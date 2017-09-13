Pilgrim's Pride - Making Another Solid Diversification Move

I remain very cautious and would only buy in the low twenties given the current unsustainable high margins and volatility of the core meat business.

While I like the deal and the operating performance so far this year, shares have priced in quite some good news already.

Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (PPC) is making a move into Europe which has not been well received by the market, with the stock trading 5% lower in response to the deal announcement. That move has to be seen in perspective, after all, shares are still up 45% year to date, in part the result as a hope of a takeover of Pilgrim´s itself.

As the company is making an acquisition, investors are betting that a sale of the company has become less likely, as the 5% declines can not be attributed entirely to the deal or its price tag. Nonetheless investors are still enjoying big gains so far this year, as the small pullback is not sufficient to create appeal.

Buying Moy Park

PPC has agreed to acquire Moy Park for $1.3 billion. The timing of the transaction is rather fortunate as it is actually acquiring the company in British Pounds and that currency has come under a lot of pressure. Moy Park, a poultry and prepared food supplier, has previously been owned by JBS S.A.

PPC's Bill Lovette likes the deal as it offers a few key benefits for the company. For starters, PPC will become much more global as Moy Park is a European business. Furthermore, the chicken business acquired as well as prepared foods activities offer higher and more stable margins.

Next year Moy Park will celebrate is 75th birthday, having been founded in Northern Ireland during the second World War. The company provides fresh, quality and locally farmed poultry foods, and has done so while it has been a consistent grower. Over 800 farmers across the UK allow Moy to process nearly 6 million birds per week though its 13 processing plants across the UK and Continental Europe. The company derives 75% of sales from the UK & Ireland, mostly by catering to supermarkets and quickservice restaurants.

The transaction will add roughly $2 billion in revenues as the press release did not reveal how profitable the company was. PPC did reveal that it expects cost synergies to hit $50 million per annum two years from now, thanks to greater purchasing power, production gains and improved logistics. The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share, but this anticipated benefit has not been quantified in the press release.

The deal presentation revealed that PPC paid a 7.1 times EBITDA multiple but that includes a $38 million one-time expense, as well as incorporates the realisation of the expected synergies. Excluding both these items, adjusted EBITDA comes in at $123 million ahead of the deal, as realisation of synergies could result in additional EBITDA of $173 million. That translates into a 5.8 times multiple being paid, if synergies are taken into account.

How Much Accretion Can Be Expected?

PPC itself posts deprecation charges of $200 million on roughly $8 billion in sales. A similar ratio suggests that the acquired activities post depreciation charges of around $40 million. With stand-alone EBITDA seen at $135 million, that suggests an EBIT contribution of $95 million. Assuming a reasonable 4% cost of debt on a billion in financing results in a profit before tax contribution of $55 million, as realisation of synergies could double that number in two years time.

Combined with a 30% tax rate, that suggests a $38-$73 million contribution to net earnings, as the higher number takes the synergies into account. With 249 million shares outstanding, that works out to an expected accretion to the tune of $0.15-$0.30 per share.

In that light the market reaction seems exaggerated. The 5% drop in the share price is equivalent to a roughly $350 million reduction in the value of the firm on the back of a $1 billion deal. Besides improved diversification in terms of products and geographic coverage, PPC will see significant financial benefits as well as a result of anticipated synergies and current earnings power.

A Fine Deal, But Will It Move The Needle?

The deal which PPC has made looks very reasonable, especially if synergies are to be fully realized, as the diversification benefits are certainly worthwhile. The company's $1.1 billion net debt load, as of the second quarter, will double to $2.1 billion. PPC's, equity is valued at around $7 billion at around $28 per share. As a result, the $1 billion deal will have a reasonable impact on the stand-alone valuation of $8 billion for PPC.

The debt load of $2.1 billion corresponds to roughly 1.8 times the pro-forma EBITDA number of nearly $1.2 billion, for a leverage ratio which remains manageable. One comment to be made is that margins are currently rather high based on historical standards.

Unfortunately, investors have been pricing in better days as of recent, as witnessed by the 45% run higher in the share price so far this year. This move alone has added over $2 billion to the market value of PPC already.

What Are Fair Margins?

In November of last year I had a look at the prospects for the business, following the $350 million acquisition of Mexican-based GNP. Shares traded in the high-teens and hit a bottom at $17, just above my entry target of $15 per share.

While shares had seen a serious dip at the time of writing, and the bolt-on deal looked solid, I had been reserved. Part of this related to aggressive business practices in the past (using leverage in 2008) when JBS had to come to the rescue. As this company is now in trouble, PPC is actually buying a company which was owned by the Brazilian company who actually bought the business just two years ago.

Of course industry conditions have changed following the decision of Tyson Foods to acquire Hillshire Brands, which has structurally boosted margins across the industry. After all, the industry was posting operating losses in the double digit percentages back in 2008. This reversed as peak margins of 14% were achieved in 2014. Average margins came in at just 3% over the past decade, as it seems fair to say that consolidation has boosted the average potential. The question is how big of a boost average margins have gotten.

If margins are structurally seen around 5%, PPC could post earnings of close to $1 per share on a revenue base of $8 billion. Even as margins are far below the 2014 peak, they currently still exceed this potential margin of 5%. Margins came in at 12% in the first half of the year, actually having improved over 130 basis points from the same period a year earlier. Even as the second half is seasonally weaker, a 10% margin number is still within reach for 2017.

This results in very strong earnings, as net earnings come in at half a billion on a trailing basis, for a $2 earnings per share number. I still believe that current conditions are actually very favourable as I see more room for margin contraction rather than margin expansion. Using earnings power of $1 per share through the cycle (perhaps a bit too conservative) and current earnings power of $2, I am happy to work with $1.50 earnings per share power on average, certainly if we factor in the recent acquisitions as well. That said, paying a market multiple for a meat producer, even if it is changing in the value chain, geographic locations and product mix, seems a bit much.

Final Thoughts

It is easy to say that I missed out on PPC at $18 late last year. That does not mean that I need to chase the shares at $28 at this moment in time. Perhaps I have been too conservative in my average margin calculation throughout cycle. Using a $1.50 per share as normalized earnings number going forwards (to reflect for structurally higher margins and the impact of recent deal making), I would become a buyer if shares unexpectedly dip to the $20 mark again.

As noted above, I remain very hesitant to apply rich multiples to this kind of business given the still higher volatility in terms of the margins, as well as the idiosyncratic risks related to health trends and actual diseases. Nonetheless, I applaud the latest deal and continued efforts to become more diversified in terms of geographic and product coverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.