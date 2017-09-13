Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE:HPE)

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference 2017

September 12, 2017 5:40 PM ET

Executives

Tim Stonesifer – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Sherri Scribner – Deutsche Bank

Sherri Scribner

I think we’re going to get started. Welcome everybody I’m Sherri Scribner, I’m the IT hardware and supply chain analyst at Deutsche Bank. And I’m very pleased to have with us today Hewlett Packard Enterprise’ CFO Tim Stonesifer.

I’m going to kick it off with a couple of questions and then I’m going to open it up to the audience for questions. So if you have any questions get ready with your questions.

But first may be I’ll start off Tim, HP has been hit by a number of issues this year including high commodity cost, pricing pressure and execution challenges as you divested your services and software businesses from an execution perspective HP was back on track this past quarter you guys reported last Tuesday.

Can you talk to some of the challenges you've faced on the execution side over the past few quarters? And where you are now in terms of remedying those issues?

Tim Stonesifer

Yes I mean we have certainly been busy with separations. I don’t that's a secret to anyone. So I think particularly in the first quarter where we had some challenges one of the things that I think we underestimated was the impact on the EG personnel. So when you think about the ES separation, we were very focused on that but as an example when you are restructuring in Europe whoever is the leader in that country has to deal with the workers councils and all that and in most cases that was in the G. person it was driving a lot of sales so I think that's well you know one of the execution issues we've had. We've had some challenges on the go-to-market as we've been transitioning and I think those are starting to get higher and out. We have folks that have been in their roles for a longer period of time. They know now what they're doing, very focused. And I think we saw some that come through in the third quarter.

Sherri Scribner

Yes, oaky. And you mentioned the separation. You guys – just to remind everybody you guys are done with the service the separation you just finished the software separation. And I think you said on a conference call that things are going – you're doing a little bit better than you thought you would have. Is that right and…

Tim Stonesifer

Yes I think the – I mean both separations took quite a bit of effort. But if you just look at the scale of it, I mean when we separated ES that was 110,000 employees. So we moved from 160,000, 170,000 folks to 50,000 or 60,000 folks. And that's, I think, from an operational perspective where we really started to feel it and see it as we were operating and that's what led into some of the HPE next initiatives.

Sherri Scribner

Okay. We're going to get to that for sure.

Tim Stonesifer

Okay.

Sherri Scribner

But first on the demand environment, the demand environment for your main product segment has been challenged this year. In your view what's been driving this more challenging demand environment? And what's your expectation from when this demand environment will improve at least on the hardware and services side?

Tim Stonesifer

Yes I think if I look at it from a geographic perspective, the U.S. has been challenged for sure particularly on the pricing front. I think to be honest with you we saw a little bit of a lift in Q3. Or let's put it this way. I’ll be a little bit more bullish on the market in Q3 versus Q2. We had some good performance in Nimble, we had some good performance in SimpliVity. When I look at Europe. It was a little more balanced. I think balanced – a pretty balanced in Western Europe. I think and we saw some good progress in Germany.

And in Asia we saw a bit of a lift we had some double digit growth. If I think about Japan, or China, or India. So the markets are feeling a little bit better, but it is still very competitive out there.

Sherri Scribner

Okay. Sales growth has also been challenged for your server and storage segments over the past few quarters, but you did return to growth this past quarter in those two segments. Can you walk through some of the dynamics that have impacted your hardware growth? And how do you see hardware growth trending over the next few years in those segments?

Tim Stonesifer

Yes so we were up 3% overall, as reported we were up 9% when you exclude tier 1. I'll break it out by component. If you look at servers, servers was up – was flat with tier 1 if you take out tier 1 it was up 12%. So we've been talking, the key to our strategy from a growth perspective is we need that core server part of the portfolio to stabilize. We actually saw some nice growth there. I think it's a combination of a couple things, I think, there is a little bit of execution in there, quite frankly as I said, I think, the markets were a little better and the other thing is our compares were easier.

Sherri Scribner

Yes.

Tim Stonesifer

But we're seeing nice traction there. High Performance Compute was up 40%, up 10% organically. So we're seeing a lift there. Hyper converge as well. So good traction in servers. I think when you look at, storage all flash was up 30%. We're starting to see Nimble pick in. So that's very helpful. Organically it was single digit. So we're still working through some of the challenges we have in 3PAR. And again particularly in the U.S. we’re seeing a bit of a competitive market there. But this business again taking Tier 1 out because it does tend to be lumpy, I don't think we’ll be as hot as we were in Q3. But we should be able to see some nice growth that we can stabilize the core server part of the portfolio and then capitalize on those pockets of growth I talked about.

