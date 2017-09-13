Ford: Possibly A Good Investment In The Shift To Electric Vehicles

The new Ford CEO making announcements on October 3 is likely to include the accelerated move to autonomous electric vehicles.

A trend is a trend until it stops being a trend. Invest in Ford (NYSE:F) trends and you are likely to be disappointed. Invest in the future of Ford and you are likely to be pleased.

My research indicates that the auto industry worldwide is about to make a major change... that is an understatement. How long did it take to go from horse and buggy to automobile - about 20-30 years? How long do you think it will take to go from Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) to electric? Before you answer, consider:

Even though the electric car is in its infancy and electric cars are expensive, the total cost of ownership of an electric car is about the same as an ICE now in Europe!

Pollution from vehicles is killing people around the world (~7 million per year!)

Traffic accidents are obviously killing people around the world (over 1.25 million per year!)

The long-term need is to go to electric autonomous cars. My question is: Will this long-term need take 20 or 30 years or much less? Maybe we are already 10 years into this shift?

(Source: Ford Motor Company)

Automakers are crazy to keep investing in ICE technology to meet more and more stringent pollution requirements. Electric vehicles are the only viable solution... and I don't mean hybrids. Hybrids are merely a stepping stone to all electric. Battery technology will advance quickly. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) already has a battery electric vehicle (BEV) that can go over 250 miles. Others will follow soon.

Volvo has already committed to move away from electric as the primary engine completely by 2019. Others are moving in the same direction but slower... for now. China is mandating electric vehicles. European countries are essentially mandating electric vehicles with stricter pollution requirements - to save lives. This is not about fuel economy, it is about pollution in highly urbanized areas. This is a matter of life and death! The list of factors supporting a tilt toward electric vehicles goes on and is gaining momentum.

(Source: Ford Motor Company)

Let's assume for a minute that the end of the ICE is coming soon - say the next 10 years. Where should we invest? Tesla is already overpriced (even Musk says so). Ford is in the tank below other car makers. Ford is the best play on autonomous electric vehicles.

Consider these points:

Ford is behind other auto makers in electric vehicles (stock price is depressed).

The company has a new CEO that is committed to tech solutions.

The new CEO is nearing the end of his first 100 days and is scheduled to make announcements on October 3.

Ford will suffer either way:

- Go slow and other automakers will gain market share.

- Go fast and short-term revenues will drop but long-term market share will be better.

The new CEO has a background in tech and the support of the Board needed to be able to convince his board and shareholders that Ford needs to and must rip off the band-aid and go all in for electric vehicles - even autonomous BEVs.

Ford has within reach the technology needed to make this shift, both from within the company and from partners in the tech industry worldwide.

Short term, the impact on revenues will be negative due to depressed sales as people wait for electric vehicles, and expenses will be up to invest in new tech and retooling of plants, and lease residuals will be down due to lower value in used ICE vehicles - big hits.

However, even though revenues will drop, Ford will enjoy increased stock prices as it delivers on future technology in electric autonomous cars.

A recent Bernstein report on electric vehicles concludes that adoption of BEVs will happen faster than many think. I believe even they underestimate the rate of adoption.

They make three big mistakes:

They ignore the impact of China, India and Europe on the BEV adoption curve. They ignore the growing impact of Nox requirements coming out of the diesel fiasco. They ignore the move to autonomous vehicle as an impact on EVs.

The absolute need of China, India and Europe to improve health by switching from ICE to BEV will drive mass adoption quickly... very quickly. China and India's automobile ownership rate increases must be filled with BEVs if the people living in their highly urbanized areas are to be healthy. This mass adoption will drive down costs and thereby accelerate the adoption curve.

This health driver has been accelerated by the diesel fiasco, which, among other things, drove investigators to figure out that actual pollution when driving is much higher than the pollution estimates based on standard tests. In turn, governments are increasing pollution reduction requirements. I can see that in a few years, only electric vehicles will be allowed in highly urbanized areas - especially in places like China and India.

Lastly, autonomous cars will start to drive adoption of BEVs. This will happen because of the Tesla image. Autonomous cars are already thought of as electric cars. As adoption of autonomous cars increases, the adoption of electric cars will further accelerate.

Eliminate the discount applied for infrastructure (if there is a need, charging stations will pop up and gas stations will convert to charging stations) and accelerate the tech adoption curves due to health issues. Take into account that we are already almost 10 years into the EV adoption curve, and I conclude that ten years from now almost all new vehicles will be BEVs. We will still have lots of ICE vehicles around, just not new ICEs.

My thought is that the CEO of Ford sees this and will announce some major acceleration in the Ford BEV program on October 3.

I have invested some in Ford options (2019) and stock and am looking to increase my investment as this plays out. In other words, I will be buying more stock and options as the stock price continues to rise... as a new trend becomes clearer. I see Ford moving back to over $17 a share over the next few years.

I look forward to the conversation. Please leave your comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.