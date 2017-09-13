Cadence Design Systems' (CDNS) Management presents Deutsche Bank Technology Conference (Transcript)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

September 12, 2017 5:40 PM ET

Executives

Geoff Ribar - Senior Vice President Finance & Chief Financial Officer,

Analysts

Alex - European Software and IT Services

Unidentified Participant -

Operator

Yes, I think we are on time here. Thanks, everyone. And we’ve Geoff here from Cadence Design Systems. I am Alex [Startz] from the European Software and IT Services team. Got to admit, I don't cover Cadence. I am not super familiar with it. But we got a list of kind of standard fireside chat questions and then it's very much audience participation encouraged in this session. So just maybe yes for those less familiar with the story just a quick overview of Cadence. First of all what you do. The differentiations you compete with, all that stuff.

Geoff Ribar

Yes. Before again my general counsel requires me to give you a Safe Harbor statement. So I will do that. Today's discussions will contain forward looking statements. And we will make certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please see our most recent 10-K, 10-Q in website for discussions for risk factors and use of non-GAAP financials, okay, done. So Cadence, we have designed software and hardware and IP that help people design chips, board and electric systems right, and including the component software. We've been in business for over 25 years. We are mission critical. We are right at the center of the chip business either us or one of our competitors in particular that complete end-to-end solutions that design a chip for example. And without us or one competitor essentially people can't design chips anymore. So mission critical. We have recurring revenue meaning most of revenue is subscription based, hardware is obviously an exception to that and sometimes IP. A complex group of products, lots of lines of code, lots of products, pretty big motor on our business related to that. And really focused on innovation, developing innovative products. The key differentiator between us and our competitors and the competitors and us by the way is always the quality of the chip or the board or system that gets out the process. If you think of it, you get a smaller chip, faster chip or lower power chip that's an advantage to our customers and so that's the major criteria that we used to look at it. So again that's a brief overview of the company.

Alex

Yes, I mean I am coming from mechanical CAD kind of background from a coverage perspective. When I think of those guys you have CAD, you simulation, manufacturing authorization, you kind of doing a bit of all of that.

Geoff Ribar

Yes. Frankly, almost all the companies that do design software use the same basic map and algorithms right as far as that's concerned. But obviously very tailored for this specific challenge we are doing for example auto desk or focus on mechanical and system computer data engineering of proven dynamics. We concentrate mostly on semiconductor right and building complex semiconductor is the heart and soul of Cadence for a long time. And again our algorithms are tailored to produce very complex product if you think about -- our product these days they may help for doing in transistor right. And those all have to be architected, simulated, place in route and then getting ready for tape out, go through verification and physical verification to get ready. So same basic business but materially different vertical if you want to think of that way.

Alex

Yes, yes. So in terms of your client base you are selling both to semiconductor companies more traditionally and increasingly a systems integrators however declined and please do define what you mean by that. What is the demand like from those respects for customers group at the moment and how you are positioning yourself to address them?

Geoff Ribar

So semiconductors were always the traditional part of our business right. It used to be 100% of our business right helping them build semiconductors companies builds chips. Increasingly system companies are important to us. If you really think about from a logical perspective a chip , a board and system, electronic system have the same hardware or software components, yes, a little bit different logic scale but basically the same component. Increasingly, as the worlds become electronics, a lot of industries they used to be considered metal vending for example like automotive, planes, even appliances are becoming increasingly electronic and electronic focused. As a result of that and bunch of vertical that you are aware of smartphones and computers and servers and those type of things, system companies are looking to us to help develop future generation with their products won't advance of having the hardware and software developed in time. They have a time to market challenge. They have an engineering productivity challenge. They want to make sure when those things are done that the hardware and the software worked together. So system companies which can include all those companies in all those spaces, the mobile phone companies, the computer companies, the aerospace companies that are increasingly automotive and medical companies, and every place else in between are now about 40% of our business. Again, two major markets, two primary reasons why they our customer. First reason is they vertically integrated back in the chip design. If they vertically integrated back in chip design, largely that chip design will cannibalize a chip design of a semiconductor company. But they are increasingly looking at design into a next or two generation out and that's a new business for us where they are emulating those products well in advance. Looking at 2020 and what they are going to develop and introduce. So it's been a pretty unique and pretty interesting drive for us. It's a lot of things and lot of investors frequently don't get is the increasing the ports and system company task and opportunity that they provide to us.

