Early Evidence From Its Whole Foods Acquisition Suggests Amazon Has Not Jumped The Shark

Our site remains moderately bullish on Amazon currently, but we present a couple of ways longs can limit risk in the event we're wrong.

Citing data from One Click Media and Foursquare Labs, Bloomberg reports business has jumped both on Amazon's website and in Whole Foods stores following the close of the acquisition.

After Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods was announced, one of Seeking Alpha's top contributors asked if Amazon had jumped the shark. Early indications suggest the opposite.





Arthur Fonzarelli Jumping The Shark in TV's "Happy Days"

Did Amazon Jump The Shark With Whole Foods?

Back in June, one of our favorite Seeking Alpha contributors, Eric Parnell, CFA, asked if Amazon (AMZN) had jumped the shark with its acquisition of Whole Foods (WFM). Early evidence since the acquisition closed suggests otherwise. We elaborate, note that our site is still moderately bullish on Amazon, and present a couple of ways longs can limit their risk if we are wrong.

Amazon Acquisition Boosts Both Businesses

A report by Bloomberg TV on Monday, drawing on research by One Click Media and Foursquare Labs, offered early indications that Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods has boosted business for Amazon's website as well as its new Whole Foods locations (For readers unfamiliar with Foursquare, it's a portfolio company of Union Square Ventures. Recall we interviewed USV managing partner Albert Wenger last year.).

Bloomberg quotes One Click Media on the online impact,

Amazon immediately put about 2,000 items on its site from the Whole Foods 365 Everyday Value brand and sold out of almost all of the most-popular items.

And refers to Foursquare for the bricks & mortar data:

Customer traffic in Whole Foods brick-and-mortar locations gained 25 percent during the first two days after Amazon’s takeover, according to Foursquare Labs Inc., which compared shoppers’ mobile location information before and after the acquisition.

That Foursquare data is consistent with our anecdotal experience last weekend. We went to our local Whole Foods to buy some beer on Saturday and gave up after not finding a parking spot.

Bloomberg draws a bullish conclusion on Amazon from the initial data:

The two reports suggest there is no cannibalization between the two retailers, with one taking sales from the other. The combined company is likely to sell even more with the two brands working together than they would have collectively as separate companies.

Our site, Portfolio Armor, remains bullish on Amazon, albeit based on stock and option data alone, as we show below.

Our Site's Current Take On Amazon

In our GDX article last month, we mentioned how our system comes up with its potential return estimates. We'll recap it quickly here, for those who missed it, using AMZN as our example this time.

Our system uses underlying price history as well as option sentiment to estimate potential returns for securities over the next six months. In a nutshell, we start with the assumption that any security is going to begin to revert to its long-term mean return, and we test that assumption by gauging the market for options expiring about six months out on the security. The gauge we use is to attempt to hedge the security against a greater-than-9% decline with an optimal, or least-expensive collar. For there to be an optimal collar available, a couple of conditions have to be met:

There needs to be a bid on call options above the current market price of the underlying security ("out of the money").

The cost of the put protection on the security, minus what you're able to sell the call leg for, has to be less than 9% of your underlying position value (since it wouldn't make sense to pay more than 9% to hedge when you are attempting to limit your downside risk to a decline of less than 9%).

The screen capture below from Portfolio Armor's admin panel shows our system's take on AMZN as of Tuesday's close.





The Long Term Return shown there is the average 6-month return for AMZN over the last 10 years. The Short Term Return is its performance over the last 6 months, and the "6m Exp Return" is the mean of the two, 14.3%. Since Portfolio Armor was able to find an optimal collar against a >9% drop for AMZN using 14.2% as a cap, 14.3% is also AMZN's "Adj. Exp Return", which is how potential return is labeled on our site's admin panel. The "Net Exp Return" column, which represents the stock's potential return net of its hedging cost when collared against a >9% decline, is how we rank securities overall on our site. Of the 4,000+ names in our universe (every security with options traded on it in the U.S.), 1,874 names passed our 2 screens to avoid bad investments on Tuesday. Among the names that passed, Amazon currently ranks #101.

In Case We're Wrong

If, over the next several months, our site's current bullishness on Amazon ends up being misplaced, here are a couple of ways you can strictly limit your downside risk.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Tuesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 1,000 shares of AMZN against a greater-than-15% drop by mid-March.

As you can see above, the cost of this put protection was $12,175, or 2.48% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). Note that the 15% decline threshold includes the hedging cost: in a worst case scenario, you would be down 12.52%, not including the hedging cost.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your potential upside at our site's potential return estimate for Amazon, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to do so by mid-March, while protecting against the same decline threshold as above.

As you can see above, after its iterative sorting process, our hedging algorithm was able to select a less expensive strike for the put leg of this collar, where the cost was $10,200, or 2.08% of position value. However, the income generated from selling the call leg (below) was higher: $12,550, or 2.55% of position value.

So the net cost of the optimal collar above was negative, meaning you would have collected $2,350, or 0.48% of position value when opening it, assuming you placed both trades at the worst end of their respective spreads.

Conclusion

So far, Amazon's seamless acquisition of Whole Foods offers more confirmation of its excellence, and argues against suggestions that this acquisition was a sign of Amazon overextending itself. If you're long the stock, this should be encouraging for you. If you're not long the stock, there are 100 names we'd suggest you consider buying before you buy Amazon. We'll present the top 10 of those to our Marketplace subscribers Thursday night.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.