Time To Book Profit In AbbVie Stock Despite Patent Win

By S. Mitra, MBA, ( ISB)

AbbVie (ABBV) is a great, great company but this is probably not the right time to buy the stock. The stock lately added more zing to its already impressive price gains this year so far. It is currently setting new 52 weeks highs and has gained over 36 percent this year so far, including 18 percent in the last one month.

Compare that performance with the news that AbbVie was recently hit by the FDA approval of a second biosimilar for its top performing drug Humira. Humira accounts for 70% of the company’s current revenues, with the next best, Imbruvica, a very distant second performer, despite being an awesome drug by itself. In an excellent set of articles, Doctorx showed that Humira’s total value and AbbVie’s debt situation sums up quite nicely to the company’s market cap - and he argued that buying ABBV means getting the rest of the pipeline for free.

But the argument has a flipside to it - anything that upsets this fine balance between Humira and the rest of AbbVie then requires the rest of AbbVie to counter that balance. Meaning, if Humira loses its sheen to biosims - or, what is important for the stock price, even if there is an appearance that it will do so - means the rest of AbbVie’s products and pipeline needs to counterbalance that for the company’s valuation balance to remain true.

The problem is, there is nothing in AbbVie’s pipeline or product line - even in the $2.5bn/year Imbruvica - that can replace the $20bn/year Humira at all.

So, this truly is a one-pony show, if ever there was one.

Before you begin pointing to the pipeline and telling me about its other "ponies", remember that for its second quarter, the company reported its total revenue at nearly $7 billion, with Humira accounting for $4.7 billion worth of revenue. With over 67 percent of its revenue coming from a single drug, it is difficult to ignore the relatively mild performance shown by the rest of the company’s portfolio.

In that sense, and only in that sense, I call this a one-pony show. By itself, as the sole bread winner of a smaller company, any one of its other products could be a show stopper. But they all pale compared to Humira - and a company is valued as a sum of all these small parts, and ABBV is overwhelmingly Humira.

When a company does that - bases its entire show around one HUGE drug - that company’s game lasts only as long as that drug lasts. As we have seen with another big name - Gilead (GILD) - the story doesn’t end well. Even when a company is making billions of dollars in revenue, even when, by all financial parameters, it is highly undervalued, its stock might fall, as did Gilead’s; and investors might lose money, like we did. The reason - its revenue generation wasn’t distributed across a number of small blockbusters, but around a single product line. This is actually more true of AbbVie than of Gilead.

Now, AbbVie is doing the only thing it can to protect its existence - it is surrounding Humira with a “moat” of patents. AbbVie recently reported a patent win which is likely to help it manage its Humira empire a little longer. The company has over 100 patents related to this inflammatory diseases blockbuster, so while the patent for the drug’s main ingredient has already expired, it is still close to impossible for competitors make a generic without infringing on some of the other patents held by AbbVie. Case in point is AbbVie’s suit against Amgen, accusing the latter of violating 61 of its patents. Given Humira’s importance for AbbVie, it is no wonder that the company has gone out of its way to create a patent moat for this superstar drug. It has meticulously collected 14 formulation patents, 24 manufacturing patent and so on. Thanks to this initiative, the company expects Humira to continue its run and estimates its annual revenue to be more than $18 billion by 2020. The drug recorded over $16 billion in revenue for the latest financial year. However, it needs to be kept in mind that no matter how long AbbVie keeps milking this drug, the impact is already priced into the stock, so the company needs to come up with newer products to keep its performance going in the stock market.

Thus, while like Amgen’s biosimilar, the latest biosimilar Cyltezo by Boehringer Ingelheim is likely to go through a long process to finally hit the market - at some point, it will. That worry itself will make trouble for investors.

One approach a few companies have done is to make their own “branded” generics/biosims when the time was up for their blockbuster drug. Physicians tend to prefer such branded generics. However, there’s hardly any pricing power left because physician’s preference does not extend to a much higher priced branded generic.

Another angle that any pharma in the same position would take would be to develop its own pipeline, of course. I look at the pipeline, in onco, I see Imbruvica in multiple indications, Empliciti, Rova-T, Veliparib and Venclexta - all in various stages of phase 3 development.

In immunology, I see Risankizumab and the redoubtable Upadacitinib, which recently had good results from a phase 2 trial in eczema. The drug showed a significant improvement in reducing the severity of eczema in patients. It also showed improvement in the area of the body affected by the illness. However, the drug is still in Phase 2 for the condition and therefore is a long way from its commercial stage for that condition.

Mavyret is another story that didn’t climax as well as it should. The recent FDA win for Mavyret for treating Hepatitis C virus genotype 1-6 patients looked good on the surface, but it is unlikely to become a Humira replacement. With its approval for 1-6 genotypes, Mavyret may look impressive, but it needs to be kept in mind that Genotype 1 dominates the market with close to 75 percent HCV patients falling under this category, deeply limiting the marginal benefits accruing from the approval for genotype 4 to 6, which account for a tiny fraction of the HCV market. Further, the FDA approval for Gilead’s Vosevi for treating genotype 1-6 patients with mild cirrhosis or without cirrhosis did not help the matter either. Mayvret is not approved for patients that fail Vosevi.

This is nowhere near a complete assessment of the pipeline - but my argument does not need one. All I say is that Humira is not easily replaceable. Assuming that, a 52-week high price is a very high-risk place to be for new investors; even for those who hold the stock for anything other than dividends, this is a price point to take profit, and maybe enter back in the low 70s.

Doubtless, AbbVie stock showed strong performance this year. It is also one of the most attractive dividend stocks in the pharma segment with dividend yield of 3 percent even at its current high price point. Its strong performance in the stock market, coupled with attractive dividend, makes AbbVie a good candidate for an income portfolio - maybe. However, at the current price level, the stock looks a little overheated, especially keeping in view the potential increased competition. I would keep a close watch on the stock, hoping for a toning down of its momentum, to buy in. Otherwise, this is a good price point for a profit taking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.