Alex

And you have specific system on enablement strategy I believe I mean just the broad strokes of about and --

Geoff Ribar

Yes. So there is two ways to look at systems right. The design software necessarily to build systems. There is a horizontal view. If you are building any product these days you would probably need mechanical software, you will probably need some fluid dynamic or heat dissipation, you are certainly in the current world need something like us or Synopsys and many more right? To so those people playing into the space. And we are looking at that space, looking that going little bit horizontally and seeing those opportunities there but probably more interesting to us is probably the vertical space. If you are designing, I don't care a cloud based server, we want to have some expertise outside just the core semiconductor and core EDA tool that we've always have, we are going to have some design software and some efforts in that area. Automotive would be another area we were talking about. Aerospace has been one that we've recently talked about. We won business with many of the aerospace companies which five years ago we weren't even considered including people who build components and people who build the overall systems. So it's a pretty unique, interesting opportunity for us. So simply that system design enablement, looking at the design software either from a more horizontal perspective or more vertical perspective and seeing where the opportunities are. And really trying to solve customer problem. If you think about it. If you are thinking of a design of a smartphone, if you solved the mechanical problem right by shrinking the design, you probably going to create another problem with either the semiconductor design or frankly with the heat dissipation for example which is where ANSYS plays in, those types of problems you know are opportunities for companies.

Alex

So what sort of proportion of your revenue is system design today and when you think that -- company can back get to.

Geoff Ribar

Yes, system companies are about 40% of our business. Again, two components, the vertically integrated back and just a pure system stuff. And it's very hard for us to breakout which one is which. And I think that number should go up over time. After the semiconductor business remains quite strong and those of who you have attended semiconductor presentation today, you probably see a renewed sense of optimism among many of the companies and probably talk about that a bit.

Alex

Yes, I mean talking about the company in your space, the Synopsys, Mentor Graphics, I think about you make invests, how you are different from them in sense of transitioning?

Geoff Ribar

Sure, so Synopsys and us both have very similar strategy. We want to be to end-to-end provider of EDA tools. Mentor has a little bit more Mentor Siemens right, I know by Siemens, that's little bit more of point when they concentrate and not having to complete solution. We both -- so I just talk about Synopsys and Mentor has two key points that I talked briefly about it the end. But vis-à-vis Synopsys, we both have strengths and overall design flow, some places we are stronger in customer analog, some places they have been stronger in digital. And some places we are pretty equal. They have some pieces that we don't have. And we have some pieces they don't have. For example, we have a PCB design business. They have a software verification business that's outside of our core space. And we both have an IP business, they are materially larger in IP business, software, we are number three in the world after Arm and Synopsys in IP right now. So similar strategies obviously with a little different focus. They are focused more is as they move outside of EDA into software verification. We are more focused on system companies probably than they are. Mentor's got a couple of strong point tools. They are smaller company, not any more I guess but they were smaller company and frankly they focused on two pieces where they had key pillars. The last one is the physical verification which is the last step before you take out a chip and put into fab in a critical space and place that they have an extremely strong market share, both Synopsys and our self product in the space but with very small market share. In the space that we compete most equally with them, we feel where we have the lead is this emulation, the super computer hardware box allows to mimic a chip, a board or system and they have component software, and we feel we have the lead in that space. But it's a product cycle space where they come out with the new products, sometimes they step ahead but normally we are ahead.

Alex

I was going to jump but I think questions from the audience.

