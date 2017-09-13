Apple's Breakthrough 3D Sensor Technology

Rethink Technology business briefs for September 12, 2017.

Apple introduces TrueDepth camera for Face ID and more on iPhone X

Source: Apple

Before I delve into today's focus topic, I just want to say that I was not at all disappointed by Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) September 12 event. I've never seen the company introduce so much new tech in one event before: the 3D sensor for iPhone X, LTE connectivity in Apple Watch Series 3 (without changing the form factor), and a new A11 Bionic processor with a special Neural Engine for machine learning. There's so much to talk about of interest to Apple investors and technology investors in general that I can't possibly cover it all in a single article.

Apple's TrueDepth 3D camera was probably the most important new technology introduced today, so it was only fitting that it would be featured only on the top-of-the-line iPhone X.

Currently, the TrueDepth camera is used for facial recognition functions that Apple calls Face ID. With Face ID, you can unlock iPhone X or use Apple Pay. The company claims that Face ID is more secure than Touch ID, in that the rate of false unlocks is lower at 1/1,000,000, compared to Touch ID at 1/50,000.

The rumors that Face ID was a last-minute substitute for a screen-embedded Touch ID system appear to have some substance. Touch ID has disappeared on iPhone X and probably any future iPhones.

And there are signs that this was a hurried effort. During a live demonstration of Face ID, the first attempt didn't work, and Craig Federighi had to quickly switch to a back-up iPhone X. Such faux pas during an Apple special event are rare.

Besides Face ID, there isn't a lot one can do with TrueDepth right now. Apple has developed animated emojis (Animojis) that follow the user's facial expressions with surprising fidelity. There are also augmented reality “masks” that can be applied to the user's face.

The lack of applications and the late ship date for the phone (November 9) confirm the rumors of last-minute delays in development and production of iPhone X. Whether that was related to problems with Touch ID we may never know for sure, but I think things have worked out for the best.

Face ID appears to be an improvement over Touch ID. Security experts have always complained that fingerprints are among the least secure biometric methods, since people literally leave their fingerprints everywhere, including on their smartphones. The same cannot be said about the 3D shape of one's face.

And even though other applications for TrueDepth are sparse, I'm convinced that this is just the beginning of the use of these types of sensors for augmented reality.

The technologies behind TrueDepth

TrueDepth is an outgrowth of Apple's acquisition of 3D sensing pioneer PrimeSense, which developed the Kinect 3D sensor for Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Xbox. Apple bought PrimeSense in 2013.

We'll learn more about the sensor once an iPhone X has been torn down, but in the mean time it's apparent that the sensor uses the basic sensing approach illustrated in this diagram, called the “structured light” approach.

Source: Business Insider

The structured light is a rectangular grid of laser spots projected onto an object or a face. The spots are in the near infrared and are invisible to the naked eye. Displacement of the dots is interpreted in software to provide a 3D map of the illuminated object. This is a method that PrimeSense pioneered.

When Apple bought PrimeSense, people were wondering what they were going to do with it. Now we know that the company has been miniaturizing the 3D sensor and electronics so that it would fit into a relatively small amount of space on a smartphone, as shown below.

Source: Apple

The key component of TrueDepth is the Dot projector, which consists of a semiconductor laser and what's called a diffractive optical element. The diffractive optical element is the flat disk shown as the Dot projector, with the semiconductor laser underneath. Together, they produce the grid of laser spots. The spots are viewed by a fairly conventional camera with a filter that blocks visible light but allows the laser light to pass through, designated the Infrared camera.

Almost as important as the sensor is the sensor processing. This is provided by the new A11 system on chip (SoC). The A11 provides enhanced Image Signal Processing for the various cameras of the iPhone X, as well as a new Apple Neural Engine. I had speculated that the Neural Engine might turn up in the A11, and sure enough, it did.

The Neural Engine provides intelligent facial recognition that can adapt to changes in your face over time, as well as changes to hair style and clothing. The Neural Engine is really crucial to making Face ID reliable, and it will undoubtedly find other uses to support AI functionality on iPhone X. Crucial to the security of the Neural Engine is that it works with Secure Enclave, and its processing is local rather than on a server.

The importance of TrueDepth in augmented and mixed reality

Currently, Apple has developed a set of APIs to support augmented reality (ARKit), and we saw a demo of a game based on those APIs at the special event. It was a pretty cool game (The Machines by Directive Games), but it was limited to being projected on a flat, horizontal surface. The reason is that the rear-facing camera in iPhone X or iPhone 8 lacks the 3D sensor. 3D shapes and contours have to be inferred from the 2D image. This is straightforward for planar surfaces, but more complex shapes require a TrueDepth type of sensor.

With such 3D sensing, the potential for augmented and mixed reality becomes much more interesting. Digital objects and characters can then interact with actual objects and people. Even more than for iPhone, this technology will play a critical role in various types of augmented reality and mixed reality glasses.

However, this application of 3D sensing requires a more powerful structured light source. Objects are further away and may not be as reflective as a human face.

There are two ways to boost the light output. One way, sort of the “brute force” approach, is to simply increase the power of the laser source. This has issues with power drain for a smartphone that it wouldn't have for Kinect.

The alternative approach is to create an array of lasers, one for each spot. Then, the diffractive optical element can be eliminated, and with it some optical transmission loss. Such laser arrays, called VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser) arrays, have been in development for some years now. I expect VCSEL arrays to be used exclusively for this type of 3D sensor for mobile devices, including smartphones and smart glasses.

In recent articles for Rethink Technology, I identify the companies leading in VCSEL array technology. I'll also be discussing this in my forthcoming Cheddar TV appearance on September 15 for Seeking Alpha's Idea of the Month.

Although many complain that Apple just adopts other companies' technology, it showed with the September 12 event that it could genuinely lead in technology development. Investors shouldn't let themselves become distracted by whimsical Animojis. No other smartphone in the world has the TrueDepth sensor. Apple is bringing its very substantial resources to bear to solve real problems and gain technological advantage.

Apple is part of the Rethink Technology Portfolio and is a recommended Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.