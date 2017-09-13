NICS Data: Objects In The Mirror Appear Way Bigger Than They Are

A look at the strengths and weaknesses of the main firearms companies.

In the ten years I have been a gun owner and involved in the firearms industry in various capacities ranging from NRA instructor to USPSA Range Officer and Sponsor Coordinator, I was able to learn that the majority of the "bad" accidents on the range and those involving gun owners are actually not with brand new gun owners, but those that have a little bit of experience under their belt and have a sense of false confidence.

When running shooters through a match, you can clearly see the first timers. They are generally slow, yet careful, mindful of the basic safety rules, making sure their finger is off of the trigger until they are ready to shoot and the gun is pointed down range.

The scary shooters are those that have a few years of gun ownership under their belt or have shot a few matches safely and are now trying to push the envelope. Those shooters are trying to improve the speed of their draw or figuring out a faster way to move. While focusing on that, they forget the safety rules and sometimes have their finger on the trigger prematurely or the gun ends up sweeping shooters down the side. In most cases there are no issues but on a few occasions the gun goes "bang."

When those guns go off, most match environments have enough rules and layers in place that multiple things need to happen in order for someone to get seriously hurt. The feeling of being disqualified from the match for unsafe gun handling will of course live with them. =) This is why I am perfectly content being at the range at a match, either big or small but am often uneasy being at a public range with weekend warriors showing off for their girlfriends.

What does it have to do with investing? Why does every American Outdoor Brands (AOBC), Ruger (RGR), Vista Outdoor (VSTO), Cabela's (CAB), Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS), and Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) investor need to pay attention?

Brand new investors, either to investing OR firearms stocks generally know what they know and what they don't know. They will often ask many questions and are typically cautious.

And then... they find the NICS Data.

False Confidence?

Investors and analysts are absolutely smart to look at data that may be out there to give a sense of the health of the industry. In the auto investing world we have the monthly published sales figures. In the housing world we have the housing starts and sales data. In the gun world, we have the NICS data.

While in most of "Free America" you do not need a background check to conduct a face to face used firearm transaction, if you are buying from a gun dealer, you need to have a NICS background check done.

The only way to buy a brand new gun, is through a licensed FFL, and thus a NICS check. While a NICS check does not differentiate between a used or a new gun when you fill out your 4473, it IS a good proxy for new gun sales.

When you do a Google search for "Nics data" or anything of that nature, you will come to the headline report thanks to the FBI.

Source: FBI Nics Data

Eureka! Right?

You've seen this report and those numbers quoted in the main stream media and even in the gun media. You've even seen those numbers being posted on other investment sites and even here on Seeking Alpha. Heck, I have even used some of those numbers in previous articles.

The problem with those numbers is that more and more, and primarily since the start of President Obama's first term, these numbers are B.S. (Basically Sham). =)

Headline NICS numbers are like sausage... they might taste good, but do you actually know what is in that sausage?

Do you want to find out?

Real NICS Data

The best way of looking at this is to look at an example.

Let's take a look at January 2000. Based on the headline report above, there were 639,972 NICS checks performed.

Now, we do know that for some time, NICS was available for states to use, in particular with the issuance of conceal carry permits. While some states did this in house, some have used NICS.

For January 2000, there were 100,162 of such checks.

Source: FBI NICS checks by date and type

Thanks to the more detailed report we can find that number along with the breakdown of the retail NICS checks. There were 185,677 checks for Handguns, 322,777 checks for a long gun (rifle or shotguns), and 7,826 checks for multiple firearms.

When you buy multiple guns in one transaction, you still run 1 NICS check.

Finally we can see 12,411 administrative type checks.

When companies like American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) and Seeking Alpha users like vkncaa talk about "adjusted" NICS checks, this is what they are talking about.

More often then not, the first "adjusted" number as discussed by the industry foundation NSSF, will merely take the headline number and subtract the Permit check data.

So, for January 2000, even though the headline number was 639,972, the more appropriate number that we would be looking for is really 516,280. For this month, the likely retail purchases were about 80% of the total NICS checks.

This 80% number number was fairly consistent and in fact, from 1999 through 2005 remained in the 83% range or so.

So what's the problem?

The problem is, it is no longer true today.

Let's skip ahead 17 years to January 2017.

