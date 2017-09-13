Criteo's (CRTO) Management Presents at The Deutsche Bank 2017 Technology Conference (Transcript)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

The Deutsche Bank 2017 Technology Conference Call

September 12, 2017 10:40 AM ET

Executives

Benoit Fouilland – Chief Financial Officer and Delegated Director General

Analysts

Unidentified Company Representative

All right. I think we're going to go ahead and get started here. I want to welcome everybody on behalf of Deutsche Bank to our 2017 Technology Conference. Thanks, everybody, for being here. We're going to kick it off with Criteo. I'm pleased to have Benoit Fouilland here, the CFO of Criteo.

I will start off with a series questions but encourage everybody to hop in with questions once we’re about midway through. And thanks again everyone for being here. Ben go ahead?

Benoit Fouilland

Just a few slides.

Unidentified Company Representative

[Indiscernible]

Benoit Fouilland

Just a few slides just to remind people who we are.

Unidentified Company Representative

Alright.

Benoit Fouilland

So thank you very much for having me today. So very pleased to be here to discuss the latest trends around Criteo. So maybe I what I want to start is just be giving you a very quick refresher about who we are. This is going to be just a few slides. Okay. Let’s see how quick it works.

Okay, so we define ourself as the leader in commerce marketing. And you might have heard more recently about commerce marketing, but in fact we’ve been in commerce marketing ever since we’ve launched our full performance solution in display – in performance display. And how do define commerce marketing? We define commerce marketing as the category of marketing that directly drives sales and profit. And that’s what we’ve been doing ever since we’ve launched our first offering in 2008, which was fully focused leveraging technology at driving sales on profit for our clients, ecommerce companies and more recently now also brands.

So, we define commence marketing as a category which is unlike many other category of marketing that there's [indiscernible] different type of objectives such as awareness to reach our engagements. Commerce marketing is totally focused at driving performance through sales and profit for our clients. And we have the vision of building the most powerful and highest performing and open commerce marketing ecosystem.

So how do we define our ecosystem? So our ecosystem in fact relies on four very powerful pillars. And the first pillar is the granular data set that we access through the massive scale of our relationship with commerce partners, our advertisers. We've got access to data got access to data through 15,000 or more than 15,000 relationship with retailers and commerce partners as well as more than 1,000 brands now in our ecosystem.

On two of those relationships, direct relationships with the retailers and commerce partners, we see data on sales of $550 billion of sales annually, which is just to give you a sense, nearly two times what goes through Amazon on a yearly basis. So actionable data is what feeds our powerful technology and our powerful technology is the second pillar of our ecosystem. Our ecosystem is powered by machine learning technologies that has been totally developed to drive performance for our clients and partners. So technology combined with data are the first two pillars.

is the scale of our relationships with thousands of publishers. And those relationships with publishers that we built for multiple years now are allowing to a massive reach and we are seeing through our ecosystem only on desktop more than 1.2 billion active shoppers every month and we see much more than that obviously through the mobile as well. And all of that is ultimately driving performance and performance can be accessed through shopper engagements. Through the rich and the targeting capabilities of our technology, we are driving relevant advertising for our clients and partners which ultimately result in shopper engagements that you can measure easily through click through rates that are 4x the average of the industry.

And we are ultimately driving sales for our clients and partners through our solution and we are driving in excess of $25 billion of sales annually. This ecosystem drive very significant network effect. And the fourth pillar of this ecosystem is the very powerful pooled asset that we built through collaboration between the – all of the partners in the ecosystem. And we have now built one very powerful pooled asset at scale, which is a User Device Graph, and we are investing significantly in developing now a Product Shopper Graph, which is we believe going to be very powerful particularly for prospective.

Our business model has very unique attributes and I will just mention four of them. It's a very attractive performance focused business model and we have demonstrated over the last four quarters and if you look on the longer horizon for many quarters that we are adding on a regular basis close to 1,000 net new clients every quarter. Our model is direct. We don't need any intermediary in order to deliver value to our clients and that is illustrated by the more than 80% of our relationship direct with clients. So, we are directly integrated on all of our clients' properties where we capture all this actionable [ph] and granular data I was just mentioning.

Our business model is very sticky. We have been reporting client retention rate at/or in excess of 90% for now more than 25 quarters. And last but not least feature of our business model, we have a very significant portion of our business that is generated from uncapped budgets meaning that our clients are ultimately trusting us in accessing more volume as soon as we are reaching their targeted ROI that drive very significant elasticity from a demand standpoint in our business model.

