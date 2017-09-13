SLM's (SLM) Management Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

SLM Corporation (NYSE:SLM)

Barclays 2017 Global Financial Services Conference Call

September 12, 2017 4:15 P.M. ET

Executives

Steve McGarry - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Mark DeVries - Barclays Capital

Mark DeVries

All right, we are going to get started. Thanks for joining us in the last slot of the day. Very pleased to be joined on the stage by Steve McGarry, the CFO of Sallie Mae. Steve has been the CFO since I spun off the company. As prior Life, he was actively involved the Head of IR at the old Sallie Mae. So with that very brief introduction, I will hand it off to Steve. We look forward to your comments.

Steve McGarry

Thank you very much, Mark. It is good to be here at the Barclays Financial Services Conference. I don’t think we have missed many of them either pre or post split, always a good turnout. I will point out though that we initially asked for and we are trying I think a 9:00 AM slot and then by the time the schedule is finalized we were moved to 4:00 PM, I don’t know what we do to accept the people at Barclays, but here we are at 4:15 on Tuesday afternoon. It would have been worse, they could have moved us to tomorrow afternoon to 4:15 slot, but I am gratified to see that a bunch of people have turned out to hear the presentation.

We’ve had a very full day of investor meetings today and happy to wrap it up with our prepared remarks here. I would basically go through the standard overview of Sallie Mae, we will talk a little bit about some of the drivers of the higher education industry then we will talk about the usual stuff marketing, underwriting, credit performance and funding, and then wrap it up. So jumping right in here, Sallie Mae is the leader in the private student loan industry. We’ve got a long history in both federal and private student loans and that has resulted in us having one of the most recognized brands names in the consumer finance space.

Sallie Mae is recognized by 6 out of 10 consumers of education finance that is a pretty big deal and high marks for a brand such as ours and the brand is one of our biggest assets. We have continued to invest in the brand and support it in a number of different ways both from a marketing standpoint and from some of the things we will talk about later on in enhancing and bolstering our servicing platform to improve our customers’ experience.

We have got the largest sales force in the private student loan industry. We think that’s important, we’ve been expanding it over the last couple of year, while other in the industry have been deemphasizing their sales forces, our team covers 2,400 schools and they’ve got us placed on 97% of all the lender list that exist out there in the industry. Their efforts in the field are supported by direct-to-consumer marketing efforts such as paid search and direct mail and other activities that we might get into in a little more detail later on.

Our goal is to help our consumers with higher education, plant pay, and save for college, and our website contains many tools and helpful hints on figuring out what kind of grants and scholarships are available, how to apply for federal student loans and how to calculate what is an appropriate amount of debt to take on to service to obtain a degree in higher education degree.

Quick review of 2017 year-to-date and I will make a couple of comments on how the third quarter is shaping up. First half of the year has been very strong. We are on track to certainly meet the higher end of our earnings guidance, if not exceeded slightly, comparing the first half of 2017 to 2016, the numbers are very strong. Our loan portfolio has grown by 27% and that has led to an identical increase in our net interest income.

Our NIM for the first half came in at a very strong 594 versus 581 for the comparable period in 2016 and we are on track for ending with a NIM for the full year in the high 580s, which is a slight uptick from what we were thinking when we reported earnings just short, six weeks ago. OpEx growth 14% year-to-date, but if you exclude FDIC fees, which are basically the fact of life and part of the cost of being a bank these days, OpEx is up 11%, and that is despite a 21% increase in loans in repayment.

So we’re running at a very solid efficiency ratio and we will talk a little bit about that towards the end of the presentation, but improvements in our operating efficiency ratio are going to be an important part of the story. A word of caution in the third quarter, our efficiency ratio ticks up as we increase our operating expenses to process loans and market to potential consumers and once those loans are on the books and generating net interest income in the fourth quarter, our operating expense or efficiency ratio reverts and continues to drop. So, we’re on target for our objective, our guidance of achieving an efficiency ratio in the range of 37% to 38%.