The headline number as you can clearly see was 2,043,184 NICS checks. In fact, even with the "Trump Slump" it was the third best year for NICS Checks.

Great for gun sales, right?

Well... let's take a look at the detailed report.

Source: FBI NICS checks by date and type

Wow, the columns are surely filling in now?

Yes, you now have NICS checks performed for pre-pawning a gun (400), redemption of the gun from either a pawn shop or from a gun store from unsold consignment (58,000 or so), returning a gun (3,000), renting a firearm at the range (18), and even some private transactions (about 2,500).

The big 800lb gorilla background check however are the Permit/Permit Recheck categories.

In January of this year, there were 912,220 NICS checks performed as part of an application for a concealed carry permit application and 81,521 permit rechecks.

In reality, only 976,301 background checks were completed for an FFL transaction/purchase. Yes, less than HALF!

Let's review.

January 2000, likely retail transactions represented more than 80% of the headline number.

January 2017, likely retail transactions represented less than 48% of the headline number.

Want More Silliness?

Before someone goes and publishes an article stating that the August numbers represented a year over year gain and that this is somehow either 1. Good for the industry, or 2. Shows "increased interest" in firearms... let me spare some awkwardness.

Let's go back to the headline numbers.

Source: FBI Nics

Yes... August 2017 does show an increase of 71,331 checks over August 2016.

In August we had 789,993 Permit Checks and 85,237 Permit Rechecks. There were also 950,331 likely retail firearms transactions between the handgun, long gun, other and multiple coded checks. For those interested, *other would be AOW or any other weapon, such as AR-15 lower receivers.

Source: FBI NICS checks by date and type

In August of last year there were 1,144,148 likely retail transactions, almost 200,000 less than in 2017, or a drop of about 16.9% year over year.

So why are NICS checks up year over year?

Ready for the awkward part?

In August 2016 there were 624,799 permit check/rechecks performed, more than 250,000 less than this year.

Why?

Kentucky skipped a month!

Source: FBI NICS checks by date and type

Face Palm?

Almost every month without fail, Kentucky performs hundreds of thousands of background checks. Over the last 6 years or so, Kentucky has started performing MONTHLY background checks on all of their conceal carry permit holders.

So yes, while the headline numbers were showing year over year gains, and MANY contributors and media partners ran along with it, the numbers that we should care about, are down a whopping 16.9% year over year.

Likely Numbers

Now that we have examined why headline numbers should be taken with a grain of salt and further examined, let's get some realistic numbers that investors should look at.

I want to thank vkncaa for saving me some legwork and providing me with adjusted NICS data based on the NSSF methodology. Headline number minus Permit Check/Recheck.

While it is not as conservative as I would want as it still takes into account some administrative and pawn/private transactions, it is a far more accurate representation of the sales picture than the headline NICS numbers.

Source: FBI Nics Data adjusted to NSSF Methodology by vkncaa, in thousands.

As we can see, for the early part of this century, likely firearms transactions ranged in the 7 to 8 million range from 2000 until 2008, when President Obama was elected.

Another aspect that becomes crystal clear is that expanded background checks hide the drops in the adjusted numbers.

For instance, the headline numbers fell from 21.093 million in 2013 to 20.968 million in 2014. The headline numbers showed a drop of less than .6%.

Looking at the adjusted numbers above we see a drop of more than 12% from 14.797 million in 2013 to 13.09 million in 2014.

Looking at the period from January to August, we have an 11% drop from 2016 to 2017.

To illustrate this point here is a chart showing the percentage likely sales make up of the total headline numbers.

Likely Sales as % of Headline 2000 84.27% 2001 83.18% 2002 82.85% 2003 82.52% 2004 83.28% 2005 83.97% 2006 79.27% 2007 72.32% 2008 70.77% 2009 67.94% 2010 65.49% 2011 65.58% 2012 70.34% 2013 70.15% 2014 62.43% 2015 61.55% 2016 57.27%

Source: FBI NICS Data, calculated by self.

Without fail, background checks associated with concealed carry licenses represent more and more of the headline background check numbers.

Growth in Firearms

Is there growth in firearms? Absolutely, the only argument I have is with the extent of that growth.

If we are looking at the headline NICS data, from 2000 through 2016 we have a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 7.13%. (going from 8.543 million to 27.538 million)

If we look at the "adjusted NICS" data, we have a CAGR of only 4.72%. (going from 7.19 million to 15.77 million).