All of those attributes have driven very strong differentiation for us in the marketplace. Our growth strategy relies on two pillars. The first one is to continue to grow our ecosystem and expand our client data base. So focusing on expanding our core business worldwide, growing the mid-market business where we see a massive opportunity. We started in the mid-market more recently, our penetration is quite low still in that portion of the market and we see maximum opportunity.

And we are also focusing on scaling and driving the international expansion of Criteo Sponsored Product, which is our more recent offering that came through the acquisition of HookLogic. Second pillar of our growth strategy is to increase the value that we provide to clients and partners and drive them to spend more through our platform through enhanced technology investment. We are in a business where the DNA of the company is pure technology.

We drive investment in technologies that ultimately increase performance of the platform and drive additional spending for our clients. We leverage powerful pooled assets. I just talked about the User Device Graph, which is now at scale, but we are now also developing a Criteo Shopper Product Graph, which is we believe going to be a very strong asset for the future of our commerce marketing ecosystem as well as a Criteo Measurement Network. And we are focusing on upselling new product on broadening our inventory base.

So, just as a wrap up of this short introduction. We have a very clear set of operating priorities for the second half of 2017. First, to continue to innovate in our core product and drive worldwide expansion of our business. Second, to scale the more recent Criteo Sponsored Product offering across existing and new market and continue to drive the integration on the technology platform of the former HookLogic technology.

Third, to continue to assess the market potential for Criteo Predictive Search. Fourth, to build and leverage our pooled assets that we just mentioned. And fifth, to develop, test and launch new compelling and exciting products and I will mention just a few of them; CRM onboarding for brands and retailer, our store-to-web retargeting campaigns for example. So with that, let’s talk about your Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

All right, great. Well, I thought we should start on the Criteo commerce marketing ecosystem and the effort you guys are making to pool data assets across your companies. So wondering if you can talk about what the reception has been as you’ve started to talk about this more from your customers and maybe give us a sense for what kind of critical mass do you need to make it valuable and how do you get customers comfortable sharing their pretty proprietary data?

Benoit Fouilland

So, as I was mentioning, the ecosystem that we’ve already built is very powerful in term of scale. If you look at the scale of our number of advertisers on one hand and the number of publishers that we bring, we’ve been able through those relationships that have been developed over time to create a situation where our clients felt comfortable to share data. And we launched that initiative 2.5 years ago along with what we call now the User Device Graph. Marketers have all the very difficult problem to solve, which is that you interact with your clients that are increasingly using multiple devices. That problem was reported by many of our clients and what we tried is to find a solution through our scale to solve that problem and we went to our clients and offered them the possibility to share with us CRM login and that was 2.5 year ago.

CRM login is an information that we anonymize in our system, but which is very useful for us to triangulate users behind devices. We were not sure when we started that initiative 2.5 year ago that our clients would accept and we saw the initiative starting with 10%, 20%. Then after a year, we were close to 40% of our clients accepting to share data and today we are close to 80% of our clients sharing CRM data with us. Why do they share data? Because in the context of all of the change happening particularly in the retail space and in commerce in general, they do see increased change of behavior – change of behavior from the shoppers.

The shoppers have now much more data in hand. The shopper can, through their devices, make decision very fast and they are in an environment where there is a very massive competition from Amazon and pressure from Amazon. So, they saw the opportunity through the scale of the ecosystem that were built to drive ultimately strength on competitive performance in sharing data across this open ecosystem. So, that works very well with the User Device Graph. Now we’ve got the vast majority of our revenue exercise that is generated from user that have been matched at least once in our sounds to the User Device Graph. All of those matches are benefiting the performance for all of the participants that are sharing data.

So, that's ultimately all of the trends of an open cooperative – collaborative approach of sharing. So, that works very well on the User Graph with the scale of the number of advertisers that we have. We believe that there is an opportunity now and we have tested it already on a number of clients to have the client sharing more than just CRM databut sharing shopper intent data that ultimately would create opportunity for them to drive prospecting across a very vast number of partners.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And I guess a lot of this does seem aimed at Amazon, they are clearly getting a lot of press on the advertising side of late. So, wondering if you can kind of talk about if you see – how do you see Amazon as a threat to your core business on the advertising side?