So jumping ahead, we will talk a little bit about the drivers of the higher education space. These are constantly being discussed in the press. Really pretty simple there are two drivers and we will break it down here its enrolment and the cost of college. So the enrolment store is pretty simple. We know what kind of kids are sitting in middle schools and high schools today, and the short story there is that the 2022 high school graduating class will be - maybe 2% larger than the 2017 high school graduating class.

So the demographics are basically pretty flat, but what we are seeing on top of that is that a percentage of Americans that achieve a higher education is rising at a pretty steady clip so to put that into perspective in the last five years we have data for the level of attainment has increased 10% from 30% to 33% of Americans now have a college degree. And that’s a pretty big increase.

So we think that enrolment trends support kind of 1% growth in college enrolment over the next couple of years, certainly during our planning horizon. The cost of college is a little bit more variable, there is quite a range in tuition increases out there. So I have got a daughter at Penn State, so I know firsthand that our tuition bill went up 5%, total cost of college at Penn State is running its - close to 7.5% a year. That’s pretty reasonable tuition inflation, but again it varies from school to school.

I asked our marketing team to pull some stats for me centered around some of the larger colleges the Big Ten and My Alma Mater the SUNY school system and you see a range of tuition and price increases from the low teens at some of the SUNY schools and that’s where people are paying. They have actually introduced a free college scholarship, so not surprised that those that are paying or seeing their bills rising, the jury is out on that particular program, but we are following that with interest.

And why you, another one of my Alma Maters basically has flat tuition year-over-year and then at places like Indiana we are seeing 7% increases, and Arizona State you see something like a 12% increase in the total cost of attendance. Put it all together and we think that average tuition increases after discounting are running at like 3.5% rate. So top line may be there is compounding the enrolment growth and the tuition inflation we’re looking at potential for 5% increase in total spend on higher ed.

We are seeing people dig into their pockets a little more freely than they have and that’s taking the edge off increase in the private student loan business. So, asset price is rising and unemployment is continuing to decline and people have money to spend. So, we’re thinking, looking out to 2019 and beyond that maybe where we were happy with the 5% increase in total college spend, we are looking today at 3% to 5%. So may well be trending down to the lower end of that as opposed to the higher end. But I think basically by continuing to take market share we can continue to see significant growth in our originations at Sallie Mae.

The other thing to point out here is the chart on the lower right-hand side shows that something I should remind you that private student loan product is a GAAP product. So people use their own resources and then federal loans and then private student loans. Federal loans will provide $27,000 to students over a four-year enrolment period, put that into perspective, a public school will cost $80,000 over four years, private school closer to $180,000.

So there still is very much room for the student loan product. Jump ahead, talk a little bit about the higher education, value proposition, this is debated in the press, frequently, I am a strong believer, the stats reveal no matter how you slice them that achieving a degree absolutely helps people increase their income and lower their overall unemployment rates, there have been - so for the Bureau of Labor Statistics published August employment results recently, college, those were the college degree unemployment rate 2.4%, those without 5.1%.

There have also been a lot of headlines on the value of a college degree in terms of supporting income generation, economic policy Institute recently reported that the GAAP and pay between those with and without a higher degree is at an all-time high of 56% and recent college graduates are doing very well. Average salary for 2017 graduates was at a 10 year high and according to a study by Korn Ferry, salaries for recent grad’s are 14% higher than those who graduated in 2007.

So the value proposition of the college degree is alive and well, as far as we can tell in successive generation has gone better than that that came before it, which is demonstrated on the chart on the right-hand side of the slide in front of you. I was boring some people in a one-on-one session today with the difference between what I earned when I graduated from college back in 1980, and what my daughter is earning today out after being out of school for two years and it is multiples and multiples. So the kids are all right I think.

Looking at overall indebtedness, the average indebtedness of those who do borrow for schools $26,000, 60% have less than 25,000 and just 4% borrow more than $100,000 to get a college degree and that is typically people with massive degrees, PhD’s an medical doctors and the stats show you don't have to believe me, the Federal Reserve has commented on this, but more people tend to borrow the better they tend to perform and that’s essentially because they do complete. So that wraps up the editorial portion of the program. We will now get back and talk a little bit more about Sallie Mae.