Sherri Scribner

Okay. And then networking and been really strong for you guys.

Tim Stonesifer

Yes.

Sherri Scribner

It continues to be very healthy. Even that continue – you continue to see strong growth there?

Tim Stonesifer

I do, I think the nice there is – Aruba and FinTax it’s like Aurba was up 30% on the wireless component. One of the things that we're seeing is more pull through in campus and branch on the switching side.

Sherri Scribner

Okay.

Tim Stonesifer

So that was up mid-single digits in Q3. So I would expect to see more of that continue as we go forward.

Sherri Scribner

Okay. I think you touched on but high component costs have pressured your margins in recent quarters, particularly DRAM. And you've not been able to pass along as much of those increases in commodity cost through pricing What are you seeing in the component commodity markets now and how do you see this trending in fiscal 2018 specifically? I think DRAM is the big one for you there.

Tim Stonesifer

Yes January we saw the big spike and that's obviously when we had the take down.

Sherri Scribner

Yes.

Tim Stonesifer

And part of that was driven by commodity costs. But even since January we've seen in DRAM, we've seen costs go up 5% to 10% or to 10% per quarter.

Sherri Scribner

Yes.

Tim Stonesifer

So we continue to see that put pressure on the business. Now we are out there trying to pass that through. I would say in January when we first felt this we thought we would pass it through over time. And our assumption was hey look we're not going to get that back in a quarter or two but over time we should be able to pass that on. That has been more challenging than we had anticipated. So that's really what's driving a lot of the pressure that we're seeing this year.

Sherri Scribner

And using next year maybe and this year.

Tim Stonesifer

Our view is we’re going to sort of hold, as we think about 2018 we're going to hold it flat as to where it is today, very similar to what we do with FX. And then we just plan accordingly.

Sherri Scribner

Okay.

Tim Stonesifer

But I would say this one. I talked to our supply chain folks and other folks. There's always two sides to every story. We don't see that easing in the near term.

Sherri Scribner

Okay. I just seems like there's CapEx issues that need to be resolved for those guys. So margins have been a disappointment in the past few quarters and are below 10% in the EG business. Can you walk through some of that dynamics that have led to these lower than expected margins in this business? And provide some detail on what your view is long-term – what your view is for long-term sustainable operating margins for 2018?

Tim Stonesifer

Yes so I think as we talked about in Q2, we had margins of 8.8% which were a low.

Sherri Scribner

Yes.

Tim Stonesifer

If you go back historically. And we said – and that's when we went out with hey look, we're going to see commodity cost pressures, pricing is very difficult, we need to go after more costs. And that's when we announced the $200 million to $300 million dollars of cost takeout in the second half of this year. So as I fast forward to Q3 the good news is we saw a 50 basis point improvement in margins but they're still relatively low at 9.3%. And what you're seeing there is a combination of we're making very good traction on that cost.

And that is more than offsetting some of the pressure we're seeing on stranded cost given the fact that we have full quarter now of the [indiscernible] and some of the short-term dilution on the recent acquisitions.

As I go into Q4, I would expect those levels of margin rates to increase. Really driven by one, we have some seasonality.

Sherri Scribner

Yes.

Tim Stonesifer

So if you look at historically, if you look at the EG business, we typically get a lift in Q4. We should continue to get that this year. If you look at the cost takeouts that I mentioned earlier, we'll get more cost savings in Q4 as compared to Q3. And then again as we continue to work out the stranded cost and the short-term dilution cost we should get some benefit there.

So I would expect to end the year around 11% kind of range. And then as I go into 2018, we will get more clarity on this at SAM. As we continue to execute on the HPE Next initiative and deliver some of the other things that we've talked about, that should offset the commodity pressures that we're seeing. And we should see that, that margin range it's too early to tell at this stage, but I would say we would be in the 11% or 12% range.

Sherri Scribner

Okay. So on your last call you noted that earnings for the go-forward company will be about $1 in fiscal 2017 pressured this year by stranded costs, high commodity costs and a little bit of currency. Stranded costs are expected to be fully removed by, I think, the end of the fiscal year and commodity costs headwind seem to be abating. So can you talk about how you see these dynamics trending in fiscal 2018 a type of earnings power do you see potentially next year?

