SPX Flow May Still Be Ugly Enough To Love

SPX Flow hasn't enjoyed the same parabolic recovery as some of its other industrial recovery peers, but then its sales recovery has yet to materialize either.

Life has not been easy for SPX Flow (NASDAQ:FLOW). Based upon what happened to other companies with significant oil/gas exposure like Dover (NYSE:DOV) and Emerson (NYSE:EMR), as well as power generation (also relevant to Emerson), it is no great surprise that a company leveraged to selling pumps and valves to upstream and midstream energy companies would be weak. But then dairy processing weakened significantly and kicked out another leg of SPX Flow's stool. With that, annualized revenue from the last quarter was about 30% below the level of 2012 and the company's efforts to improve its cost structure have largely been buried by operational deleverage.

Not all of SPX Flow's problems have been macro-driven (there have been some self-inflicted wounds along the way), but I do believe that there is a reasonable price for most going concerns and I think SPX Flow may be below that level. Orders have started to improve and I believe margins have bottomed out. Although I'm not looking for a V-shaped recovery in oil/gas, and I believe food/beverage isn't going to grow like it used to, modest revenue growth and margin improvements can drive a fair value close to $40. As a stock that hasn't really rocketed up on its recovery prospects, I think SPX Flow might be worth a closer look.

A Balanced Player In Flow Control

SPX Flow, spun out from SPX (NYSE:SPXC) back in 2015, is a mid-sized player in the flow control/fluid handling space. While the declines in the oil/gas (and power) space have shifted the balance a bit between the segments, it is still a relatively diversified industrial company.

A little more than a third of the company's revenue comes from its Food and Beverage business, a business that sells a range of equipment and systems (including dryers, evaporators, separators, mixers, pumps, valves, and so on) that are used by dairy, food, beverage, and personal care companies to make their products. The dairy end-market used to make up more than 60% of the segment's sales, but declines in that market have brought it back down to parity with food/beverage at around 45% of sales (with personal care making up the remainder).

Power and Energy has shrunk to just under 30% of sales on steep (and persistent) declines in oil/gas, but this is still a major part of SPX Flow. The majority of this business is made up of pumps, with valves making up close to a quarter of sales as well.

The third segment is “Industrial” - something of a catch-all that currently contributes a little more than a third of total sales. Dehydration and mixing equipment makes up about half of the revenue base, with chemical processing and air treatment being the primary end-markets.

Market Recoveries Will Help Some...

There are signs of life now in the energy space, and that's going to be helpful to SPX Flow. Organic revenue was still down in the second quarter (dropping about 5%), but orders were up 10% after a 30% yoy jump in the first quarter. A wide range of energy-exposed industrial companies (including Dover and Emerson) have been reporting improving conditions; ABB (NYSE:ABB) saw a return to order growth from the sector in the second quarter (after extended weakness), and Emerson reported that the funnel for large projects had improved meaningfully (by about one-third).

This will certainly do no harm to SPX Flow, but I believe the recovery here is likely to be slower. So far, it seems like at least some of what is boosting ABB and Emerson is catch-up spending (maintenance and repair) as opposed to significant new investment. With companies still hesitant to commit to large-scale capital projects, demand for new pumps and valves is still muted. I expect this to improve, but unless oil prices move solidly beyond the $50's, it is likely to be a more restrained, drawn-out recovery.

Recoveries in industrial markets can also help SPX Flow, but again, I don't want to overstate the potential impact. Industrial segment sales have been contracting for well over a year, and although orders were up nicely in the second quarter (up 14%, with double-digit growth in mixers and high single-digit growth in hydraulics and dehydration), chemical companies have been a little more careful with their spending and capex plans as well.

As for Food and Beverage, much the same applies, although the near-term outlook is arguably rougher. Weak dairy prices and growing demand for dairy products like Greek yogurt (in the U.S.) and whole milk powder for infant formula (in China) drove considerable growth in dairy processing equipment for SPX Flow (as well as competitors like GEA Group (OTCPK:GEAGY), Tetra Pak, and Alfa Laval, but the industry is now digesting those investments and GEA Group believes that demand in the dairy processing industry is unlikely to improve significantly until 2019. Conditions are better in food/beverage, but this is an industry with relatively modest (3% to 5%) growth prospects outside of competitive share gains (and GEA Group is looking to expand as well).

