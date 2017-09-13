The Netflix Tie-Up Is A Good Deal For T-Mobile, Not Netflix Or Its Customers

T-Mobile (TMUS) recently announced that it would start offering free Netflix (NFLX) plans to any subscriber with an unlimited family plan on T-Mobile with two or more lines. The news was generally perceived as a positive for all parties by the market. However is this really a good deal for T-Mobile customers and Netflix? Well, I happen to be a T-Mobile customer so lets take a look.

"Free" Netflix?

Let me first start off by saying I am a very happy T-Mobile customer. I have tried T-Mobile, Verizon (VZ) and AT&T(T) including having active subscriptions with all three at one point! I also travel a lot and the T-Mobile international data plan (The only one offering anything of the kind at the time apart from Google's Project Fi) convinced me to use them as my primary service provider and eventually I got rid of the other subscribers. So when T-Mobile announced they would include the cost of a Netflix subscription for anyone with an unlimited plan with 2+ lines, I was intrigued. Now while I am on a T-Mobile unlimited plan, I have had it for a few years and am on an older cusomer that does not quality for the Netflix promotion. So T-Mobile asked me to switch to their latest T-Mobile ONE plan and I thought, why not? After all, it will save me a little over $120 per year since I already have a Netflix subscription. Well, here are the options it gave me.

Huh. So I have the option of getting their unlimited plan with two lines for $100 per month or $120 per month with Netflix included. Well, the Netflix subscription only costs $10 a month! If you thought this was a good deal as a T-Mobile customer, well it most certainly is not.

A positive for Netflix?

Ok, so it is not really such a great deal for T-Mobile customers, but what about Netflix? Well, lets consider the audience here.

This is a household that is willing to pay $120 per month on their phone subscription not including the cost of the phone itself. If you have experienced T-Mobile coverage, you know most of these customers probably live close to a city or along the coasts. While no one knows the details of the deal T-Mobile struck with Netflix, I would be shocked if they are not getting any bulk pricing discounts.

Is this really a target audience that is unlikely to have a Netflix subscription? Will this deal actually result in an increase in overall revenue for Netflix? I am not so sure.

Netflix for its part has has been looking to start bundling its services as I believe it is hitting saturation in the US market. This deal falls in line with that. Since market participants seem to want to value Netflix purely on the basis of the size of the subscriber base, this may not be a bad strategy, at least in supporting the stock. Whether it is a long term positive for Netflix, the company, remains to be seen.

The people getting a good deal are T-Mobile shareholders

The one group that I believe is getting a good deal here are T-Mobile shareholders.

T-Mobile is essentially getting all the benefits of the free publicity and the general perception that it is adding value to its service while actually making a significant profit on a third party service it is bundling. What about valuation though? Over at FundamentalSpeculation, the most popular aspect of our service is our Relative Value Model that tries to determine fair value based on a cohort of companies with similar business fundamentals. Our model has fair value for T-Mobile pegged at ~$90.

It is important to note here that the cohort of comparables is determined purely based on business fundamentals. For eg, as shown below, Sprint (S) is part of T-Mobile's cohort not because it is another cellular service provider but because its business fundamentals are very similar to T-Mobile. This is also the reason other cellular providers such as Verizon and AT&T are not part of this cohort. Their fundamentals are just not that similar to T-Mobile even though they operate in the same industry. We believe this offers a more objective way to review what the "Fair Value" of a company should be.

Conclusion

Yes, the Netflix deal is a positive. Not necessarily for Netflix itself and most certainly not for T-Mobile customers, but it is a positive for T-Mobile, the company and its shareholders. T-Mobile is driving the narrative as being the leader in offering value in cellular service and as our Relative Value Model shows, the stock still offers good value for people who believe in the company.

