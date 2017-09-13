American Outdoor Brands - What Is It Doing?

The recent earnings call for American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) gives the investor a lot of information to chew on. It is easy to see that AOBC had a painful quarter with gross margins of 31.5%, as compared to 42.3% in the prior year. Heavy promotional costs, lower production volumes, and increased manufacturing spending converged to make a typically low quarter a near disaster. However, I find numerous highlights that could lead to future gains for AOBC mixed with some issues that may still exist for a while.

Promotions hurt margins… a LOT

In my last article, I tried to warn people about the effect the promo would have on earnings and specifically the margins at AOBC. In the article I stated that, “Smith & Wesson has had a large promotional event during the last few months ($75 rebate check for M&P/SHIELD pistols) that just ended. The rebate was a large enough event that Smith & Wesson sent out a letter to purchasers that they were delayed on the rebate checks but that they would have it handled shortly. (Can we say reduced income and margins next quarter?)” That promo ended in June.

AOBC announced a similar promo for the months of July to September. (In some states the offer is the same, in others it includes extra magazines and ammunition instead of cash back.) While most buyers probably would rather have the cash rebate, it is a good move by American Outdoors to offer items they produce in order to defend margins. (Smith & Wesson currently makes magazines and when sold they have a large margin for the company. To give some away at cost makes sense as they are inexpensive to manufacture, definitely less expensive than handing over cash.)

The promotional environment is still active on most firearms and ammunition makers. If you don’t believe me, take a look at two in the links below...

But… we gained market share…

“As a result of our promotion, our monthly market analysis indicates that we gain significant market share in the first quarter as a large number of consumers purchased the SHIELD pistols that we have previously shipped into the channel in Q4. In fact our research indicates that we grew our SHIELD share of the total handgun market by more than 5 percentage points, an incredible result.” (James Debney, President & CEO)

An increase in market share can be a great thing. It was nearly certain in an environment where Smith & Wesson was offering a cash rebate equivalent to 20-25% of the purchase price on a firearm. ($75 dollars was the rebate. Many items included had a purchase price of $300-$400 dollars. A few were less!) What will matter more is whether the market share gain is something that is long-term or short-term. We won’t truly know this info until the promotions end, or if we were lucky enough to know exactly how many of each product was made for every quarter.

There is a current promotion that is a slightly reduced cost for AOBC and if market share was kept during the quarter it could spell trouble for Sturm Ruger (RGR). It seems unlikely that AOBC will keep all of that market share gain. Since Ruger does what it can to defend prices on its firearms, it does not give incredible bargain promotions to consumers. Ruger feels the margins are more important than short term gains and losses of market share, however they did hint that they might increase their promotional offerings a little.

However it is spun, AOBC seems to laser-focused on gaining market that they are missing the margins that should come with having an in-demand product in the marketplace. That, or they are offering a ray of hope to those who did not see the drop in margin coming... something that should have been seen.

Full year effects

For the full year, American Outdoor adjusted revenue estimates down to a range of $700 to $740 million dollars. This is a reduction in estimates from a consensus of $772 million. Full Q2 sales were reduced to $140 to $150 million from consensus of $174 million.

Most of this I would consider pretty good for such a horrible first half of the calendar year. However a few things in the comments from the investors call have me wondering what is actually going on. (Normally I would see this info and say its time to buy, a few things make me hold off however.)

This exchange leads me to believe that AOBC does not know how long it will take to sell through the inventory they have. AOBC seems to be hoping to sell through in this quarter, but they don’t seem certain they will. And there is some concern when they will finally sell through production.

For investors that sell-through is important. When they finally do sell all the excess inventory this is once again a stock you want to own. If you are a long-term investor, getting in now is likely a good move as the $14 dollar mark for AOBC is unlikely to be seen again. However, it appears we may have some time before this one “takes off like a rocket again”. So if you are a short term trader, you probably will be looking elsewhere.