Tim Stonesifer

Yes so we walked through some of it, but I think we have – first of all we have a lot of tailwind going into 2018. So if you think to your point around the stranded cost that should be a good guy. If you look into the short term dilution we will add an appropriate amount of time to right size the cost envelopes of the recent acquisitions that should provide some tailwind. Knock on wood I'm hesitant to say this, but if currency stays where it is today, if rates hold, that should provide some tailwind next year. And then when you think about the run rate impact of the $200 million to $300 million of costs that we're taking out this year, that will be favorable. And then we should get some lifts from share count, right. We've been buying back a lot of stock obviously. So we should get a little bit of a lift there.

And then lastly from an HPE Next perspective we announced $1.5 billion of gross savings. It's still in the design phase. I'm very comfortable with the number I'm not quite sure about the timing and the net amount, but when I look where I sit here today there's no reason why we shouldn't recognize from a net perspective roughly 50% of that. So we’ll provide more color on sizing, timing and all that at the Security Analyst Meeting. But a lot of the tailwinds going into 2018. Now the one big unknown is the commodity costs. And the only point I would make a little different from your question is we are at the elevated cost today. And I think if you look year-over-year costs have roughly doubled.

So I'm going into 2018 and what we're assuming as go into 2018, you’re carrying a full year of that elevated cost.

Sherri Scribner

Okay.

Tim Stonesifer

So it is a sizable number. And again it's very difficult for us to dissect how much price we're getting overall versus how much we're passing on for commodity costs, but our estimates would say that we're passing on roughly 50% of the commodity cost increases. But we're seeing an overall pressure point when I look at the overall pricing in the portfolio. So the combination of the pricing pressure and the commodity costs as we go into next year, I think, that could be up to $400 million, $500 million.

Sherri Scribner

Okay.

Tim Stonesifer

Assuming kind of commodity cost stay where we are today. And the competitive dynamics stay where they are today.

Sherri Scribner

What about acquisitions? Do acquisitions help you a little bit next year? I mean you had a couple.

Tim Stonesifer

We’ve had a couple of smaller ones. And they've been – they put some short term dilution this year those will be roughly flat next year and start to be accretive in 2019.

Sherri Scribner

Okay. Maybe can you talk a little bit and provide some more detail on the components of your HPE Next initiative. You mentioned it and you also mentioned that what you talked about last week the $1.5 billion in gross savings over the next three years. I think you just said now that we should expect at least roughly 50% of that should fall to the to the net line. But can you maybe provide some additional details on that, I know you're going to talk about it at the…

Tim Stonesifer

Yes I think we've been doing some meetings this morning and I obviously after the call. And we've been getting a lot of questions around hey look a couple quarters to go you guys said you were cutting to the bone, all the low-hanging fruit was gone, so what has happened between now and then?

And so I would just take a step back and say at that point in time as we were looking at costs, you know you can always go after what I call the usual suspects, it's the travel, it's the consultants, it's the contractors, it's the rehiring rates. And we continue to do that. And quite frankly that's what drove some of the $200 million to $300 million that we're seeing this year. But that was really since then we've had sort of three months, or four months, or five months to operate as a team without ES. And you can't underestimate the impact that you have when you have 110,000 fewer employees.

So let me give you a perfect example, we do business reviews globally all the time. So shortly after the separation we go to Europe for a business review. And we had a global leader for infrastructure, we had a regional, we had a sub regional and we had a country. And the reason we had that is we basically still have the same infrastructure that had ES, EG software and financial services. So as we started to see that we said hey look structurally we don't need all this infrastructure. And then we started down this path of okay given that what are the other opportunities and then that's when we got into this whole clean sheet exercise where we then said okay, let's look at our end-to-end processes.

And let me give you another example is, if you look at I think, Meg mentioned this. If you look at our server configurations, we have 50,000 server configurations and that 80-20 rule typically applies. I haven't done – we haven’t done all the analysis yet, but it's going to be directionally correct. And what does that do that adds supply chain cost, it adds complexity, it adds inventory needs, it adds any more sales ops to do what they need to do.

So if we take that number down to 10,000, there's going to be savings here. If I look at product platforms, going from – we have 26 product platforms. So if I look at – another thing I would look taking a hard look at is a page out of the ES playbook that we did is moving rolls from high cost countries to low cost countries. And we had a lot of success doing that in ES.

So it's a combination of those things. And to me the big difference is ES is gone, we're now operating as a smaller company, we see the complexity sort of front and center. And that on top of the fact that we're seeing market pressures, we should hey look we're got to do something different.

