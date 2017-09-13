Uncertainty Reigns

By Stephen Innes

The uptick in rising US yields is underpinning USDJPY, but it was the gains in equities as all three major U.S. stock indexes clocked in all-time closing highs that provided the major overnight sentiment gauge. Ultimately, this buoyant risk sentiment should be cheered, but FX traders remain in the Nervous Nellie camp waiting for the next chaotic patch given the evolving narratives. A word of caution to those enjoying this unexpected sea of tranquillity: the next few weeks and months come with significant risk.

It's incredible just how quickly sentiment around the USD has changed this week as deeply ingrained attitudes to fade the dollar rallies have given way to traders awaiting a deeper position squeeze on short dollar positioning. From my seat, however, it feels like the bulk of the squeeze has occurred and that this current resounding risk rally is stoking the USDJPY fires as CrossJPY continues to race higher. But indeed, the large short dollar positions into the weekend and the surging US yields on Monday provided the primary drivers behind this remarkable USD revival.

However, the long dollar position is not without considerable risk, as Fed market positioning suggests this dollar revival is little more than a respite. Tepid wage and inflation numbers are posing a conundrum for the Fed, and of course, the dollar will remain an endangered species as dealers await the next Trump administration gaffe.

One issue that is being discussed in market circles is that as far as US economic data is concerned, the Hurricane effect may give rise for the Feds to look through inflation data, as the storm surges have likely stretched the Feds' window to dismiss data.

The only thing that appears certain today is uncertainty itself.

Euro

In the absence of any euro-particular set of drivers and in lieu of the current dollar correction, the shooting star reversal is not all that surprising. But despite the sell-off from massively overbought levels above 1.2000, euro bulls are not giving up the game quickly and remain firm buyers on dips.

Yen

From here, all roads lead to the US CPI on Thursday, which has been a key driver of dollar sentiment all year. On a solid print, the dollar rally extends to 111.25, but on a wrong impression, we're quickly back to the 109s, as there should be a massive wave of USD selling across the board.

Chinese Yuan

After all that has been said and done, the logical explanation for the reserve requirement shift was that the PBoC is concerned about the pace of depreciation of USDCNY. The authorities intend to create more two-way flows, as hedgers will now come back to cover USD exposures as the authorities hope that more price stability will naturally occur. But from my seat, I think this recent move will provide an excellent opportunity to increase RMB exposure, as all things China continue to look rosy.

EM Asia

USDAsia has stuck in a range-bound rut despite general USD strength in the market. The market positioning remains relatively light on either side of the coin after the Friday rally and the subsequent correction on Monday. But so far the Asia EMfx has been somewhat immune to the recent USD rally, as risk appetite is buttressing local sentiment.