Benoit Fouilland

So, clearly we have multiple type of relationship with Amazon. First, let me remind that 20 of the Amazon companies are our clients and have been clients for a long time of Criteo even if amazon.com is not a client of Criteo. As you know amazon.com is very protective of its own data. So, it's – we've got a longstanding relationship with many of the Amazon companies. With respect to advertising, performance advertising, Amazon is not directly competing with us. Amazon has been buying inventory for a long time obviously and we are competing with many other participants on the supply side so Amazon is buying inventory, but Amazon is not competing for our demand with respect to performance advertising. We don't see retailers going to Amazon in order to get – to generate sale for themselves. Where we have a new relationship with Amazon is with respect to the Criteo Sponsored Product offering that we've launched with the acquisition of HookLogic in October with the acquisition of HookLogic in October last year. And this is a very smart marketplace that HookLogic had put together.

HookLogic manages as a startup to create a marketplace for brands to spend marketing based on performance solution where brands can see and measure the impact of the marketing campaigns they drive to generate sales on the side of the retailers. So for us, Criteo Sponsored Product is a way now to address a new type of client, the brands. We were not working with the brand previously so that creates a significant opportunity at the time of rapid evolution in the overall commerce space where brands are increasingly concerned of driving their sales online.

And on the other hand, Criteo Sponsored Product allows us to fortify our relationship with our retail partners because now we are offering to those retail partners the possibility of generating advertising revenues on their online side. So monetizing their own inventory, which makes them much more competitive in front of Amazon. So to a large extent, Amazon through the competitive pressure is creating significant catalyst for demand for our, I would say, core product. But on the top now, we are equipping our retailers with a solution to become more competitive in front of Amazon.

Obviously Amazon has been using advertising revenue for a long time to subsidize its own products. Now we are offering through this open ecosystem to the retailers who are competing with Amazon I would say the same type of strategic weapon to compete effectively. On those type of assets that we are offering them, a solution would not be accessible for those retailer by themselves. It's thanks to the – belonging to this ecosystem that they can access those assets.

Unidentified Analyst

So sticking on HookLogic, it's been about a year since the acquisition closed. Can you kind of give us an update on how the team has been integrated? Where are you in that process and then – from the sales side and how are the two, how is having that asset helping your core business and kind of how are you able to use your client relationships to improve that product?

Benoit Fouilland

So first what I would say is we are well on track in our integration. There were I would say three critical dimension in the integration. The first one is technology and we made it an absolute priority for the long-term success of this transaction to integrate fully the technology into the Criteo platform, which includes rewriting a large portion of the existing code in order to ensure that it would be scalable and scalable on a very large number of retailers and on a very large number of retailers and on a very large number of brands.

So, this is an 18 months integration road map. We are now approximately in the middle of that road map and we are well on track. And the good news is that when you – as a technology company when you make a large acquisition, for us it was large acquisition 10% of, or little bit below 10% of our market cap at that time, the fit between the technology team is something which is absolutely critical for the success and the fit worked pretty well. This is something we had put a lot of attention at during the due diligence phase and we moved the team under the management of one of the SVP of Engineering that worked pretty well in term of culture and we are well on track in the middle of integration of the road map for the technology.

With respect to all of the, I would say, more back office integration; we went very fast. We have now collapsed all of the entities and we are in a fully where HookLogic doesn't exist anymore as they are fully on Criteo systems. So, we went very fast on this. And the third aspect is the salesforce integration where we decided to go in a stage approach. We integrated first the salesforce in Europe as we're embarking international expansion of HookLogic and we are going to be fully integrated in the U.S., which is the traditional market of HookLogic, 1st of January, 2018. And with that, I think we should be in the best position to maximize the sales synergy on the sales side.

Unidentified Analyst

And that's a pretty even more seasonal business than I think the rest of your business. Do you feel good heading into this kind of holiday season about HookLogic's preparation to kind of tackle the season?

Benoit Fouilland

So, clearly HookLogic has a very strong seasonality tie to retail where we are traditionally in our core business around one-third of our business coming in Q4 with respect to HookLogic is closer to 50%. So, obviously it creates a bit more unknown as you get into Q4 because this would be the first Q4 for us with HookLogic during the entire Q4.

