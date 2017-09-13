Small Business Optimism Tops Expectations

Small business optimism from the NFIB posted a slight increase in August, but that was still more than enough to top consensus expectations. Overall, the index of Small Business Optimism increased from 105.2 up to 105.3, and it was handily above expectations for a level of 104.8. August's reading represents the second straight monthly increase and puts the index within 0.6 points of its post-election and cycle high.

The table below lists the issues that small business owners consider to be the number one problems they face and how things have changed over the last month. Looking at this month's results, there was little in the way of changes to what issues are currently bothering business owners the most. Taxes (20%) and Labor Quality (19%) are still the biggest problems for business owners, while Inflation (1%) and Interest Rates (2%) are practically non-existent issues.