Herein lies the problem and what EVERY American Outdoor Brands (AOBC), Ruger (RGR), Vista Outdoor (VSTO), Cabela's (CAB), Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS), and Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) investor needs to know.

Let's take a look at how NICS checks performed during our last two presidents' terms, on both headline and adjusted basis.

Headline CAGR Adjusted CAGR Bush (2001-2008) 4.54% 2.45% Obama (2009-2016) 8.79% 6.49%

Source: FBI Nics Data, CAGR calculation by self.

As we can see, no matter which way we look at it, President Obama and the fear of an imminent gun ban sold more firearms than President Bush.

The questions that investors and quite frankly the analysts out there need to ask themselves are,

How much of the organic growth that would occur in firearms and new shooters has been brought forward under President Obama AND the idea of a President Clinton? Assuming a natural growth of 2.45%, where is the base? It is certainly not the 15 million adjusted/ 27 million headline for 2016. Do we head back to the 9.5 million Pre-Obama, or about 42% drop from 2016? AOBC's recent results seem to suggest that. Assuming a 40% drop in sales, what does that mean for the bottom line? What does it mean for the debt servicing? By the way, did you account for a 40% sales drop AND the lower margins? After all, a $1,000 AR-15 is now selling for under $500.

Scary, isn't it?

Bottom Line

So where do things stand. Okay, let me be slightly less pessimistic, instead of a 40% sales drop to 8.994 million pre Obama, how about we look at a drop to 10.915 million? This would be the 8.994 million with a Bush-era 2.45% CAGR over 8 years.

Returning to "Bush Normalized" growth would still mean a 30.8% drop in sales. (units), at today's lower margins. That would essentially mean returning to 2011 numbers under President Obama.

First and foremost, I don't believe the heads of Vista Outdoor and AOBC are dumb. They perfectly well know that a return to Bush Era numbers is bad news for the inflated stock prices which were a direct result of the massive growth under President Obama. This is why I strongly believe they are out there aggressively trying to diversify their revenue stream with the so called "outdoor brands."

While Vista Outdoor is further along with brands like Bolle, Camelbak, Giro and Bell, you do have to factor that they are also more susceptible to recessions, compared to the firearms industry.

In either case however, I do question the prices and premiums both Vista and American Outdoor Brands have paid for those names. Furthermore, those purchases were in most cases funded by debt.

For both companies, the long term and total liabilities have been growing in recent years.

VSTO Total Liabilities (Quarterly) data by YCharts

More concerning however is the growing debt to equity, in particular for Vista.

VSTO Financial Debt to Equity (Quarterly) data by YCharts

What do I think?

While I have not put pen to paper on the individual numbers, I am sure there is 1 or 2 good short candidates out of the the 3 main firearms stocks. For now here is my general thinking for the three.

American Outdoor Brands, ie Smith & Wesson (AOBC)- Pros: strong basket of firearms companies between Smith & Wesson and Gemtec. Cons: Lower margins will have a negative impact, am worried about some of the acquisitions.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) - Pros: Smallest direct firearms exposure via Savage, but significant exposure to ammunition. Outdoor brands are more diversified. Cons: Debt, Debt, Debt, Debt....and questionable prices paid. Did I mention the debt?

Ruger (RGR) - Pros: Strongest balance sheet with no long term debt. Cons: would be the most impacted in a firearms "normalization."

As we can see, all three have their issues.

I am seriously concerned with a blow up of VSTO if things really get out of hand. With Ruger you don't necessarily have a risk of a blow up as they have not been frivolous with inorganic growth through acquisitions. The risk with Ruger is just how small their business and valuation would get.

American Outdoor Brands Co, btw, can we go back to Smith & Wesson? With AOB you have different risk factors. On one hand they are more diversified. While their acquisitions were questionable, the last two pick ups were smart. The challenge is the margins and how financially frugal they would get during a recession. Are they too proud to be smaller? Would they try to grow their way out from here? We will see. The balance sheet is far healthier here than at Vista however.

Over the next few weeks I will do some number crunching and try to find a floor for our favorite gun stocks.

For now, I hope this opened up your eyes and gave you a better understanding of the headline NICS numbers.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.