We feel that HookLogic after now more than nine months of integration, we are in the best condition to maximize the potential for Q4 and we are fully focused on ensuring that we would have a successful Q4. But what's important for us beyond the seasonality of Q4 is to drive the decision in a manner that we maximize the potential in the long run of that business and that's definitely what we've done during the course of the year is specifically focusing on the long-term integration on the technology platform.

Unidentified Analyst

I want to hop back over to the data side and we talked a little bit about CRM login and close to 80% of your clients are now sharing CRM data. So can you just talk about, as you get more and more of that data, do you continue to see improvements in your ability to perform on retargeting or you reach a saturation point where you've gotten most of the benefit and it's moving on to other things to kind of continue to improve?

Benoit Fouilland

No, I don't think we've reached our saturation point. Clearly the User Graph or User Device Graph is a competitive advantage for us. It fuse directly the performance of the solution, it's very simple to understand. If I do not have the ability to match yourself behind two devices, I'm going to read you as two different users. So, the value that I'm going to attribute to the opportunity to show you an ad is going to be much lower if I don't have the ability to match you across two devices.

So, there is a direct impact of our ability to match now a very large portion of our user base through their various devices, direct impact on the performance of the solutions that benefit ultimately to all of our clients. And because we have a strong elastic demand, clients increase their spending when performance increase. So, that's the first benefit in term of pure performance for our clients. The second benefit is that it's a massive differentiator out there in terms of performance in the marketplace and creates a competitive advantage. That further fortifies our core business competitive modes.

Unidentified Analyst

And kind of changing gears a little bit, but sticking with that theme, we're obviously heading into the roll out of Apple's ITP, the intelligent tracking. Can you kind of talk about how you guys are planning to tackle that? I know you've been working a lot on how you can continue to leverage your data to work around the new restrictions, but where are we in that process like do you have a better understanding of what's coming and how to work around that and how does maybe the Device Graph fit in with that?

Benoit Fouilland

So first, I mean before I answer directly the question, I like that just to state again. We've been stating it multiple times that we believe that it's the users not the device makers that should be in control of their ad experience on data and that has been the philosophy behind the choice that we have been able through our unique set of Safari advertising solution that will develop over multiple years now. So remember we – in a world where it was difficult for the industry to reach Safari users, we have developed a set of advertising solution in the past to be able to reach those users in giving them control.

So, we are true believers and the user should control their ad experience not the device maker. What Apple is doing or seems to be doing with ITP is to make that decision on behalf of the users. So it's an important philosophy that we want to push, which is very much in line by the way with the effort that the IAB for example is making in pushing for a single advertising higher spend across app on the web. So in this context, obviously the introduction of this Intelligent Tracking Prevention might have an impact on the overall ecosystem not only on Criteo, but on the overall ecosystem.

We have demonstrated multiple times that we adapt very well to changing technology conditions. We've demonstrated that in the middle of the anxiety of ad blocking, we've demonstrated that recently as well with header bidding where we play our best is when technology expertise should be applied to address and adapt to changing technology solutions. So, that's what we are doing. So, we've put our team on the topic. So, we have we believe good strength to adapt, particularly through the unique direct customized integration that we have with our publisher partners that we believe should enable us to be protected to a large portion of the impact that ITP might have on the ecosystem.

That being said, we are in an ecosystem where all the players and partners do not necessarily adapt as fast as we do. So, there is still an unknown as to exactly what the impact would be. But clearly, we are taking all measures to offset that impact as it might come.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, I want to make sure anyone in audience with a question gets an opportunity.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I just like to ask a question about your interact with the publishers versus going through an exchange and then how that changes your business and sort of what percentage of the current advertising that you do is going direct to the publishers?

Benoit Fouilland

So if you look at the set of publisher relationships that we have, we have I would say three type of publisher relationship. We have relationship with large exchanges so large platform. So, we are ultimately active on all of the larger exchanges and that represents approximately in revenue mix around 60% of our business is ultimately generated on impression that our bought through exchanges. The rest 40% is split between direct relationship with publishers on our own private publisher marketplace and those direct relationship with publishers that we've developed for many years now are one of the strong competitive advantage of Criteo. We have established relationship directly with publishers even before the world of exchanges started.

And what we've learned through that direct relationship that we've put in place for many years is the ability to integrate directly with publishers and we took that opportunity at the time of header bidding emerge as a technology evolution on the exchanges is we leverage our expertise, technology expertise in particular, on our scale in order to integrate directly with some of the largest of those publishers with who we have direct relationship through the Criteo Direct Bidder solution.