Unidentified Participants

Yes, I understand the growth dynamics from more vertical integration amongst the system companies whether it's Amazon or Apple or whoever. But at the same time semiconductor design costs are going up exponentially and wafer manufacturing cost are going up exponentially. Which means surely that you need to do fewer designs, with a fewer design start which means you have to make a fewer bets on a few big products. Doesn't that put your business under stress? I mean certainly also we've seen a lot of consolidation driven by that like fewer R&D teams addressing the same market which I guess again will be headwind to your space.

Geoff Ribar

Yes. So the first one there that part is clearly headwind, there is clearly less design at each new node than they were at previous nodes and again but the fact that clearly offsets that is the amount of engineers and amount of tools they need for each design goes up materially. So net-net it's still a positive. I always talk and again I don't have any definite proof but I still see -- I have been in the semiconductor business since 1982, the number of engineers in the semiconductor has gone up 4%-5% a year again it fluctuates from period to period. I don't think that trend stops until Moore's Law stop. So less designs but more engineers for design and frankly for us we get more tools sometimes per design per engineer, right. So I think a net a positive to our thoughts we recognize the headwind there. Our customers particularly in the semiconductor continues consolidate. We've -- we and by the way our competitors have said the impact particularly Synopsys said the impact has been de minimis, that's our word, their exact words I don't know. But de minimis for this year. Frankly, it's mostly, again I have been in semiconductor say for I was in Video CFO and MD Corporate Controller Surf CFO, you generally don't send engineers home because they are the hardest people in the world to find and to bring back together. Having said that of course some companies do but generally the engineers get redeployed. So when we looked at mergers over a long period of time with a few exceptions, we have net not seen a negative impact. In fact, some case we've seen positive impact as I think stronger vendors get stronger. Hard for us to quantify though if that's M&A related, market share cap or more engineers or whatever else. So it's a trend that we think about. But it's a trend that we don't worry about I guess as of now. So but very good your question.

Alex

Any other one from the floor before I continue. Yes, so I guess a good potential headwind and a good interesting response there. I guess the big secular driver until recently was smartphone for your business kind of indirectly. Could you talk about trends like AI, automation cloud, IoT and how these might compared to the smartphone wafer and what this means for your business?

Geoff Ribar

So smartphone is probably most of you are aware is probably been a biggest consumer of semiconductor over the last x number of years. The second biggest consumer has been largely PCs and PC is probably only some people are speculating there have been secular decline, right. So those things have clearly weighted on semiconductor industry over a period of time. A lot of those technologies that you just mentioned have been talked about for a long time. But I think the same IoT is different right now is we are actually seeing real work being done by semiconductor companies and system companies in most of these spaces. It's very hard to drive around Silicon Valley without seeing all the self driving cars right that is around. On my street I had two automotive engineers moving who are working for a company whose name I can't give right for whatever else and they came from Detroit and I don't know what they were doing but doubt they are working on smartphone. So you've seen some pretty big changes. I think artificial intelligence from the smart speakers to voice recognition to all kind of together alternative I think our businesses that are clearly coming and people are making designs and building designs. So and both of those spaces it's pretty clear. I think the other part of those businesses which is also growing for us is the datacenters. The datacenters are -- the amount of material and data that is going into the datacenter is exploding almost in exponential basis. And how do you deal with that? How do you manage that? I am sure lot of you folks is recognizing videos efforts here right. And we are seeing that and we are seeing people and all kind of companies trying to deal with that. So I have been around this business for long time. I have seen three major waves. I think I am driving semiconductor businesses before in 80s it was PCs. In the early 90s it was networking or Ethernet or internet whatever else, then it was mobile phone. I kind of feel that even though we separate Internet-of-Things and artificial intelligence and self driving cars, those are clear relations here and they could be the fourth wave coming off of opportunities. Having said that, there is of course going to some semiconductor companies that are going to be up and down. I don't think its one semiconductor cycle at all any more. I think it's a bunch of small cycles. So there are still some places of challenge which I think everybody probably aware of. But I am pretty optimistic and I have to say my peers and the CEOs and CFOs of software companies are pretty positive right now. And it's certainly as positive that I have seen in the long time. Taken for that what you will and so --

Alex

Couple of questions.

