data center rather than disk drives. So I think the move to all-flash arrays is positive for our business.

Unidentified Analyst

Art, you have mentioned the example of NITROX, where the older base stations have discrete CPU, DSP, FPGAs, and your solution kind of embeds a lot of those things into one chip. Do you see other opportunities like that in the enterprise that you were mentioning the difference between the control and data plane. And with - do you have like an opportunity, for example to take your Thunder CPU, combine it with, I guess, a core Cavium, OCTEON fuse more of a single solution? Thanks.

Arthur Chadwick

So, no that's absolutely relevant question. Integration of functionality into the processor continues to happen throughout the network. So my comment about base stations, you said in lot of chips and now it's a lot less. In some cases, it's just a processor and RF. The same applies to a lot of network boxes. And what's great about being the processor company, is the processor is really the high ground, right. We don't get - the processor doesn't get squeezed out. Other things gets squeezed into the processor.

So that trend, which has been going on for a long, long time, goes back to the PC days. If you remember the PC in the '80s, same thing, 100 chips or whatever the number was, more and more got integrated into an Intel processor. Plus if you open a PC now, and what do you have? Processor, some memory, maybe a graphics chip. The processor is the high ground is my point, and we're the processor company. So we're seeing them throughout the network, just more and more integration. And I think that plays to our strengths and that's good for us.

Ross Seymore

Time for one last question. Anybody else? Well, why don't I wrap it up this way, bring it up to a high level again. There's been a lot of consolation in the industry. Obviously, you guys bought QLogic. But the competitive landscape seemingly has whittled down quite a bit, with Cavium being a strong survivor. How are you seeing that competitive landscape today? And then how does it manifest itself in your business relative to, say, three, four, five years ago.

Arthur Chadwick

Sure. So I think consolidation is actually good in the industry. I think the remaining players, my perception is that there's more rational pricing, right? If you have a lot of players, [politics] is one guy to be out there to bomb prices, to try to maintain market share. So I think the consolidation that has taken place has been good for the industry.

Ross Seymore

Great. With that, we are right on time. So Art, thank you very much.

Arthur Chadwick

Thank you, everybody. Have a great afternoon.

