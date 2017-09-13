Why I Added Tanger To My DG Portfolio

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) has a long history of annual dividend increases. As a REIT specializing in high end outlet malls, it is not having as much trouble as lower end malls. Revenue and profit growth are supporting a solid dividend growth and the current market price is well below the value of future dividends. This is a good opportunity for dividend growth investors to profit from the negative sentiment that is pushing the SKT share price so low.

What did I think last time about SKT?

I last wrote about SKT on June 29th. At the time I liked the performance of this REIT provided outlet center malls. Revenues were increasing and the profits, as measure by FFO and AFFO, more than supported a growing dividend. Unlike lower quality malls, the high end outlet malls that SKT specialized in were doing quite well. My only concern was that sales per square foot had declined some. While management had perfectly acceptable explanations for the decline, it still concerned me. I planned to keep a close eye on that metric going forward.

What new information do we have now?

On August 1st, SKT reported Q2 earnings. While the company reported a beat on both AFFO and revenue, AFFO for the quarter was the same as last year. The company also sold off its lowest performing asset and used the proceeds to buy back enough shares to offset the dilutive effect of the asset sale. On the debt from the company issued new 10 year bonds with a face value of $300 million and a coupon of 3.875%. The proceeds of this sale will be used to redeem $300 million of 10 year bonds with a coupon of 6.125%. This exchange will result in about $6 million in lower interest expenses each year. For investors who are worried that mall REITs may be bad investments, this big drop in bond interest rates is a signal that the market doesn’t see SKT in much if any danger. It’s a good sign when a company is able to decrease its average interest rate from 3.73% to 3.31%.

The Q2 report also contained some good news on my biggest area of concern, sales per square foot. The company reported that for the TTM period ending with the June quarter, sales per square foot came in at an average of $383. This is $3 higher than the prior quarter's figure. This small increase doesn’t end my concern, but it is movement in the right direction. Looking at total sales for the same center, there is still a decrease in sales numbers, but that looks to mostly be due to space being redeveloped (or re-merchandised as management calls it).

I also see that two projects were to open in 2017. The expansion at the mall in Lancaster opened as planned on September 1st. The new mall in Fort Worth is expected to open in about 6 weeks. Both of these should start adding to revenue and AFFO in the near future. I also see that SKT has no plans to start or deliver any new malls in 2018, because it hasn’t yet signed up enough tenants to go ahead with projects it has in pre-development. To me that is a sign that management is maintaining discipline. I think many if not most of the retail chains that got into trouble recently did so because they didn’t maintain good discipline when building new stores, so I am happy to see SKT doing so.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see SKT has raised its dividend each year for the last 24 years, which means that during the last 2 recessions it not only didn’t freeze the dividend it increased it. Sure it was only by a few tenths of a penny but it was an increase when plenty of other REITs were freezing or cutting the dividend.

Looking at the dividend history, while I see a good increase in dividends, I don’t see a totally predictable pattern that I am comfortable with projecting out into the future, so I will use the current quarterly dividend annualized as my expected dividend payment for the next 12 months. That will very likely be lower than what an investor will likely collect, but I would rather be a little low that too high. So I will use $1.37 for the dividend payment. Estimating the 5 year growth rate for the dividend, I also want to be conservative (one I see a better trend in increasing sales per square foot I won’t be as conservative), so I will use the rate of the last increase, 5.38%. That is lower than any of the DGR values and lower than the analysts’ predictions for earnings growth, so I am confident that it can be supported. Given the current yield of 5.6%, I will still use a 1% terminal dividend growth rate.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the dividend stream is $31.07 which sets my buy price as anything under $32. With the current market price at just over $24, that makes SKT a pretty good opportunity for dividend growth investors.

Since my DDM calculated buy price is so much higher than the current market price, I like to look at what the price would be based on the 4 year average yield. Dividing the $1.37 current dividend by that 3.05% rate, I get a price of just under $45. I think that the low average was due to SKT being over-valued during some of the last 4 years, but even so, I think this shows that my $32 buy price isn’t unrealistically to high.

The price seems to be going down, why buy SKT now?

The 52 week high occurred nearly a year ago, on September 27 th 2016, and the 52-week low only happened on August 30 th, so should an investor wait to see if the price will go higher? The current market price is about 5.9% above the most recent low, so is there more downside? It’s possible that the price will go lower, or the bottom might already have been reached. It is impossible to tell no matter what the tea leaves of technical analysis might say. As an investor, I don’t worry about where the price might go in the future; I worry about whether the current price is one of good value.

As can be seen from the notification of my broker above, I bought SKT today. I spent $1504 ($3.95 was the commission charge) to buy 61.7310 shares. One reason I like my broker is that it allows me to buy factional shares based on a whole dollar amount invested. The $24.30 was an excellent price to get these shares, and I will be buying more over time. I currently have dividend reinvestment tu rned on for this position as well.

Can options help?

Given that my buy price is so far above the current market price, it might not be worth the risk of not getting the shares to write a put. If you already have a very large position in SKT, it might be worth it to write a put with a $22.50 or even $25 strike price for the October expiration date. The premium for either is good for the 34 days of the contract and if you already have a large position in SKT it might be a better option to just collect the premium.

The premium on the $25 call might be tempting. However, with the Delta at 0.39, an almost 40% chance of getting the shares called away might not be a good trade. If you have shares you want to get rid of and a cost basis lower than $25 that might work out okay.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, I still want to keep an eye on the sales per square foot metric. Yes, SKT has made some small progress, but that number is still below what it was a few years ago. And sure, management has a good explanation of why that decreased on a short term basis, but I want that number to go up. Management is certainly y spending a lot of money to improve the profitability of its centers, and that metric is key to the tenants being profitable.

Conclusion

SKT has a long history of dividend growth. Its premier locations continue to increase revenue and profits even as lower end mall providers struggle. The dividend stream is worth quite a bit more than the current market price, so I see the current price as a great opportunity for dividend growth investors to profit from negative sentiment.