Unidentified Participants

Curious how older broad software trend were cloud hyper scale compute is possibly driving sales for Cadence but also how internally maybe you are engineering your own products for that type of computer architecture.

Geoff Ribar

Yes. So hyper -- the question is hyper scale and how that's driving right. Frankly, almost every person who owns major datacenters right, whether companies names are probably not supposed to mention but you know who they are, are working on chips and infrastructure. Their major cost is going to be the datacenter and the power consumed in those types of things. They pay margin stacks and those things and they are clearly looking to reducing power in the margin stack. And so we see every single one of them chasing after it. We tend to be quite connected, the peer -- one of my peers run prior job is running [Effort@one] my boss sold the company to one -- another one, my boss also -- he does VC in addition of being CEO, invested in a large one in China. So we are pretty connected and we see all that happening. Who knows how it plays out? Frankly, our tools will work for anybody who wants to do that right equally well. Our tools work from simple chip design to the most complex chip design and how it works. On the system side, emulation is probably less important in that marketplace right, if people kind of know how things they have to work together. But all that networking companies and all the companies that are building pipes into now they are using tools to build that stuff. So for us it's gigantic opportunity. It has been an opportunity for a while.

Unidentified Participants

[Inaudible]

Geoff Ribar

Okay, so we do offer cloud solutions. We do have some solutions on the cloud. We have probably a little bit two issues that present -- prevent us from being 100% into the cloud. One, if you build designing 4 billion transistor device and you are talking about sending 4 billion pieces of information back and forth, the latency can be miserable. So some of our tools that's a challenge. And secondly, at least some of our customers still now concerned about the data security. Again, we are talking about their crown jewel that the products that they are developing so the concern, I think both those problems will be passed over a period of time. It becomes less of an issue, but we already have products that we can offer in a cloud. Not for our tool suite but some of our tools.

Unidentified Participants

Okay just a follow up on AI, I mean I think it was your old boss who said software is eating the world but AI is going to eat software. So doesn't AI potentially offer a headwind to design software business given that potentially you don't need as many bumps on seats and ultimately your business is driven by bumps on seats?

Geoff Ribar

So I guess we use AI technique in our software already or putting them in our software. But if you think of the chip design process with a 4 billion transistor device and all the inter connections that things that have to happen, software can clearly help that but you still need our architects and people who work through the problem. Will AI eventually solve some of those problems? Perhaps I think it's more than 10 years out. I mean it's a very complex problem and most of the AI problems deal with large dataset right and lots of compute and those types of things. But the amount of compute you would need here because of the vast complexity designs, I think would still -- it's still outside of the current window. That speculation right so -- largely what we do if you want to consider with our semiconductor design part or EDA part is using software to take somebody's thought and get them down into a chip. It maybe not exactly AI but there is certain amount of stuff we do it there that fits that definition.

Unidentified Participants

You mentioned in one of your business line is IP where you one of the largest players. I think you undertook a bit of realignment of that business last year. What was the objective of that? What's the new focus? And what is the prospects traffic this time?