The other thing I would add that gives me confidence in the $1.5 billion of savings that we talked about, is from an execution standpoint we have learned a lot from the E and I separation, the software separations. We have – we know how to do this now, program change, program management, cadence reviews fully dedicated people. So I'm confident that we’ll get the savings. We haven't identified the net savings yet. And I know that's of interest to a lot of people because you're trying to figure out the models and the go forward look. Again having done this on a smaller scale in some other lives again I would start with, I think, there's no reason from what I've seen so far that we shouldn’t be able to realize at least 50%.

And as I said we’ll give you guys some more color at the Security Announcement.

Sherri Scribner

Great. That was super helpful. A lot of detail. Let me maybe switch gears and talk about public cloud. So the move to the public cloud remains the key theme with many investors. What's your view of the threat of the public cloud to your business? And along with that you recently announced the acquisition of Cloud Technology Partners, a company that helps other companies migrate their workloads to AWS. Can you talk about the rationale for this acquisition given the – it’s seems like it's the type of business that would be cannibalistic to your hardware business? And what is your sort of long-term view about the threat of the cloud?

Tim Stonesifer

Yes I think starting with the acquisition, I think, it's actually very complementary to the consulting side of our business in Point Next. So one of the things that we often find when we go out and speak with customers is their number one need is I sort of know I want to be cheaper, faster and more efficient. I just don't quite know how to get there. So they're really looking for guidance of around hey look here are the 42 applications I have. Okay, so we send somebody in, says okay, let's keep these 10, let's close down, shut down these 10, let's move these 10 to either public cloud, private cloud, or hybrid, what have you. That's really what this acquisition will help us do.

So it gives us some added capability in that front which is what customers are looking for. As far as AWS, I mean there is definitely a shift, we don't have our head in the sand. I think that's driving some of the competitive pressures that we're seeing in the marketplace. We just need to be able to respond to that. And I think we feel very good about our strategy. Our strategy is very simple, make Hybrid IT Simple. And you can see some of the cloud impact there Power the Intelligence Edge, provide the services whether it's Point Next or financial services to help drive all that. We feel good about that, it's just a matter of going out and executing. But a step on putting some pressure on us no doubt.

Sherri Scribner

Okay, any questions from the audience? There's one – there's a couple up here in the front. Could you just wait for the microphone?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Okay thank. Hi I’m Lee Boger [ph]. To what extent do you work with the DXC organization now?

Tim Stonesifer

Yes so we do a couple things is one is they manage our IT infrastructure. So that was part of the transaction. And two, we still work very closely together. So we provide them hardware, they pull some of that through, we have service level agreements that were part of the original deal. So we still work very closely with them.

Sherri Scribner

And up here. Can you take the microphone?

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. Can you just talk about your deferred tax assets and how we should think about the dynamics around that? Figure pretty sizable balance.

Tim Stonesifer

Yes so I would say a couple things. We talk about it on the call. You're going to see some movement in preparations for some of the tax reform that we anticipate seeing. So in Q4 we called out that there's going to be a sizable one time noncash item in the deferred taxes and the tax rate. So you'll see some of that move through. It's going to be a pretty big number, but again it's one time, it's non-cash. And what that allows us to do is maximize our tax positions going forward in anticipation of what we think is going to happen from a tax reform perspective.

Sherri Scribner

And that number is not – that's not included in your non-GAAP?

Tim Stonesifer

That is not in our non-GAAP, correct.

Sherri Scribner

Right, okay. Additional questions from the audience. There’s one over here.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, historically your servers and storage business have moved not perfectly in tandem but more similarly than the dynamics that we saw last quarter. Anything in particular that’s making them diverge? And serves talking to ex Tier 1?

Tim Stonesifer

Yes, I mean again, I think, I don’t know if there was anything specific in Q3. From a server perspective we had some nice growth. Again I think that’s a combinations I said of execution, easier compares. But I think that it was relatively balanced from a geographic perspective. The only thing in storage I would take into account is the – we do have the Nimble acquisition in there. So if you are comparing historically that would probably inflate our growth rate a little bit. But again we feel good about that acquisition that should have some nice growth as we go forward.

But I don’t see anything in Q3 that was abnormal versus prior quarters.

Unidentified Analyst

And may be just following-up on that, your server sales really rebounded last quarter, this part quarter. I think they are up 12% in constant currency after adjusting for the Tier 1 sales. What’s driving this growth for you guys and sort definitely above market and what’s helping you there? What helps you?

