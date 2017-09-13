Ramblings Of A Mad Man

My last post mentioned me selling out of Woodford Income fund and going it alone in an attempt to lose money in a more amusing manner than Woodford had. Which primarily involved shorting EURGBP and owning a small Tungsten mining stock called Wolf Minerals (OTCPK:WFMRF). The bad news is that Woodford outperformed me on the losing money stakes, whilst the good news is I can now afford a craft ale and I had some fun.

I can't string thoughts together tonight so here are the bullet points.

The path of pain is for equities to skyrocket again. Purely for the reason that we have had so much bad news recently and we haven't been able to go down.

I note USDMXN and USDRUB are moving higher. Why these two over other EM? Trump unwind and USDRUB is a refection of many global. This could be a precursor to an EM unwind, which doesn't sit well with my general 'risk motoring' view. Better watch this.

Copper bounced but is down again. Looks like a rollover sign. Add this to EM concern though both could be USD rally backlash. USD rally? Look at cable, are you sure? GBP rally, FTSE underperforms, naturally. But some idiots are going to use either to support their narratives on Brexit, so as a prophylactic…I have muted the word 'Brexit' from my twitter stream - I highly recommend it. My cortisol levels are already dropping.

"There was anger over .. " is an overused sure fire emotional radio/tv news headline but is totally vacuous. Listen to this - Forecasting - how to map the future. And when you are done with that, watch this. This episode explores how the human brain relies on other brains to thrive and survive.

Mifid2 - I am setting up an "artisan organic blockchain research" platform as it will be able to charge 16 times as much for the same product as a basic research platform. Maybe more if I get a graphic designer to put swirly floral patterns on the home page.

iPhone8 - If you want to understand why it will sell more than the Samsung S8 then read this. Basically, we are hardwired to be predisposed to believe that something more expensive is better. It's how face creams work, or don't but get bought. And the corollary is this blog.

iPhone 8 everything else - You can talk using a turd emoji. It does a lot of things the Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) S8 does but in a cooler way. And it's got no home button. So that's you stuffed coming out of the club at 4am. But it does want to have 30,000 points of familiarity with my face. That might work as a chat up line for some but not with me and certainly not from a phone. There has to be some acne cream manufacturer banging on Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) door with that feature, surely.

The levels of bad debt at Italian banks is collapsing, not as much because bad debt is getting good as people are buying bad debt from the banks in the hope it will become good debt. Pass the ticking parcel, so to speak.

It may be being used for other purposes though. Crypto currencies Initial Coin Offerings have broken the records set in CDOsquared property heaven of 2006/7 by amortising the future value of fresh air - this example of a guaranteed honestly useless coin is Useless Etherium, which would be priceless if it didn't have a price, but it raised $90,000. So if you can now issue crypto currency backed by nothing and folks will buy it, just imagine how much you could get by backing it with something, anything...even Italian bad debt - Standby for the ItalianBadDebtCoin. #IBDC

It may be too late as FCA goes Loco on ICO - not really but it rhymes. They have announced that ICOs are very risky but aren't always sure if they are covered by FCA regs but watch out if they are. And just don't put your hand too far into the meat grinder if they are not. That's helpful, isn't it?

Have you seen how much energy bitcoin is consuming?

Please take a look here.

The same amount as the country of Jordan just to process existing transactions. 175kWh for each transaction apparently. This is the equivalent to an inverse perpetual motion machine - you pour in limitless energy and get nothing out. Some rule of the conservation of something is being broken here and if it isn't then the planet is. Bitcoin is not green.

And we have to add Etherum and the rest to that too.

Jamie Dimon says Bitcoin is a scam - a very bright man is that Mr. Dimon. OK, he may have been wrong about some things in the past but if we refuse to listen to anyone who once got something wrong we'd only be listening to 1 year olds.

To try to immerse myself in bitcoin I tried to follow some bitcoin twitter. Imagine a primary school playground at break where the kids have found a copy of "Janet and John go charting", some spacesuits, cardboard and crayons. Yeah, I know - here comes the abuse. But I've openly come out as a Bitcoinophobe so you can't oppress me because if you think that I am wrong then it means you think you are superior to me and so anything you say would be bullying. Or some such PC force field barrier.

I've spent to much energy on Bitcoin too. It just sucks it out of you.