Geoff Ribar

Sure. About six years ago we didn't have an IP business. So over a very quick period of time we build an IP business from zero to about 12% of our revenue. We never yet build something that quickly. You are going to have done things not perfectly right. I mean you expect a business right. You want to rethink some of the things you've done. Last year, we were going to have an extremely good year in hardware and we knew it. We thought it would be a good time to sit back and look at what we want to accomplish with our IP business. We, as a result we took a little bit of reset. We really decided to do cut straight more and focus on certain key things. Leading nodes, not all nodes for IP. And leading foundries and leading customers, we are going to really concentrate on that. It narrowed our product portfolio materially. It also narrowed the amount of customization that we did. At the beginning, if you think of IP as a jigsaw puzzle, you have a lot of margin when you drop in jigsaw piece that you've already developed and it never changes. As soon as you have to customize, that you are using engineering resources which drops your margin, and yes you have an opportunity cost associated with reconfiguring that piece because it can't produce the other IP. So we took a chance to reorient the business. The revenue went down some from 15% -16%, the growth has resumed. In Q1, we grew about mid-teens year-over-year, that's exempting a one time benefit we have from royalties otherwise -- with their one time benefit you will see a 25% growth, but that was a one time benefit. In Q2, it grew about 14% year-over-year. So we reaccelerate the growth. We committed to 10% growth this year. And the total basis year-over-year. So again reoriented, we have a new leader, somebody who has been CEO in the semiconductor business for a quite a period in a number of companies. And we feel quite good about the progress we are making thus far, not going to let some --

Alex

Continuing all with the realignment of the business that's been on the way. You invested heavily in digital chip from a Heritage more and the analog side. Maybe just a little bit about how that's been going?

Geoff Ribar

In a core EDA space digital is the biggest market by far. And Synopsys has the biggest market share by a lot. We were second and Mentor was a distant third. When my boss came at Board, one of the key strategies he came is we had him try to bridge that gap as much as we can. Did a lot of work over the first couple of years, reestablishing relationships and doing the work necessary, restructured our organization and frankly we wrote our tools from ground dot. Lot of times of code right from ground dot. That investment and particularly has been strong over the last two or three years right. And we started to have lot of successes. We've highlighted company names or code names for companies that we can't mention where we won business. We had a very small presence in the top semiconductor and system companies maybe five years ago, five under the Top 20. Now we have 17 of the Top 25 are using us. In addition to winning initial designs of these customers right you may win or two designs out of 50, I am making up the numbers but whatever else after that so the key win for us and how we get a return for our shareholders is to take that one or two designs and proliferate them into 50, 20, 30 whatever materially more. And we've talked about four major proliferations that we've had. A global market company, a large agent semiconductor manufacture, I forget the code name for the others two but generally I think you will find some sale side who cover us have written and who those are and I think generally Silicon Valley knows. Those are our material wins for us and it drove a 14% growth year-over-year in Q2 over Q2 of the prior year. That's a quite a large growth in the EDA business. And certainly shows we are gaining market share in that space. And the place how you compete it's not on price. It's on value. How big is the chip or how small is the chip. What's the power consumption of the chip? And what's the performance. If you want to think about megahertz or whatever else. And that's how you win. You don't win on price. If I give our tool away for zero and they end for the bigger dye size, their gross margin is impacted by many times impact of the free tool. So it's really not a basis of competition is price. The base of a competition is quality of the product that comes out and to lesser extent the amount of resources we put into customers. Only have the two products are exactly equal this price have come into play.

Alex

Just maybe talking about margins. You have one of the highest non-GAAP operating margins in the space. But you are below the level achieved by the software companies including some of the technical software companies I cover. What's your thinking around where margins can trends towards?

Geoff Ribar

Yes. So obviously not guiding long-term margins. But under since Lip-Bu been we have a steady improvement in margin over a period of time. We will choose to continue to make investments but sometimes it will make margins go up and down and clearly not guiding. So why we are lower than some of the technical software design software companies? I think the fundamental reason is we are chasing Moore's Law. And that means from one generation of one node to the next, we throw away a lot of our code, right. If you look at most of the other design software companies, most of their codes stay unchanged. They make up some increased but we throw away a lot of our codes, sometime it can be 50% of code gets gone away from one generation to next because we are modeling different chemistry, different physics and different electronics. And that means we are going to be R&D intensive and we will remain R&D intensive as long as we are going after Moore's Law. Some of our businesses which are less R&D intensive, PCB, the engineering cost look more similar to the one you will be familiar with. So and we hope we get value from our customers for R&D work we put in.

