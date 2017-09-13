Kroger: Starting To Look Appetizing At 12.9x TTM P/E

When Amazon (AMZN) announced their acquisition of Whole Foods (WFM) in June, the share price of Kroger (KR) tumbled around 30% and remains down in the dumps on fears of increasing competitive pressure in the grocery industry. After a brief recovery above $24 in the beginning of August, disappointing Q2 results on September 8th sent the shares back to levels lower than that following the Amazon/Whole Foods announcement. This leaves Kroger now trading at 12.9x TTM P/E and it might be time for potential investors to get familiar with the name.

What Happened in Q2

In Q2 FY2017, Kroger reported net income of $353M which was down 22% from adjusted net income of $454M the prior year. On a diluted per share basis, results were supported with continued share buybacks that helped Kroger report $0.39 EPS down a relatively lower 17% from adjusted $0.47 EPS the prior year. One of the drivers of the reduction in net income was a decline of 30 bps in gross margins as Kroger maintained their competitive position showing growth in traffic, unit movement, and market share. Total sales grew 3.9% to $27.6B from $26.6B in the prior year and same store sales (excluding fuel) grew 0.7%.

Management maintained their 2017 earnings guidance of $1.74 - $1.79 earnings per diluted share. At the $1.765 midpoint of this guidance and today's price of $21.58, this guidance would imply a 12.2x forward price earnings for the fiscal year. However, a disappointment to analysts and investors was that Kroger will no longer provide longer term guidance beyond the fiscal year stating on the conference call that it "will provide needed flexibility in how we invest to position us for future success”. With the fall in share price following the Q2 release, it seems investors took the withdrawal of long term guidance as a signal of the uncertainty in the grocery industry.

Strong Competitive Position

Through a 134 year history, Kroger has become one of the largest food retailers in the U.S. with 2,793 retail food stores under a variety of banners. In addition to their primary food stores, Kroger operates 2,258 pharmacies, 783 convenience stores, 307 fine jewelry stores, 222 retail health clinics, 1,472 supermarket fuel centers and 38 food production plants in the United States.

With all the hype around Whole Foods, Kroger's affordable house brand "Simple Truths" is the largest natural and organic brand in the country by volume. Kroger's private label brands represent a strength for the company as a 2016 blind taste test commissioned by the company showed Kroger's private labels beating both other company private label as well as national brands. In Q2, private label represented 27.7% of total units sold, and 25.4% of dollar sales for Kroger.

On the digital front, Kroger is making strides and now has more that 25 million customers signed up on digital accounts. Driven mainly through their Click List offering (which allows customers to order groceries online and pick them up at a store where employees load their car for them) Kroger saw digital sales increase 126% in Q2. Their Click List and Express Lane offers are now available at more than 813 locations with plan to be at 1000 by the end of the year. Kroger is not stopping digital at in-store pickup and is currently experimenting with at-home delivery from more than 154 stores with Uber and Shipt.

Kroger's position as one of the largest U.S. food retailers looks to be allowing it to position itself strongly with suppliers to offer consumers affordable products, leverage customer data to develop leading house brands, and also invest in developing technology to continue to meet consumers changing needs.

A Profitable Company

As one of the largest U.S. grocers, Kroger has had a profitable and growing past with revenue and EPS growing at an average annual rate of 5.72% and 10.29% over the past decade. In terms of profitability, Kroger has achieved high returns on equity (ROE) and returns on invested capital (ROIC) that have averaged 27.8% and 11.4% over the past decade respectively. This level of profitability is above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company should be able to maintain its intrinsic value.

Supporting the previously mentioned higher EPS growth than revenue growth has been a continual amount of share buybacks that have averaged 3.8% over the past decade. Share repurchases are something I like to see in a company as they show management has faith in the long-term prospects for the business and capital budgeting discipline. However, financing these share repurchases has been a growing use of debt in the business as seen by increasing financial leverage from around 4.5x to 5.8x.

While financial leverage has increased in recent years, this does not not tell the whole story of risk from financial obligations in the business. Lot of retailers lease most of their stores which keeps capital invested in the business low and directly related to selling goods (not owning real estate) as well as allows for a degree of flexibility in their operations. To get an idea of how well operating income covers these additional fixed obligations from leases, we can add lease expenses back to operating income and then divide it into the combination of interest and lease expenses. As you can see in the below table that outlines the last 5 years of this adjusted coverage ratio, Kroger's operating income before lease expenses has historical been above 3x which is not unusual in the retail industry.

With shares of Kroger trading at a 12.9x TTM P/E and 12.2x management's 2017 guidance, this represents an earnings yield of 7.8% and 8.2% respectively. To get a sense of potential long-term returns, I also always like to examine the relationship of ROE and price to book value. With Kroger earning an average ROE of 27.8% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 3.14 when the price is $21.58, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 8.9% for an investor's equity at that $21.58 purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is right around the 9% that I like to see.

Risks

Rivalry in the grocery industry is fierce as net margins across the industry are at paper thin levels. Companies drive return on equity through high asset turnovers which means a loss in market share and store traffic can greatly reduce returns. In addition to the new threat coming from Amazon and Whole Foods combination, the German grocery chain Aldi which has been in the U.S. since 1976 is planning to increase its U.S. locations from 1,600 currently to 2,500 locations by 2022. Another German grocer Lidl, which has 10,000 stores in 27 counties, will open its first 100 stores in the U.S. this year. These German chains have previously encroached on the British grocery industry hurting returns at historical British grocery giants Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSAIY) and Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDY).

Conclusion

The recent fall of Kroger has pushed its valuation down to a point where its shares are starting to look like a good bargain. However, there are real threats from new players in the competitive grocery landscape and potential investors might want to take a toehold position for now as they continue to assess the changing industry dynamics and pressures that may arise.