We are a monoline company, a private student lender that is our main product. We have what we call the smart option student loan that comes in six different flavors. We offer a floating rate product and we offer a fixed-rate product and each product can be taken as a fully deferred loan, so you don't make payments until you graduate a loan where make a full interest payment, while you are in school and a loan where do you make a nominal $25 payment, while you are in school.

We understand the people to do the right thing and make payments, while they are in school that loan has a fully 100 basis point lower cost than the loan where they are deferring the loan until they graduate. This is actually good for the borrower, unfortunately it’s not good for the lender, but we still encourage this behavior. The fully deferred loan is on an NPV basis worth a lot more to us than the loan that is making interest payments rather in the school.

Quick word about our sales force and our marketing tactics, our sales force, which numbers just under 50 they cover schools, they are not out there actually selling private student loans. If they were doing that they would probably get thrown off campus, they become subject matter experts on paying for college and they had 10 things like saving for college fares and they work with financial aid officers to help them educate their students on all the things that we talked about earlier and that’s grants, scholarship federal loan programs, and then finally private student loans and we have our awards every year for the sales force and it does seem to be always be the case that does that and grant them self most deeply in the financial aid community and doing the best in terms of sales.

And then finally, we did mention or I did mention earlier that we do direct-to-consumer marketing type Sallie Mae into Google and we will undoubtedly come up first or second, we also do the dreaded top-up ads direct mail campaigns, snail mail campaigns, we are constantly looking to support our sales forces efforts with additional support through direct-to-consumer, it’s a good way to bring in new customers and it’s also a good way to keep our loans serializing.

So somebody borrows from a freshman, we absolutely positively want them to come back through the balance of their college career. So that is the smart option student loan and we market it. Here is a quick look at growth in our portfolio and the stability in our loan originations. So we have been growing at a compounded annual rate in the high 20s, certainly since 2014.

We are on target for reaching our goal of $4.9 billion in loan originations this year. We just ended our peak season, so we have a pretty good clarity to that and the loans are going to come in with the characteristics very similar to what we’ve seen in the past, roughly 90% co-signed and 54 - I am sorry, FICO score in the high 740s, the 88% you see here will rise as we make our loans to traditional students in the peak season.

Quick note, we’ve had a lot of interest in consolidations out of the portfolio, it’s been a topic of discussion not at all, we’re two months into the third quarter, and I can share with you that so far the average monthly rate of consolidation has risen the grand total of $3 million, so certainly not a big thing for the company and well in-line with our expectations. So that’s portfolio growth, but we are very much on target there. That’s quarter-over-quarter, second quarter, third quarter. I didn’t want that one to be there, we will come back to that maybe.

Okay. Let’s talk a little bit about how we underwrite the private student loan. We have a very standard and rigorous and statistically-based approach to underwriting student loans, we have worked with the experience of over the years to build a custom credit score card that tries to lever a little bit of the information to remain to college students into the process. We are on our third version of this credit score card. The tweaks are minimal from time to time.

Starting out we do have some hard turn downs we have a FICO score below 40, no loan. You have current delinquencies or recent bankruptcy, sorry, we can't help you out this semester and if you are credit file is not deep enough we also will turn down that loan. After this screen, we will look at anywhere from 16 to 18 different variables, which all pretty much come from the credit profile report except the year of enrolment, which has turned out to be an important variable and basically this credit score card is a typical consumer approach.

We are solving for ability, stability, and willingness of that borrower to repay the loan. As you can see here, we have a 40% approval rate, that’s a little bit higher than what we have seen in the past, and that’s pretty much more so because we have got a - we tend to have a better applicant coming in the door that might be partially explained by the fact that we have continued to limit our four process schools for a little bit more discerning there.

So jumping ahead to a deeper dive into the portfolio start on the upper left hand side, we have high quality FICOs, 80% greater than 700, 50% greater than 740, so these are high-quality loans. Moving around clockwise, half of our loans are making in school payments. As I said earlier, unfortunately good for the borrower, but not so great for the lender, but it is the right thing to do, so we will continue to do that.

