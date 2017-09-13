Frontier Communications: Short Interest Levels Spike Again To New Highs

Also, with the SEC moving to two day settlements, the ex-dividend date for Frontier common and preferred shares will be moved back to Sept 14th, so those trading around the dividends should take note of the one day difference.

Short interest now stands at 27.3 million shares, 1.9 million (or 8%) more than the previous high of 25.3 million, set at mid-July settlement, and 1.6 million more the shares to be created by conversion of the preferred shares in June 2018.

Short interest reported after the close of the market on Sept 12th represented a record high, an increase of two million shares over the previous high level recorded.

Beginning with the second half of May, short interest began to increase at a much faster pace than it had in the year prior.

Starting May 2016, short interest for Frontier Communications common had increased steadily towards the 25.7 million share count to be issued through the conversion of Preferred Shares in mid-2018.

Latest Short Interest Report (after the market close on Sept 12th):

Short interest for Frontier Communications common stock (FTR) for settlement on August 31st was reported after the close on Sept 12th. The short interest reported represents a new high level of 27,263,148, an increase of 8% over the previous record high set in the report for the first half of July, which was 25,345,210.

Here is a graphical depiction of the evolution of short interest for FTR since May 2016, with the latest short interest represented by the right-most point:

First of all, the short interest of 27.3 million shares is a record high. Not only does it not beat the previous high of 25.3 million, but it beats it by a wide margin of 1.9 million shares or 8%.

Secondly, the 27.3 million shares represent 1.6 million more shares than will be created and issued upon conversion of the preferred shares on June 29th, 2018. Therefore, one can no longer say that the short interest represents exclusively hedges on the preferred shares when, even if every one of the 19,250K shares were hedged with a short position in 1.3333 common shares, the current short interest not involved with hedges would need to be at least the 1.6 million share count in excess of the 25.7 million shares to be created upon conversion.

Thirdly, in earlier reporting as shown by the blue line above, the short interest had slowly and inexorably been moving towards a point representing 27.0 million shares, suggesting hedges plus some additional "naked" short interest. The short interest was growing consistently through mid-May towards that point. The current level of short interest is now about 300K shares above the point towards which we were moving and expected to reach in June 2018, nine months from now.

As such, short interest has grown so fast over the previous seven reporting periods (3 1/2 months) that short interest has reached the level not forecasted by the previous trend until 9 months later in June 2018. Something has accelerated the short interest very decisively. There appears to be an inflection point at mid-May (inspired by the Sohn Conference recommendation to short FTR just prior to that point?) at which growth of short interest in the name lurched higher in a clearly discontinuous manner and has tracked a much higher growth trajectory. The reader can see this change in trajectory by comparing the red line to the previous trajectory shown in blue.

If short interest continues to grow at this higher pace, we will reach a 35 million short interest level by year end and will approach 70 million by June 2018.

The latest level of short interest represents a 10.7 days to cover level as reported.

It will be very interesting to see if this pace continues or whether the the trend will break or abate.

Short Interest on Frontier Communications Preferred Shares:

Short interest on FTRPR Preferred Shares for this latest report declined to 45,275 from 51,715 as of the previous report, a decline of about 12%

SEC Modification of Settlement Period Moves Frontier Common and Preferred Shares Back to Sept 14th:

Those trading around the dividends for the common and preferred shares should note that the SEC, as of Sept 5th, has modified the settlement period for stocks by reducing it to 2 days.

Therefore, those considering buying just prior to the ex-dividend date have an additional day on Sept 13th to purchase the shares to capture the dividend while those considering a cover on short positions to avoid covering the dividend will have that extra day to cover their open short positions.

My Current Net Basis Position:

Some readers have requested that I keep them updated on my net basis for FTRPR.

On September 8th, I added another 10% to my position, yielding the following basis for all of my purchases. As I described earlier, I had sold some higher priced shares to generate losses to cover gains in other securities. In order to maintain a basis which includes all of my purchases, the realized losses remain in the basis to be offset by dividends received. As such, this basis represents all of my purchases, avoiding cherry picking "good ones" while selling off "bad ones" to make the position look better:

With this addition of shares, my basis for FTR will be $19.67/share FTR at conversion, with a basis of $26.23/share FTRPR at conversion, incorporating purchase price, realized losses on shares previously sold and dividends received to conversion.

(Market price data obtained from Yahoo Finance. Short interest data obtained from Nasdaq.com)

