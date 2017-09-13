Through The Heisenberg Lens

If we can point to one factor that's responsible for removing risk from markets, we can know with certainty what the biggest risk to markets is.

With stocks at (new) record highs, here's a framework for thinking about what the opposite of the current regime might look like.

Another day, another record high for U.S. equities.

By definition, that means we've recouped the entirety of the "fire and fury" dip on the S&P (SPY) - it took just a little over a month to get the job done:

What's particularly notable about that chart is the extent which it represents investors' faith in the prevailing dynamic more than it represents an improvement in the circumstances that led to the initial risk-off move.

That is, the North Korea situation hasn't just gotten worse, it's deteriorated meaningfully since the afternoon of August 8, when Trump delivered his infamous, unscripted warning to the regime in Pyongyang.

In fact, when BofAML polled fund managers with a combined AUM of nearly $630 billion earlier this month, North Korea was on everyone's mind. Here's the visual:

So that's the evolution of fund managers' perception of tail risk, and as you can clearly see, North Korea went from a close second in August to first place by a country mile at the start of September.

But in a testament to the notion that the market has effectively outsourced to policymakers the responsibility to account for obvious stumbling blocks, risk assets have recovered even as the situation which caused the initial dip has gone from bad to worse. Recall what I said on Tuesday:

By outsourcing the responsibility to respond to exogenous geopolitical shocks to central banks, markets have relieved themselves of their duty to price risk. It isn't really correct to say that markets are "mispriced" given elevated policy/geopolitical uncertainty. Rather, it's more accurate to say that by virtue of their efforts to condition markets to expect increased central bank accommodation at the first sign of turmoil, policymakers have simply removed the very concept of risk from the equation, thus obviating the need for markets to price it.

Or so it would seem. But the same BofAML survey found that fund managers are adding tail hedges at the fastest pace in 14 months:

Now look back up at the chart above which shows what managers perceive to be the biggest tail risks for markets. Note that number two (i.e., behind North Korea) is "Fed/ECB policy mistake".

That speaks to the precarious nature of the current equilibrium (if you can call it that). The very thing (i.e., the central bank "put") that has allowed market-based measures of volatility to become completely disconnected from measures of policy/geopolitical uncertainty, is itself one of the greatest tail risks. And indeed, how could it not be? That is, if it is the careful management of policy accommodation that has removed the concept of risk from markets, then mismanagement of that accommodation is by definition the greatest risk of all.

That helps to explain why, in the fund manager survey cited above, there was a 9 percentage point rise in the share of money managers buying hedges on their equity books from last month. We are getting closer to the point when the Fed and the ECB will embark on a more aggressive push to normalize policy. Mistakes will invariably be made. After all, nothing like this has ever been attempted before.

The question is whether policy makers will reintroduce volatility (VXX) to markets by default. That is, if it was central bank accommodation that removed volatility, then rolling back that accommodation should reintroduce it either directly by catalyzing a rates tantrum (for example) or indirectly by implicitly putting the onus back on markets when it comes to dealing with risks like that which emanates from Pyongyang.

This is a particularly pressing issue considering just how anomalous current conditions are in terms of cross-asset volatility. Consider this, out Tuesday from SocGen:

The current low level of volatility happens less than 2% of the time for equities. In the following chart, we plot the distribution of equity volatility based on data since 1994. Our analysis suggests that average equity volatility has been above the current level 98% of the time. This means that volatility is more likely to go up than fall further from current levels. In the past, equity volatility has bottomed at around current levels and rose subsequently. Volatility has a strong mean-reverting tendency. Hence, we observe that periods of particularly low volatility are often followed by periods of relatively higher volatility.

If you think about accommodative monetary policy as pulling double duty, this setup starts to look more dangerous. ZIRP, NIRP, and QE suppress volatility in two ways: actively (trillions in asset purchases) and passively (emboldening investors to participate in the feedback loops that create one-way markets).

Given that, it stands to reason that when these policies are rolled back, the normalization effort will drive up volatility in the same two ways: actively (assets are sold or the decision is made to allow maturing assets to roll off) and passively (market participants are aware that policy makers are removing accommodation and thus, the propensity to buy every dip and sell volatility on any spike will be reduced commensurate with the degree to which investors and traders believe the central bank put has diminished).

Any exogenous shocks that are introduced as volatility is pressured higher will be amplified by the fact that investors can no longer outsource the job of pricing risk to central banks.

So that is the lens through which I'm assessing days like Monday and Tuesday.

At some point, we're all going to need frameworks from which to work when attempting to make sense of what has the potential to be an epochal shift in market behavior. I think everything outlined above is exceptionally useful in that regard.