Alex

Any more questions from the audience.

Unidentified Participants

Yes. Just thinking about UV adoption 7 nanometer and below, you are indirectly affected by this in a sense that design layout, transistor layout they are kind of driven by all of these. So what are you seeing in terms of -- the amount of adoption? And how does that impact your business?

Geoff Ribar

Yes. So again that's one of the examples where we have to worry at 7 nanometer about both possible solutions. You think of what the fabs do that's manufacturing were design, our design has to compliment however the manufacturing is being done. So if its EUV quadruple patterning or whatever, I guess those are the two major alternatives, we have to have our design tools ready to support them. That increases of course R&D since have that both solutions covered. Frankly, we always tried to get paid for that incremental R&D. Frankly, we do not so -- and so big transitions like the FinFET transition at 16 drive similar types of efforts on our behalf. So --

Unidentified Participants

So you were saying those kind of transitions consumes a lot of R&D but you don't get necessarily get rewarded I mean I guess --

Geoff Ribar

Well, we get rewarded I mean by the business but we don't get unique value for the solution vis-à-vis a 10 nanometer solution right. We get paid based on having a solution subscription base which has to cover whatever design technology, the foundry or end of manufacturing technology the foundry is using.

Unidentified Participants

Okay, so given the foundries are now doing a different node at every year rather than every three years. And now you are saying that could be an EV flavor or non EV flavor, does that mean you -- does that mean it's a lot of headache for you guys?

Geoff Ribar

You saw in our guidance and all and what we plan and doing. And we know these roadmaps well in advance and as you probably well aware since you are obviously familiar, those roadmaps change sometimes and we have to be responsive. But both us and Synopsys are right, next to all the foundries from the minute they start development of the process to the complete development of those processes. I think 7 nanometer and my boss think 7 nanometer is going to be long node. Maybe the best one since 28 so -- we will see.

Alex

Any more questions from the audience? I guess potentially a couple more for me here. The China opportunity in terms of secular drive of new business again because you just talked about kind of the market the China is.

Geoff Ribar

Yes, so China is obviously as you are all aware is investing a lot of money in the semiconductor business right. We've unique asset with my boss, he is very connected within China, Lip-Bu has been involved in China from a VC perspective for many years and there is a lot of the semiconductor companies there he is actually invested in. That's among -- other companies. So we are pretty connected. China has been growing extraordinary fast for us. Asia is now our second biggest region in the past both Japan and Europe and Asia, it is also include Taiwan and Korea and some of the other geographies. I think China will remain the fastest growing region for a period of time for us is well I can see. And people always underestimated but there are two very large semiconductor companies but both not public but they are top probably 10 or 15 semiconductor companies in the world are in China. And there is a bunch more potentially coming. We'll see how it all plays out so --

Alex

Great, well.

Geoff Ribar

Yes. So market share in China. I think our market share in the tool business is quite strong. And IP business, Synopsys has been there for a longer enough. I think their IP business is stronger than us.

Unidentified Participants

Sorry, can you just -- you said system houses were 40% of your business but how does the other 60% breakdown between I guess fabless guys, traditional IDMs, foundries et cetera.

Geoff Ribar

Yes. So how does -- yes, it's a hard number for me to say. I don't know of the top of my head. But every single semiconductor company and every foundry in the world is a customer of ours, every single one. By the way the same is true for Synopsys; Mentor is not because of their strategy. But every single customer, we never loose a customer a 100%, Synopsys never loose a customer 100%. Those market share gains and losses but again without one of the two of us they can't build the chip. Without both of us nobody can build chips so it's a strong position from a churn perspective or retention perspective.

Alex

Great, yes. Well, those I guess useful notes to end on. So thanks very much Geoff. It was really helpful. Thank you.

Geoff Ribar

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.