Our portfolio is young. So 50% of loans on the books has been originated since 2015 and 2016, but the stability of the underwriting characteristics that I showed you earlier give us a very good confidence that these loans will continue to perform at a very high level. One other thing to mention this is a little bit interesting, the lower right-hand pie shows six variable mix, so prior to this lending season it’s just roughly 80% of our borrowers chose the variable rate, based on what we’ve seen happen in the market, so little bit of a flattening of yield curve where short rates have risen and long rates have done nothing maybe even come off a little bit more. For the first time ever, we have seen 40% select the fixed rate. We are indifferent to that.

We can fund it at a good margin whether or not they take a fixed or the floating rate loan, but interesting to point out. Okay, credit always promotes on people's minds. What we have here is a selection of cumulative default curve going back to 2010. We will have to win all these out pretty soon as we gain more and more experience. Basically what you see here is pretty stable curves; it looks like newer cohorts are performing better than older cohorts is a little bit of story there. So for example the 2010 and 2011 cohorts had more dropouts and graduates in them, keep in mind we first started originating these loans in 2009, so if you were going to repay in 2010 and 2011 there was some adverse selection in there.

Subsequent dad everything is tightly clustered until we spun and what you see up there now, looks like it could potentially be alarming, but it is not I assure you, we see the slopes turning up a little bit, what we did when we split is we shortened the default, the collection period. So we use to charge loans of at 210 days. We now charge them off at 120 days to be compliant with SSI, you see guidelines.

When we implemented this change we were very aware that it probably would cause an uptick in defaults, it is only natural, it is only natural that the longer you give somebody the better chance they have to cure that delinquency. We penciled in the 20% increase in defaults. Now with some experience under our belt, we think that the number is probably closer to 10. So the collection shop is doing a very good job at hearing defaults in the 120 day default thought process.

Long story short, credit continues to perform very well and within our expectations. We are not seeing any changes here as we are two-thirds of the way through the third quarter. So that’s the credit story and we will jump now to funding. Funding approach pretty straight forward, we are back, so 80% or more of our funding comes from the deposit market and then the balance comes from the ABS market, which we do like to use to term out an extended duration of our liabilities.

We basically have three different components of our deposit funding approach, there is broker deposits, which are pretty straight forward, we issue 2, 3, 5 year deposits in the past, swap most of them back from the variable rate loans, we will do little less than that, less of that as we layer in more fixed rate loans. In the core deposit business we’ve developed relationships with HSA providers and 529 providers where we are the sweep bank for their insured deposit product. This works very well for us, it diversifies our deposit mix and it works very well for the benefit providers as they can make a little big on the business as well.

We like to agree to 2 to 4 to 5 year agreements where we have a fixed price for the deposits and that’s worked out pretty well for us. The retail deposit market is certainly worth commenting on. We haven't grown that in prior years because we were trying to develop these other sources of funds starting to do securitizations and doing these core deposits.

Just in the middle of this year, we started to return our focus to the retail deposit, prior to May have this year, we are priced below all of our competitors, we were seeing modest run off. The money market deposit is a very sticky deposit, but in order to attract additional deposits we raised our rates in-line with most of our competitors and we have seen a pretty big inflow of money market deposits in one-year CDs.

We are currently priced at 130, which is the grand total of 6 basis points above LIBOR, so it is very effective funding and it has been very sticky funding. Our deposit beta since the Fed started to raise rates is running basically at 33%, I exclude the first 15 basis points of our rate hike from 90 to 105 because that’s where all our competitors were, so high measure our beta from 105 to 130, which is 25 basis points of the 75 that the market has increased.

On a go forward basis, we think that our beta will be similarly behaved. So good stuff, very effective funding, and we will continue to grow that a little bit over the balance of 2017. Couple of words on ABS, we have seen some good pricing improvements there, we start issuing as soon as we spun. We have been doing about 1.5 billion a year. So it is a key component of our funding business, but it’s not outsized.