New Products… the Lifeblood of Firearm Manufacturers

It is good that there will be new products coming to market. For firearm manufacturers like Ruger and Smith & Wesson, new items (Items less than two years old) are usually 20-30% of sales. This is one of the few areas that seemed to be hopeful with AOBC as Mr. Debney mentioned some new items they were excited about.

Mr. Debney, “The 2.0 compact series bridges the gap for those who want a single firearm for professional use, personal protection carry or practice at the range. We believe the new M&P compact will be a hit with professionals and consumers whose primary choice in the category is currently a Glock 19 or 23. We fully intend to take market share from Glock with our new M&P 2.0 compact series pistol. Stay tuned for our next exciting new product announcement planned for November 1st.”

From comments here and elsewhere it appears that they have 4-5 larger new products, or product variants, coming to market in the next few months. It was also mentioned that one product would be announced in early November.

This leads to an increased inventory for those new products. Unit inventory was stated to be 232,000 at the end of Q4 and 231,000 at the end of Q1. We can only hope that the inventory “reduction” was a great sell-through of older products while they increased production of models yet to launch.

Bubba Blade

“This also represents our exciting first step into the sizable fishing accessories market.” (James Debney)

According to AOBC, the purchase was for the name. This makes some sense for the company as they already make knives through the Taylor Brands name and can now market with the Bubba Blade brand name, or just leverage their distribution reach for the company. While it likely does not move the needle much, it might incrementally increase the reach of the AOBC company. (Possibly. At the least we can say it wasn’t a massive purchase for the company... after all, they lost far more money in poorly timed share buybacks.)

Gemtech

As mentioned in my last article, the Gemtech acquisition likely will not add much to the cash flow currently, however it does have a chance at helping in the future. Ruger (RGR) saw the possibility and popularity years ago and started making suppressors. As mentioned in the same article, “There are also talks about a “hearing bill” in congress that could make suppressors easier to obtain in all states.” The potential for making money is there, the interest is there… laws making the products easier to obtain would greatly increase sales.

However, the main business for these companies is still firearms. The suppressors are a side business, or easy add-on, that allows the manufacturers to tuck in some extras to their current customers… for a little extra margin, of course. This is likely a decent add-on business but we likely wont know if AOBC paid a great price or how much the sales will add to the bottom line.

NICS Data

FBI NICS data is still good for the firearm industry. Given all the hype about the end of sales with the new President, firearms are still selling well.

(Source, Data compiled into Excel by me)

August was a banner month for checks, with just over 1.9 million people filing paperwork for a background check. This was the largest August number ever, edging out 2016’s 1.85 million. Though 2017 will probably not surpass 2016 numbers overall, it does appear that the normal seasonality is returning to the NICS background check data.

(Source, Data compiled into Excel by me)

It is also apparent that handgun sales are still increasing, as shown in the above data. Whether for personal protection, concealment, fear, or all of them combined… the market is still buying. Mr. Debney pretty much says it all when he stated, “September, October and November, those are three key data points… that will really tell us the strength of the return of the shopper.”

The Concern That Leads Me Elsewhere for Current Profits

The issue is not buyers of firearms, they are still purchasing. The issue is a company managing inventory, margins, and getting product that people want to the market. This has been a strong suit for Ruger and Smith & Wesson in the past. While AOBC is diversifying into the larger outdoors market, Ruger has stuck with firearms only. While AOBC adds incredible promotional offerings for consumers that reduce margin but increase sales, Ruger has stuck to simple promotions for dealers.

Both companies will do well when/if the “current depressed” market goes back to normal levels of inventory. Both companies likely have a good future based on sales numbers and statistics. Both are likely to make long term investors some money. However AOBC does not offer as much certainty that a dividend could help provide and has not made as many great decisions in regards to investors’ money.

For these reasons, if you are looking for short term gains I believe there are stronger choices. AOBC is still a company waiting for something. I hope the product sell through of excess inventory happens fast for investors and I would like to be wrong. However I feel there are safer places for your money in the next few months.