All of those direct relationships are giving us an advantage obviously because as you are directly integrated with publishers, not only you have the price advantage with those publishers with header bidding, but you can also see more users and you can potentially as well as through this direct integration address better some of the issues like ITP that we discussed just a minute ago.

Unidentified Analyst

One of your points was to look at the marketing – market opportunity for Predictive Search, if you could comment on that a little bit and how big you think that could be?

Benoit Fouilland

Yes. So, just maybe to remind people in the room. We launched last year a product called Predictive Search that we launched in the U.S. and then in certain European market. We are still in a test and run, I would say, initial period with this product. The vision behind this product is quite simple. As we have direct relationship with a lot of retail clients, those retail clients are all big spenders on Google Shopping. On Google Shopping, there is a possibility to differentiate your bids based on the knowledge that you have of the user browsing history.

Through this data that we access and that we access for now a very long time combined with the power of our predictive machine learning technology, we believe that we are well-positioned to help our retail clients to get more performance in bidding with intelligence on Google Shopping. So, that's what the solution is focusing at. So, it's boosting ultimately the return on the Google Shopping spend.

So, we have approximately 150 clients today with very good retention rate across those clients. It's still a small set of clients so we are assessing what would be the condition to scale this faster and particularly around the testing platform, how could we leverage better standard of testing product to help client understand the value of the product during the sales cycle.

So, we see a significant potential there because our clients – our retail clients are generally spending on average two times to three times what they spend with us on Google Shopping. And as we have direct access to the data that can help getting them more intelligence in their bidding through our technology, we should be well-placed to help them ultimately drive even more sales through Google Shopping.

Unidentified Analyst

I'll follow-up on that one. I mean what's the latest in terms of getting that testing protocol nailed down with Google? I know we've talked about this over the last couple of conferences, but any progress on that? And then maybe talk about other hurdles, is it just having to displace other technology providers in that business? What are the big hurdles there?

Benoit Fouilland

So obviously, I mean, you're referring to the fact that Google that offers standard testing protocol and adverts for example doesn't offer them in Google Shopping today. We believe that this is something that is now being planned with Google, but we don't have direct control of this on Google. And that could help us in the process to demonstrate – during the sales process to demonstrate to our clients the value of our solution as today we build ourselves a testing protocol in an ad hoc manner. So, that's one aspect.

But another aspect that you have to keep in mind is because Google Shopping is quite a mission critical sale generation channel for our clients, obviously there is a lot of sensitivity around trying a new solution on this existing channel. If you try a new solution on a channel which is an emerging one that doesn't generate much sales for you, you don't have much to lose in the game. If you're trying an innovative solution on a mission critical sales generation channel, it's much more sensitive. So, anything that could help to remove the friction of the anxiety around the testing could be an help to remove obstacle in the sales process.

Unidentified Analyst

So I wanted to just ask as well as we get closer to the holiday environment, you guys had I think embedded some caution in your outlook around the holiday just with the changing retail environment. Any kind of – as we've gotten through back to school, any update on how you guys see the seasonality this year or just general kind of changes in the environment?

Benoit Fouilland

So, obviously I would not comment on the current trading. But clearly every year as you get into Q4, it's a bit of an act of faith because you know that you have the biggest quarter in front of you. And I would say there are couple of factors this year that we pointed out at the time we gave guidance for Q3 that creates a bit more uncertainty. The first one is the fact that we had a very strong holiday season last year so we have a pretty strong compare in term of prior year basis.

And if you put that into the context of a retail environment that has been evolving very fast and very dynamically, particularly in the U.S. with traditional retailers being much more challenged, some of them facing pretty difficult trading conditions from a pure financial standpoint and some of them are big spenders in Q4 with us. So, that creates a bit more uncertainty around retailer. That's what we pointed out at the time of the guidance for Q3. And the second aspect is obviously the uncertainty as to the impact of the introduction of ITP.

So these are the factors behind what you call a conservative, I would say what I would call a prudent approach to Q4. We'd obviously update with more – much more recent information in the market when we will give guidance for Q4 because we have not given guidance for Q4. Early November I think we'll get a better idea at that point of the early signal of Q4 activities as well as one full month of experience on the introduction of ITP.

Unidentified Company Representative

Great. Well, Benoit, thanks for being here.

Benoit Fouilland

Thank you very much.

Unidentified Company Representative

All right. Thank you.