In early 2017, we priced the deal at LIBOR plus 93 that was fully 57 basis points lower than our high watermark, which was up at like LIBOR plus almost 150. We have seen spreads between our asset class, the private student loan and other asset classes, narrows significantly, which is a good thing, means our private student loan business is getting a little bit more respect than it has in the past. We expect to do a deal in a couple of weeks where we think the pricing will tighten even further.

So ABS and the rest of our liability sources are performing very well, helping support that NIM that we spoke of earlier in the discussion. We also did our first unsecured debt issuance and retired a very expensive preferred stock that we had on our balance sheet that was a very good transaction, we unfortunately had to pay up a little bit because we’re a first-time issuer. We did a deal at [indiscernible] and I think it is trading these days at under 450, which it kills me because every basis point counts, but we will get some next time.

I skipped this slide earlier that pretty much wraps up the funding discussion. I skip this baby, benefits of operating leverage; operating leverage has been and will continue to be a key part of our story, topline growing a whole lot more than our operating expense line and that is despite the fact that we’ve made a number of investments that actually have work to support efficiency over the long run. We’ve done a number of things that we’ve talked about with investors that we think are important for the whole story. So, we’ve made a big effort to improve our customer's experience.

So we’ve on-shored our call centers. We weren't happy with that performance so we then brought that in house, we’ve invested in our online origination platform and we’ve invested significantly in our online servicing platform, which has included things like the introduction of an iPhone app and people can actually service their loan on and iWatch, not many people do, but we received an award for it, so that was cool.

So a lot of these investments have had the impact of driving a lot of people to the Internet, which is apparently what people want to do and nobody wants to call a call centre and if they can service themselves with ease online, they will go ahead and do that. We’ve seen big declines in both the time that will take to handle telephone calls and the number of telephone calls that we received. They have been dropping year-over-year in order of magnitude of 20%.

So the efficiencies will continue. I didn't want to skip that slide, I just didn't like where it showed up in the deck. So that pretty much completes my prepared remarks and we’re running out of time for questions. So, I won't give you the closing slide, it’s all obvious. But leader in the private student loan space, visible growth, strong capital, and that’s it.

So thank you for enduring that presentation and I will now take any questions if there are any in the field.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Mark DeVries

Before we open up the questions, we had a couple of questions for you the audience, so we queue up the audience response questions and for those of you want to participate please grab the handheld device. What do you view as the biggest catalyst for Sallie Mae over the next year; one, positive policy changes; two, better-than-expected private student loan originations; three, benign credit for private student loans; four, stable and improving NIM; or for other?

So 54% indicated positive policy changes. It is interesting.

Next question. What is the biggest risk to shares? One, actual regulatory action; two, continued consolidation leading to further changes in weighted average life; assumptions of the portfolio is three; NIM pressure, four, deterioration of private student loan credit; and five, other.

So 47% indicated NIM pressure followed by the consolidation opportunity.

Next question. Over the next year would you expect to position Sallie Mae to: one, increase; two, decrease; three, stay the same?

So 73% indicated increase.

Great. Thank you for doing that. Are there any questions from the audience if not I’m happy to ask a few.

Steve on your favorite topic, the consolidation threat, I think you indicated a pretty trivial increase on a sequential basis, but just talk about what you're seeing there kind of how you view that from kind of what the responses have been?

Steve McGarry

We lost - we will lose $500 million of our precious private student loan portfolio. We would prefer to have those loans remain on the book, but we certainly don't think that that case of consolidation activity, which by the way consolidation has always been part of the student loan business and it’s something that we tolerate as best we can what we see is people consolidating loans after they ago into repayment. So we think the activity peaks shortly after the loan goes into repayment and then trails off over as the portfolio seasons.

We think that in the grand scheme of things that this will not be detrimental certainly through the company's long-term earnings growth, it is something that we are looking to see if we can counter by for example offering the borrowers an extended term as opposed to a lower rate. We think a lot of people basically shop on the monthly, not the monthly cost of their loan, so we will look to see if around the edges we can to retain some of our portfolio by doing things of that nature.

