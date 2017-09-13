New Senior Vs. Welltower: Does Internal Management Matter?

We examine what we consider the fundamental cause of this by comparing expenses in the two types of firms.

Investment thesis: Externally managed firms are often vilified. While we don't see external management as bad by itself, it does often result is one giant anomaly which can skew results markedly. We examine our hypothesis in the case of New Senior Investment Group (SNR) and Welltower (HCN).

SNR and Welltower have had vastly different returns for investors over the past few years. Considering that both are very exposed to senior housing (SNR-100%, HCN-70%), the difference is rather striking. Some of the price difference is compensated for by the higher dividends received from SNR, but there is no doubt that SNR has been a big underperformer.

A common constant criticism of SNR is its externally manged structure wherein it pays fees to Fortress to manage the day to day operations. HCN on the other hand is an internally managed REIT. The common reasoning is that external managers do not have the same stake in the game and hence produce lower/worse results. While that may or may not be true, we here provide evidence that there is another BIG factor that drives results.

The True Cost Of External Management

To visualize what the true costs of external management are, we are going to walk you through some numbers on these two firms. First, let's looks at normalized funds from operations (FFO) as a percentage of revenues and as a percentage of NOI. This is essentially a measure of how effectively the firms are converting their top or toppish lines into bottom lines.

Right there we can see a big difference. HCN is converting a much larger percentage of its revenues and NOI to FFO. There are a few reasons for this, one of which is obviously economies of scale and the other being leverage and interest costs. However we will focus on another. We took the FFO and added back general and admin expenses and management fees to this number. We then calculated what the percentage of the G&A expenses and management fees were of this total. Essentially we were seeing how much of the pie was being shared with the managers.

HCN lacks management fees and has only G&A expenses. SNR obviously has both. You can see the glaring difference in how much it costs shareholders. We used G&A alongside management fees as often a lot of expenses from external managers are passed on through that expense class and solely comparing impact of management fees versus no management fees would miss this. We then expanded our selection of stocks and included industry stalwart Ventas (VTR), Senior Housing Trust (SNH) and Sabra Healthcare (SBRA). We used SBRA's numbers from 2016 as this year's numbers have been unduly influenced by SBRA chasing the merger with Care Capital. SNH is the only other externally managed while the rest are internally managed.

SNR clearly looks like the poster child for horrible expenses. Even externally managed SNH cannot come close.

Now let's look at SNR's FFO per share if it could match HCN's expense structure.

The FFO improves quite markedly and the payout ratio would drop from 90% to 72%.

Conclusion

External management if often blamed for chronic underperformance. We do not think that by itself it is bad, however the fee structure can be an onerous drag on performance. In many cases such a fee structure is fixed and does not decrease in downsizing the portfolio. This is the worst of all worlds scenario where a distressed firm is forced to sell assets and then continues paying the same management fees on a smaller asset and FFO base.

One important question would be how much of this difference in expenses is due to economies of scale versus due to external management? That is a hard one to answer as we don't enough comparatives across the spectrum in this space. But... if a firm cannot achieve good economies of scale then why do they exist in the first place? We cannot make excuses just because of SNR's size. As SNR sells more troubled assets, we believe its management fees will become even more problematic in relation to its assets and FFO.

We were intrigued to find HCN being the best in this group. HCN's fee structure even outperforming VTR may be a function of the asset mix, although we have not investigated this in depth and there are too many moving parts with acquisitions and dispositions with both companies to be certain about this.

We currently only own a small position in SBRA out of the stock mentioned. We previously documented the reasons we are staying away from the senior housing sector, although the SBRA multiple was low enough to warrant a small position. This analysis will temper our enthusiasm towards SNR even further, even if the price should fall further.

A special thanks to Seeking Alpha Author Factoids for sharing his thoughts on the subject of underperformance of SNR, which inspired the research and hence this article.

Note: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Additional company specific information not referenced derived from respective company websites.

