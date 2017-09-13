A Play On The Bubble In Passive Investment Flows

Franklin Resources may be the safest and cheapest way to play this.

Valuations in the active management space are very attractive, and we may be near a cyclical turning point.

Active investment has been left for dead, and the industry is being written off.

Investment Thesis: Buy a Dividend Aristocrat at an extremely cheap valuation and watch in delight as the passive investing bubble bursts.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is a global investment management company with clients in over 170 countries and over $742 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Source: Franklin Resources Q3-2017 commentary

BEN provides investors with access to a wide range of actively managed mutual funds diversified across countries and asset classes. Between 2000 and 2012, it increased its AUM from $222 billion to $749 billion, showing growth across all asset classes. However, since then, in spite of a rising market over the last 5 years, AUM has been flat. The main reason for this has been a flood of money into ETFs and index funds, with some actual outflow from BEN's funds. Active funds managers (everywhere, not just BEN's) are having a terrible five years, which has reinforced the mentality that active management will never do better than passive investing after fees. This trend and belief is the reason why the stock is so cheap, in our opinion.

BEN is also a Dividend Aristocrat, having paid stable or rising dividends for over 3 decades. Although the current yield is a paltry 1.9%, we are attracted to this stock due to the high free cash flow, extremely shareholder-friendly management and what we regard as a secular turning point in investing flows.

1) Free cash flow

BEN is an asset-light business. While expansions into new geographies and new products is an ongoing exercise, in general we see net income as a good proxy from adjusted free cash flow (FCF) as new investments match depreciation over the long term. Over the past 12 months, the company generated $3.07 in EPS, which translated into approximately $1.74 billion in net income and FCF. Trading at $41.07, that puts BEN at less 14 times both multiples. This is a good discount to the current market multiple of close to 20.

2) Shareholder-friendly management

Alongside paying a regular dividend, BEN's management has been quite active in repurchasing the company's stock on the open market.

Total outstanding shares are down 14% over the past 4 years, with 4.1 million shares repurchased just in the last quarter alone. With such a shareholder-friendly management with a long legacy, one would think BEN would trade at a premium to the stock market multiple. But it does not. The reason lies in the market perception that the business is now slowly dying.

3) The balance sheet

It has been a long time since we have been so impressed with a balance sheet.

Source: Q3-2017 earnings release

Subtracting goodwill & intangibles, total liabilities and redeemable non-controlling interests from total assets, we get a value of $10.5 billion. BEN's current market capitalization is just $23 billion. So, excluding the tangible and almost fully realizable assets, its market cap is just $12.5 billion. Essentially, you're buying the base business for just 7-8 times earnings net of cash.

4) The "dying" business

But is the base business not dying? BEN's mutual funds continue to see redemptions exceed fund flows, and the trend has been entrenched for some time.

With increases in values of the underlying assets, the company has been able to keep total AUM relatively steady to increasing, but the constant net redemptions are a big headwind to keep fighting. So why would we invest?

4) The bubble in search of a pin

The biggest story in the capital markets over the last few years has been the giant inflows into passive investments.

BEN is not unique in having to fight redemptions - it has impacted all active managers.

Currently, 40% of total US Equity AUM is in passive investments, and investors are obsessed with paying low fees. However, we believe this is a self-limiting cycle, as these constant inflows (not the stock, but the flows) are creating huge distortions in valuations. Greg Cooper, at Schroders, put it in context with this quote:

If we look at the share registers of the top 15 stocks in the US, the dollar weighted trading volume of those stocks in the year to 31 March 2017 by grouping has been: “Owners” have been net sellers of US$5.5 billion (mostly Amazon and Microsoft) Active managers have been net sellers of US$1.1 billion; albeit if we exclude Apple that figure jumps to net sellers of US$8.4 billion (most of which is Amazon); Passive managers have been net buyers of US$54.1 billion.

We think this distortion may continue for some more time, but eventually, reality will trump this bizarre investing habit.

The game for active management has been very hard for the past few years, but it is becoming easier as the benchmarks become more and more inflated compared to their true values. While we may bounce around the trough for some time, we think active management is going to come back in vogue full swing, and BEN is going to no longer look like a business in secular decline.

Conclusion

Current-day investors are acting as if the fee savings miraculously compensates them for the distorted valuations. It does not. However, so far this has been a self-fulfilling prophecy, with the chase boosting values of index stocks even further. However, active fund managers now don't need to go too far to find stocks that beat their benchmarks, and BEN has a great set of active managers.

The reversal could come as more non-index companies go private or get acquired by index companies using their inflated stock for purchase. We think it is due. When it does come, BEN will benefit from rising AUM (hence rising earnings) and a higher multiple. In the interim, the 7% earnings yield for a stock with what we consider very little risk is fine. On our now very famous scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate BEN a 7.0.

Note: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.