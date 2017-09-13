Market Finally Realizing AbbVie's Value

Persistence pays off sometimes, I suppose. If you're a shareholder of AbbVie (ABBV), this long-undervalued pharmaceutical name just got a big shot in the arm from an unsuccessful legal patent challenge to Humira.

Courtesy of Google Finance.

As you can see, over the last couple weeks shares have gone from $70 per share to almost $88. I've been a fan of AbbVie for quite some time. I first recommended it way back in January of 2013, when the company was newly spun off from Abbott Labs and couldn't get any love from the stock market. I wrote that AbbVie was vastly undervalued and deserved a chance. A lot of people were highly skeptical of AbbVie, mostly because a majority of the company's revenue came from one drug; Humira. I believed management and took them at their word when they said they would work to diversify while the company was still under a patent.

Boy did that ever end up being the right call. At that time shares were only $35. Today shares sit at $87, and I'm proud to say I've been long much of the way. Let's take a look at why shares have jumped so much and what investors should do now.

An excuse to go higher

The immediate catalyst was an unsuccessful legal challenge against AbbVie's Humira patent. The situation is a bit complicated, but the end result is that Coherus BioSciences, a company developing a biosimilar drug to Humira, made a legal dispute against the Humira-related patent. On September 6th Coherus announced that legal argument was not successful, but that the company was still committed to launching CHS-1420 once it is approved.

In plain English this means that Humira's patent remains intact, and management believes that Humira will remain protected until 2022. Coherus' unsuccessful challenge to the Humira patent, I believe, is merely the catalyst for such a huge jump in share price.

In reality, AbbVie has been long undervalued and unloved by Wall St, and the market is finally starting to appreciate the significant protection Humira has, as well as a very impressive pipeline which AbbVie has both developed and acquired over the last five years. This is a diversified pipeline with a good handful of de-risked assets in the late stage of their approval.

Courtesy of AbbVie Investor Relations.

What's really happening here, in my opinion, is that the market has finally come to appreciate AbbVie's execution, and effectively realizing that management was right all along when it said it would develop and acquire significant assets, and that it would be able to protect AbbVie into the 2020s.

What now?

Shares of AbbVie are at an all-time high, but that doesn't make it an expensive investment. Over its five-year history AbbVie has averaged a valuation of 14.5 times earnings. That's not a terribly long history, so I don't attach particular value to average earnings, at least not yet. Currently shares trade at 16.5 times earnings. So, despite the steep incline in share price, AbbVie is still reasonably valued.

This is doubly true when you consider recent results and forward expectations. Last quarter net revenue increased a healthy 8.9% with earnings up 12.7%. Midpoint expectations on the year are for 13.9% EPS growth, and I don't see any real deceleration next year. I believe Humira is going to continue gaining market share and driving growth, and IMBRUVICA will contribute strongly to that as well. As the years go on, I expect the aforementioned 'de-risked' assets to increasingly contribute as well. The dividend isn't even 60% of free cash flow yet, so there's also plenty of dividend growth ahead. AbbVie yields a respectable 2.9%.

All in all, I'm going to hold my shares of AbbVie. I don't consider it a sell until shares get up to around 20 times earnings, which is approximately where Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Bristol Myers (BMY) are at. There's no real reason AbbVie shouldn't trade there. With that in mind, there's still a good bit of upside. Full year earnings are expected to be $5.50 per share. At twenty times, that's a share price of about $110. Right now shares are at $87, so I still see about 25% worth of upside here.

And if shares don't get up there anytime soon, who cares? That dividend is slated to grow double digits until at least Humira comes off patent in 2022. Why not wait along for the ride? It's certainly been profitable thus far.

If you like AbbVie, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I am personally long this stock and will continue to provide update articles when doing so is both material and relevant. I also have a Marketplace service, which allows me to cover more broad dividend-oriented topics, and do so in a way that would not otherwise fit the mold of 'free' articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.