We could consolidate loans all day long, but we have a fairly high, while we have a very high return on equity business and we would not want to dilute it by bringing on assets that have a return on equity that is probably less than half of our current book of business. We think that to a very real extent the consolidation business that is currently being conducted is probably not rationally priced. We note that some of the consolidators have expanded their activity from 90% graduate to 10% of undergraduate to 70% graduate, and 30% under graduate so that’s what has partially led to an increase in loans that we’re seeing consolidated away from our balance sheet.

We think that the expansion probably will not continue because the consolidators do not praise for the kinds of risks that they are taking on. By consolidating our portfolio, we mentioned in our call that the average FICO of loans that we’re losing something like 722. Those are not the kind of loans that result in 0.004% life of loans. Default rates, which is what consolidator’s price for. So it’s a business - it is an activity that we watch, it is an activity that we are looking to see if we can curtail by taking some defensive actions, but there are some indications that the activity might slow down and decline on its own measures.

Mark DeVries

Great. And I just want to add contrary to what it tells on the schedule. There won't be a breakout after this and we put Steve to the reigners so he's skidding out of here after this, but, so if anyone has any questions kind of now is your last chance.

Steve McGarry

I have to catch the 6 o'clock, and I would be happy to stick around for another 15 minutes, but I can’t give you 45.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. I have a quick question. One of the other companies - one of the banks presented a slide talking about a business called Gratify. I don't know if you have heard of that? That is the first time I heard of that where basically employers will pay off student loans as a benefit. Has that gotten traction, are you concerned about that? And is there any kind of prepayment penalty?

Steve McGarry

So there are no prepayment penalties. To put it into context, so very few companies actually have this student loan repayment benefit. It’s - so for example PWC has a program where they give new employees $100 a month to help them serve as their student loan debt. When you think about our exposure to that, so there is $1.2 trillion of federal student loans outstanding and there is $150 billion of private student loans outstanding.

So there is a lot of loans out there for these programs to be applied to, but I think we also have to think about how is the borrower going to behave, you are a 26-year-old recent college graduate, you get a job at PWC where you are working like a dog doing audits seven days a week, you get 100 extra dollars put into your pocket, do you use that as a full curtailment of your student loan or full additional curtailment or do you substitute that $100 to your $100 and take your significant other out for a two nice dinners per month.

So long story short is, we don't think that it’s going to have a major impact on our private student loan portfolio. We have seen pre-pay speeds go up in the student loan space, aside from the consolidation activity, but we have observed the same thing in credit cards auto loans, mortgages, so it seems to be more a factor of being driven by the overall health in the economy than any of these new programs, which are very, very small in the grand scheme of things.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks Steve. What’s the current weighted average life of the portfolio and when does the portfolio mature?

Steve McGarry

So the current weighted average life of the portfolio is, we made a CPR change at the end of the second quarter. I think we took it down from 6.1 years to 5.9 years, it was a very modest change. Look, we are constantly adding $5 million to the portfolio. The legal final date on the loan depends upon size of the loan is anywhere from seven years to 15 years. So the portfolio and the cash flow is going to be around for a long time to come.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there any heuristic to think about if pre-pays pickup and consolidations pick-up what that does to the weighted average life over time?

Steve McGarry

So look, we can run all sorts of sensitivities to the weighted average life of the portfolio and by all means pre-pays pickup, weighted average life of the portfolio were shortened, I mean shorthand I think it takes $300 million of incremental consolidations to reduce our earnings per share by $0.01. So, I mean that is one way of framing it. We’re currently seeing consolidation is of $500 million that would take a significant change to seriously alter the earnings power of the company.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. Just on those lines, I guess the percentage of loans there in full P&I, I think it is in the mid-30s right now, give a sense of where that stabilizes in a next few years?

Steve McGarry

So again Eric we're going to be - in fourth quarter we’ve got I think $2.2 billion of loans going into full P&I, but will also be bringing on $2 billion of new loans that are not in full P&I, so it is a moving target. It is sort of one step forward, two steps back, so it is going to hand in 30%, 40% for some time to come.

Mark DeVries

There are no more questions. I think we have gone over time.

Steve McGarry

Thank you everybody.