Tim Stonesifer

Yes I think – again I think there’s a little bit of execution. If I look at the product portfolio, one of the things that we’re seeing is that if we have launched synergy we have 600 new customers. Now what we’re seeing is that that has actually had a pretty big pull through and has helped blades. As people get prepared for this going forward. So that’s been a nice lift. We’ve had some nice performance in hyper converge, triple digit growth albeit of a small base. So there’s a lot.

And then if you look high performance compute, with the SGI acquisition, that's performing very well for us. So it's pretty balanced right now which is critical for us again given sort of the stabilizing and maximizing the [indiscernible] growth.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And we're talking about server numbers X to your Tier 1 customer that has been an issue this year. Given the low margins in that business what's your strategy for the sort of the Tier 1 cloud type of segment? And are you interested in regaining share there or is that something that you just choose eventually not to participate in?

Tim Stonesifer

We've talked about this in the past, we're going to evaluate this and we're going to provide some more color and a definitive answer at the Security Analyst Meeting. There's really a few things that we're thinking through. So the first one is the impact on supply chain, component costs and all that. So we want to make sure that we fully understand the financial expression there before we make any decisions.

The second area is really around customer relationships. So obviously customers are important to us and we want to make sure that we understand kind of the impact that this would have going forward.

And then lastly, excuse me, and then lastly, I think it’s important note that not all Tier 1 is the same. So if you look at Cloud Line as an example, very thin margins sort of the white box type of stuff, no attach. That's very different. We do have some sort of course servers in that Tier 1 space that have decent margins not great margins, but decent margins. And they sometimes bring in some attach, which obviously have very attractive margin.

So those are the three things that we're really working through. But we will be making a decision and communicating that at the – but that’s still remaining.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then maybe you can just remind us, but excluding the large Tier 1 customer that's been going away, how much is Cloud Line representative of your server business.

Tim Stonesifer

I would say Cloud Line is probably we've said that Tier 1 is roughly 15% and Cloud Line is probably a third of that. I’d say.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Your Storage results have been challenged this year due to some of the execution challenges earlier in the year. And then I think to some extent your inability to procure some SSDs this year because of the shortages. Storage return to growth last quarter helped by the acquisition of Nimble and SimpliVity to some extent. Do you believe execution initiatives are resolved in Storage and what has the tightness in the SSD – has the tightness in the SSD market improved?

Tim Stonesifer

So I'll start with the SSDs it has not improved that much – it's really – this is less a cost issue it's more supply issue to your point. We're getting our fair share. It's just that we have a lot more options from a drive perspective. So we're trying to do demand steering to help minimize the revenue impact. As far easier execution goes we had some leadership changes in the Americas in Storage. So we’d anticipate that will help improve things. But it's a competitive marketplace. And then the thing that we're very comfortable with when you look at the overall Storage business is we love the Nimble acquisition. Three par, very good product was more mid range high end, Nimble mid range low end it fills the whole product suite. We’ve got some nice momentum there.

And again one of the things that we like to reiterate is when we do M&A we really look for complementary IP. That fits within the strategy, that we can get at a good price, that leverages our distribution. I mean we have a strong distribution arm whether it's direct, whether Channel and that's really a lot of the value we bring. So we’d expect to see what we saw with the Aruba. We've talked about a Eruba got sort of the Home Depot deal, the United deal that they would not have added a standalone business. I think we're going to be seeing some of the same stuff with Nimble.

Sherri Scribner

Again you touched on acquisitions you guys have been pretty acquisitive the past year with SGI, SimpliVity and the Nimble acquisition. Given the new streamlined business model where do you see holes in the portfolio where acquisitions make sense? And what is your long term acquisition strategy?

Tim Stonesifer

Yes it's we're going to work within the same framework. It’s returns based, it's a combination of organic investment return cash to shareholders and M&S.

And as I said earlier it's make Hybrid IT simple, power the intelligence adds and provide the services around that. So we're going to continue to look at where we have some gaps. But it's going to be that same type of philosophy around a complementary IP that leverages our distribution that blows our profitable growth. I don't think that framework is going to change. It's really a matter of what's out there and what can we get and track price.

Sherri Scribner

Okay. You guys have divest a lot of businesses over the past year is there opportunity for further divestitures maybe something like that finance business does it really make sense to have a financial services business/

Tim Stonesifer

Yes you know we get that question quite often and I have to say and prior to this role in a prior life I spent some time in some leasing business at General Electric. And our financial services business is performing very well. It is somewhat standalone from an operational perspective so given the fact that we were doing the separations that really wasn't on the top of our priority lists. But I think most importantly is customers like the ability to have that flexible consumption, OpEx, CapEx that type of thing.

