DowDuPont: It's Simple, Just Stay Long

Investors that have been bullish on the Dow Chemical-DuPont merger are now sitting on a nice gain, as DowDuPont (DWDP) is currently trading over $68 per share. More recently, the financial community cheered the news that the management team of the newly formed entity decided to realign its proposed business splits in what appears to be an attempt to satisfy activist investors. At least one activist investor, the Trian Fund, already applauded management's decision to realign the proposed business portfolio.

The company also reiterated plans to achieve cost synergies of ~$3B and growth synergies of $1B over the next 24 months. There are still a lot of unanswered questions and uncertainties related to the eventual split of DowDuPont and, more importantly, how the separate entities will be valued by the market, but, in my opinion, investors with a long-term perspective should seriously consider staying long.

The Merger, A Combination And An Eventual Split

Management's original plan to split DowDuPont into three separate entities is largely intact, even with the realignment noted above factored in. The plan will create three best-of-breed companies in industries - (1) materials, (2) specialty products, and (3) agriculture - that will be around for many years to come.

(Source: Results Of Portfolio Review, 9/12/17)

Based on fiscal 2016 results, the Materials Science Division will be the largest split-off, followed by the Specialty Products Division, and then the Agriculture Division. In my opinion, it is a little premature to value the three stubs (of course, until management provides additional details) but I believe that all of these businesses will be well-positioned for the future.

There are still questions that need to be answered by management before investors are able to get a good feel for DowDuPont's future state, but, as I described in a previous article, there are already three reasons why investors should remain bullish: [1] the tide is turning - i.e. positive change in investor sentiment, [2] the company is already doing what needs to be done - i.e. reported improving operating results, [3] the Trump Bump - i.e. infrastructure & tax changes will be positive developments, and [4] the company has a shareholder-friendly track record - i.e. buy backs and an above-average dividend.

The last point - buybacks and above-average dividend - was actually a topic that was recently covered by management in an interview with CNBC. I believe that investors should start to bake in expectations for the three separate entities to be shareholder-friendly companies, which is a major reason to stay long DowDuPont. The specifics should become clearer as we progress through the next few quarters, so investors should plan to closely monitor management's follow-up commentary related to the merger and proposed split.

Expect Near-Term Pressures

Management already identified three headwinds that will likely impact the company's near-term business prospects.

(Source: Results Of Portfolio Review, 9/12/17)

Also, as shown, Hurricane Harvey and several accounting changes are expected to be unfavorable to the company's Q3 2017 results. Looking out, I do not anticipate for it to be smooth sailing for DowDuPont, mainly due to the headaches that will likely come with integrating and realigning already well-established businesses, but investors should view these types of developments as short-term headwinds.

Bottom Line

There is a lot to like about DowDuPont and the eventual three-way split, and it helps that management appears fully committed to integrating these valuable businesses and creating shareholder value. The eventual stubs will be market leaders in their respective industries so investors may be presented with an opportunity to be holding onto three companies that have very promising long-term business prospects.

Long-term investors should treat any pullbacks as buying opportunities because, in my opinion, the newly formed DowDuPont has the potential to create outsized gains for the shareholders that are willing (and able) to hold onto the stock for at least the next three-to-five years.

Author's Note: DowDuPont is a core holding in my R.I.P. portfolio and I have no plans to reduce my stake in the near future.

If you found this article to be informative and would like to hear more about this company or any other company that I analyze, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DWDP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.