… A Shift In Mix Could Help More

I would say that underlying market dynamics are modestly helpful for SPX Flow's growth outlook, but a shift in the company's strategic focus could help even more. Historically speaking, SPX Flow hasn't been great at generating aftermarket revenue – aftermarket revenue has historically been less than 30% of the mix, which is below the peer average. When you consider that the pumps SPX Flow sells can have working lives of 25 to 40 years and generate parts and service revenue of up to 5x the initial purchase price, and food/beverage equipment can generate aftermarket revenue equal to 20% to 40% of the initial order value in the first decade, that amounts to meaningful opportunity. I'd also note that strong aftermarket performance has been part of the “secret sauce” at Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) for a long time, and part of how that company generates attractive margins and ROIC and sticky customer relationships.

Aftermarket sales are around one-quarter of the mix of Food & Beverage (and components add in another 30%). In the Power and Energy business, aftermarket sales are around 30% of the mix compared to about 40% of industry spending going towards aftermarket (so SPX Flow is under-represented). Aftermarket is an even smaller part of Industrial, at only around 20% of sales.

I expect this to be an area of ongoing focus and one that generates multiple benefits to SPX Flow in the future. First, securing more aftermarket revenue means the company gets a larger share of the customer's wallet and a bigger piece of what revenue is available. Second, a bigger presence in aftermarket tends to deepen the relationships between vendors and customers, helping vendors keep future business “in-house” and migrate customers along to newer, better products. Third, aftermarket revenue tends to be high-margin revenue; a lot of companies (including Atlas Copco) are reluctant to talk about the margins in their aftermarket businesses for fear of alienating customers, but it is generally meaningfully more profitable than original equipment sales – though it does take time and money to set up.

Margin Leverage Should Be Visible Within The Next Year

SPX Flow's margins have not been all that strong historically, and it has been a significant item on management's to-do list for several years now. One of the earlier efforts to improve margins involved being more selective with projects, but management has moved on to more significant restructurings.

In addition to plant closures, supply chain refinement, and similar steps, SPX Flow management has changed the company's manufacturing/marketing focus away from “engineer to order” and toward “configure to order”. As has also been the case at GEA Group (where solution margins have often been 30% to 50% lower than equipment margins), extensive customization is usually a sub-optimal proposition for the company and especially if there isn't a lucrative aftermarket stream to support it. This has been particularly significant in Power and Energy (though it's an issue in Food/Beverage too), and SPX Flow has been increasing the repeatability of its designs and production processes. Instead of reinventing the wheel with every order, SPX Flow can standardize at least some of the inputs and processes, but still meet the customer's specific needs and requirements.

Most of SPX Flow's major restructuring efforts should be winding down this year (2017), but the effects don't show in the reported results. I believe that is a consequence of the significant ongoing pressure on the top line (the second quarter of this year was the first not-double-digit decline in some time) and the resulting operational de-leverage. As revenue-generating volume comes back, which I expect it will in the next few quarters, I expect a one-two punch of better operational leverage and the emergent benefits of those multiyear restructuring benefits.

All told, I think SPX Flow will eventually get to the lower end of its long-term segment margin goal (15% to 17%) by the end of the decade and that will drive improved cash flow generation atop mid-single-digit revenue growth.

The Opportunity

I don't think my revenue growth expectations are especially heroic, as I'm looking for long-term revenue growth around 3%, with single-year growth not exceeding 5%. That's not a very robust recovery, and it's a byproduct of my expectations that oil/gas will see a more gradual recovery and that it will take a few more years for the dairy processing industry to absorb its capacity and get back to significant growth capex. I also believe increased competition from emerging market vendors is a factor that could restrain growth to some extent. While GEA Group does not really sell into oil/gas markets, it does have some overlapping exposures (chemicals, pharmaceuticals, marine, etc.) and I'd note that I'm expecting around 4% growth there.

I also am not expecting heroic FCF margin levels, as I think SPX Flow will get into the high single digits and then stay there (versus double-digit margins at GEA Group). I'd be happy to be proven conservative here, and Alfa Laval has shown double-digit FCF margins are possible, but both GEA Group and Flowserve have found that double-digit FCF margins are hard to reach/keep.

If SPX Flow hits my targets, the company will generate around 10% annualized FCF growth, supporting a fair value of almost $39 even with a slightly elevated discount rate (to account for the end-market risk and the historical execution issues).

The Bottom Line

Aside from the bottom falling out of the global economy and another order-destroying plunge in the energy sector, I think the biggest risk with SPX Flow is that it can't break away from a relatively mediocre operating history. Right now I think a bull can argue that “mediocrity” is a harsh indictment and ignores the impact that uncontrollable macro factors have had on the business, but many of SPX Flow's end-markets do seem to be recovering and the company has to start showing better results. Still, with what appears to be decent upside on what I think will be conservative expectations, I think a “muddle through” downside risk is pretty appealing relative to the upside potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.