Plus we have a very seasoned sales force that pulls through a lot of hardware. You look at the portfolio so the other issue or thing you need to look at from a leasing business obviously it’s a portfolio. We have world class loss ratios very, very low loss ratios, we've got great remarketing capabilities. So we don't really see the need to make any changes there.

Sherri Scribner

Okay. Do we have additional questions last chance to ask a question. There's one in the back. And then went up here.

Unidentified Analyst

Within the storage business what kind of opportunity you see obviously, Dell-EMC is going through the merger integration right now, all signs indicated that has been going well. It sets in opportunity for you and how do you think about?

Tim Stonesifer

Yeah, you know, I think it is again storage for us. There's tremendous opportunity in all-flash. And we've got to straightened out some of the execution issues that I talked about on the Americas front, but it's still a very competitive marketplace. So I think we just got to continue to execute and make sure that we have the innovation roadmap. I think with the Nimble acquisition we fill the gap that we had in the strategy that should be helpful as we move forward that was up 30% in Q3. So I think we've just got to continue to kind of look at the innovation and execute.

Sherri Scribner

And then maybe talking about storage, you guys saw good growth in the all-flash array market this quarter helped by Nimble. But it seems like you guys have been losing share in the all-flash market. Is Nimble really going to help you guys sort of reinvigorate that all-flash market for you? And then maybe talk a little bit about the three par offering and how does that stack up versus the other all-flash offering?

Tim Stonesifer

Yeah, so, I would say that Nimble is definitely going to help because again it provides us more capabilities at the low end – mid-range low end. Share was down. It was our second quarter down, but if you look at the six quarters prior to that share was up.

Sherri Scribner

Okay.

Tim Stonesifer

So if you look at over the two year period, I think we're one of the only big players that had share gains. So again it's – I think to me it's really all about the innovation. It's all about execution and delivering on our commitments.

Sherri Scribner

Okay. So I haven't asked you at all about technology solutions that business has seen constant currency sales growth over the past five quarters, which is impressive. What are your growth expectations for TS going forward? And how are the attach rates trending? I mean clearly this is a real important operating margin driver for you guys. And how is it changing the types of businesses that you want to be involved in?

Tim Stonesifer

Yes, so this is super critical to us from a profitability standpoint from a – from a customer capability perspective. So we have seen growth. We're very pleased with that. It's been very stable this year both not only on the growth front, but the margins front. I think from a margin perspective, it will continue to be stable. And as far as the attach rates and what have you one of the things that the team has done a very nice job of focusing on is service intensity, so that attach dollars per unit. So why that's important is because as you're getting pressure on servers or what have you from an attach perspective, if you're increasing your attach dollars per unit then that helps your margins.

So I think that was up 11% or 12% in Q3. So we feel good about the business. We have a new business leader there she's been here for about three or four months has done a tremendous job. And from a 2018 or going forward in a growth perspective, my guess and it's too early to tell but we have seen a couple of quarters this year of negative order growth. And that obviously feeds revenue next year. They haven’t been huge numbers but so I would expect revenue to be flattish, if you think about 2018 but I don't see any issue on the margin front.

Sherri Scribner

And then typically I think many investors think about that business is highly tied to your hardware segment and some portion of that TS business is maintenance related. Can you talk about some of the how true that business is correlated to hardware and then what are the other services offerings that you offer that are not necessarily tied to hardware?

Tim Stonesifer

We have been doing more services so if you think about proactive care, datacenter care, those are the types of offerings that we provide. And we've been seeing some nice growth there. The other interesting point on the attach to the hardware is the other thing to think about is the recent acquisitions we've done. So if you think about servers, not a lot of attach into one obviously so but when you look at high performance computing, if you look at the SGI, the more complex areas in the server space have very high attach.

If you look at mission critical very high attach. So those are the things that we're also looking at when we're looking at the M&A strategy. And again how does it fill out the portfolio strategy and drive the strategy.

Sherri Scribner

So is it fair to say that the mix of your business is shifting to more segments that would have more attach or is that maybe the long-term goal?

Tim Stonesifer

That would be the long-term goal, yes, but I think it's going that way I mean again I think SGI is a great example.

Sherri Scribner

Okay, perfect. I think we’ll stop there. Thanks so much, Tim.

Tim Stonesifer

All right, thank you very much.

